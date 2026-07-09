Prince Harry & his co-litigants tried to use a back-channel to ‘make a deal’ with the Mail?

Granted, everything I’ve learned about Britain’s legal system is via Prince Harry’s various lawsuits and court cases, but it’s shocking to me that everything over there is so clownish? On Tuesday, a High Court judge tossed out the entire lawsuit against ANL/The Daily Mail. The same judge used to represent tabloids like the Daily Mirror just a handful of years ago, but there was seemingly no move to get this judge to recuse himself. Now the Times of London has a big exclusive about the litigants’ attempt to “strike a deal” with ANL before trial. This attempt did not come through the lawyers representing Prince Harry and his co-plaintiffs, meaning some random guy claiming to represent the plaintiffs’ interests did a backdoor approach to ANL and was rebuffed, and now ANL is leaking it to the Times?
Prince Harry and six other well-known figures who sued over alleged privacy breaches attempted to strike a deal with Associated Newspapers in the weeks before the trial started. The Times can reveal that representatives for the litigants approached a retired senior police detective to act as an intermediary and approach the publisher in an effort to settle the row in advance of Harry giving evidence to the High Court.
However, it is understood the offer to discuss a possible settlement was rejected outright by Associated, publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.
The nearly three-month High Court trial went ahead and in a devastating judgment handed down on Tuesday, Mr Justice Nicklin rejected all the claims against the publisher. Harry and his co-claimants now face up to £50 million in legal bills. In a ruling running to more than 400 pages, Nicklin found that the claimants — who included Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley — had failed to prove any wrongdoing by the newspapers’ journalists. Senior figures at Associated have hailed the ruling as a vindication of the decision to defend the action in court.
It has now emerged that shortly before Christmas, only weeks prior to the trial starting in January, a former senior Fleet Street journalist acted for the claimants as a “back channel” to open unofficial negotiations between the two sides.
James Hanning, a former deputy editor of The Independent on Sunday, has confirmed that he was asked to explore the possibility of settlement talks between the claimants and the publisher. Hanning said that a second informal intermediary was involved as he approached the retired police officer who was known to and trusted by Stephen Wright, the Daily Mail’s associate editor and former crime reporter.
According to Hanning, the putative settlement offer amounted to “a suggestion to talk sensibly”. He added: “Any specific headings that were mentioned would have been ‘for discussion’. There was no suggestion of there being a ‘take it or leave it’ offer from the claimants.”
But ultimately the approach, which is understood not to have involved the lawyers on either side of the dispute, petered out when the newspapers were said to have “refused to engage at all”.
It is understood that the first approach by the claimants — who also included Sadie Frost and the former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes — was made last December and that if successful it would have avoided Harry giving evidence in court. Any deal could also have involved the suggestion that both sides “drop hands” and walk away from the litigation while bearing their own costs. However, the publisher rejected the informal offer and the trial went ahead, resulting in Tuesday’s judgment against the claimants.
Is this genuinely how things work in the UK? Prince Harry, Elton John, Baroness Lawrence, et al, spent years building their case against the Mail and waiting for their day in court. And then on the eve of the trial, they used a “former senior Fleet Street journalist” to back-channel with ANL? Come on, this is a complete clownshow, not a functioning legal system. It does remind me of something though – ANL has never been averse to taking these issues to trial, because as we can see now, the system is mostly rigged in their favor. Meaning, Rupert Murdoch’s media groups ALWAYS settle out of court before trial. The Murdochs are completely trial-averse, they never want any of their issues to come to trial. It makes you think.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
This is the one fact that tells you the entire story is dubious: “Harry and his co-claimants now face up to £50 million in legal bills.” No, they don’t. The judge in the case — despite his egregious conflict of interest — ruled that the newspaper’s costs were unreasonable and capped potential damages at something like £4 million which is shared across a number of claimants. Also, the claimants have insurance and third party financial backers. Harry is hardly alone in his litigation which was a group effort, and his damages are capped at less than 10% of the figure they are reporting. Their reporting is simply false. That tells you everything about the integrity of the coverage.
They know very well, it’s not true. But it provides a new angle for the tired old story of Harry being broke. Or at least nearly. Or something something…
Yesterday, I was reading a longform piece about genetic collapse in an FLDS community (don’t ask. One of the more unusual Wikiholes I’ve fallen down, lol), and I can’t remember which online magazine it was from, but the news sidebar on the site had an article that said something like, “Harry and Meghan could be headed for financial ruin after High Court loss”. I didn’t read it, but I did think, “but I thought the expired jam already did that?”
Janet Street Porter an established journalist in the UK said in all her years in media it was unprecedented that the 97 cases was all thrown out, not one of them won. Janet said that it will now probably go.straight to the High Court under different judges ! Couldn’t understand the verdict, not even one case won.!!
I understand that maybe some didnt have enough evidence,. but them.all ??.
I did not know this and it is very pertinent information to know..so of course the tabloids won’t mention it at all.
Just to clarify – costs usually follow the event and party to party costs are usually assessed at 50%-66% of what the successful party is seeking. Now, lump sum costs can also be awarded.
Damages are for plaintiffs’ injury or breach in contract and nothing to do with a successful party’s legal costs, unless there has been a cross-claim.
The fact that they are naming names makes me think there may be some truth here, but the thing that sticks out to me as completely false is that the lawyers weren’t involved. No way these claimants did anything like this without their lawyers knowledge and approval (and the lawyers being the ones to arrange it.) I can believe there were some settlement talks, some a little more “back door” maybe than others, but not without the lawyers.
Even had it lost, ANL “won” by getting Harry on the stand. But I think by December, they knew they would win.
The thing is with all this coverage – the press is saying this “exonerates” ANL. But even the judge’s ruling didn’t go that far, based on what I read. He basically seemed to say “there WERE legal means of obtaining this information and you didn’t provide evidence that contradicts that.” So for example the story about knowing which flight Harry was on to Botswana – yes, they could have hacked his email and found that, or someone at the palace could have leaked it, because someone would have known when he was flying, which airline, etc, for security and contact reasons if nothing else.
So it was either illegal means or sketchy means – and all invasive, because why does the press need to know which flight he is on – but the ruling didn’t flat out exonerate the press.
And if somebody in the Palace leaked Harry’s flight details means that this somebody in the Palace put Harry’s security at risk.
This confirmed Harry’s suspicion that the Palaces leaked information about him bit Harry did not think that they would go so far to put his security at risk. We lnow now tjat they do
💯💯💯 however they got that information is a problem (and I AM inclined to think it was through hacking, just because of how these organizations and their “journalists” operate).
The fact that they include someone’s name simply shows that they paid that person to put it there and to add whatever words they wanted. They do this with many “informers”—just as they did with Meghan’s father or her former co-star, whom they offered $70,000 to recite lines provided on a card as if they were his
Not necessarily. And the person named would be a logical intermediary.
But as I said, no one did this happen without the lawyers.
Maybe, but the *Mail*’s lies are so common that it’s easier to assume this is just another one than to think they actually got it right for once :)))
Please take a look at my question below comment #3. Maybe you remember something…
I have a question for Kaiser and the other commenters.
It concerns the presiding
who, in Harry’s previous (successful) case, had acted as counsel for the media.
Everyone here is asking why this man wasn’t challenged as a judge—citing a conflict of interest, and so on.
That’s true, but I recall there *was* an attempt to challenge the judge—which the court rejected. I don’t remember the details, but I clearly remember the reactions to the dismissal of those objections.
However, I’m not certain if this actually concerned *this* judge and *this* case.
Perhaps one of you remembers what I’m talking about and knows a bit more…
Trying to settle before a trial without the lawyers is not a crime and happen more often that we might thing. However, the flat refusal from the fail kind of confirm that they knew that the trial was in their favor with the judge.
💯💯
I come from a family of lawyers, and because of this whole saga, they’re suddenly interested in the BRF and their toxic relationship with the BM. The general reaction has been, “WTF is going on over there?” Most of them are defense attorneys, and they’re especially pissed off at the judge who didn’t recuse himself, because people think poorly enough of their law specialty without blatantly compromised colleagues like him.
(Also, my aunt, who recently retired after 52 years in family law, asked me for background info, so I loaned her my copy of Spare. She read it all in one sitting, and now wants a time machine so she can go back and remove young Harry AND William from Charles’s custody following Diana’s death.)
I actually don’t see any problem with this.
Harry should wash his hands of the whole thing. The UK doesn’t want better.
Harry, et al, are not fools and would not have pursued civil action against the fail unless they thought they could win. Losing every single claim is just too suspicious to believe at face value. Harry should collaborate with reputable journalists and release a new book annually (potential examples: a book detailing the cases against the fail, a book detailing the tactics the rota has used to destroy the lives of “ordinary people”, a book detailing the Sentebale debacle, a book detailing the hacking scandals, a book detailing the Leveson Inquiry/report and failure to follow through with the recommendations that got us to this hellscape, etc). A new book should drop every year around Willy’s birthday and Spare part deux should drop the day before Charles’s 80th birthday. A girl can dream. 😕