Prince Harry believes the palace has tried to humiliate & undermine him at every turn

This week, royal reporter/commentator Richard Palmer wrote some interesting analysis of everything that’s gone down between Prince Harry, King Charles and the courtiers. Palmer mentions, off-hand, that this week’s furious briefing war resembled the shenanigans between then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s camps in the 1990s. You know what? That’s what it is. Charles is torching Harry the exact same way he used to bully and emotionally abuse Diana. Starkly similar set-ups. Camilla will pop up any minute to brief her media allies that Harry is emotionally disturbed (just like Diana) and that Charles has done everything to help him but Charles has to move on. That’s the play. Charles and Camilla are running it back, bar for bar. Palmer also claims to have sources in the Sussexes’ camp, and they have some stuff to say.
What should have been the perfect opportunity for bridge-building and a chance for the monarch – the great convenor feted for bringing people together to resolve problems – to see his grandchildren for the first time in four years, has dissolved into mutual recriminations and a briefing war reminiscent of the actions of the rival camps when Charles and Diana split in the 1990s.
Harry had hoped that his return to Britain for a series of events to support the Invictus Games would be a watershed. He hoped it would allow him to bring Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to see their family and begin repairing the rift that tore the Windsors apart when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit in 2020. But his plans have been thwarted at every turn, according to those close to him, culminating in claims that the offer to let Harry stay at Buckingham Palace for one night this week had been withdrawn.
Moments after it was reported that Harry had accepted the King’s offer to stay, royal sources insisted that was no longer possible because he had chopped and changed his mind and missed a deadline necessary to put staff in place.
It was, according to some close to Harry, a deliberate attempt to humiliate him.
“I think it absolutely was done to try and humiliate Harry. Step back from all of this, it is obvious to anyone that some at the Palace have done everything in their power to make this trip as difficult and as hostile a landscape as possible for Harry,” one friend said.
“Unfortunately, that attitude has been the case for some time. Frankly, everyone in Harry’s team is rather resigned to this sort of behaviour whenever he comes to town. It’s notable that such a circus doesn’t happen when he’s back in the States or when he visits any other country.”
A compromise may be possible but to really fix their problems, according to some insiders, the King will need to have confidence that his younger son has moved on and will no longer embarrass him and the monarchy. At the same time, Harry will need to have confidence that his father is really there for him, Meghan and the children.
It has been a dreadful few days for Harry, who along with six others lost a £50m court case claiming unlawful news gathering against the publishers of the Daily Mail on Tuesday. But it has been clear, talking to people close to him over the past few weeks, that he still has so much unfinished business with “the institution” and the men in grey suits at the Palace for it to be easy for him to move on.
He was furious that Ravec, the Home Office-run executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures, refused to provide armed police protection for him and his family on their planned visit, and equally angry that a promised review of his security while in the UK generally had not been completed. He feels the King, whose staff sit alongside police and civil servants on Ravec, could have resolved this. But what is said to have compounded his anger was when it was then leaked that Buckingham Palace was the royal residence where he and his family would stay, which he believes makes them all immediately vulnerable when their car emerged in public in his view.
[From The i Newspaper]
“It is obvious to anyone that some at the Palace have done everything in their power to make this trip as difficult and as hostile a landscape as possible for Harry…” This is true. It’s also not new, and Team Sussex acknowledges that. So why is Harry still bringing nothing but good faith and optimism to the table, knowing that his father will screw him over at every turn? Of course I’ll blast Charles all day long for being a deadbeat, dogs–t father and for setting these traps. But at some point, doesn’t Harry deserve some of the blame too? It’s been six-plus years of Charles and Prince William going out of their way to undermine, disrupt and destroy the Sussexes, and Harry’s attitude is still “the sun will come out tomorrow!”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, embraces a nurse as he arrives for a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12, who was put on life-support after losing capacity in his right lung following pneumonia, and has a tracheostomy and speaking valve to communicate verbally, with his mother Lubna Bashir, father Imran Mirza brother Muzammil, ten, and sister Aroosh Mirza, eight, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Patron of WellChild meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12, who was put on life-support after losing capacity in his right lung following pneumonia, and has a tracheostomy and speaking valve to communicate verbally, with his mother Lubna Bashir, father Imran Mirza brother Muzammil, ten, and sister Aroosh Mirza, eight, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Patron of WellChild meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, chats with nursing staff during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, makes a speech to families during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, cuts a cake celebrating 20 years of the WellChild programme, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, poses for a photo with the medical staff during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Enough is enough. This is NOT the first time Charles has let him down but by actively throwing the works at him to disrupt, cause immense pain and publicly humiliated his own son it should definitely be the last time. Once Charles publicly yanked the derisory time limited offer of a bed for the night and then had his staff gloat about it to his media chums that should have been the final straw for Harry. Big no.no has to be the refusal to keep Sussexes safe.
@Lady Digby…..well said.
I think Harry wants to expose them, beyond saying anything, and all he has to do is try to go to the UK to expose them.
Spot on.
Good point. And expose them he has. Viz even YouGov is reporting that 49% of their panel of royalist pensioners thinks Charles should have let Harry stay at BP.
Give them enough rope and they’ll hang themselves. It may take a few years. The world will see what you already know, and you haven’t lifted a finger or gotten down in the gutter with them.
I think Harry genuinely wants a relationship. To do that, you have to stay open to it. When Charles passes, he may well have some serious regrets. Harry will not. He is the bigger man and will always know that he did everything he could.
How much more does he need to expose them at this point? Harry needs to move on, he’s looking like a sap the longer he lets his father treat him this way and poor Meghan get strays from the media, even though she never says anything. They use her to “hurt” Harry and Harry lets them.
Yes, it’s starting to make him look weak, like he’s desperate to be noticed by his dad.
Not the image he wants to project
And yet Charles is the one looking like a petty sap. So weak he can’t even organize how to see his grandkids. Sorry, that’s pathetic.
Harry will not take his children to meet Charles, despite what their media is saying. I suspect Harry will cut him off for good. The whole inheritance goes to Willy anyhow.
Eh. My father always treated my brother like crap & yet my brother kept on going back & trying for a relationship. I never understood. Families are complicated. 🤷♀️
Harry is giving grey rock to the palaces since the rescinding of the place to stay.
Fwiw, I think the palaces only rescinded the offer of a place to stay after Harry made arrangements for Meghan and the kids’ safety elsewhere. Their game plan was clearly to make Meghan and the kids a target for someone. Harry anticipated this, saw through it, or his security team did. They’re naturally cautious after the incident in NYC, and upon finding out that Charles has actively lobbied other countries to deny his son security. That last really needs to be talked about more, because what other head of state in the free world would do something as vile as that?
The real story here continues to be not how well Harry is responding to this or that threat from the palaces, but the actual threats themselves. That’s the problem. These are the problematic people. Charles, Billy Basher, and their courtiers and press contacts. These problematic people are basically stochastic terrorists and Harry’s team foiled more than one plot by them this week, which now has them all seething while making up yet more attempts at face saving lies.
Harry’s response is not problematic. He’s protected, he’s been practical, and strategic. Harry does, I think, see his father for what he is now. The combo of the RAVEC “we refuse to do our job” bs combined with the bait and switch hospitality gambit, and the court case clearly having been interfered with to the point of perversion of justice, have probably removed whatever rose colored glasses he may have been viewing his father through before.
Well said, bravo. I wish derangers on social media saw this.
Prince Harry is doing EXACTLY what I would do in the SAME situation because he’s going to come to the U.K. to support his charities…so why not highlight what a bunch of 🤬 psychos his 🇬🇧 Royal Family is while while highligting HIM being a decent human being….Get it on public record so that his children will SEE that he did what HE was supposed to do for reconciliation yet the IMPORTANT work for the U.K. charities must STILL be done & sometimes things with Family don’t work out…but THAT shouldn’t stop one for trying…I’m POSITIVE that NOTHING that has gone down from the trial with that POS compromised 😡 Judge to his trifling ass Father😡 has surprised or shocked Harry OR Meghan…the ONLY humiliation I see is with Salt Island Royals
YES! I’ve been saying it for years, but I think he got some psyops people/ experts on cult extractions and dealing with powerful narcissists to advise him.
Everything he has done has been the gold standard for meeting and dismantling what’s being thrown at him and his family.
And he’s finally decapitated Charles victim talking points to the media about wanting to see his grandchildren. On the world stage.
The discipline, strength and strategy employed by both Meghan and Harry at every stage has been incredible and has achieved every goal of pulling back the curtain to create a trail of truth that works to keep them safe.
I’m so proud of them both.
And yet derangers are blaming Harry & Meghan for this week’s chaos.
This – “And he’s finally decapitated Charles victim talking points to the media about wanting to see his grandchildren. On the world stage.”
As messy as the briefing has been over the last two weeks, this is the masterstroke in my opinion. Charles can’t say he wants to see the kids. Its clear he does not. And BP realized how bad that looked, hence the sudden turnaround to “well he’s checking his schedule.”
No just derangers but 80% of the commenters here are blaming Harry. Still. We don’t know if Harry desperately wants a relationship, it’s unlikely tbh, but it’s understandable he wants his children to see where he grew up.
The other point that doesn’t get mentioned is how unlikely it is he’ll be back when William is king. It’s now or never. The blame Harry gets from here always shocks me, but not entirely. There are psychological reasons at play even in the comments.
Agree with you. I have to believe Harry is allowing this all to play out for his children as well as himself. Because in the mist of all the shenanigans. He stays focused and seems to enjoy what his purpose was for being there and the Windsor/Wales look incredibly bad
I agree with you. I too believe Harry is deliberately having Chuck behave badly and exposing himself publicly. Chuck thinks he’s humiliating Harry but all he’s really doing is punishing his grandchildren for existing. The British public all see a grandfather who refuses to ensure his grandchildren are safe and being vocal that he has no time for them. Most sane people don’t understand and cannot comprehend treating family like that even if there are unresolved issues. Most people would look at this as an opportunity to repair the fractures especially if you are a monarch in charge of uniting a nation. Chuck is publicly acting a fool and Harry is all for it.
Yeah, I’m not sure why people aren’t seeing this. You aren’t dealing with a regular family. You’re dealing with a literal Royal family and media establishment of a G7 country. Which operates like a cult. Katie Holmes had to basically pull a runner in the middle of the night to escape Scientology. But people think that it’s going to just be easy and clean and the same as it would be not talking to your rude uncle at Thanksgiving, as it is for the 5th in line to the throne to publicly reject the British media and the British royal family?
While also dealing with his own deprogramming from the cult, and trying to get accountability from the media about how they mistreated him and are still mistreating him and his family? 30 years after her death, you still have people that will swear up and down all sorts of things about Diana. I I don’t think he thinks the sun will come out another day, I think he realizes that 30 years from now he doesn’t want people arguing that he didn’t make an effort, he didn’t stand up for himself, and that his father and his brother were somehow equal victims in all of this mess.
Yes, that’s what I think, it’s literally a cult – one of the signature things about a cult is that once in it, whether born to it or not, it’s dangerous to try to leave it of one’s own free will.
Good points, it exposes the BRF for who they are while Harry’s hands remain clean.
Also, Harry would have been perfectly justified in saying, “I’m going to stay the whole time with Earl Spencer because the BRF are shady manipulators,” but then the tabloids and haters would have whipped themselves into a frenzy blaming him instead of the BRF, where the blame belongs.
I think it’s less “maybe the sun will come out tomorrow” and more “maybe we’re finally done with this bs” — if only because at least some of the men-in-grey realize how bad it looks for Charles. I also get Harry wanting his kids to know what is also their country too. If they have trouble getting security now, while Charles is king, it’s likely to only get worse going forward. That’s a wrong that can’t ever really be righted.
I know he’s problematic in other ways but I’d love to see Meghan post a photo of one of her kids with Charles Spencer. That would melt heads in the palace.
Harry’s approach seems to be frustrating a ton of people.
But it’s absolutely textbook perfect for dealing with an unchecked malignant group/ individual. It completely destroys their favorite victim narrative and shines a light on what they are actually doing vs what they say they are doing.
This is 100% the safest and best way to engage with these kind of institutions and people.
Harry isn’t being hopeful or naive. He’s being strategic and incredibly disciplined. He’s playing the long game.
Look at what’s been said and by whom. He’s said he would like his children and wife to be able to travel safely within the UK. He’s said he hasn’t ruled out rebuilding a relationship with his father, while also stating it needs to be built on accountability for past actions and apologies.
That’s it. That’s what he’s said. And the palace is out there making it seem like Harry’s fault and weakness for whatever spin they are spreading this week about how desperate he is for his kids to know his father.
Harry hasn’t said any of that.
All Harry has done is continue on with his life while every once in a while- when he’s strategically necessary – handing them enough rope for them to publicly strangle themselves. Which he then says – oh look. They said this but did this and this. How odd. Moving on….
Well said!
I agree with everything you said for a few reasons.
First, there have been so many times I have worried for them or thought oh please don’t do that but every time they come out on top. As a person that believes in truth and authenticity I shouldn’t be surprised by it.
Second, Harry has been in therapy a long time and there is no way he doesn’t see his father for who he is. As you pointed out he has stated clear boundaries, hasn’t deviated from them and it has only served to make his family look bad.
Third, I think the only reason he returns to the UK is for the charities he believes in and won’t turn his back on. And because he is fiercely proud to be British and would love for his children to know their roots and see all the great things that is UK, not letting the BM stain those memories. This may be his one weakness to try to show his children how great the UK is and the UK is going to make that nearly impossible.
I can imagine what a difficult conversation it must be for Harry and Meghan to explain to two little children (Lili is only 5, she won’t even remember what happened well), that their grandfather from the UK is a bad person, and so is their uncle William. Because they will have to tell them the truth. Children feels emotions in their parents.
I don’t think anyone close to Harry said this. He’s just surmising this by the messiness of what went on. And I am sick of the RR acting like Harry choosing to write about his life in Spare was some terrible horrible thing that happened to them and he must be punished until someone dies. Forget them. It seems like he has.
I will never understand why the leftovers think it’s perfectly acceptable for the royal rats to write book after book speculating on people they’ve talked to for maybe 10-15 minutes but it’s unacceptable for Harry to write about his own life.
Or for Charles to do an authorized book and tv special with Dimbleby in which he talks negatively about his parents.
Thank you. They write books all the time. They are just angry it was a smash hit and it allowed people to see behind the scenes
I think knowing his father probably doesn’t have that long left is the driving force behind Harry’s generosity when it comes to giving him chance after chance. Thinking that each attempt might be his last opportunity to bring his kids into his father’s life must be a hell of a weight on him.
Charles should have seen the children in the USA, even in the East Coast. The fact he didn’t already told me everything I wanted to know. Hope he dies seeing Camilla and Will’s ugly mugs over him.
I think Harry thought this time would be a little less drama-filled because he was coming for Invictus. I think he assumed there would be a level of respect for the games that would keep the palace silent, if not cooperative, regarding his visit. And I dont think he was wrong for assuming that.
I dont think he’s being pollyanna about this family or the UK government. he knows way more than any of us do about what’s going on behind the scenes, so of course he sees things clearly. he’s also in a no-win situation regarding his father. If he said, “I am never letting my kids near Charles” (which is what some on here want him to say), he would be destroyed in the press, yes – but there also might be an uptick in threats against him, claims that he’s “withholding” them, etc.
I said this a week or two ago but to me there is a clear difference in how Harry and his camp treat Charles vs William. They just completely blank William. I think that says a lot about what might be happening behind the scenes.
and for this article – yes, Palmer is generally correct. It’s been messy this week and its clear BP is trying to discredit Harry and yet he still rises above it and grabs all the attention.
Exactly right.
Harry cannot say he’s done or doesn’t want his kids or wife anywhere near to at toxic cesspool.
It would be like giving legs and machine guns to the James Bond style sharks who already have lasers.
He said what he said. He would love for it to be safe for his family to visit the UK. He would like a relationship with his father built on respect and accountability.
He’s creating a paper trail on his family intentionally being put in harms way by the institution. And he’s just hasn’t said publicly that he knows the boundaries and standards he has set for a relationship with his father will never be met. Even though he’s the person most aware that it will never happen.
That’s not weakness. That’s strategy and I’m sick of people believing the tabloids who are vomiting out these stories about how badly Harry wants his kids to meet his father.
That’s what this is. We all know the palace lies. We all know the tabloids lie. So why is it different and let’s all blame Harry time when they continue to lie about Harry wanting his kids to meet Charles etc.
It’s deeply confusing.
Bingo. If Harry said he didn’t want his kids to meet Charles or appeared to be the one blocking the reunion, he would be crucified. So he very smartly hasn’t done that. As it is, everyone is asking why Charles couldn’t let him stay at BP with all their rooms and why the king can’t have made time to see his grandkids. BP thinks they’re humiliating Harry but they’re not imo. His head is held high and he continues to do good work. All while Charles looks like a bad dad, bad grandad, and petty king.
Thank you for this summation @Becks1 which I found helpful and reassuring. I buy the Inewspaper and appreciated the acknowledgement that Charles and his staff began briefing wars against family perceived as the “enemy” years ago. The pretending that RF keep calm and keep a dignifed silence whilst purely dedicated to charity work is an outrageous lie. They gaslight on an epic scale to pretend Harry is not whistleblowing and exposing the dangerous effects on people lives of lying about them to the media. Charles wants a sanitised i and saintly mag! . BS narrative that his son has gone public without cause when in fact it was an understandable reaction to his wife being fed to media wolves. The Firm under direction of Charles and William construct and disseminate narratives about themselves and others. They horse trade stories to suppress bad stuff and deflect to outrage about Jam! It’s their way of life and it needs to be called out and exposed. They dictate to BM what they do or don’t write about them and threaten to with old access.
Becks1 …. “they just completely blank William…” Yep! And not only is it an appropriate strategy for reasons we know and dont know, but at Eton William said to Harry : “Pretend you don’t know me.” A brand new school, away from for the first time, no mother, an absentee father, no.other siblings but William and William BLANKS him when little Harry needed his father the most !! Dont you think all the kids at Eton took Williams lead and noted this? So this is not Harry’s first rodeo with William blanking him so yep…. so many reasons we know and dont know that Harry is blanking William! After getting engaged to Meghan, William reprised his Eton behavior effectively ordering his father Charles and the entire RF to “pretend you don’t know him” concerning Harry. And yes to everyone here saying basically … team Harry is advising… step back and give the RF enough rope to hang themselves…. someone here said “psyops cult extraction ” …. yes! The monarchy/ RF is not only cult but an organized crime family!
But it’s not William who is blanking Harry, however much he gets Kensington Palace to brief this, and however much he would like people to believe this. It’s HARRY who said his relationship with William is S.P.A.C.E. and it is HARRY who is blanking WIlliam, not the other way around. THAT is why William has been spiralling all these years: it’s bad enough that his scapegoat LEFT, but to leave, be happy and wildly successful and respected worldwide AND blank his older brother, make zero effort to contact or see him??? To dare to totally ignore all his feeble efforts to “control” Harry? That is what is making William unhinged on a daily basis. That’s why he is literally trying to take everything away from Harry that he feels that he can, because he will never be satisfied until he feels that he has humbled Harry and brought him to heel. He cannot countenance the existence of his brother as anything other than as an extension of himself, only servile and dependent. And Harry will never put himself in that position. So he runs around (as does that wife of his) copsplaying everything Harry does, often in the same news cycle, trying to be relevant, while also attempting to corral all of the “spotlight” for himself. And still failing miserably.
I would LOVE to know what Charles thinks is embarrassing behavior, since we know it’s not sex trafficking and pedophilia.
Well, there’s the BP/KP/BM narrative and then there’s reality. It’s not like Harry has been pleading every day for 6 years to see Charles. There have been some issues that have taken a very long time to resolve or put to bed – the law suits and security. Then there was Harry’s visit when Charles was diagnosed and the meeting between reps for whatever reason. Harry has visited the UK for his charities, but the expectation that he would meet with Charles during those visits came from the media’s suppositions, not from Harry. I think this is the first time that there’s been a specific intention for a meeting.
As for Harry’s optimism, I’ll take that the same way I do reports of his anger, his humiliation, his tears, his depression, loneliness and homesickness. I’ll also say it’s easier to be upbeat when you know you have an exit. The sun will come out tomorrow – in California.
This is sad. I agree it seems Harry should stop. But hear me out. Harry is a prince of the realm, this is what he was taught as his duty to the crown is also his patriotism. So for him its his identity, otherwise he has to be exiled – properly exiled as a political enemy. Its his heritage he wants to have his children enjoy too. Its like coming from a war torn country, it will always be home you will always want to geo back and be okay being back. And I believe that is his experience.
Well said – at the most fundamental level, Harry is still a member of the royal system and supports it on some level. He has never renounced his title or his constitutional position. We can assume he believes the monarchy is valid as an institution, even if he expresses frustration and disappointment with his personal interactions with his family.
I think it can be extremely difficult for people to just give up on having a positive relationship with a parent. Especially when this is the only living parent a person has. I trust that he has a therapist who can help him move through all of his emotions surrounding this. At the end of the day it is his life and he needs to live it in which ever way works best for him. It isn’t our place to tell him what is best for him based on our own expectations. As outsiders with no skin in the game it is easy for us to see how horrible a human Charles is and how Harry is just setting himself up for continued disappointment but for Harry he doesn’t see what an outsider can see. And may never see it.
Totally agree. And I bet they can’t wait to get home… in Californie ❤️
Look at what Harry managed to do this week: He highlighted the king’s cruelty by letting the Buckingham Palace debacle play out in full public view. And the conduct of Charles and his courtiers was revealed to the world.
Even people who don’t usually support the Sussexes were appalled by a father refusing to provide a room in a huge palace to his son.
This. The way this has all played out is now recorded forever.
He’s smart and playing the long game all while taking the high road and he’s the one coming out of this looking just and wronged.
He’s probably has his heart broken by now multiple times, but by now I think he’s just being smart and has zero expectations.
I saw a post on Twitter where it was pointed out that this isn’t the first time an announcement was made regarding an invitation and then it’s rescinded, it happened after QEII’s death where it was reported by the palace that Harry and Meghan would attend a reception for dignitaries and then it was “oops” no they’re not.
At some point Harry will sever all hope of his father being a father and move on. Sharing calendars, not talking about his paternal family etc. has been an exercise in futility and he certainly should cease all cooperation in that regard.
I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for Meghan to witness her husband’s pain at what his father and the establishment are truly capable of. They’re ghouls.
She understands well, because she had the same pain before her wedding, which is already a stressful time, while her father was bashing her to the toxic British media. She knows exactly how Harry feels and his need to cut off that abusive father for the rest of Charles’ life, just like he has already done with William.
I don’t know if Prince Harry is trying to expose his father and dismantle his father’s talking points or if he truly is always trying to give his father the benefit of the doubt and is trying to have a relationship with his father and then gets cut down and humiliated every time. I’m surely not sure what it is.
But ask someone who has cut off and gone no contact with her biological mother and also has a father that is caused me mental, emotional, psychological pain and heartache. I can say that from my perspective it is really hard to give up on the one remaining parent that you have and in my case at any point in time I could go back into contact with my biological mother but Harrys loving mother is deceased and Charles is literally what he has left and as an adult child you still desperately want your parents to approve of you, choose you, love you and it is really truly hard to accept that that is never going to be the case and to choose to walk away. Even though you know the relationship is toxic and unhealthy you can rationally and logically know all of those things but mentally and emotionally is another thing.
And I say this is someone who has been in therapy on and off since my 20s and I’m now 40. You can do all of the work you can learn all of the things and even now when I am with my family and I find myself back in these toxic and unhealthy dynamics I refer back to handling it in the same unhealthy way that I’ve gone to therapy to learn how not to do. So all I’m saying is it’s really hard and complex and I know that from personal experience so I just give Prince Harry a lot of Grace.
I agree with this. I have gone years at a time of being no-contact. I didn’t speak to my dad for a decade, yet when he had a health issue pop up, I dropped everything and drove five hours to go help him.
I still don’t really like my Dad. There is a lot of painful history there, but I find that now that he’s in his late 70’s with declining health, I can’t bring myself to just walk away.
Anyway, point is that I agree. Even with therapy and seeing him for what he is with all of his flaws and limitations, there is still some emotional pull there that I can’t ignore. And my mom is still alive. I have to imagine that if my mom had passed when I was a child, I would have an even more challenging time cutting my Dad out completely, so I can empathize with Harry and understand the desire to have his Dad have some kind of relationship with his kids. I would bet that Harry has a pretty good understanding of how his Dad operates. He’s left the door open enough that if Charles ever makes a good faith effort, there can be contact, but I bet he’s not sweating it too much.
Nope, Harry is not to blame for giving Charles a rope long enough to hang himself in the court of public opinion. Good King Harry keep on stepping on both Royal family derangerers. And team Sussex derangerers.
The bottom line is that Charles will ALWAYS put his job as King over his job as a father and grandfather. That’s it. Sad but true. Harry will have to accept that. We’re all just glad he got the hell out of there before it happened to him too.
I think Charles is putting his pettiness and ego above everything else. Treating Harry the way he does is not enhancing his reign whatsoever.
It has always been clear that they are running the Diana play. Not only what Charles (and Camilla) did to Diana but also what the Queen did both while Diana was alive and immediately after she died. Their horribleness almost brought down the royal family. Repeating the same thing now with Charles’ own son is beyond stupid and thoroughly disgusting.
I agree this is nothing new. Evetybody could see that the courtiers and probably Charles tried everything to derail Harry’s trip. And they play games with Harry dangeling a carrot in front of him just to take it away at the last minute.
However I said this before and I say it again Harry is not doing it for himself, he is doing it for Archie and Lilibet. He is fighting for their birth rights.
That’s what I think too, @Monika. He & Meghan said they’re not anti-monarchy. I don’t think they had in mind to destroy the royal family when they asked for a half-out arrangement. I think he is trying to salvage what he can for the sake of Archie and Lili so they don’t enter adulthood feeling that their royal grandfather rejected them as a form of punishment and rejection of their parents. That is really harsh and cruel – he wants to delegitimize them. They’re just little children.
Ha ha ha ha ha. Richard Palmer ain’t slick. Witness this quote:
“It was, according to some close to Harry, a deliberate attempt to humiliate him.
“I think it absolutely was done to try and humiliate Harry. Step back from all of this, it is obvious to anyone that some at the Palace have done everything in their power to make this trip as difficult and as hostile a landscape as possible for Harry,” one friend said.”
This “friend” is nearly every single H+M supporter on social media, some of whom have been hashtagging their posts with #DogSh*tFather and #KingCharlesTheCruel.
The fact is that this is very obvious – even NON-supporters were saying this. He didn’t need any “friend” to tell him that, and no friend of Harry’s is talking to Palmer. They really do like to paint themselves as being well-connected in the Sussexes’ circles.
So many of the haters (and I’m including the British media in this) who were gloating at having “put Harry in his place” are realising the there has been a grassroots backlash against the literal *head of the Church of England” being such a petty B and siding publicly with the Daily Mail over his own son, and they have been in a tailspin since. First, they get NO sightings or news of M, which they desperately wanted despite pretending otherwise, and then the thinking man on the street looked at the sh*t-show and said huh??? How many palaces and rooms do these people have, and they couldn’t find the king’s son a bed for the night? They played themselves, publicly, and I love this for them.
It’s just so boring all of this.
He’s better off in the US, best move he made.
Charles needs staff to get. The room ready. Charles should do that himself.
Most parents would move heaven and earth to prepare a space for a child returning from another country for a visit.
And yet after the past two weeks he will still try and drag his wife and babies to be presented to that man. I know people here think this is some big plan by harry to show the world who is father is, but we have seen it, for the past 6 years. He took your home you paid to rent and fix up, he took your security, he stands in the way of you getting security, he pulled the rug out from you last minute while bringing your wife and kids over, he pulled a place for you to stay last minute, he talks to the press how annoyed with you he is and allows them to say nasty things about you and your wife. At some point it’s enough. We get it.
@Kate: I don’t think this is three dimensional chess either. Atp, this is less about Harry’s love for his father (which must be hanging by a thread by now) and more about his love for being royal. I think he refuses to give up on that because it’s such an important part of his identity. Cutting off his father and brother would cut him off from royalty which is all he’s ever known. He’s not going to change because he doesn’t want to. He still wants to be PRINCE Harry no matter what. This is the hold they will always have on him.
I understand how briefing wars began when Charles and Diana separated. What I can’t understand is using these tactics on Harry and Meghan since 2018. Charles and William have mired themselves and turned their own lived into a soap opera. Charles may have a few years left but Will has forty years left if he’s lucky and has three young children. Both has now established daily cooperation with BM providing content and narrative. Okay so Harry and Meghan return forever to US and cut off all contact with RF. Will now had to keep on feeding content to BM. Does he start giving stories about his children when they start dating to them? Charles and William has created or allowed a system of trading negative stories about others to suppress stories on themselves. Harry goes no contact with Charles and then they had no more disclosures about him. BM don’t want charity they want feuds, fighting and fussing like the ultimate reality show. Why has Charles willingly presided over such a briefing of private conversations.? Over thirty years a dangerous, voracious beast that needs feeding has been created and it is not a controllable pet. The Fail aren’t the only tabloid to feel they are OWED by RF. Look at how Aggreived Paul Dacre was that Harry had sued the zFail because they had told Diana ‘s side of the separation. This isn’t good PR or a long term strategy for continuation of RF . I have been disgusted and feel enough is now enough and Charles needs to get his act together in every role that he holds as King, head of CE and armed forces, father, father in law and grandfather.
The problems of dealing with a narcissist are not necessarily the one-to-one problems. The problems that really trip you up occur when the support system around this person treats their delusions as normal and you become collateral, because you try to maintain a relationship to reality. They will not face reality. That’s basically it. Because facing facts means your ego takes second place: it cannot shape the world to assuage your mood swings, to mitigate your momentary need for validation, etc. facts that live outside of the reality distortion field of a narcissist are inconvenient. Even if one of those facts is her / his own child. They represent a violation of the prime directive, which is the narrative that the narcissist is all-knowing, all-giving, etc…. It’s like the Wizard of Oz. This person feels small so needs to project. Or something. I mean. The problem with Charles is that there is no plausible “constitutional” block to his relationship with Harry. He doesn’t have to choose between his son and the institution. The late Queen didn’t. She was able to maintain a relationship with Harry that was personal. He was family. Even after he left the firm, he was welcomed. I think in a psychological way, Charles is inflicting on Harry what he feels he was made to suffer, he feels his mother chose the monarchy over maternity. I doubt it, for one, but that’s what he’s told himself for ages. So he expects to receive credit much as she did. But Elizabeth wasn’t a negligent mother, she was just someone with very limited indulgence for Charles’ self-involved BS.
Documentation, something Diana didn’t have control over, especially the Morton book that doesn’t belong to her or her children. Morton is about to rewrite Diana’s history. Harry owns his book.
I think there is a perfect storm brewing.
– 350 million pounds spent on Buckingham Palace, then saying they will never move in
– 100 million a year in the Sovereign grant on top of the Duchies
– The new emotional support polls siding with Harry for room to stay and security.
– The big one that may cause a huge backlash is the RF seen to be in cahoots with this case. The only people celebrating were the journalists implicated. In fact, it seemed many people were waiting in the wings to pursue their own cases against the DM. Everyone remembers what that paper did to that woman, pushing her to unalive herself. No one is cheering for the DM.
– The last Trooping of the Colour, they would not even show the overview of the crowd because it had dwindled so much since the Queen.
– Confederate flag flown over royal residence
– Everyone is now recognising that the anti-Sussex brigade online is 99.5% bots (BTW, has anyone had their blocked anti-Sussex bots suddenly become unblocked?
In any campaign, you can’t just be against something without offering a better alternative.
Okay, they hate Harry, but all they are offering are photo ops with JK Rowling, fake mountain treks, miniature golf, penguins, and they have sided with the media that torments the population.
The Queen understood that those outside of the family were not their friends. That is why she never attacked Charles for his book. She made sure all of her children were taken care of, to a fault. Charles chose to put Harry in that shack, whereas the Queen gave Edward Bagshot Estate… see the difference. Charles set up a million-pound trust fund for Camilla’s children, whereas Harry had to buy from sales racks. Frankly, this was all okay for Harry, but when they went after his wife and children, he had a come-to-Jesus moment. Charles wants the same loyalty his mother got without giving anything in return.
I left Twitter in 2024. Couldn’t stand the toxicity. On Threads, there is a lot of royal discussion. And yes, many bots, AI “Royal News” accounts, fake profiles of older women, all derangers. And there are Sussex defenders too. Other than, I stay in the good royal subjects subs on Reddit, that have people with better critical thinking skills.
Whether he knows that his father is out to humiliate him is debatable. I believe he blames the whole situation on Charles’ staff rather than his father just like he did with the Queen. But at some point he has to realise that the staff only do things with his approval and that Charles has no problem with Harry being humiliated. There’s only so many times Harry should take this ill-treatment and hopefully he has given up on the relationship. Hopefully the Spencers will sit him down this weekend and show him that Charles is treating him in the same manner that Diana was treated.
A photo of H&M and the kids visiting Diana’s grave would rocket around the world faster than Kate loses hair.
A photo of Cowmilla riding a tampon-costumed Chuck would even be overshadowed.
People have brought up his father’s health, and talked about Harry playing a long game. My take is that Harry is doing what he needs to in order to have no regrets about anything he did or didn’t do once both his parents are gone.
@AmyT
I think the same.
Meghan is not doing events with Harry; his children are not in London; Harry is carrying out his duties to Invictus and his charities flawlessly. Harry has to juggle many balls, and he is doing that brilliantly. Wanting his children to meet his father is one of the few things that Harry wants for himself. He is a generous and magnanimous man. It is hard to realize that your father doesn’t care about you and yours, no matter how you were raised. If he wants to live with that, I imagine Harry wants to live with the fact he did everything he could to earn his father’s love and give him grace. Harry has said his conscience is clear.
And he would be right.