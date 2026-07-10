Duchess Meghan & the kids will fly to England, but Meghan won’t be seen publicly

On Wednesday, the Earl Spencer announced on Twitter that some black swans were in residence at Althorp. While he posted photos of the actual black swans, it did feel like a metaphor. Out of all the initial plans for the Sussexes’ current UK visit, there is probably only part of their itinerary which remained the same from the start: that Meghan and the children would join Prince Harry at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home, for a few days. If nothing else, Meghan would go to Althorp. And that’s basically what’s happening. Meghan is no longer scheduled to appear today at the Invictus One Year to Go events in Birmingham. Initially, at the start of the week, there was hope that she would simply avoid London and then appear with Harry in Birmingham. She will not.

The Duchess of Sussex and her two children will come to Britain this week but will make no public appearances, The Telegraph understands. Meghan will no longer attend an Invictus Games event with Prince Harry in Birmingham on Friday as originally planned. She had already pulled out of a scheduled appearance with her husband at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Wednesday, as the couple reeled from the decision to deny them police protection during their UK visit. As a result, the Sussexes announced last weekend that the Duchess and her children would no longer travel to London.

[From The Telegraph]

I’m sure there’s a possibility that Meghan, Harry and the kids will meet up with King Charles, however briefly. I hope it doesn’t happen, and I have every reason to believe that it won’t. Not for lack of effort on Harry’s side, but because Charles is such a rotten deadbeat, and I’m sure Charles would have had a full laundry list of requirements to see Archie and Lili. But Althorp? Sure. I hope Meghan and the kids are able to spend some quality time with the Spencers.