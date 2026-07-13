Sykes: Prince William is ‘appalled’ by his father’s ‘betrayal’ by meeting with the Sussexes

Over the weekend, the Times’ Roya Nikkhah had a piece about “the Highgrove Summit.” That’s my ragebait nickname for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taking their children to Highgrove, where they all spent time with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Nikkhah seemingly got an extensive briefing from Charles’ staffers, some of whom are wary of Harry and Meghan, and some of whom are more realistic, let’s say. Clearly, the old-school royalists are shocked that Charles actually capitulated in such a huge way, just days after Charles took a “hardline” and refused to give Prince Harry housing in a royal residence. Well, I covered the Times piece earlier, and then I read Tom Sykes’ analysis of the Times piece and everything he saw as he stalked Prince Harry’s Invictus event in Birmingham on Friday. There are a few interesting morsels of gossip in here, plus some very Prince William-specific rage-tantrums. Highlights:
The prodigal son: I have previously reported that the King has drawn inspiration from the parable of the Prodigal Son. But the prodigal son rehearses his apology on the road: “Father, I have sinned.” The repentance comes first; the fatted calf comes second. Harry has skipped the apology and Charles went straight to the calf bit.
Charles incentivized and rewarded Harry’s behavior!! If you set out to design an incentive structure to teach Prince Harry that intransigence works, you could not improve on what the King did this week. If you wanted to encourage a renegade son to keep behaving exactly as he has been behaving, this is precisely how you would do it.
Doves vs. hawks in Buckingham Palace: As I have explained before, there are two camps in the King’s court: the hawks, led by Clive Alderton, who agree with William that Harry should not be allowed anywhere near the King and regard it as their duty to protect the sovereign from his own softer instincts; and the doves, clustered around Theo Rycroft, the man being lined up to succeed Alderton when he goes — which could be within a couple of years…By Friday, the doves — led, ultimately, by the King himself — had won. But the hawks’ fingerprints are everywhere… I would not be surprised to see departures from the King’s staff over the coming months as a result of all this. Some aides are very, very unhappy.
Won’t anyone think about poor Peggy??? While all this unfolded, the heir to the throne was playing polo at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, the Princess of Wales in the stands, the pair of them laying on more public displays of affection than we have seen in years. The brothers have not spoken since the late Queen’s funeral. George, Charlotte and Louis have no relationship whatsoever with their Californian cousins.
William is appalled!! As I reported this week, William is appalled by what he regards as his father’s betrayal. His dismay is understandable. Consider what William has actually asked of his father in twenty years: very little, while giving a great deal, including his tacit public blessing to Project Queen Camilla — not one word against her in public, whatever may have been said in private. The one thing he has asked was that Harry and Andrew be kept at arm’s length from the monarchy: the exiled Duke of Windsor as template.
William blames Harry & Meghan for Kate’s health issues: It was William’s wife who was monetized, William who was accused of assault in Spare, William’s family that absorbed it all during Catherine’s cancer treatment — and those close to him, while careful never to say Harry caused her illness, will tell you William perceives a causal link between the stress his brother inflicted and what happened to his wife.
Political capital: Charles is spending political capital he does not have. Ipsos has support for the very concept of a royal family falling from 65 per cent at the start of his reign to 55 per cent now. YouGov’s January tracker has Harry at 31 per cent positive and 60 per cent negative; Meghan at 19 positive and 66 per cent negative, the worst figure the pollster has ever recorded for her. Two-thirds of the country actively dislikes the Duchess of Sussex. There is no public appetite for this reconciliation and no mandate for it.
The undoing of the Sandringham Summit: This is not an isolated incident; it is the systematic undoing of the Sandringham Summit. It is the unwinding of Megxit itself. And the engine of it all is the King’s recovery. When everyone thought Charles was dying, he did not have the strength — or the standing — to attempt this. Now that his treatment is going well and he believes he has been gifted time, he is taking back control, and the message to his heir is unmistakable: you may not like it, son, but this is my family and this is how I am going to run it.
An impatient heir: History is full of impatient heirs waiting in the wings. What history has never seen is a monarch who faced death, was rescued by medical science, and came back determined to wrestle power back from an heir who had acquired a taste for it — and who believes, not without reason, that his father is running the institution in a way that will damage it by the time it lands on him. The conflict between Charles and William is at the core of everything happening in the royal family right now, and Harry is currently the proxy battle.
It kind of pisses me off that Sykes’ commentary is often unhinged, because he occasionally has some interesting analysis when he focuses more on what’s happening between Charles and William. There is one thing unacknowledged amid all of this talk about reconciliation, grumpy courtiers, impatient heirs and political capital – the difference between short-term tantrums and the long-term strategies of a monarchy caught in a years-long dysfunctional cycle.
Even through pro-William royal commentary, you can spot William’s huge blind spot: William truly believes that if only everyone in the monarchy would simply agree to ignore and/or smear the Sussexes, then everything would be perfect. The reason Charles continues to meet with Harry is not because of sentimentality or any real emotional connection between father and son. It’s because Charles is smart enough to see the bigger picture, and he doesn’t want his defining legacy to be “a deadbeat father who treated his son like crap.” The fact that the Sussexes not only survived the royal onslaught but lived to tell their stories and now thrive on their own terms… well, all of that is a huge embarrassment for the Windsors. Charles knows that. William doesn’t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
William can’t see the bigger picture because that would involve caring about the points of view, or the needs of other people. He’s not looking at this from the point of view of the monarchy and its continued existence, which some of the courtiers have enough sense to realize is on very shaky ice, regardless of what commissioned polls are telling them.
William is only concerned about someone who he thought was under his control, no longer being under his control, and living a better more fulfilling life than he is. So to him any rapprochement is bad, because that means that the person that had the audacity to remove themselves from his control is not being punished. Because, if you are going against him, it’s the only result. He must approve of everything you do in your life, and if you disagree you must be iced out. Permanently.
Also this is absolute BS. “: It was William’s wife who was monetized, William who was accused of assault in Spare, William’s family that absorbed it all during Catherine’s cancer treatment —” bear came out in January of 2023. Kate announced that ” cancer had been present” in March, early April of 2024? That she was done with treatment in September of that year.
How exactly is a book that was released almost a year and a half before cancer was found, and had been out for close to 2 years by the time you said you were in remission impacting your treatment? Or is he literally trying to say that she ” caught cancer” because she was exposed as being a petty, childish, emotionally cold individual?
Blaming H for K contracting cancer is meant to nullify H’s statement that the prolonged stress ( thanks in part to W’s intervention via JK ) from M’s lawsuit against the DM contributed to her miscarriage.
Notwithstanding that Kate never had cancer. The cancer card was used. The most pity producing card with the lowest risk of discovery.
^This. She never had cancer, just as she never had HG. A national cancer group had to come out and state clearly “No stress doesn’t cause cancer” because Keen was leaning so hard into the lie.
Cancer real or imaginary is going to be the least of their problems. Kate has an ED , its so plain to see , both she and beloved hubby also have a pile of mental problems between them. She could audition to be Rochesters Mad Wife . The children are heading to a fall as well , being in the midst of all these secrets and lies and ongoing hatred . How will they ever grow up to trust family when they see what a father and brother did to Harry . They need a troop of royal psychiatrists on standby
Harry said in the Netflix doc that he felt Meghan’s stressful lawsuit against the daily mail for publishing a private letter was what caused her to have a miscarriage. KP merely stole Harry’s words and twisted them.
Bravo Dee. I fully agree with each and every word and dread to think what will happen once the impatient and incandescent one gets his hands on the crown.
William is a sick puppy. That’s all I’ve got. And I think they are really slamming their heads against a wall with this guy, if only because you can’t have two accidents or it starts to look like carelessness. And there is too much bad juju around this family already. I don’t have any occult access or connections, otherworldly or on this plane, but I would imagine anyone who could read their Tarot cards or tea leaves would be pretty aghast at the negative karma they have unleashed. And you don’t need a crystal ball to see it’s all coming for their kids. Which is really where — if I were Kate — I would genuinely start to panic. She isn’t panicking, yet. Which is good. I guess.
Kate isn’t panicking about her own kids yet because she is the proverbial frog, slowly boiling in the pot she jumped into before the heat was turned on. By the time she wakes up and panics, it will be too late.
She “only” has to worry about the younger two. If the monarchy survives past William, and pretty sure it will, George, as the heir, will be protected above all others, even if it means throwing his siblings to the wolves.
Kate doesn’t care about anyone but herself. Her cousin the professor outed that 15 years ago. She was trying to say something nice, but what came out was Kate has no interest in the world around her, no empathy, and cares for no one but herself.
How is it that we know as much about what’s going on in the monarchy as all the “insiders”? We’ve been saying proxy battle for some time now. And yes, if you want to incentivize your son to be “intransigent,” just treat him like crap for a lifetime and he’ll learn. It’s actually funny that Sykes is talking about Harry, but the same could be said for William. A cold father, a rotten stepmother, an entitled upbringing – William learned to be intransigent, too.
Yeah that Prodical Son narrative isn’t the diss they think it is. The prodigal son squandered his inheritance and came crawling back, broke and broken. But Harry had his inheritance stolen from him by his family, and yet he has thrived, happy, rich, and fulfilled.
In the end William will tank the monarchy when it’s his turn on the throne. William doesn’t see the big picture and not realize he’s messing things up for George. Coddling William is now coming back to bite the Crown.
So William thinks Harry and “Spare” caused Kate’s precancerous cells? How about Meghan’s miscarriage? Would Syko care to weigh in on what might have caused that??
And palace aides might resign because a father met with his son’s family?
These people are deranged.
If only some palace aides would resign! Charles isn’t unreasonable and more “doves” around him would be great! For him, the monarchy, the Sussexes. A more modern, inclusive monarchy is more likely under Charles than William. Charles already was more open towards other religions (much to the dismay of conservative Christians, even one Sussex Fan with a lot of followers on Threads). He had some radical ideas in his youth and could be stirred into the right direction by more open minded courtiers. Let the old, narrow minded snobs retire.
For Willy modernizing means kicking out every family member which doesn’t kiss his ring, groveling. Work only the bare minimum, the rest can be done through prerecorded videos. Same as they stretch family pictures over one year for birthdays, father’s day, and Christmas he could spend 2 hours a month to look into a camera, statesman face on, and record some platitudes. Can be posted on their Instagram whenever someone expects a statement from the king. While Willy enjoys his life with his friends and shirks his duties. The daily red box? Jason can do it.
“in the coming months”? I’m sorry but what the what? The staff will need months to decide if they will quit after such an insult to them? Is this where low brow intelligence lives?
One of KFC’s defining legacies will definitely be as “a deadbeat father who treated his son (and his son’s family) like crap.” There’s no getting out of that.
Last Monday was the final straw for this UK resident as Charles publicly showed himself up as cruel father denying his own son a bed for the night. Even worse, much worse this man is actively denying his own flesh and blood safety in the UK. No one I spoke to thought that was in any way appropriate or acceptable and it reminded them of how badly he treated Diana. It was a HUGE mistake and once the backlash bite he was shamed/ forced into the PR meeting.
https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/uk-news/inside-secret-royal-war-shadowy-37421717?int_source=nba
This can’t be allowed to continue and some powerful courtiers get it and some don’t. Charles has to make the right decision from now on and that means getting security for the Sussexes. Charles has power and influence so he needs to exercise here and now to keep them safe.
Is the backlash against Charles’ pettiness an indication of how the British public would react if William, once king, strips Harry and Meghan of their titles and says he doesn’t want to see Harry ever again ??
One can hope.
I think there are a few different schools of coping here, depending on what part of the British coping spectrum is involved. One is give him enough rope to hang himself. Give him as many helicopter rides as he likes. The late Queen voiced concerns about this that were aired in the national papers, which tells you she was either scared of him, or of the risks to which he was exposing himself, given his temperament, given his track record, given how many people have a vested interest in keeping this circus on its feet. Another is, soothe him, coddle him, all will be well. He’ll come around. Let time do its thing. His kids are getting older. The tense raw years are over. The family will mellow him. That is — I’m guessing — the favourite option. Then there’s just plain apathy, like, what can he do, really? He’s a symbol. He’s been reduced to the status of a mascot for a parliamentary government that is anchored to the welfare state in the postmodern world. What can even the Prime Minister do, but keep the bond markets at bay? Unless and until this family *really* gets up the noses of people living on wages that barely cover their expenses — and have done for twenty years with no relief in sight — the likeliest scenario for this dude is a combination of two and three. He’s still seething with resentment at the state of his life, for all to see. But one function of royalty is to set an example for everybody. Money can’t buy sanity. QED. That could be oddly comforting.
@Yankee Doodles astute analysis of coping with someone who can’t be sacked. Charles met Zelensky when needed and gave a great speech in front of Trump. Big problem when Will becomes King can he replicate that when called upon by UK Government?.BM might love him yanking Sussexes titles etc but then he has another 40 years to rule when he should be booked and busy promoting UK interests and charities. RK cost a bomb and Will poor work figures can’t justify that level of funding. Will still can’t be sacked but he can be defunded!
That’s the thing. Of what practical use is William to the UK and member nations? I mean, he’s a reminder that the RF is vastly wealthy and the people are not – but, if the monarchy fell, would the people’s economic situation change for the better in an appreciable way? And do the people really need a king to tell them how to behave properly?
This is fascinating, @Eurydice and @LadyDigby, because those questions are all open. In effect, they always were, but the BRF always managed — just — to justify its existence. The late Queen was dancing on a knife edge and she knew it. And she was assiduous and methodical and fanatically disciplined about maintaining her dignity whilst negotiating her predicament. But Charles has less personal discipline than she did and William has none at all. You know what they say, on the trading floor, at an investment bank, when a stock blows up? Don’t try and catch a falling knife. I think a lot of people who would prop this family up are just taking a deep breath, taking a step back, and making contingency plans. At some point, William will look around, and the only person he sees will be Kate. And we know how he feels about Kate. I’m guessing if he has to chuck it all in, in order to get out of this bondage marriage, he will do it.
A lot of great comments. The pic of Will and Kate hugging face to face (we can see his back and the number 4) really gives the whole show away. They have not hugged in this way for years, if ever, judging from how dang awkward he especially looks, but she too. That pic screams, “We are a sham and the love is long gone if it ever existed.” I could almost pity them if they were not such loathsome, superficial, cruel and selfish people.
I am laughing at the fact that even Sykes acknowledges how they laid on more public affection than ever have in years. All bc Meghan and Harry are in town and the Wales feel the need to compete. It’s soooo embarrassing for them in how obvious they are. Truly.
He’s trapping her arms so she can’t grab his butt. It’s similar to Trudeau blocking Trump’s get on your knees forcefull handshakes.
And it begins, again!!! Their public events and bringing the kids to the mens Wimbledon final didn’t get them the media coverage that they wanted so they are back to bashing the King and Sussex’s.
Also I saw an interesting article (not on the Fail – IBT UK) about how Kate has been ‘discouraging’ any reconciliation between the brothers as she apparently doesn’t have the ’emotional bandwidth’ to deal with it. Guess she’s done with playing ‘Queen of the Peace Keepers’.
The whole article is unhinged ( that’s par for the course for Sykes) but, goodness, that last paragraph is a doozy. All about “impatient heirs waiting in the wings” and how, if this were the middle ages, Charles would have just succumbed to his illness already! “What history has never seen is a monarch who faced death, was rescued by medical science, and came back determined to wrestle power back…” Uh, is William really complaining that his father’s cancer treatment was successful???
Maybe someone should remind William of another “impatient heir waiting in the wings,” Henry, the Young King, the son of Henry II and Eleanor of Aquitaine.
Henry was impatient. He was actually crowned as a kind of junior king. He launched a rebellion. He died. Never got the big enchilada that his brothers Richard the Lionheart and John did.
I liked Kaiser’s take on it – how she wishes he wasn’t so unhinged about Harry because he (Sykes) has some good tidbits about Charles and William in there. The line about William becoming accustomed to power and seeming to resent that his father is healthy and again and able to take that power back…..like, what? It really reads that William is disappointed that his father is well enough to run things. Maybe he thought he was going to have a shadow regency for years like his father did for the last 5-10 years of his mother’s life.
Or he’s incandescent with rage because Charles didn’t drop dead immediately.
He’s nuts. I don’t buy anyone quitting over this. And I still laugh that Harry leaving is a bigger deal than having a rapist as a Prince running around amok, but that’s just me.
Blaming Harry and Meghan for precancerous cells is wild and straight from derangers.
Pretty sure the whole precancerous cells was an excuse for her disappearance too.
To me, that Gayle King interview with Nikkah was one of the turning points. when Gayle said if he wanted to he could see them and Roya had to admit that was true. Along with all those BM shows having call-ins of actual British people saying what is wrong with Charles. Now one thing I’ll say, it makes sense for Charles to do this bc he is the father and the grandfather and it looks bad on him if he doesn’t show kindness. William’s situation is different. A rift between two brothers is easier for the public to understand than one between a father and his children. At least from what I can tell. I don’t think William is ever going to face pressure to make amends with his brother in the same way Charles has faced pressure to make amends with his son. William didn’t get that or didn’t care.
I would add, that William is never pressured to do anything, his temper has allowed him to get away with everything all of his life.
Honey I am so done with Charles and William psychodrama the second week of a heatwave. All this endless raging and briefing and betraying. Talk direct to each other and don’t vent to the media because you need a therapist not a tabloid or substack amplifying and circulating grievances. Work it out between yourselves or continue providing daily episodes with cliffhangers for RF soap opera. The luxury lifestyle is meant to be in exchange for a life of service not for providing content for RR and rags about not getting on as a family. Game of Thrones without the dragons but endless crap about beds, titles and who gets the Order of the Triffids and the BALCoNY and Wimbledon ovation. It’s hot and this is just horrible people behaving badly and yet being lauded as an EXAMPLE. Well that’s about right an EXAMPLE of how not to behave!
This is great! 👏👏
I love the leak that William talks smack about Camilla privately.
I’m not sure Charles was smart enough to see the bigger picture given he didn’t support Harry’s proposal for half in and he evicted his grandchildren out of their UK home. But obviously the Palace saw the backlash to his decision to not let Harry spend a night at BP and after finding out about the Spencer reunion, the inevitable comparison and criticism that would have happened if he didn’t meet with Harry, Meghan and the children.
There was no reason to support the half in/half out proposal because Charles was sure that between pulling the Sussex’s security, kicking them out of Frogmore, and unleasing the press on them full throttle, they/Harry would fail in their attempts to support themselves and be forced to come crawling back. There was good reason to think so; the press in particular has usually been successful when they make it their mission to ruin someone’s life. It’s a small miracle that Harry and Meghan were able to find their way out. The press still hasn’t forgiven them for it. Charles really hadn’t either – and he’s been acting like he still holds all the cards – but he’s just learned pretty conclusively that’s no longer true.
Feminegra has an interesting article on this today concluding
That is why the Highgrove meeting matters. It undercuts the idea that Harry is fully exiled and complicates William’s preferred narrative. It also suggests that Charles, heavily concerned with public perception after facing significant backlash for denying his own son accommodation, and he may have wanted some public reappearance of a relationship with his son and grandchildren. But ultimately, it exposes that Charles and his courtiers appear more invested in controlling the story than in healing the family.
One off meeting to fix backlash or is this Charles making a fresh start towards a genuine reunion while he has the chance. Sad to reflect that Charles is the same age as Sam Neill who has just unexpectedly died after the actor had just been successfully treated for cancer.
I don’t think the British people actually dislike Meghan at all. But palace staffers have done everything possible to conflate being pro-Megxit with being pro-British, pro-monarchy and patriotic — so people who know nothing about this woman pile on every time. The racism and anti-Americanism are disturbing and dangerous. In a more civilized era, the American ambassador would bring up the matter officially and take steps to mitigate it.
DIdn’t Charles behave like a renegade when he authorized that biography and gave interviews that included trashing his parents?
You just know that whatever William said behind his hand was some snotty, snarky comment.
Well, “appalled” is one step down from “incandescent” is it not?
What a load of self pity and lack of responsibility on William’s part. In all
of this, does William have one thought about his little niece and nephew, or is he so resentful of Harry that his psycho grudge will extend to Harry’s children and probably grandchildren as well. Also, how dare he bring up blaming Harry for whatever Kate went through when he, Kate and his KP goons leaked against Meghan, contributed, to this day, of vicious press harassment of her, and constant threats against her. Harry thinks Jason Knauf’s/William’s part in Meghan’s Mail lawsuit was a factor of her miscarriage. William is such a spiteful person who genuinely thinks he’s a victim. I’m not sure how this visit with the Sussex kids went down but hope it gives William many sleepless nights.