Regarding Prince Harry, King Charles feels that ‘despite all the trouble, blood is blood’

In the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Highgrove on Friday, King Charles’ office began leaking like a sieve. The briefings were two-pronged: on one side, there were threats to Team Sussex to NOT speak about whatever happened at the Highgrove meeting; then, on the other side, Buckingham Palace have strategic briefings to the Times and Mail about the visit. Not details of what was said, but more general thoughts on where things stand from Charles’ perspective. Once again, the thing that bothers the Windsors the most about the Sussexes is that Harry and Meghan refuse to let the left-behinds solely control the narrative. Charles is more upset at the idea that Harry might blow up the palace spin than anything else (like not seeing his grandkids for four-plus years). Some highlights from the Times:
The Sussexes’ UK visit: Those close to Harry said the family’s return was “not how he wanted it”. If extra security had been in place, he wanted his children involved in some public events. Harry will return to the UK in September to support his charity WellChild, and, with one family reunion under his belt, another in the autumn is not being ruled out by either side.
Harry is happy: “Every journey of a thousand miles begins with one footstep,” noted a royal source. On Saturday morning friends of Harry’s said he was “buoyed, very happy and really energised”.
Charles will never shut the door completely: But as a friend of the King’s said of the meeting: “He will never shut the door on the possibility of spending time with his family because despite all the trouble, blood is blood.”
Harry’s statement after he lost the Mail/ANL case: Sources close to the King feared that if Harry had stayed at the Palace, he would have his “Evita moment” on royal turf. Harry’s blistering statement issued after the court judgment described it as “a complete and obvious whitewash”. “There were jaws on the floor with a statement attacking not just a High Court judge but the entire judicial system that acts in the King’s name. There is profound upset constitutionally about that attack,” a source said.
War-gaming a Sussex meeting: When it comes to the Sussexes and the Palace, where there is “existential mistrust” about Harry and Meghan’s motives, planning a family meeting is never simple. For much of last week courtiers were war-gaming any potential fallout from a meeting, including if Harry was to come out and claim that Charles sympathised with his case against the media. “Would it create peace in our time or discord and constitutional controversy?” a royal aide said. “We are always trying to think about what is best not just for a grandfather but for a sovereign and a head of state.”
Team Sussex DGAF: Those close to Charles said all of this weighed on his mind before seeing the Sussexes on Friday, but a friend of the prince’s scoffed at the idea that Harry’s excoriating statement would have any lasting impact on the bond between father and son. “Is any of that actually going to make a difference to their personal relationship? I don’t think so,” they said. “Harry is very principled in what he stands for and he’s just going about his life in the way he said he would.”
Camilla’s presence: But Camilla, 78, is a canny operator and fiercely loyal to Charles. Whatever her views of her stepson, she wanted to support her husband for an emotionally loaded meeting, and to witness what was — and what was not — said. “Oh, to have been a fly on the hydrangeas,” a friend said.
Prince William’s reaction to the Highgrove Summit: What will the Prince of Wales make of his father’s olive branch to the Sussexes? He won’t like it, that’s for sure. While William now rarely speaks of Harry in royal circles, his feelings of betrayal by his brother’s departure from the monarchy and subsequent outbursts still sting. The Sussexes will make a pilgrimage to Althorp, the Spencer family seat in Northamptonshire, in the coming days to visit the resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales, where they will see Harry and William’s uncle, Earl Spencer, and some of the wider Spencer family. The Waleses won’t be joining that family reunion either. Harry has, wisely, all but given up hope of a reconciliation with his brother.
One Year to Go for the Birmingham Invictus Games: Harry is always happiest with his “military family”, and his dedication to the Invictus cause is admirable. When the Invictus Games are held in Birmingham next July, he will be applauded. But a year is a lifetime in the Sussex soap opera, and his charity work is not enough to lift him back on to the podium as one of the most popular members of the royal family, as he once was. Green shoots of a rapprochement with the Crown and his father, however, will help. In the coming days, the Sussexes will spend time catching up with friends in the UK and Harry is said to have pledged not to think about the court judgment and whether to appeal against it until he returns to California later this month.
The British coverage in the past two weeks has been very focused on Prince Harry, his father, his brother and the institution itself. But I can’t help wondering what Meghan’s reaction to the past two weeks has been. She’s so good at supporting Harry and letting him lead the way when it comes to dealing with his horrible family, but I genuinely wonder if she’s tempted to put her foot down at this point. Like, okay, the kids met Charles but only after he treated us like crap for years and showed absolutely zero interest in actually spending time with us. Enough is enough.
As for the rest of it… the way they interweave their royal talking points with the Sussexes’ work irritates me to no end – “his charity work is not enough to lift him back on to the podium as one of the most popular members of the royal family…” Yeah but who cares? That’s not his goal. His goal is to thrive and do charity work and raise his children. Only the left-behinds care about their emotional-support popularity polls.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
If camilla is so fiercely protective of charles she would have let charles have lone time with the sussexes. So should charles be fiercely protective by sitting in on a meeting of camilla and her son. When Tom wanted to speak to her without charles there.
I can just picture Meg sitting there regal and serene, while Camilla was hunched over a g&t eagle eyed so she could leak everything. Meg is so strong
What if Charles did not WANT alone time with the Sussexes?
What in these past years indicate he is a truly loving grandfather who yearns to see Harry’s kids?
Camilla would not have been there if Chuck, or the courtiers preferred her gone.
In fact, the highlighting of Camilla’s presence in all these briefings, is acute and very deliberate.
Yes there’s always that. Charles also could have gone to see them for years and ge took away their UK home. The way it is spun is that the sussexes are threats that camilla must protect charles from
Exactly, @Tessa. Why does Camilla insist that Charles needs protection from his own son??? if it were William, I’d be on her wavelength. But Harry??? Case of mistaken identity.
I would love to see a reliable poll of Harry’s popularity in the UK
Forget the polls, look at the peoples reactions to him, Harry in a simple Polo shirt and pants gets more genuine attention, than any of the other Windsors in full regalia.
Exactly. The polls are meaningless when compared to how Harry is actually received by the public.
But I do get the point about what a reliable poll might show in that regard vs the Windsors’ usual emotional support polls.
Well a lot depends on how Charles ACTS going forward. Having met his two adorable grandchildren is he going to keep them safe? Is he going to DO whatever is necessary to keep Harry and Meghan safe?. Positive intervention and decisive action to provide them with security in UK. Nobody needs briefing and justifying and handwringing about him not being able to transform the security provision. He can choose to ACT and do the right thing to prevent the spillage of family blood or he can just brief about being useless? What is it going to be?
What a horrible, toxic family.
Such losers.
Even now, they must leak some stupid smeary crap for this article.
I hope that’s it and the Sussex family can now be rid of these weirdos. The children have met their biological grandfather and it’s a wrap.
So does this mean that they’re going to go through all of this again come autumn? It’s one thing for Harry to want a relationship with his father and the monarchy but it’s not fair to Meghan who has been stalwart through all of Charles’ abusive behavior. Now that the kids have seen their crappy grandfather, I hope Harry lets it rest there.
You’re projecting a lot here.
Maybe Meghan wanted her children to meet this grandfather as much as harry did.
They are a TEAM, they make decisions together.
I don’t think Harry is crying to see Charles and he can’t let go! The mere fact that he is Charles’ son those courtiers and the media won’t leave him alone! He is also expected to perform certain duties as the King’s son.
I’m pretty sure Harry will come alone in September. The kids will be back in school.
Meghan and the kids have never come for Well child, even when Meghan came in 2022 when the queen died it was just her and not the kids. So not sure why they would come this year, and as others have mentioned pull them out of school to attend a charity award show.
This is the British media doing what they were doing a few years ago just in a different direction. Pretending that now the Sussexes are going to be in the UK for all of these various events because of one meeting. They’ll be doing the same are they going to come to Sandringham for Christmas nonsense as well unless something blows up in the next 3 months.
The larger point is they don’t know what they’re doing, which is why they’re always speculating, and then pretending after they speculate that if they don’t show up somewhere it’s because they were banned and if they do show up somewhere then they were right.
” The Sussexes will make a pilgrimage to Althorp, the Spencer family seat in Northamptonshire, in the coming days to visit the resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales, where they will see Harry and William’s uncle, Earl Spencer, and some of the wider Spencer family. ”
Ha ha ha. I suspect that the Sussexes have been at Althorp the entire time. Reporters camped out photographed “Harry” leaving Althorp, but not arriving. Seems he left Althorp to go on one of his last engagements. So while they rushed to Althorp after Buckingham Palace once again put targets on the family’s backs by announcing their meeting, they would already have been there. I can’t wait to see the meltdowns when it becomes apparent that Meghan and the children spent far more time with the Spencers than the brief time with Charles.
And it’s amazing to me how they CANNOT see how terrible it looks for BP to be literally briefing NONSTOP about this meeting while insisting that the Sussexes cannot be trusted and that “they’d better not say anything!” It seems the papers are going along with this because they are desperate to get the Sussexes to say something, so that they can claim that they are the ones who had really been doing all this briefing and leaking to begin with.
That timing makes sense to me too. While focus was on “Meghan and children on holiday in europe” – they were already at althorp and staying a week+.
This reads like MAD Libs and no there’s zero way they wanted their children to participate in public events. Come on.
That was my take. While I am sure those kids are being gradually introduced to the concept of charity and helping others if there’s one thing their parents will no do it’s parade them for the public. Harry lived that and has worked through the therapy to move on with his life.
That was clear from Harry’s first statement, that said that they were coming to the UK for the work trip (IG, charities) and private time; it clearly said: that the children would not participate in any public engagements. All the reports about the kids possible appearing in public were media fanfic.
BTW, all these quotes contributed to Harry/people in Harry camp/friends/ of Harry or M, are easy to identify as just made up, or coming from the other side. Sure, their are people in the other camps that are ‘technically’ close to Harry (like, Ch/W/C/K), but these ppl are not speaking on his behalf, or know any of his plans, thoughts or feelings. The tabloids/press/media use this ‘technicality’ to make it look as if they are getting quotes/info from the Sussexes, but we/most people have figured this game out long time ago.
A lot of this is no shock, they always frame everything about the Sussexes as if they are interested in coming back and being working royals. Harry and Megan’s actual behavior does not matter, that’s what they need to believe.
I find it not hard, but impossible to believe that Harry and Meghan wanted security so that the kids could do public events, when they told us directly that they weren’t doing any public events. Also, I’m shocked that they are shocked about Harry’s statement regarding the judge because I had my jaw hitting the floor when I found out, because I couldn’t believe that a judge operating in good faith could not see the blaring klaxons of conflict of interest and appearance of unethical behavior by serving as the judge.
What these two narratives tell me though, is that there are two very different camps regarding the Sussexes within BP. And I think the more positive ” Sussex sources” in these stories are those in that camp. Those that think all this back and forth is detrimental and that everything isn’t rosy for the monarchy.
As for the rest, I’ll leave that to Meghan and Harry. I try not to push my own thoughts about choices that they make on to them, because it’s actually their lives. Whether I would do something, wouldn’t do something, agree or disagree I have to remind myself that I’m on the outside. It’s hard being a supporter and seeing them get treated poorly, but at the end of the day they are privy to more information, and are having discussions that I’ll never be aware of. So I have to trust that they aren’t concerned about outside optics all the time, and are more concerned with their actual happiness and health.
Thank you @Dee(2) for your balanced and perceptive observations about two different camps which is actually stated in this article today.
https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/uk-news/inside-secret-royal-war-shadowy-37421717?int_source=nba
One side very anti Sussex and the other recognising how damaging this is to Charles and the monarchy. This is a watershed moment for Charles and he either ACTS in an appropriate and positive way to ensure the security of the Sussexes or he doesn’t. That really is the bottom line. Do the right thing by your own son and daughter in law and two grandchildren or don’t.
@dee2 great comment, agree completely, especially about the two camps. I’ve long thought that there are those two camps and I think it explains a lot of Charles’ dithering when it comes to Harry – it basically depends on whose advice he takes on any given day. That explains why some days we get stories about Charles rejecting Harry because he is the strong stoic king who must protect the monarchy at all costs and HArry is worse than Andrew, and then stories about how Charles is a loving father and grandfather and misses Harry and wants to see the grandchildren.
This week the latter camp won and I think its clearly because of the very loud backlash to Charles pulling Buckingham Palace.
Re: what Meghan and Harry do, again I agree. there is so much we as supporters don’t know. For example, Nic919 pointed out last week that Charles’ schedule actually IS pretty full months in advance. Of course he knew Harry was coming and something could have been arranged, but it also means that its plausible the Highgrove meeting was always set, and both sides agreed not to leak about it beforehand. We just dont know.
The thing is, Harry came out of this whole situation looking great – he clearly made every effort to see his miserable father and protect his family. He ends up losing the DM case, but they certainly didn’t come off well. Of course he really shone in his appearances with his charities. And, hopefully, he’s set the terms for next year’s Invictus events.
Charles, on the other hand, really couldn’t have played this any worse, in my opinion. First he was conciliatory, then he tried and failed to be a tough guy, and then he ended up with a sort of halfway solution that pleased nobody. The hardliners wanted to crow and punish Harry, while sane people saw Charles’ actions as capricious, petty, and unreasonable. Those opinions won’t change just because Charles begrudgingly offered the Sussexes a last minute “secret” meeting at a different palace.
I know I keep saying it, but it really is QEII’S funeral procession all over again – nobody in salty island is appeased, and Harry ends up looking amazing.
I feel for Meghan. At the end of all this, there will be hundreds of smear articles , from sources, written about what she said and did in that meeting. Camilla and BP will lie to the rota about Meghan’s behavior during that meeting. All the sources will come out to brief about it. I honestly wish it hadn’t happened. Charles used it for optics.
I think Meghan has stayed away from reading these stories for years, and I’m sure she has been mostly focused on the kids this trip. Portugal! And whatever private residences they’ve been staying in England. It’s nice countryside and I’m sure that the little ones have been having a nice time. And I’d guess that Harry avoids routine direct reading of this stuff and has someone else filter through for anything important.
I’m confused by this attitude that somehow Meghan has no agency.
You’re acting like Harry is abusing his wife.
They are a team, they make decisions as a team.
Ummm no they did not want their kids doing public events. GMAFB. Meghan yes, the kids no.
Yeah, when Harry and Meghan announced their plans to visit the UK they specifically said that the children would not be at public engagements so the DM is lying here.
No mention of Charles being pushed into meeting his grandchildren because of the big Spencer reunion at Althrope. I suspect if Harry and Meghan weren’t going to the Spencer estate, Charles would not have met them. I get the sense that as Harry lets Meghan deal with her family, Meghan does the same with Harry.
He does not feel this way. PR massaging. “Your king is really not a monster.”
My guess is Meghan is letting Harry lead the negotiations with his family. However I think she put her foot down when it came to the children. She would never let her children meet with Chuck without her being present. I guess that meant Cowmilla’s attendance. Wife for wife. Both Harry and Chuck had to accept that.
In the end, I am sure Meghan preserved her mental health. It is sad that everything happened the way Chuck wanted all along. Harry carried out charitable work on his own. Meghan is invisible and silent. He never wanted Meghan, or any wife of Harry’s TBH, to be a working royal. (The part about him not having enough money supporting Meghan was always about supporting Meghan as a working royal wife. The security issue and Frogmore is also related to Meghan’s visibility in the UK.)
I’m sure Harry long ago put his foot down on any suggestion that his wife and the mother of his children would be ever be excluded from any meeting with his father that included the grandchildren.
Yeah, the way the British media has been enjoying Prince Harry’s events but ignoring that Meghan was supposed to be at all of them has I left a bad taste in the mouth.
And I think the Wales had the joint appearances out of spite. See, Harold, I can bring my wife and you can’t. I would not put it past the Keens.
Do not forget.
Charles set aside X amount for wlll, keen, Harry, spouse per year. He was not going to increase that.
Starting mid-2016, Kate doubled her clothing spending. Doubled for the next 2.5 years. To make sure the limited amount of money available would be spent by her – not Meghan.
Remember the public fight on the church steps, when keen and bill demanded an additional 100,000 out of charles to move the damn tennis court at Anmer a few feet? Was that 2016 or 2017?
Kate sucked up an additional 500,000 of funding per year on her wardrobe alone. Starting from the moment she found out Harry and Meghan were dating in 2016
QEII finally stepped up to fund a Household (office staff) for Harry and Meghan under her and sovereign grant funding in 2019. Too late, because Harry should have been removed from cornwall funding the day he turned 18.
Yes, Camilla is a “canny operator” – no question about that.
I think this is it for the time being. Harry and Meghan will go back to their regular lives and we’ll see what happens with IG next year.
One thing can be said is Archie and Lili will know of their British heritage thorough the Spencers. Apparently the Waleses have no real connections with Diana’s family because they are going to the family reunion. Pound bet the Spencers will be pressured to show up to William’s coronation.
In the pic of Harry handling the gun, you can see he was a real soldier. Not that I’d ever want to see Will with a gun in his hand, but he’d probably be holding it at the wrong end. He’s incompetent in the simplest AND the most sophisticated things. If he weren’t the heir, I don’t know how he could survive in the real world.
Okay, totally shallow and not on point, but: those forearm muscles, the definition, the strength … hot diggity. I may faint. *fanning myself*
Agreeing to see your biracial grandchildren after four years for only about ONE hour isn’t the PR win KFC thinks it is. It was pure tokenism. He will never beat the allegations of racism towards M,A&L that have been levelled at him. That man has no idea how to love anyone other than himself.
Agreed. Yesterday on another article I mentioned that I thought it was rude that they were only invited for an afternoon, having to travel a distance to meet Charles at Highgrove (about 3 hours round trip from Birmingham and 4 hours round trip from Althorpe). Today we find out that the meeting lasted only about an hour? And, Charles plans this meeting for one of the two days that they were (allegedly) due to spend at Althorpe?
It was incredibly dismissive of Charles and quite pissy to cut into the time that the Sussexes were to spend with the Spencers. As someone said yesterday, it really is like the Spencer tiara all over again. I really hope this is one and done.
likely what happened is that Harry and Meghan met up somewhere (maybe somewhere between Althorpe and Birmingham) and then traveled together to Highgrove. Or maybe Meghan and the kids were in Birmingham (and we just have no idea where, which is obviously fine lol), and they all drove the 90 minutes together to Highgrove and then took the trip back to Althorpe.
I think the hour meetings seem pretty standard for Charles. I don’t think Harry was expecting to spend the whole day with him.
This was a forced by bad press and bad optics, hastily organised audience, not a loving father, accompanied and his nosy second wife (not stepmother, please, don’t use that name for any woman who has not mothered/raised a child before their adulthood) longing for and happy to meeting his son, grandkids and dil.
I do wonder how the kids reacted to those two old people with their bad vibes though.
Before I even read this , I am still in my feelings and of the opinion that I would never had met with chuck or Godzilla if I were Harry and Meghan . After all it was camel the toe that had lunch with Jermey Clark’son and then that vile article about Meghan appeared and cams said nothing about it . Why then should I sit with her or allow my children to be around her . Also , in Harry own words she leaves bodies in the street so why take my children to see her ? , then they was the queen passing and chuck not wanting Megan to come to balmoral. What about the accountability, I thought they could be no reconciliation until these 2 spawns of satan took some accountability and gave Meghan respect and apologized for the way they treat her and her children. Yes l am well aware that maybe they did apologize, but I bet they didn’t. As a mother and a black mother I have to let my children know they are to be respected and treated with respect. It does not matter if it pertains to royals or peasants. I feel this is being way too kind on Harry and Meghan part. Not knowing Charles and cams would be really good for these children in the long run the same way not knowing tom Markel is good for them . Abuse and racism is the same no matter what level of society you are sitting on when you level it at people of color. I can love Harry and Meghan and still disagree with some of their decisions. However I acknowledge I am not the forgiving, generous kind they are and the things those people did to me , I could never forgive so therefore my children would never be around any of them . And at the end of the day it’s their family and their decision. I only have my opinion.
But you see, I *do* believe that Charles, while he or his staff won’t want to publicise it, HAS actually apologised to Meghan up to a point – certainly in one of those letters he wrote to her. Remember how they selectively briefed parts of the communication when Charles was outed as one of the racists, as though to say “Charles and his daughter-in-law are on good terms now, because Charles wrote to her” and the Sussexes’ spokesperson shut down the speculation?
I totally understand your points, and your feelings. Especially because of his role in denying them much-needed security and endangering their lives, as well as the continued monstering of the woman by his staff via leaks to the media, done in HIS name. And I do feel that this is one exercise in which a black wife goes the extra mile in supporting her husband despite how horrible his family has been to her. At the end of the day, the meeting could not have taken place if Charles had not caved, because I doubt very much that Harry had been “frantically” trying to contact him after he put out the statement outing the way they jerked him around re Buckingham Palace. And there is no way that Camilla could be present – if indeed she was – had Camilla not swallowed her pride and travelled to Highgrove to meet them (because she usually goes to her own place), after putting out all those stories about how hurt she was about the things Harry rightly said about her in Spare. I think Charles saw that statement and realised that Harry was DONE, and coupled with the onslaught of negative press that he was receiving from ordinary people, did a rapid about-face. Someone must have reminded him that he was still the head of the Church of England as well. This was less of a reconcilation than a “meeting” – exactly as it was described, despite all the UK media spin about “reunion”.
For all we know, this is what some commenters said yesterday: this was a “one and done” episode. They’ve ticked that box, SHE has ticked that box (she visited to safeguard her children, as is her right – as well as to show the Windsors that they cannot sideline her as their mother and Harry’s wife, however much they want to do so). She does not need to grace them with her presence again if she chooses not to.
It has not escaped me that Charles (unless for more optics), would not have been so keen to paint himself as the newly desperate-to-reunite grandfather had the children not been pale-skinned redheads.
Camilla isn’t my favorite person but it seems like it worked for H/M so I will leave it at that. For me it is the what about William…who cares about William? This isn’t about him, why does he think he can dictate who the king sees? A 77 year old man with cancer wanting to see his son and grandchildren should not cause a crisis in a monarchy…unless they choose to make it one.
He does not feel this way. PR massaging. “Your king is really not a monster.”
This is so funny.
“Evita moment”! Charles was aftaid that Harry would make a speech from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Lmao.
Seeing Harry aimed to shoot – now THAT is a man trained for gunfire in combat.
And to protect his wife and kids.
Don’t cry for me, Great Britain!
The truth is I never left you.
All through my wild days, my mad existence.
I kept my promise. Dad, don’t keep your distance.
There. Harry as Evita.
My brain is in conspiracy mode after all this Lindsey and Mitch stuff happening. I have legit questions for all of you who have followed the royals for much longer than me. Do we actually know that meeting took place? We’ve only seen pictures of Harry. Do we really know if Meghan and kids are even in England? I know they successfully fly under the radar all the time, but with the press vultures staked out everywhere how could not find something out? Could this be a case of Meghan and the kids being at Althorp this whole time and everyone agreed to say they had this private meeting with Chuckles to help his PR without putting themselves in danger? My imagination is running wild today!
No. First off, Harry would not be willing to play PR games like that with his children and his wife. Second, if the BP statement about the meeting was a lie, a Sussex spokesperson would have pushed back immediately.
I think the press was still debating “will they meet or won’t they” and that’s how the Sussexes were able to slip in with the Chanel group – because the press didn’t know the meeting was actually happening right then. And if they didn’t know it happened, they would have missed the exit as well. But also, Highgrove is officially listed as the private residence of the king and queen. security around there is going to be pretty tight and a random press car isn’t going to be able to hang out near the entrance to the house itself.