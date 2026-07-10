Prince William had a big-boy day full of miniature golf & riding a funicular train

When we heard that the Prince and Princess of Wales had filled their schedules this week so they could “look busy” during Prince Harry’s visit, I genuinely expected to see one or both of them every single day this week. Um, that’s not what happened. Princess Kate did one event on Monday. William had two events – a visit to a London school on Tuesday, then a Thursday visit to Hastings (the photos in this post). Now, reportedly, William is playing polo for charity later today, and I imagine Kate will come out for that too. So a grand total of three solo events and one possible joint event for the Keens this week, with Kate managing to avoid working three days in a row. Classic Bill & Wig, honestly. Over-promise their “look at me” busywork and then underdeliver.

As for these photos, as I said, William spent a few hours in Hastings. He went on a big-boy boat and a big-boy funicular railway, then he played a round of miniature golf. What a fun day for a big-boy 44 year old! <= That’s how the British press talks about him. The point of this was just a regular old “away day” where he highlighted local youth programs and community work. The optics were “William’s big day out, doing fun stuff!”

I have to say though, I’ve been surprised by the lack of William-specific rage-briefing about Harry’s visit in real time. William possibly got it out of his system in advance of Harry’s arrival in the UK, because William really was thrashing around all of last week (and the week before). I’ve had the sense that most of the attacks on Harry this week in particular have come solely from Buckingham Palace. This weekend should be interesting though – I’m sure the British papers will be full of some of the most unhinged royalist rants ever.

Also: Technically, Hastings is in Sussex. William really is an idiot, my god.

PS… Does William golf right-handed?? He’s a southpaw.