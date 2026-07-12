CNN got a video of Mitch McConnell being loaded onto an ambulance last month

As of this weekend, there still has not been any real confirmation about Mitch McConnell’s health. His Senate office is treading water, releasing vague updates about how he “continues to improve” during a now month-long hospitalization. On Friday, CNN acquired a video of McConnell being loaded into an ambulance back in June – this was the cardiac incident at his home which led to his “hospitalization,” which led to this Weekend-at-Bernie’s-esque standoff. Well, the video is bad. Meaning… there was a real lack of urgency with the first responders as they loaded a blanket-covered McConnell into the ambulance.
A video reportedly depicting Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has been hospitalized for nearly a month, lying on a stretcher and being placed in an ambulance outside his home in mid-June has been published by CNN.
One of McConnell’s neighbors shared the video with CNN and told the network that two ambulances, a firetruck and Capitol Police officers were on the street outside the longtime Kentucky Republican senator’s Washington, D.C., home around 8:30 a.m. on June 14.
His office previously confirmed the senator was hospitalized on June 14, but has not disclosed the reason for his hospitalization and has shared few details on his health since, despite growing outcry and speculation. McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE on Friday, July 10, and declined to comment on the video when contacted by CNN early on Friday morning.
PEOPLE could not independently verify the legitimacy of CNN’s video, and it does not show the face of the person on the stretcher, who is under a blanket with their feet sticking out.
The neighbor, who was not publicly identified by CNN, told the outlet that officers said there had been a “medical emergency” that morning but did not confirm it was the senator. The neighbor also told CNN that the emergency responders worked efficiently, but did not appear to be panicked and did not use sirens as they departed.
“In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here,” the neighbor told CNN, adding that in the brief moment they saw the person’s feet hanging out of a blanket, they were “not moving.”
[From People]
The only thing I’ll say in a contrarian way is that EMS people are never panicking or rushing around or screaming “this is an emergency!” The nature of their jobs is that they see everything and they must remain calm and focused. Their lack of urgency doesn’t mean that McConnell was already DOA – it could just mean that whatever was going on with him medically, it didn’t need lights and sirens. But yeah. I still think that we’re going to need a real update on his health in the next 48 hours. Additionally, McConnell’s wife is getting new floors installed. Jesus.
PS… Senator Lindsey Graham died last night! We will have coverage on his passing tomorrow.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
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(200206) — WASHINGTON D.C., Feb. 6, 2020 () — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a press conference following a vote in the U.S. Senate to acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 5, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday afternoon by the Senate after the chamber voted down both articles of impeachment against him that the House approved late last year. (Photo by Ting Shen/),Image: 563303358, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ting Shen / Avalon
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United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky), right, and United States House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Republican of California) listen as President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House on July 20, 2020, in Washington, DC.,Image: 563614888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Oliver Contreras / Avalon
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United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) answers questions from reporters during a news conference following the weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Earlier today US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) on Tuesday, said the Electoral College “has spoken” and congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory.,Image: 576314967, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
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United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
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United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
Yeah I can’t pretend to be sad. I hope trump is next.
I mean, it IS supposed to come in threes…
Yes it does and it looks like we know the first two…
Agreed! The “happens in 3s” is my hope. Mitch, Lindsey & next Dump.
I heard about Graham and immediately said “please let Trump be next”
I’ve got confetti in my purse to celebrate at a moment’s notice.
@LOLAB -LMFAO! Thanks for the suggestion!
IMO Vance needs to go first. He’s bought and paid for by heritage foundation.
I don’t want dumpster to die until everything is taken away from him and he’s left to rot in prison. He drops dead now? He leaves billions in ill gotten gains to his magat children.
Yeah I was surprised re Lindsay Graham I was expecting news re Mitch McConnell
Mitch’s wife was also in China paarently and didnt bother to fly back
Furthermore two politicians claim to have spoken with him, both for 20 minutes… meanwhile people are suggesting they are going to Weekend at Bernies him till the midterms
I will try to restrain my response to LG’s sudden death, (and to MM’s drawn out death) but I find the absence of these two from future senate votes can only be positive for our nation.
OK, never mind my holding back now that I’ve read some of the comments here
Snoopy dance and a great big “buh bye! Don’t let the door hit your asses on the way down to hell.”
I think McConnell had a severe stroke. Graham apparently had a heart attack.
Whatever the reason for the farce around McConnell, Graham seems to have made it all pointless. Perhaps the best thing he has ever done.
Meanwhile Lindsay Graham dropped this AM and there’s no subterfuge. The SC governor will simply appoint someone truly evil as his temporary replacement.
He’s up for reelection in November. And he hasn’t been polling well. Remains to be seen how this will affect the election.
Does it remain to be seen? I’m sure his replacement is groomed and waiting to be released on the world. It’s not like this is going to swing the seat.
Two words, Nancy Mace. 🫣
I wonder if McMaster can appoint himself because that would be bad news for Dems. And the Dem candidate, Dr. Annie Andrews, might have swung the seat against Graham. Anybody else, probably not.
tick tock tick tock who is our third?
im going to get the good china ready and get extra drinks for the inevitable street party, pull out my best party dress
Call me when he’s loaded into a hearse. (Who said that? I didn’t say that.)
People saying the current very hot heat wave is due to the gates of Hell being opened to accept McTurtle lol. Sounds reasonable to me! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This is totally unacceptable though. Can’t believe reporters aren’t camped out in front of the hospital! I think Gov Andy needs to call the Rs bluff, and call for a special election *now*, make the Rs have to show proof of life!
Other oddities: Cho running back to China to meet with their 2nd in charge??? Saying there’s “no need” for her to be home “now”??? She’s a private citizen. Why the need to rush to China for a high level meeting when her husband is on life support?? And there is the matter of the flooring being ripped out and redone: someone on Twitter tried to tell me that bouts of incontinence would cause this. Nope. But BLOOD from a fall or…whatever…. would seep through making it almost impossible to clean completely (could always be seen under black/blue lights (Thank you, Law & Order, for my degree in criminology! lol). Could’ve been a stroke that led to a fall (we all saw TIAs/mini-strokes happening in front of our own eyes when he would just blank out for 30 sec or more), it could be a lack of cognition, balance… but then, why was he alone and not watched? He could afford full time home care; but he was *FOUND* on the floor, unresponsive…. so many questions!!!
Your comment me laugh out loud! Okay, if that’s the case. I can bear with this ongoing heatwave. Please goddesses take dump as well!
I don’t think he’s on life support. I think he’s already dead.
I also think the floors are being replaced because Elaine is selling the house ASAP. (Does she even live there?)
The devil has been rubbing his hands in anticipation a lot lately.
I’ve seen various comments that the current heat is from the gates of hell being opened and I couldn’t agree more. New residents incoming!
My thought is that whatever health event happened to McConnell, he’s completely incapacitated. Thune and Barrasso may have spoken to Mitch on the phone, but it was a one-way conversation. Other than the generic “eager to get back to serving his constituents” statements by his staff, McConnell hasn’t spoken.
Mango Mussolini has said he “has no idea” regarding McConnell’s health. 🤔
I don’t feel bad for either of them. Who is next?? Pretty please! They’re all rotten to the core and I wouldn’t pee on them if they were on fire. Forgive me for not being lady like but I’ve had it!!!!
Democrats: It doesn’t look good for taking the Senate.
God: Hold my beer!
SMITE! ⚡️⚡️⚡️
I’m trying not to giggle and to focus on respectful thoughts on this peaceful Sunday morning, but then, all CAPS and in NEON, my brain loudly and piercingly screeches: SMITE! ⚡️⚡️⚡️
I’m seriously rolling! lol
Oh, I’m sure that the Republicans would rather not have the Democratic Gov. of Kentucky appoint a replacement for Mitch. I think the best way for reporters to confirm this will be to get Agent Orange gossiping about it – he has no impulse control and no love for Mitch. “Sir, I’ve heard whispers about Mitch McConnell not being that well, but obviously that’s top secret information that only a real genius would know. Do you think he can lead the Senate? If only he were as healthy as you, Mr. President!”
I might be wrong but I thought the republican majority changed the law so that a Governor can’t appoint someone and a special election will have to be called. I thought they did this when turtle first started going full zombie and falling all the time.
Oh but if he can then he should just go ahead and announce his replacement or begin proceedings for a special election.
Beshear would need money to go to court to defend his action (basically challenge the law prohibiting him from appointing a replacement) and have a case drawn up that McConnell is permanently incapacitated, if not dead. But if he got all his ducks in a row, he should name the effing replacement. I guarantee it’s what Republicans would do if the shoe was on the other foot.
Beshear can’t appoint if it’s within 90 days of the election. That means they need to keep him “alive” until August. It’s grotesque.
LOL 🎯
I didn’t watch the video but between reading about the lack of urgency, his wife not returning home after he was initially hospitalized, and getting new flooring (which is something someone might do if their family passed away on the previous surface) – it’s not looking good for this dude
I’m sorry Graham went before McConnell. Graham at least had a very good sense of humor. Even Al Franken admits that. I don’t think he was as evil as The Turtle is.
He didn’t go before McConnell – it just hasn’t been announced yet that Mitch is DEAD. All of this is so stupid…I hate this timeline we are living in!
Graham advocated for coney Barrett and s/a-ing kavanaugh. He said dumpster was nearly god.
He was a closeted gay man who hated himself and hated women.
They are equally evil
🎼 Ding, dong, the Mitch is dead…
I think Mitch was dead when they loaded him into the ambulance. All the people were moving around with no urgency and the ambulance did not use lights and sirens on the way to the hospital. I read yesterday that decomposition leaks fluids into the floor, carpets, or whatever else the body was on. That would explain the need for new flooring. Who knows how long he was dead before help got there?
During the 911 call, a request was made for ALS, advanced life support. If true, the medics put him on life support before loading him in the 🚑. That’s why there was no rush.
My grandmother told us to never say anything about the dead, unless it was good.
Lindsey Graham is dead? Good.
I’ve already got a “Light Me When He’s Dead” candle ready for Cheetolini to be the third to drop. It’s white sage and lavender scented, to help clear the air when it finally happens.
I’m sorry, but this is nuts — a US Senator — of epic seniority, which makes him, in some ways, more influential than anyone but the President or the Justices — is in the hospital for a month, with no update on his condition, and no one knows if he’s alive or brain dead? ….when Biden’s Secretary of Defence was AWOL for three days for a prostate procedure, people went crazy. I remember when Kerry took half a week off his campaign in 2004, people went mad. Hilary had pneumonia during the campaign in 2016 and everyone said she was dying. WTF is going on????