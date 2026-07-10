Anne Hathaway took a helicopter to work every morning on ‘The Odyssey’

All of the actors from The Odyssey have started giving interviews about the production, working with Christopher Nolan, and how difficult the shoot was. Nolan is notorious for difficult shoots, not in the sense that he’s trying to put people through hell, but he’s precise and old-school and he’s got those fakakta IMAX cameras which are basically a main character unto themselves. For The Odyssey specifically, Matt Damon has already spoken at length about the physically grueling nature of the production for him and all of the actors playing Odysseus’s crew. Smash cut to Anne Hathaway’s Penelope, sitting at home in Ithaca, waiting for her man for twenty years. Apparently, Christopher Nolan did not put Anne through hell and back during the production. In fact, Nolan had Anne choppered up the mountain to work every morning. That’s what she told the BBC:

“…I had my boots ready to go to hike up to the top and I think the executive decision was made that, because Penelope was the queen and she couldn’t arrive looking as rugged as some of the suitors or some of the other members of the Ithacan royal court, that I should be helicoptered up. So I got to take a helicopter to work every single day, which was amazing. No, I felt terrible about it. But also, it was really great.”

[Via BBC News video]

Just a moment later, she points out that Nolan was choppering up equipment and some crew every morning as well, so it’s not like it was a single-use, Hathaway-specific helicopter. The helicopter was carrying crap up and down a mountain probably dozens of times every day. Still, it’s funny that Matt Damon was basically dying every single day in a Greek hurricane/fog/tornado and Annie was like “I’m ready to be choppered up to the palace now, let’s go!!”