CNN got a video of Mitch McConnell being loaded onto an ambulance last month

As of this weekend, there still has not been any real confirmation about Mitch McConnell’s health. His Senate office is treading water, releasing vague updates about how he “continues to improve” during a now month-long hospitalization. On Friday, CNN acquired a video of McConnell being loaded into an ambulance back in June – this was the cardiac incident at his home which led to his “hospitalization,” which led to this Weekend-at-Bernie’s-esque standoff. Well, the video is bad. Meaning… there was a real lack of urgency with the first responders as they loaded a blanket-covered McConnell into the ambulance.

A video reportedly depicting Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has been hospitalized for nearly a month, lying on a stretcher and being placed in an ambulance outside his home in mid-June has been published by CNN. One of McConnell’s neighbors shared the video with CNN and told the network that two ambulances, a firetruck and Capitol Police officers were on the street outside the longtime Kentucky Republican senator’s Washington, D.C., home around 8:30 a.m. on June 14. His office previously confirmed the senator was hospitalized on June 14, but has not disclosed the reason for his hospitalization and has shared few details on his health since, despite growing outcry and speculation. McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE on Friday, July 10, and declined to comment on the video when contacted by CNN early on Friday morning. PEOPLE could not independently verify the legitimacy of CNN’s video, and it does not show the face of the person on the stretcher, who is under a blanket with their feet sticking out. The neighbor, who was not publicly identified by CNN, told the outlet that officers said there had been a “medical emergency” that morning but did not confirm it was the senator. The neighbor also told CNN that the emergency responders worked efficiently, but did not appear to be panicked and did not use sirens as they departed. “In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here,” the neighbor told CNN, adding that in the brief moment they saw the person’s feet hanging out of a blanket, they were “not moving.”

[From People]

The only thing I’ll say in a contrarian way is that EMS people are never panicking or rushing around or screaming “this is an emergency!” The nature of their jobs is that they see everything and they must remain calm and focused. Their lack of urgency doesn’t mean that McConnell was already DOA – it could just mean that whatever was going on with him medically, it didn’t need lights and sirens. But yeah. I still think that we’re going to need a real update on his health in the next 48 hours. Additionally, McConnell’s wife is getting new floors installed. Jesus.

PS… Senator Lindsey Graham died last night! We will have coverage on his passing tomorrow.

New video shows Mitch McConnell being loaded into ambulance after apparent cardiac arrest https://t.co/8ZcxiecxON pic.twitter.com/uO22gLZeuh — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2026

Mitch McConnell's D.C. home getting new flooring as he remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/FREeemYLC1 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2026