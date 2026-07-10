Prince Harry was a ray of ginger sunshine at the Invictus One Year to Go events

Prince Harry is flying solo at all of the Invictus One Year to Go events today in Birmingham, England. One week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office confirmed that Meghan would join Harry at various events in London and Birmingham, and the left-behinds were so incandescent with rage, they did way too much to ensure that Meghan would not be safe anywhere in public in the UK. So she’s skipped all of the public stuff, and good for her. While I would have loved seeing her and I know she would have loved to support the Invictus community, this is for the best. There were literally deranged royalists inside the event, live-streaming everything. God knows what they had planned for her.

Harry was in great form at One Year To Go, highlighting some of the sports himself – he showcased pickleball, wheelchair basketball, shooting (he really is an American now) and more. He greeted fans and Invictus families. ITV morning-show presenter Alison Hammond was on the ground, doing live coverage of the event, and she’s a huge fan of Harry. She grabbed him and hugged him a few times and it was super-sweet.

Wonderful! Love Alison Hammondpic.twitter.com/b7LkH8Nz9V — Beth James (@james154298) July 10, 2026

I love this interview between Alison Hammond and Prince Harry! Such a good interview!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HQtn5OWhT9 — Dani (@ArchLiliHazMeg) July 10, 2026