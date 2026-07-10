Duchess Meghan & the kids will fly to England, but Meghan won’t be seen publicly

On Wednesday, the Earl Spencer announced on Twitter that some black swans were in residence at Althorp. While he posted photos of the actual black swans, it did feel like a metaphor. Out of all the initial plans for the Sussexes’ current UK visit, there is probably only part of their itinerary which remained the same from the start: that Meghan and the children would join Prince Harry at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home, for a few days. If nothing else, Meghan would go to Althorp. And that’s basically what’s happening. Meghan is no longer scheduled to appear today at the Invictus One Year to Go events in Birmingham. Initially, at the start of the week, there was hope that she would simply avoid London and then appear with Harry in Birmingham. She will not.
The Duchess of Sussex and her two children will come to Britain this week but will make no public appearances, The Telegraph understands.
Meghan will no longer attend an Invictus Games event with Prince Harry in Birmingham on Friday as originally planned.
She had already pulled out of a scheduled appearance with her husband at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Wednesday, as the couple reeled from the decision to deny them police protection during their UK visit. As a result, the Sussexes announced last weekend that the Duchess and her children would no longer travel to London.
I’m sure there’s a possibility that Meghan, Harry and the kids will meet up with King Charles, however briefly. I hope it doesn’t happen, and I have every reason to believe that it won’t. Not for lack of effort on Harry’s side, but because Charles is such a rotten deadbeat, and I’m sure Charles would have had a full laundry list of requirements to see Archie and Lili. But Althorp? Sure. I hope Meghan and the kids are able to spend some quality time with the Spencers.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
It’s disappointing that she is unable to attend the IG events but without proper security it makes sense. I hope they have a lovely weekend at Althorp or wherever.
KFC et al won’t give her proper security because they don’t want her to attend public events. That’s despicable.
And this makes me really angry. The Windors won – Meghan won’t appear publicly, and therefore will not be able to overshadow the leftovees. BUT: there won’t be any pics of her, nothing to generate klicks or pushing newspaper sales. Thats bad news for the Media minions – and good news for me!
They’re still trying to “enslave” the runaway “slave” ( as they see M).
I think she’s making the choice not to attend for itself – not for security. How heavily guarded are the Invictus Games I wonder? An event with former allied soldiers from many countries – it’s a terror target (and we’re in 2 wars) so probably any event will have police protection.
What do other people think, though ??
I think she’s not willing to play the press game. Not a peep for their clicks.
It is sad, and I think embarrassing for the Invictus planning committee. They don’t control the machinations of RAVEC, but how humiliating must it be for your literal Founder to not be able to come to the games held in your country with his family safely but he’s been able to travel all over the world for other games and for other activities with his wife and his kids just fine?
I do hope that they have a great time at Althorp, and that they get an opportunity to see some of their friends and other family members in the UK that want to see them without reservation, or bargaining, or PR behind it.
Any “embarrassment” should lie with the king and RAVEC, who obviously don’t care about veterans or their families. By not providing security for Harry, the “Establishment” is also putting those around him at great risk. This action is signaling that the Establishment and their minions are fine with their citizens as collateral damage.
My question. The IG are in a year. Will RAVEC unpause the risk assessment before then? Or will they refuse to do it for the next year? That should be the new focus and that will determine whether Meghan attends next year’s games. But honestly, atp, I see them just refusing to do the assessment and giving bs reasons as to why they couldn’t get it done.
Agree Harla. This is not an embarrassment for the Invictus team.
It is a huge embarrassment for the host country establishment: RAVEC, the British government in general that they failed to provide a basic function of adequate security to a key person on the Invictus team who was trying to work with them for an event they lobbied to host at a known date and location that was known years in advance.
It would have been one thing if it had been due to external bad actors (eg TS concerts in Austria being cancelled due to terrorist threats). But this was entirely because the British government chose not to do it, and or couldn’t manage to do it, all the while withholding info/failing to act and/or lying about what they were doing.
Also huge embarrassment to Charles and the entire Firm: either they were incompetent morons, weak operators who couldn’t manage to organize security for the king’s son, daughter-in-law and 2 children, or they are petty assholes who were purposely working to make sure that family was left without security … on the King’s home turf, the country he “rules” over.
Neither is a good look for Chuck or his minions and palace vermin.
While it would have been lovely to see Duke and Duchess doing their thang, I can’t help but find this decision to be hilarious.
Hilarious, because the UK press went too far in their frothing at the mouth and ruined the thing they really wanted, which was fresh content of the two of them. They were encouraged and egged on by both BP and KP and completely overplayed their hand. Hell mend them, you get what you deserve.
Hilarious, because the press will take that anger out on the rest of the RF and yank their chains as never before: “you cost us what we wanted, now you have to pay”. Again, hell mend them.
Hilarious, because you know Kitty’s lookbook was needing a refresh and now she won’t get anything. And again, hell mend her.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
It’s hysterical. Their obsession is on that island and they have no access to her or the children. I’ve never seen a group of people in such a bind before. They have to toe the line because their editors and establishment want them too but it’s not making them money and they’ve been shut out from the couple that make them money. No wonder some reporters have lost their minds. They want a reset so badly.
it’s also hilarious to me that her lack of public events is presumably due to a lack of security since Charles is blocking it.
do you know what would boost his image? do you know what would make people talk about how forgiving and loving he is? do you know what would send William into another rage spiral?
a picture of Charles with Harry and Meghan at an event.
But his own…insecurities, rage, whatever….blinds him to that.
@Becks -Was going to comment about, not just a picture of him with Harry and Meghan, but a picture at the one year to go event – but I see you’ve done that below. Would’ve been an easy PR win, and again, he’s not just the king and CIC; like his mother before him (and for her entire reign) he’s the royal patron for the RBL, which fields the UK’s Invictus teams. An easy excuse to show up even if heads of state haven’t usually been present. But then, since he’s never so much as acknowledged or congratulated those teams, maybe no one missed him, or cared. I’m very curious what’s going to happen at the actual event next year.
Charles isn’t a stupid man, but it really is remarkable how blind he is to actions that would serve his own best interests, going all the way back to the Diana years.
I’m not too sure about the press yanking the chains of the Leftovers. I’m also not too sure about Meghan’s or the children’s safety even if they limit travel to whichever airport is close, then a car trip to Althorp. This story comes from the Telegraph which has at least one journo in H&M WhatsApp group, but maybe not Vicky Ward, still the story could be legit. OTOH, she’s reporting Chuck met Lili during her 1st birthday celebration, and I’m not convinced that ever happened. So what’s changed with security from earlier this week? Guess I’ll just have to trust Harry that he knows what he’s doing. But I wouldn’t trust Chuck for one minute; maybe they don’t either and this story is just.a feint to see who comes out of the woodworks.
@kirk If I’m remembering all the back and forth over the last week or two correctly (might not be!) I dont think it was ever said that Meghan wasn’t coming to the UK – just that she wouldn’t appear at the London events with Harry (and now we’re getting confirmation she won’t be at the Birmingham events either.) so its possible nothing changed regarding security and they feel okay with her and the kids being in England but not being in public.
“Hilarious, because you know Kitty’s lookbook was needing a refresh and now she won’t get anything.”
😂😂😂
LOL – Without Meghan to copy she’s slipped back into her Little House on the Prairie and Polly Pocket looks. Buttons, bows, coat jackets.
But I will add that Meghan’s 1 million different tan pantsuits as of late have been pretty meh
That’s right, Meghan. Good for you. Protect yourself. Protect your babies.
That black swan thing is weird as shit.
The black swans were a metaphor for what the crazies in the UK did. A black swan event is a catastrophy ie the GFC and Covid. The BM black swanned themselves.
If it’s meant to actually be a metaphor, then absolutely.
But to Charles Spencer’s credit, he is always posting pictures from around the grounds of Althorp with wildlife and plants and pretty vistas, so it could just legitimately be that he wanted to post the black swans (which are cool to see). It’s not an out of the ordinary type of post for him.
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, but I found the black swans to be very poignant.
Harry doesn’t protect his family? 🙄Leaving the uk was his decision.
Conjecture that Harry is desperate for the kids to see Charles is just that. It’s plainly obvious where it comes from but many choose to believe it.
I know the BM is pissed off. They do all that hating and when the person acts accordingly and also protects her offspring, then they want to get mad. I wonder if the press is mad at Charles for not giving them security because that also stopped them from making money. I know behind the scenes, they are irritated. What a spot to be in, lol. They have no access to a couple they make the most money from but they have to do the establishments bidding, which is not making anything.
Chuck will want to see the grandkids especially if his brother in law will see them. His dislike and jealousy of Diana’s brother outweighs his deadbeat-ness. Harry probably wants to get one visit done knowing his kids won’t see these Windsor creeps again, thankfully.
Well after what Charles just did if she still agree to visit him with her children, well I honestly lose respect for her. I know people will say my view doesn’t matter it’s up to her, but honestly massive eye roll. It gets to a point 6 years of this it gets to a point.
It doesn’t matter. Eyeroll. She has to respect herself not care about some random person’s opinion.
I mean, we’re not privy to most details, in fact most of what we know comes from the British media which to put it lightly has a credibility issue. So, I’m not sure why people are making judgments on their level of respect for Meghan based off of reporting in the British media. Instead of trusting her to have all the information and make the best decision for her family.
Also, she’s the one at risk if she decides that whatever she needs or demands in the background has been met, people should accept that.
I have to say full respect to Meghan for how she has handled herself this week. She has not been posting on instagram, which the press would have loved. She has not engaged in any of the stupid childish games that Charles has been playing. Ironically Meghan and Harry are more dignified and regal than the rest of them combined. Whatever she does, in my opinion she is more than okay.
I think her priority is the children’s safety, and after that she and Harry will decide together what is best for the children. She has made it clear that she lets him lead the way on the relationship (or lack thereof) with his father. That’s a healthy marriage, not something to lose respect for her over.
Chuck is only play acting as sad sap grandpa who misses his grandchildren for the press and because he knows the entire Sussex family will be at whats reported as a family reunion at the Spencer family home.. and we all know Chuck won’t be joining that reunion and without rpo armed protection if Chuck doesn’t travel to the children it is unsafe for the grandchildren to travel to him, so I hope they don’t meet and just enjoy the family that embraces them.
I’d be surprised if the children meet Charles. I’m glad Meghan has decided not to go to the IG events. She’s protecting her peace. Of course the British press is upset that she’s not going to Birmingham but it’s what they deserve.
So is the press going to be staking out althorpe? Do you think it has ac😂? Hope they have a sweet time there. And well the world now knows the king still has not cared enough to meet them. This trip has planned for months and he dropped the ball and he’s just now trying to fit them in? Please. That’s a bad look. Just as not allowing Harry to stay at BP was a bad look.
Exactly @Jais I am delighted that the Spencers love and support Diana ‘s son , daughter in law and two precious grandchildren. Charles always failed his son, I hope for the last time with this Monday’s horrible decision to yank the absolute minimum of a bed for a night. What parent/ grandparent worth their salt, grudgingly offers ,with endless restrictions ,a bed for the night and then viciously pulls back said miserable offer for ridiculous reasons!? This callous and public repudiation of basic hospitality towards his own son has really cut through here. A lot of us are really appalled and revolvted
Exactly, Charles did not care to see his grandkids. End of. And it doesn’t look good to anyone. There was a clip of Gayle king asking Roya Nikkah, well if he wanted to see them he could make it happen. And Roya was fighting for her life trying to lie about the king’s very busy schedule. And Gayle was just like no he could see them if he wanted. Charles has known for months about the visit. He could’ve planned around any schedule if he had cared to, please.
And its not just the Sussex children. Charles has known for months about this Invictus event. It’s appalling that he’s not attending a single event in support of it, and I doubt he’ll do so next year. I know a lot of times the heads of state dont go to the One Year to Go events but its not like England is a huge country and Charles doesn’t have a helicopter or he’s on a state visit or something.
@Jais, that was my first thought reading this update. My hope has been that they have a wonderful time at Althorp — but that nothing is publicly known about their visit there until they’re gone. This might be the first time that my plebeian subway riding self has felt this way, but I hope that the Sussex family can chopper in to Althorp, so that if there are paparazzi staking out the place, they won’t have so much as a glimpse of the Sussex family while they’re there. I realize, too, that my plebeian American self has no idea how big Althorp actually is — so maybe my concerns are silly.
Fingers crossed: I’d love it if, at some point, Meghan posts pictures of the swans.
It’s very big and Im sure there are several entrances onto the estate. Its one of “those” big country houses, lol. A bucket list trip for me is a trip through the English countryside visiting those big estates.
https://althorp.com/
Thanks for the link @Becks1. After looking at those pretty pictures, an AI search gave me a perspective in terms that I can understand: “a landmass roughly the size of Manhattan … (with) extensive gardens, parks and woodlands”. WOW! That is a scale of “big” that’s way beyond anything that I imagined. I feel better now — and am adding to my own bucket list. I will thumb through my inherited copy of “The Treasure Houses of Britain“ and dream! Lol
This is what I don’t like about the Telegraph publicising that Meghan and the children “will travel to the the UK today”. They are literally setting the stage for every single UK airport to be staked out and for them to be stalked to wherever they are staying. All the UK media want is a GLIMPSE of the three and if they can’t get that, then they want a photo of the cars they travelled in so that they can base their “exclusive sighting” articles around that.
Personally, I want Tyler Perry’s (or some other benefactor’s) private jet to touch down somewhere (ticks the “arriving in the UK” box), then pick up Harry and take off for the US, paying those vipers in the media and the palaces DUST, the way M does on her stopovers at Heathrow when she travels commercial.
Failing that, I’d absolutely cackle if it turned out that Meghan and the children had been in the UK the entire time and had already left by the time those people began staking out airports to see them “arriving”. A girl can hope! 😀
Then M can post her gorgeous photos of her babies with their family – the Spencers – and let those haters choke.
IIRC black swans are a theme Charles Spencer has used for awhile in “protecting” Diana’s memory (I think there are some in the pool next to her memorial). They’re also a prized element of gardens in these kinds of estates. Malmaison in France comes to mind – you can still see the black swans there.
And July 1 would have been Diana’s 65th birthday, so maybe that has something to do with the black swans pic
How does the Telegraph know that Meghan is going to the UK?
Good question. For security reasons, I don’t think the Sussexes would brief that information to anyone. Perhaps the Telegraph has been bugging phones (again)? Many of the people who work there used to work for publications that Harry sued and won against.
@bisynaptic, Althorpe is open all summer and it has been known that it will be closed to the public for 2 days during the Sussex visit. Commenters here and uk journalists were able to connect the dots.
The press will be frantic to get pictures at Althorp. I hope Megan and Harry take a ton of pics there, with the Spencers and post with reprinting rights on her IG. It shows that people who are not royal can provide security, live and belonging and it will show how shitty TRF is. If I was Harry I would tell “Pa” if he wants to see the kids he has to come to Althorp. BOOM
I don’t think the kids are in the UK or Meghan, but that’s just me. I think they are somewhere enjoying themselves, safe and secure. And I bet in two months or maybe fall, she will post pictures and it’s going to show they were hanging out in Spain or something. LOL
Tom Bower was paid by The Times on Wednesday to write a vicious opinion piece with the title, This is why Harry and Meghan are unwelcome here. This nasty little man does not speak for me. Both Harry and Meghan and their children are welcome here to come and go as they please. I would have enjoyed seeing both of them at charity events and especially the IG but I fully accept why that was not a safe option for her. Meghan and children are welcome in this country. Harry’s Spencer Uncle and Aunts love him and have embraced Meghan and their children. It is saddening and bewildering that Charles and William have rejected Harry, Meghan and two small children. Even more painful to see both continue to brief their media chums that the rejection is justified and appropriate punishment for xy and z. Worse they are responsible for putting this family at risk of physical harm. They have joined forces with the media to make it impossible for Sussexes to live here and now they are so mean as to deny them a brief visit in peace. I have zero respect for Charles and William who are small men.
💯🎯
@Lady Digby, it would be so nice for both the US and UK not to have these horrible people supposedly representing us. Trump and Charles, both so weird and strange and embarrassing. Both horrible fathers. 😫
I just love that the Spencers have been there for Harry. It reminds me of Diana quote (if it’s real) about the establishment having William and she having Harry. The Spencers are making good on that.
I seriously doubt the Sussex will put any effort for their children to meet the king. They have nothing to gain doing that. I believe they will as as the king and do only lip service pretending they ‘want’. The king went too far and for any future trips, they will be better prepared for their travelling protection and events.
Charles would have to organize security to get them to whatever location he deems for the meeting and I just don’t see that happening. And I don’t know that I would trust Charles in that case anyways. We would get leaks and photographers at the entrance to capture photos of the kids in the car.
If Meghan is anything like me , she is happy to say f the Windsors and yes to the spensers. I strongly believe that Charles should have no part of Meghan,
Archie and lily lives because that useless piece of s is pure evil.
Well I am currently eating some of her delicious monarchy-destroying strawberry spread as a show of support. Meghan is doing this to support her husband. I can admire that. No one should be forced to stay away from a country because their in-laws want them dead.
The way the Spencers are welcoming HMA&L thoroughly shames KFC and W.
I think if Harry wants his kids to learn about their heritage, a stay at Althorp will more than do the trick. The Spencers are the only English family they need to know … they’ll experience true family love and support …
I hope Charles enjoys knowing that he made himself look terrible — and just elevated Diana’s family, again, in the eyes of the world.
Loving that Charles has gone much too far here and people are asking why this billionaire head of CE is such a cheap and deadbeat dad and grandad that he refused to shell out for Sussexes security whilst harbouring his paedo brother!
Only Spencers park of UK family are emerging with any credit as loyal, loving and protective and private family members. Doria has behaved with impeccable dignity, loyalty and tact for years. Why can’t TMarkle and CWindsor and W Windsor behave like normal loving and decent family (answers on a postcard please!)
ITA. The Spencers obviously care about H&M and the kids. They have repeatedly made an effort to keep close. Harry should gray rock the Windsors, including his a-hole father. I don’t think Charles wants to see the kids but probably is trying to get a photo with them to leak.
Security can only do so much. It’s a good thing she didn’t do more. Trump has all the security a Cup could have and has still been shot at twice that we know of.
People with sinister plans find ways to make sure m*riders are successful. Sad to remember how much Meghan loved visiting the UK in days gone by. She can no longer attend Wimbledon. 🫤