Kristin Cavallari has her kids fly coach while she’s in first: ‘this is my money not your money’



It’s been a minute since we last paid attention to Kristin Cavallari, and she definitely knows that. She’s also no doubt aware of the mild controversy over Jessica Simpson being outed by her ex husband, Nick Lachey, for flying first class while her children were in coach. In Jessica’s case, her children were back there with their father, Jessica’s other ex husband, Eric Johnson, and her mom bought the tickets. In a podcast interview with Emma Grede, Kristin said that she’s trying to teach her kids, Camden, 13, Jaxon, 12, and Saylor, 10 (I can’t with those names), the value of money. She said her boys have jobs to earn spending money and that now that her kids are old enough she sends them to fly coach while she flies in first/business class. Here’s what she said:

If they want something, they have to work for it. Last summer both of my boys created their own little businesses. One of my boys was washing windows, and the other one was washing people’s garbage cans. If they want something, they got to go work for it and they got to make it happen. I try to be very hyper aware of that because they are growing up in a very fortunate situation and I want them to know this is my money this is not your money. Something as small as they fly coach I’m flying in first class. That was important to me when they became old enough that they could. [It’s not difficult] when they’re older. I’m all bye bye guys have fun back there see you later. I think when they’re younger you can’t. I can’t put my three in back and go ‘please don’t fight.’ Like, who knows what’s going to happen back there. They’ll be fine. It’s good for them. It’s little things like that as a parent that make a big difference in the long run.

[From Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast]

Celebrity Net Worth claims Kristin Cavallari is worth $30 million, which seems like it’s vastly overestimated. If she really has that kind of cash, can’t she spring for her children to join her in first class? In that same interview she revealed that her ex, Jay Cutler, was awarded half of her Uncommon James business in their divorce. She also said that her father borrowed “hundreds of thousands” of dollars from her when she was in her early 20s, and that she’s since cut him out of her life. Recently, she fired her entire C-suite, including her COO, CFO and CMO, because she couldn’t justify the cost. She said, “I’m trying to trim all the fat right now.” So maybe this is as much of an economic decision on her part as trying to teach her kids a money lesson.

Kristin has three kids, two are teenagers, and she’s on the same plane. They seem old enough to be seated alone together as she mentioned. I’m not judging her too much for doing this – I’m judging her for telling this story to get us to talk about her. It worked. She should be more worried about her kids catching measles or covid than being unsupervised on a plane. She’s said she doesn’t vaccinate them.