Kristin Cavallari has her kids fly coach while she’s in first: ‘this is my money not your money’

It’s been a minute since we last paid attention to Kristin Cavallari, and she definitely knows that. She’s also no doubt aware of the mild controversy over Jessica Simpson being outed by her ex husband, Nick Lachey, for flying first class while her children were in coach. In Jessica’s case, her children were back there with their father, Jessica’s other ex husband, Eric Johnson, and her mom bought the tickets. In a podcast interview with Emma Grede, Kristin said that she’s trying to teach her kids, Camden, 13, Jaxon, 12, and Saylor, 10 (I can’t with those names), the value of money. She said her boys have jobs to earn spending money and that now that her kids are old enough she sends them to fly coach while she flies in first/business class. Here’s what she said:
If they want something, they have to work for it. Last summer both of my boys created their own little businesses. One of my boys was washing windows, and the other one was washing people’s garbage cans. If they want something, they got to go work for it and they got to make it happen. I try to be very hyper aware of that because they are growing up in a very fortunate situation and I want them to know this is my money this is not your money. Something as small as they fly coach I’m flying in first class. That was important to me when they became old enough that they could. [It’s not difficult] when they’re older. I’m all bye bye guys have fun back there see you later.
I think when they’re younger you can’t. I can’t put my three in back and go ‘please don’t fight.’ Like, who knows what’s going to happen back there.
They’ll be fine. It’s good for them. It’s little things like that as a parent that make a big difference in the long run.
[From Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast]
Celebrity Net Worth claims Kristin Cavallari is worth $30 million, which seems like it’s vastly overestimated. If she really has that kind of cash, can’t she spring for her children to join her in first class? In that same interview she revealed that her ex, Jay Cutler, was awarded half of her Uncommon James business in their divorce. She also said that her father borrowed “hundreds of thousands” of dollars from her when she was in her early 20s, and that she’s since cut him out of her life. Recently, she fired her entire C-suite, including her COO, CFO and CMO, because she couldn’t justify the cost. She said, “I’m trying to trim all the fat right now.” So maybe this is as much of an economic decision on her part as trying to teach her kids a money lesson.
Kristin has three kids, two are teenagers, and she’s on the same plane. They seem old enough to be seated alone together as she mentioned. I’m not judging her too much for doing this – I’m judging her for telling this story to get us to talk about her. It worked. She should be more worried about her kids catching measles or covid than being unsupervised on a plane. She’s said she doesn’t vaccinate them.
So her unvaccinated germ machines are sitting in coach breathing all over the masses. YUCK. And yuck to her telling this story like it’s some kind of flex – it just makes her look cheap and selfish.
There are lots of ways to teach kids responsibility. This just sounds like pettiness, but more importantly, it sounds like she needs attention and will use her kids to get it. I really loathe parents that so openly talk about the kids without their consent. They deserve privacy.
I know a lot of people do this – fly first class while their child flies coach – but I could never. Especially with that kind of money.
@Becks1, my nephews (twins, I think they were 12 at the time), heard the offer to upgrade for $50 while waiting at the gate with their parents. They both had enough money to spring for it. So they rode up front while their parents rode in the back!
I have forgotten the details, my brother might have covered it and they paid him back with their savings accounts.
Per Kate Hudson
Goldie and Kurt used to do the same thing. They did not fly their kids first class.
As long as the kid is old enough to behave, I think this is fine.
I also think cavalleri is a major tool. But that’s a different issue.
I would not do this. I think it’s crass and the comment about not their money is even more crass.
Sounds to me like she’s strapped for cash and doesn’t need to be flying first class at all. To hell with this anti-vaxxer. Never thought someone would make me like Jay Cutler.
Don’t like him too much – he’s just as problematic as she is and is also an anti-vaxxer. They’re both a-holes.
True, but he’s not trying to be in my face all the time to stay relevant. He’s been keeping a low profile since the DWI.
If she is financially squeezed she should be back in coach with her kids. But she strikes me as too selfish to make the sacrifice herself.
Because of 🤬 like HER…I HAVE to wear a N95 mask…24/7 when I’m outside my house!😡
I was going to defend this until I read that she doesn’t vaccinate her kids I’m not going to defend anyone who puts their own children and other vulnerable people in great danger.
LMAO HARD same. IIRC from The Hills and Laguna Beach, her parents had a gigantic house. Ok just Googled and it says “7,100-square-foot ocean-view mansion located in the gated Three Arch Bay community of South Laguna”.
I just remember her growing up obscenely rich. So I do like that she’s teaching her kids the value of hard work at a young age. I don’t really have a strong opinion about her flying first class and her kids in coach…maybe because I don’t have kids but to me that just seems like the parent’s choice and the kids will be fine. Doesn’t seem like a huge deal.
But none of my initial reactions matter because she’s anti-vaxx which means she’s a selfish POS.
This was standard for me and my siblings growing up.🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️
Mum sat Business BA, us kids were in Economy BA.
Never smelt Club Class till I was 19.
And you turned out great! 🙂
Original Kitten!!
OG Celebitchies 4 eva! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
Jegede me too!! I truly don’t understand why this is controversial- I think it’s good parenting! When my family had some lush years (we were all over the age of 10), we got to fly in cattle class while mom and dad were in first, and got to go on amazing trips, stay at amazing hotels, eat at amazing restaurants. It was awesome! By my 30s after working my a** off I finally could afford biz class on rare occasions. I was so proud of myself, and I still savour every stinking minute!
I cannot comprehend this type of mother. What if there’s an emergency? Or Turbulence and my kids are scared, what if there’s a pedo staring at my children who are on a plane alone? There’s a million other concerns to name. She’s a narcissist mother.
How does she not realize she’s putting her responsibility for her children onto whichever random adult is sitting next to them? If there’s an emergency is she going to race back down the aisle to help them evacuate? Turbulence? Airsickness? Seated next to a predator? Or the kid is just annoying. I raised my kids. It’s not my job to raise yours (in this kind of situation)
Spot on.
I despise this type of parent. There is no way I would be sitting that far away from my children on a plane full of who knows what type of people. If I didn’t want to pay first class for them, I wouldn’t pay first class for myself.
Things change when you become a parent, it’s no longer about you. These people think they are earning brownie points by saying things like this to look like they aren’t raising spoiled children, but they just look selfish to me.
A) Who is she? Nevermind, I don’t care.
B) I too despise parents who leave young kids to be looked after by others without consent. In this case, the kids are too young, at 13, 12, and 10, to be left alone as a group without supervision. So nearby adults and/or the flight crew are landed with the responsibility of dealing with any issues that may arise. Nope, crappy parenting.
C) If you want to teach them the value of money, either fly Coach with them, or upgrade the four of you to Business class. Show them how to make financially responsible choices, not how to spoil yourself at the expense of others.
D) She’s an anti-vaxxer. Perfect. That’s the rancid cherry on top of the First Up Against The Wall Club sundae.
Prediction: in ten years, she’ll be wailing to whoever will still listen to her that she doesn’t understand why her kids hardly speak to her, and she’s not allowed to meet her precious grandbabies, at least not until after they’ve been vaccinated.
Her unvaccinated children are also causing danger to babies too young to get vaccines and old people who are much more likely to die from certain diseases (COVID for one). Is SHE vaccinated? I really can’t with her either, not for the kids’ names (which is a thing in itself) but for her utter selfishness in exposing vulnerable others to disease and death because of her stupid and wrong beliefs about vaccines.
They didn’t chose to be born as her kids. She just sounds extremely petty and mean to her own children, people with too much money are always rushing to be weird with their children.
K I’m rolling on a different plane here. I can’t with the unvaccinated BS, BUT I’m down with the sentiment of teaching kids they’re not entitled to 1st class merely for existing. Children don’t thrive if they expect for the world to be at their feet and VIP treatment.