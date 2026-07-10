Anne Hathaway took a helicopter to work every morning on ‘The Odyssey’

All of the actors from The Odyssey have started giving interviews about the production, working with Christopher Nolan, and how difficult the shoot was. Nolan is notorious for difficult shoots, not in the sense that he’s trying to put people through hell, but he’s precise and old-school and he’s got those fakakta IMAX cameras which are basically a main character unto themselves. For The Odyssey specifically, Matt Damon has already spoken at length about the physically grueling nature of the production for him and all of the actors playing Odysseus’s crew. Smash cut to Anne Hathaway’s Penelope, sitting at home in Ithaca, waiting for her man for twenty years. Apparently, Christopher Nolan did not put Anne through hell and back during the production. In fact, Nolan had Anne choppered up the mountain to work every morning. That’s what she told the BBC:
“…I had my boots ready to go to hike up to the top and I think the executive decision was made that, because Penelope was the queen and she couldn’t arrive looking as rugged as some of the suitors or some of the other members of the Ithacan royal court, that I should be helicoptered up. So I got to take a helicopter to work every single day, which was amazing. No, I felt terrible about it. But also, it was really great.”
[Via BBC News video]
Just a moment later, she points out that Nolan was choppering up equipment and some crew every morning as well, so it’s not like it was a single-use, Hathaway-specific helicopter. The helicopter was carrying crap up and down a mountain probably dozens of times every day. Still, it’s funny that Matt Damon was basically dying every single day in a Greek hurricane/fog/tornado and Annie was like “I’m ready to be choppered up to the palace now, let’s go!!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Anne Hathaway attends “The Odyssey” World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Monday 6th July 2026.,Image: 1114942009, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: The Odyssey – World Premiere , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
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Anne Hathaway at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Paris, FRANCE Anne Hathaway was seen arriving at the event for Christopher Nolan’s film “The Odyssey” at the Trocadéro in Paris, wearing a gorgeous blue long dress that highlighted her baby bump. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Photocall for ‘The Odyssey’ at the IET Building
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2026
Credit: Jordan PettittPA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Photocall for ‘The Odyssey’ at the IET Building
Featuring: Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2026
Credit: Jordan PettittPA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Photocall for ‘The Odyssey’ at the IET Building
Featuring: Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Samantha Morton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2026
Credit: Jordan PettittPA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Paris premiere of ‘The Odyssey’ at the Grand Rex theater
Featuring: John Leguizamo, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya
Where: Paris, France
When: 08 Jul 2026
Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Paris premiere of ‘The Odyssey’ at the Grand Rex theater
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: Paris, France
When: 08 Jul 2026
Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Paris premiere of ‘The Odyssey’ at the Grand Rex theater
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: Paris, France
When: 08 Jul 2026
Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
But climate change?
I think that’s why she says she felt terrible about it (or maybe it was for a myriad of other reasons, which does allude to the idea of this being odd or not normal at all).
It seems like it was Nolan’s idea, rather than hers. I don’t know if it would even occur to an actress/employee/underling, despite being well-paid already, to make this strange request haha. I was ready to be annoyed by her until she said it was Nolan’s idea haha.
That’s for the little people.
Would you prefer they used AI for all of those scenes instead?
Movie stars. They’re just like us.
Yeah I’m glad she clarified that the helicopter was going up anyway with the equipment etc. they just shoved her onto it too lol.
And of course it seems excessive and extravagant but its hollywood 🤷♀️
ps that white dress and tall boots combo is amazing.
It’s the cost of using practical effects. All of that could have been done in a studio in front of green screens, the Volume or generated with AI, all of which have ethical issues of their own.
She looks AMAZING in that outfit OMG.
ITA with everyone that it’s yuck given how carbon-intensive helicopter emissions are. That being said, helicopters make up less than 1% of the total aviation industry’s CO₂ emissions with commercial airplanes and private jets being the far bigger offenders, She probably takes a private het too though LOL.
The more I see of that brown dress on her, the more I like it.
I love the dress which is weird because I usually prefer patterns and embellishment
Am not a fan — I find her very grating. But I mean she looks great on this press tour but also that facelift is just…wow. I mean clap for the surgeon because it’s a great job. But aging backwards is just…yikes.
I think she’s seeing someone new because a few years ago she looked….not like herself. And now she looks like herself just aging backwards like you said, so whatever she’s having done, its very good. Maybe too good bc its too obvious, lol.
I still think of her as young and I know 44 isn’t exactly ‘young’ but seems way too young for a full facelift, which she’s gotten obviously. I guess that just means you have to keep having one over and over because they do fall eventually, am I right?
Someone said upper bleph and I definitely see it. She also might have gotten some subtle injections but I really do think most of it is just great skin and great genetics. I don’t think any respectable surgeon would perform a facelift on her. She’s 43–still young–with great skin elasticity. She doesn’t need it.
I also think the pregnancy hormones are doing nice things for her face. But yes, even before the pregnancy the work was obvious.
Yes the fuller face looks great on her. She probably stopped all the Botox.
And it’s a lovely dress. I think she’s an autumn and the brown looks great on her
I actually do not like her new work. I don’t think she looks like herself anymore and she’s become more generic. But I’m not sure I ever think that someone looks better after having work done because I think they cannot escape a degree of artificialness, which is always a negative in my book.
I am so scared of helicopters and private planes. I would have said no to that job if I had known I’d be going back and forth with the equipment. Yes, it’s probably an irrational fear but just thinking about it makes me nervous.
For the record I have no issue with commercial flying. It’s just the private planes and helicopters. True private planes, like the one where some guy gets his pilot’s license and decides he can make all the flight decisions now.
Same. I realize millions of small flights happen safely and we don’t hear about them, but the high percentage of celebrities who’ve died that way are a big nope for me.
She sort of looks like Alyssa Milano in the header photo.
I thought she looks like Fran Drescher.
That’s not a bad thing 😂
I can see it…
She looks like everyone else except who she used to be, I guess.
I did not recognize her in a few of these photos.
Me neither. She needs to stop with her face work.
Cillian should have played Odysseus.
I wonder if he turned it down?
Now, THAT is casting I would have gotten behind!
Jason Bourne as Odysseus is bound to be disappointing, especially because if you have seen “The Return” (2024) with Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus. Juliette Binoche as Penelope in the same film…that’s pretty fierce competition, too!!!
As soon as I saw on the on set photo, I immediately said, ‘Really? Him?!!!’.
I know Chris likes to work with the same people but……him?!!!
Yes! But I can also think of so many better actors than Damon that would have said yes if Cillian didn’t
Anne h has a beautiful career and a very well mapped out time as an actress. Morning helicopter rides seem heavenly. Just kissed by angels.
That shade of green looks great on Tom Holland. I wonder who does his styling.
Meh the dudes must be really sweaty with all those layers on. Men’s fashion has come a long way. They could be wearing sleeveless fancy shirts with pussy bows (like the heated rivalry guys). Ok not Damon but Tom could pull it off.
Also normalize the ladies wearing coats and capes when it’s cold