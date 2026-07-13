Jonah the dog has his day out with the Marlins after viral hot dog moment



And now, a late-breaking update to a critical story we have been monitoring here at CB. Few will forget where they were last month when they first witnessed the video of Jonah, the six-year-old Cunucu, stoic and longingly staring at the mutt seated in front of him being hand-fed a hot dog by his persons. It was a “Bark at the Park” night in Miami for a Marlins game that also coincided with a Tartan Army of 8,000 Scotsmen parading the scene with bagpipes that had something to do with the World Cup. These are busy times. But it was well-behaved and deeply empathic Jonah who stole the show, and the Marlins sought the help of the internet in identifying the very good boy so they could treat him to a “Dream Day” at the park, with all the hot dogs he could eat. My fellow Americans, that day was yesterday, and it was the BEST DAY EVER!!

It’s Jonah’s world, we’re all just living in it. Three weeks after taking the internet by storm, the 6-year-old cunucu returned to loanDepot park for his Dream Day during Sunday’s Guardians-Marlins series finale. Before the game, Jonah accompanied his owner, Peter Silveira, onto the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Jonah came dressed for the occasion, sporting a freshly customized black Marlins jersey. As it turns out, the festivities were just beginning. Jonah watched the game from a suite. Meanwhile, the Marlins and their partners showered him with plush baseballs, dog toys and edible hot dog treats — the latter of which Marlins field reporter Jeremy Taché fed to Jonah in the fourth inning on the Marlins.TV broadcast. Jonah first went viral at the Marlins’ “Bark at the Park” night on June 22 when cameras caught him staring longingly at another dog while it chowed down on a ballpark hot dog. The next day, Miami posted a “wanted” advertisement on social media in hopes of tracking down Jonah’s owner. When Silveira commented under the post, the Marlins arranged to have Jonah and his proud “parents” back at the ballpark on July 12. Jonah wasn’t the only one who enjoyed his Dream Day. The Marlins launched a special ticket offer for the game, with proceeds benefiting Miami Animal Rescue, a non-profit, foster-based service helping abandoned animals across South Florida.

[From MLB.com]

This MVP is a real player now! Throwing out the first pitch, a customized jersey (and matching kerchief), and enjoying the game from a VIP suite? The kid’s living the dream! And the Marlins spared no expense for Jonah, serving up a bevy of (dog safe) hot dog treats of both the food and toy variety. I mean, what a lesson: that what might feel like your lowest moment can actually lead to your greatest triumph! Though now that I think about it, I couldn’t count on all my paws the number of times I’ve stared down a piece of food I wanted, yet so far no “dream day” has followed… But this isn’t about me, it’s about the floofs! Jonah being such a very good boy, he no doubt had a paw in ensuring that proceeds from the event went to local pups in need. Jonah himself was rescued from Aruba, and now look at him: feted at the ballpark by everyone on two and four feet. It’s the American Dream, played out at America’s Game! (What? “America’s Game” is football?? I can’t keep sportsball straight…)

Congratulations once again to Jonah, and may many good boys and girls — from Miami Animal Rescue and beyond — follow in his fine pawsteps.