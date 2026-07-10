Prince William had a big-boy day full of miniature golf & riding a funicular train

When we heard that the Prince and Princess of Wales had filled their schedules this week so they could “look busy” during Prince Harry’s visit, I genuinely expected to see one or both of them every single day this week. Um, that’s not what happened. Princess Kate did one event on Monday. William had two events – a visit to a London school on Tuesday, then a Thursday visit to Hastings (the photos in this post). Now, reportedly, William is playing polo for charity later today, and I imagine Kate will come out for that too. So a grand total of three solo events and one possible joint event for the Keens this week, with Kate managing to avoid working three days in a row. Classic Bill & Wig, honestly. Over-promise their “look at me” busywork and then underdeliver.
As for these photos, as I said, William spent a few hours in Hastings. He went on a big-boy boat and a big-boy funicular railway, then he played a round of miniature golf. What a fun day for a big-boy 44 year old! <= That’s how the British press talks about him. The point of this was just a regular old “away day” where he highlighted local youth programs and community work. The optics were “William’s big day out, doing fun stuff!”
I have to say though, I’ve been surprised by the lack of William-specific rage-briefing about Harry’s visit in real time. William possibly got it out of his system in advance of Harry’s arrival in the UK, because William really was thrashing around all of last week (and the week before). I’ve had the sense that most of the attacks on Harry this week in particular have come solely from Buckingham Palace. This weekend should be interesting though – I’m sure the British papers will be full of some of the most unhinged royalist rants ever.
Also: Technically, Hastings is in Sussex. William really is an idiot, my god.
PS… Does William golf right-handed?? He’s a southpaw.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales plays a round of “crazy golf” during a visit to the Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf in Hastings, south-east England on July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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Hastings, East Sussex, UK, 09 July 2026. The Prince of Wales (Prince William) visits the Old Town area of Hastings, meeting Fishermen and the local community.,Image: 1115500998, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Hastings, East Sussex, UK, 09 July 2026. The Prince of Wales (Prince William) visits the Old Town area of Hastings, meeting Fishermen and the local community.,Image: 1115501041, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Hastings, East Sussex, UK, 09 July 2026. The Prince of Wales (Prince William) visits the Old Town area of Hastings, meeting Fishermen and the local community.,Image: 1115501678, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Hastings, East Sussex, UK, 09 July 2026. The Prince of Wales (Prince William) visits the Old Town area of Hastings, meeting Fishermen and the local community.,Image: 1115501728, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales climbs off a fishing boat in the Old Town, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Picture date: Thursday July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505478, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Gareth Fuller/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales (right) meets fishermen in the Old Town, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Picture date: Thursday July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505520, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Gareth Fuller/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) plays a round of “crazy golf” during a visit to the Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf in Hastings, south-east England on July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
lol at the funicular ride. Most pointless work activity ever! It’s just a fancy elevator. You stand in it and it moves. Why did his office try to turn this into a story
Fascinating.
I’ve never seen a father minigolf without his children before.
William has the gift of turning mundane things into self exposing oddities.
Hey, Billy Idle:
Susan Calman did it better. We’d all really rather watch her Grand Days Out, quite frankly.
Oh boy! Billyboy doesn’t even have a clue about how to climb down a ladder!!! He really seems to be a prize klutz! And seriously! These are official “work” events for a heir? The courtiers are definitely demonstrating how much of a lightweight he is!
So Harry’s out here playing rousing games in wheelchairs, highlighting wounded veterans, cheering people on, shooting, giving substantive interviews and William thought the best counter programming he could possibly do to compete with his virile younger brother was to go play baby golf? His team really hates him (or is as inept as previously implied).
It makes me wonder if (or how often) they reach out to places for a visit and get a no thanks or “Oh, Hey, thanks. That’s great. Not next week but definitely soon. Absolutely. We’ll call back with dates.”
This!! The contrast is incredible.
And I had the same thought: Either his staff hates him or it’s just impossible to get him to do any substantive work.
Actually, it’s probably both.
You can’t do substantive work at the last minute. Think of how well organized the Invictus roll out is. William doesn’t have substantive work anyway. If he did, he would be doing it throughout the year and he would not be so jealous of his brother.
It is laughable just how desperate the PWT looks at these outings.
I feel so silly for not thinking of this. Harry is doing sweaty sports so they send william to play a little mini golf by the water. Maybe his staff do hate him. Lol.
I know they arent trying to subtly steal harrys sport time. Like “ oh nothing that could be send as Olympic lets do mini golf”.
Hmm. I wonder if they had a few other events up their sleeves but then just cancelled them when it was assured that Meghan would not be seen in public. As in, if Meghan had gone to that hospital visit with Harry, Kate woulda been seen somewhere. So much of it felt like making sure Meghan was sidelined.
Right? I was waiting for the tabs to wheel out Thomas Markle, amputated leg in full view, at an Inviticus event to cry piteously “MY DAUGHTER, PLEASE LET ME SEE MY GRANDKIDS” but I guess they’re saving that for next year…
I’m thinking the plan never was to have K&W out every day, or C&C out every day, but at least one of them doing something every day. And I think that’s what’s been happening, right? This particular day for Big Willie is wonderfully stupid, and I love that for him.
at the very least, I had expected to see Kate at Wimbledon more this week. that would have been kind of a no-brainer to get her press coverage without working.
I wonder if she canceled some appearances when they learned that meghan wasn’t appearing in public? which would be so pathetic if true.
And yes, William looks ridiculous here. I know this is typical royal stuff but he just looks so unserious. Maybe because he seems to take it all too seriously?
If he’s highlighting local youth programs and community work why aren’t local youth and the community included in any of these photos? Methinks he’s really just highlighting ( or trying to) his average Bill persona. So very lame.
I was asking myself the same question and having a laugh at his adoring crowd of…three.
Just an average Joe, spending the day at a beachside tourist spot–without his family–wearing a suit to play miniature golf. Sure, normal stuff. He’s casual Bill, look at me, no tie!
Struggles to climb down ladder. He looks so awkward
They probably cropped out all his handlers standing below, arms outstretched to catch him if he fell. Like in the infamous Harry vs William obstacle course video.
That music has been going through my head head as soon as I saw these pictures. Dude, you’re never getting over that comparison video and stunts like this aren’t helping.
His life and existence truly are a joke. This grown ass man has no purpose in this world and it’s pathetic. I truly find it very difficult to watch him do anything which means he’s doing absolutely nothing. Imagine being next in line to the throne and not having any curiosity, intelligence, empathy or purpose. It is truly a site to behold. It’s even more difficult to watch the litany of enablers who surround this Monster.
And the crowds went mild. Was this supposed to be about youth programming? Where are the youths?
My mother’s left-handed but golfs right-handed. She was taught by right-handers and they just didn’t turn things around for her (and neither did she for herself). It’s the same story when she bats a baseball and irons clothes. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
My dad was left handed but the nuns made him switch to right handed. So he wrote with his right hand, golfed right handed because, like your mom, that’s how he taught, but threw left handed and was a switch hitter for batting.
That’s very scary when you think of it. William the conqueror won the battle of Hastings and Harold was killed. What is the message scooter is sending? That he is the most deranged?
That is interesting.
I suppose they wanted to compliment that earlier Confederate flag display as a kind of ‘his and hers’ sinister threat signal from these bitter, petty people.
Bit OT, but you mentioned Hastings, the battle…
The Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London last night, on loan from France to the British Museum, while the museum and exhibition hall in Bayeux is being renovated.
Too bad neither the raging Scooter nor his “Art Historian” wife could be bothered to be there as part of the welcome committee.
to me its like something out of an art heist movie! Moving it secretly in the dead of night.
i’ve been reading a lot of history lately (I’m pretty well versed on Henry VIII and all of that, and I know some of the Wars of the Roses, so i’ve been going back to learn more and its become this whole rabbit hole of a thing lol. The Plantagenet years were MESSY!!!! Such drama! Such backstabbing!!)
anyway so I’m in an 11th century mindset so this has been fascinating.
(also Charles Spencer’s book, the White Ship, is very good.)
@Becks1 I read the first part of your comment and thought hmm, I wonder if I should reply and suggest the White Ship as I absolutely loved it then I finished reading!
@Becks1 – LOL it also got a police escort all the way as well. Jokes aside its almost 1,000 years old and priceless, not to mention very fragile. And yeah considering how big of a deal this is I would have expected a member of the BRF to be a part of the Welcoming committee but then again watching a big crate being moved from a van isn’t glam enough for some members. Not as if they could smell or taste it 😉
Didn’t JRR Martin take a lot of inspiration from the Plantagenet years (as well as the Tudors) for GoTs? The Red Wedding was based on the Black Dinner – where 10yr old King James II of Scotland invited his the 16yr old Earl of Douglas and his younger brother to a dinner at Edinburgh Castle and then had them beheaded in the courtyard. He also took inspiration from the Massacre at Glencoe.
Scottish medieval history was just as brutal as the English and French.
Is it wrong to hope he falls off the polo horse and lands on his ass?
I am wondering if William and Kate will attend the Spencer family reunion.
😂 LOL!
I can’ agree more
They’ll brief that they were there even if they weren’t and that they definitely didn’t speak to Harry, just like they did for that family funeral.
Why would they? Neither of them can stand the Sussexes and they have done everything they can to let everyone know that. Kate told us that having to do the walkabout with Meghan after the Queen’s death was the hardest thing she’s ever done. Why would she want to do it with children that she had concerns about their skin tone? This isn’t a cookout or family reunion.
Once Wimbledon is over they usually holiday for two months but England are still in contention for World Cup. Final, if they make it is on 19 July in New York. Gulp would they go as a family or foes Kate HATE football like Charles?
I do concur that Bill is an idiot. Having said that I will also point out that a lot of us southpaws do also feel more comfortable using our opposite hand when it comes to such things as scissors. I personally cannot use left handed scissors to save my soul. When it comes to games such as golf or baseball I can swing either way, (no pun intended, lol)
Same here. When I learned racket sports, the coaches told me most players, being right-handed, would struggle more to return a serve from a leftie, so that’s how I learned. (I suck, so I don’t think it made a difference in my case, but… 😉 When learning tennis, I often switched hands instead of hitting a backhand. Oops.
Bless his heart…. These images make Willy look the exact opposite of handsome and relatable. Harry does this stuff better and manages not to look like a toady tool. Willy is creating a scrapbook of images the rota will use against him in years to come. Willy. Wiĺly. Willy. His team hates him and are mocking him. These images prove he is the emperor with no clothes. He has no self-awareness but totally believes his own embiggening from the rota and people paid to tolerate him.
I thought Kate would have gone to Wimbledon this week. Maybe she had to back out so Camilla could have the limelight at Wimbledon. William could have left the jacket at home and worn a polo shirt to this engagement.
She has a five-minute film to edit! Her Three Peaks Challenge hike!
Charlotte Griffith told the court she had socialised in some of the same circles as the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, and had attended a country house party where Prince William said Princess Catherine had morning sickness so would not be attending. In a Fail article from last Summer she wrote about Wilbur being her ” knight in shining armour” because he taught her the rules of beer pong at said house party! Let’s hope she is covering Wilbur ‘s busywork this week and mouthing ” you are my knight in shining armour” at him!
Peg’s alienation from his body is a thing to behold! His awkwardness and stiffness make one suppose he might have a steel rod up his arse. How is he so deeply uncomfortable with his own body at his age? It’s giving awkward adolescent. Shite, most 12 yr olds have more confidence and poise than Peg.
Does he ever do “unfun” events, really?
@kaiser I have a family of southpaws who golf with right handed clubs because they were what was available when they began golf in elementary school… they are ambidextrous with almost all sports that use sticks, clubs and bats mainly because they started with equipment meant for right handed people. It’s not as uncommon as you might think.
Wow. That climbing out of the boat picture is just gold. Buffoon alert!
Next to the scooter king I look downright graceful.
The climbing down the ladder pic was my favorite. Can this pic be a sometime trade-off with the photo of Will playing in the sand awkwardly with children? He really is a buffoon as well as a rage monster. I don’t usually think of these two qualities as being a match, but with the Wonderful William we get all these features of his oddball and horrible personality and character. Imagine having William as a boss? That must have been Harry’s experience bc Will always did think he was the boss of Harry since they were babies.