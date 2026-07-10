Prince Harry was a ray of ginger sunshine at the Invictus One Year to Go events

Prince Harry is flying solo at all of the Invictus One Year to Go events today in Birmingham, England. One week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office confirmed that Meghan would join Harry at various events in London and Birmingham, and the left-behinds were so incandescent with rage, they did way too much to ensure that Meghan would not be safe anywhere in public in the UK. So she’s skipped all of the public stuff, and good for her. While I would have loved seeing her and I know she would have loved to support the Invictus community, this is for the best. There were literally deranged royalists inside the event, live-streaming everything. God knows what they had planned for her.
Harry was in great form at One Year To Go, highlighting some of the sports himself – he showcased pickleball, wheelchair basketball, shooting (he really is an American now) and more. He greeted fans and Invictus families. ITV morning-show presenter Alison Hammond was on the ground, doing live coverage of the event, and she’s a huge fan of Harry. She grabbed him and hugged him a few times and it was super-sweet.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke of Sussex, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Pickleball, one of the two new sports for the Invictus Games, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 31 Dec 1903
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Laser Run, one of the two new sports for the Invictus Games, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaks to members of the public, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
He’s so so good at these events. He makes them look so fun and effortless.
He really has that “it” factor that the rest of the leftovers are missing. And the man has swagger without coming off as a jerk. Willie must be completely enraged.
Complete sidebar, but if you haven’t seen Alison Hammond’s interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling for the Blade Runner sequel, you are missing out. I won’t spoil, just go find it.
Alison is always such a vibe! One of the few British presenters who I really like. My favourite is her interview of Beyonce back in the day. If you haven’t seen it, I recommend.
She is one of the few interviewers where you can tell that the celebrities like engaging with her.
Thanks for the recommendation, I’ve now spent 5 mins of my day in a great mood
Harry is so skillful. What an excellent reminder of what the focus of his presence there should be about.
Also, when was shooting added to the games? The brainwashed by American violence part of me loves the idea that it’s a subtle warning from Harry for anyone who might need it.
Shooting is an Olympic sport and seems like it would be a good fit for many wounded veterans.
Olympic pistol shooting is mostly done with air guns, to comply with as many local gun laws as possible. The bullets are also tiny and not pointed, but designed to make a clean cut in the paper targets.
Fun fact. The US doesn’t do well at pistol shooting at the Olympics, mainly because they choose to be big mad that it doesn’t use “real” guns instead.
“Fun fact. The US doesn’t do well at pistol shooting at the Olympics, mainly because they choose to be big mad that it doesn’t use “real” guns instead.”
😂😂😂
@InterestedGawker @TisTrue I grew up next to an Olympian rifle markswoman in the US, so it’s not all about the Glock there
The IG guns for target shooting as well as the starter pistol also does not give off a “bang” because many of the IG veterans are triggered by that sound,
AH was so excited it made me smile, Prince Harry has handled everything so beautifully especially with all the drama and roadblocks the BRF has pulled to ruin the entire trip and veterans experience. Seeing him joining the shooting event makes me wonder if he has his concealed weapons permit in the states with the security concerns surrounding his family, I really hope he does.. (I’m anti gun but I do realize that it is necessary for people like the Sussex’s and the threats against them)
Aww well this is cute and looks really wholesome. The IG are such an important event. Love seeing Allison and Harry. Am still waiting to see her with Meghan one day.
LOVE how much Allison Hammond loves the ginger prince! She’s done things with William before and while she’s happy around him, not like that. “he touched my neck” 😂😂
i know we keep saying this, but Harry is SO GOOD at these events. yes, its partially because Invictus is his baby, but I think he’d be great even if it wasn’t. He’s natural, he’s warm, comfortable (ie not stiff or stand offish) and he doesn’t seem like he’s trying to be relatable – he just IS.
Harry has such depth and intelligence and heart and charisma. It’s mind-bending to realize the prepared narrative for him was to be the dim bulb spare. He blows William out of the water with every sentence.
That interview was lovely! He is so good at this! Good job, Allison!
He really is so good at this. I almost feel sorry for the rest.
Harry is so alive and present and enthusiastic, a great interview.
The “shooting” laser run seems to be a version of the Olympic biathlon – a combo of a race and shooting at targets with a laser pistol. Shooting was one of the original events of the Modern Olympics in 1896 and has been ever since, so not particularly American.
Glad she didn’t go.
The interview with Allison was *chef’s kiss*. Harry is such a natural at speaking off the cuff – intelligent, respectful, and funny! Willy could never!
Harry’s shooting form is great, but I think that’s more soldier and less American lol. And it’s weird that these people claim that they are irrelevant, but have taken time out of their day and presumably off work, to go and live stream an event to follow him around.
I wonder what they think they’re going to see? Him berating people, pushing over an injured soldier? One of his security people kicking a pigeon? Allison Hammond is always amusing to me, I’m glad she was chosen to cover this event. I’m not worried about snarkiness or pettiness from her at all.
Sad that Meghan couldn’t come, glad that the event appears to be going well, and that everyone is having a good time.
In what universe is not supporting wounded warriors a good look?? William looks like a petty SOB in his attempts to ignore this awesome cause!
Such a lovely interview. I hopefully ITV does send Allison up for the Games next year.
Odds are high, she’s a native Brummie after all.
The only potential conflict would be her GBBO duties.
Harry definitely is a natural at what he does. He looks like someone who likes to do it, wants to do it and isn’t being forced to do it. Same with Meghan. This is what happens when you have people who genuinely love to serve.
Edit- this is for amybee
I’m sure they will. Her rapport with Harry is too cute and will get engagement. But i imagine they’ll send quite a few itv reporters there for the week since they’re airing the games in the uk, I think they are anyways.
OMG, that interview with Alison Hammond is amazing … her energy is just incredible.
And Harry — well, Harry is just so charismatic and so deeply knowledgeable about the challenges faced by people who have been in combat. His passion, his empathy — he is the true inheritor of his mother’s gifts.
Have you ever since William engage so thoroughly and so energetically on any subject??? Nope. Never.
The being American and shooting comment is gross in this article. One has nothing to do with the other and I’d expect someone who has a military background to be proficient in the event. Be better.
What I like about the interview is that right upfront she gives him total credit for the games to gainsay anybody that thinks it was Williams’s idea or a joint idea. Then she reinforces this by asking him how he came up with the idea. quite frankly it makes me sick to think of the BRF claiming anything to do with IG.
I’m finding it hard to enjoy the events knowing Meghan was essentially excluded. It was definitely the right choice for security reasons but she has every right to be there beside Harry.
She wasn’t excluded. She decided, for strategic reasons, not to be there.
This is about showing the incoming new government that they need to get their shit together regarding Sussex security before IG 2027.
I hear you Lauren. The only thing that offsets that a bit for me is knowing the press are peeved because Meghan isn’t there. The BBC & itv must be disappointed as they even explained the security issue relatively accurately. Frankly the Uk government should be ashamed that this is only time this has been an issue for the one year to go events
I think Harry will be back in uk in September for WellChild awards and first invictus spirit awards. I would love if Meghan was a surprise guest for those
Peg is going to be triggered (pun very much intended) by that pic of his badass brother aiming the gun. First the rage, then the copying.
I adore Alison Hammond, her voice is so unique and she brings such authentic energy to live reporting. Harry seems very comfortable/friendly with Alison so it would be great if the UK would see this as a positive interaction yet there are tons of headlines calling this a weird/odd/embarrassing moment.
Great interview! Thanks for reposting it!
Don’t think I’ve ever watched a member of the RF speak so normally and at such length ever before.
A good soul is clearly visible in these clips erasing the nonsense oozing from those paragons of white privilege in London.
I’ve just watched the interview. This guy is for real!!! I was 11 when war in my country started and my father is a veteran. Harry knows what he is talking about and he knows what veterans are going trough…
On some days I think it is too much for a person(s) to bear (rota and all that sh*t) and then there is this – they will never beat him down, he knows what real struggle is like.