DM: Taylor Swift’s wedding guests hated the buffet, the raffle, the ceremony & the vibe

It’s been ten days since the “wedding of the year,” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3rd. Reportedly, they spent about $20 million on the wedding, which makes zero sense when you hear about what actually went down during the ceremony and reception. All of that money, all of that careful planning, and it just had the vibe of a corporate retreat in a cavernous sporting venue. The Daily Mail had a big exclusive about how most of the guests were aghast by the bad vibes all around:

Of the 1,000-person main event [on July 3], one guest reports that ‘the ceremony was really long,’ with couple’s vows each lasting ‘around 20 minutes’. And there has also been criticism of the food laid on for the famous attendees.

‘I couldn’t believe that there was a buffet at the wedding of the year,’ another guest said. ‘That felt like such a tacky move… amazing A-listers having to stand in line. It wasn’t quite what I expected.’

And now there’s more, with the raffle that Swift and Kelce held at Friday’s reception raising eyebrows.

‘It was really bizarre,’ one insider told the Daily Mail. ‘Straight after the ceremony, Taylor and Travis did a raffle and gave out expensive gifts for an hour. Everyone was weirded out. It was a circus meet-and-greet. Everyone kind of felt like, why are they giving away Chanel bags as if we are all their poor fans? It was pretty demeaning. It killed the vibe.’

Another guest told us they enjoyed the ‘playful’ raffle – which reportedly saw the bride and groom give away Cartier watches and a vintage 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle – though that was perhaps because they won an expensive Chanel bag. And the happy guest did note that many of the bigger-name celebrities present did not ‘care to play.’

Several of those high-profile names were spotted leaving the wedding early. They included Tom Brady, Jessica Alba and Hugh Grant, according to paparazzi pictures. Though, it remains unclear exactly why they left. Meanwhile, those who stayed were reportedly buzzing over the realization that some guests had never even met Swift and Kelce, and yet somehow bagged an invite.

‘We actually don’t know them. We were surprised when we got the text,’ one source said. ‘It was just all odd and seemed like a corporate charity event.’

Some of those big-name invitees were potentially there for Kelce’s benefit. ‘Taylor and Travis worked the room like crazy with Taylor introducing him to every heavy hitter there, especially Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, and Tom Cruise, all people who can help get him cast in movies because he wants to become a big actor after he retires from football,’ a guest claimed. ‘It felt like a networking event to help Travis get a leg up in Hollywood.’

Some who did know the bride and groom well allegedly tried to go up to the newlyweds to congratulate them, but felt rebuffed by the bride’s ‘minion’ friends who were closely guarding her, according to one insider.