ICE agents killed a Maine resident in front of his wife and 3-year-old child

It’s more than likely that Donald Trump and his minions have ordered ramped-up violence by federal law enforcement ahead of the midterms. There definitely seems to be a large-scale plan to disrupt the midterms and/or use the election as an “excuse” to assert widespread federal authority through much of the country. Of course, it’s also likely that ICE is still populated with ignorant goons who use deadly force at all times. For the second time in a week, ICE agents have shot and killed someone. This time, it happened in Maine, and ICE agents killed a legal resident in front of his 3-year-old daughter.
The man killed by ICE in front of his 3-year-old daughter in Maine has been identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, 26, a Colombian national. Guerrero was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, the second fatal shooting in a week that has involved ICE.
Guerrero was driving to work when ICE agents rammed his car while attempting to execute a warrant for a final order of removal. They then fired several shots through the windshield, killing him as his 3-year-old daughter, wearing Bluey pajamas, stood crying in the street. His wife was on her knees next to their daughter, giving what one onlooker described as an agonizing howl.
“I heard agony,” local resident Mary Hayes told The New York Times. “I heard a howl that came from your soul, that your whole life had just changed and it was never going to be the same.”
In a statement released by DHS almost 12 hours after the shooting, the department claimed that the officer responsible for the shooting discharged his weapon because of a concern for public safety. In statements provided to some members of Congress, the department claimed that the driver had “weaponized his vehicle toward law enforcement.” No evidence substantiating this claim has been made public. The Daily Beast has contacted DHS for confirmation of Guerrero’s identity.
According to Maine Senator Angus King, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that Guerrero was not the subject of the warrant. The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition said that Guerrero was authorized to work in the U.S. and had been issued a Social Security number.
Guerrero’s identity was confirmed by one of his neighbors, who spoke to The Portland Press Herald, and an immigrant advocacy organization. According to his social media, he was from Bucaramanga, a city in north-central Colombia. His neighbor said that while he had not spoken with Guerrero much, he was confident the man was innocent, telling the Press Herald, “He was just trying to escape. I just know it.”
Guerrero’s social media paints a portrait of a devoted father. Alongside photos of his daughter, many of his posts focus on fatherhood and father-daughter relationships. The Colombian embassy said in a statement that it was providing the necessary consular assistance to Guerrero’s family and had requested information and clarification from DHS regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.
Maine Governor Janet Mills released a brief statement confirming that state law enforcement was working with federal authorities to “determine the facts of what occurred this morning.”
After it was confirmed that Guerrero was not the target of the warrant being executed, Mills wrote on X, “This development makes this tragedy even more disturbing and infuriating, and it underscores the reckless and haphazard manner in which immigration enforcement operations are being conducted in Maine and across the country. This has to end.”
Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins called for a “full and impartial investigation‚” as did Biddeford Mayor Liam LaFountain, who told CNN’s Elex Michaelson on Monday night that he had not heard from ICE directly, but had been receiving information from the governor’s office and from Sen. King.
“We will get answers, but we do not have them yet,” he told local reporters earlier in the day.
Guerrero was killed less than one week after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican man who had lived in the U.S. for 35 years, was shot and killed by ICE agents in Houston. As in Guerrero’s case, agents sought to justify the shooting by claiming that Salgado Araujo had “weaponized the vehicle” he was driving in order to run them over.
“The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition said that Guerrero was authorized to work in the U.S. and had been issued a Social Security number…” Yeah, so he was on the path to citizenship and he was working, paying taxes and living the American dream, only to be murdered in front of his wife and child. My God.
It was just six months ago when the federal government decided to wage war against its citizens in Minnesota, with federal agents murdering Renee Good and Alex Pretti in what felt like a hostile occupation of an American city. What was crazy about that is… the Trump administration lost that battle. Everyday Americans were outraged and contemptuous of the violence and lies, and DHS basically had to pull most of their people out of Minnesota. But those goons are still out there, and they’re still trying to play the same deadly games in other states. It’s interesting that Maine’s public officials are taking immediate action and pushing back so quickly. State and local officials learned a lot from watching Minnesota.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
You know, if you read about national socialism in Germany, it’s clear that the party went to extraordinary lengths not to antagonise their own citizens, except Communist party members and Jews. The overwhelming majority of Germans were treated with unsolicited and fairly unwarranted solicitude. This is what will alienate voters, even those like my dad who traditionally voted for moderate Republicans: this is outrageous and horrifying.
My niece is adopted from Central America and lives 20 minutes from where this happened, I was literally sick until I found a note that the victim was male (I saw a clip of the goons doing something with the car, it looked like hers). That part of the family is conservative and I expect they will continue to act like none of this stuff affects them in any way. Like they don’t have a brown, disabled daughter.
I hope Mainers remember this in November.
ICE’s story on this fell apart immediately
Of course, none of their body cameras were on. That right there is grounds for termination as far as I’m concerned
At this point, Susan Collins could lose her Senate seat to a snow shovel
This is such a tragedy. ICE creates devastation wherever they go.
I really hope the Democratic candidate for Maine Senator is a good one. We really need this seat.
Our country is rocketing to the bottom. People are dying in the streets at the hands of the gov’t, everything is too expensive, there’s no food safety, farmers are losing their farms to foreign investors who poison water and air, data centers are draining our water, private equity is making everything more expensive and worse, while our President embezzles billions and gets away with being a child predator.
Trump and his wrecking ball have done so much damage so quickly.
It’s ignorant goons. They’re hiring anybody and giving minimal training. Governor Mills said it – this has to end.
I follow US news periodically, so correct me if I’m off base here. It feels like they scaled back the ICE violence in preparation for the world cup. Now that it’s almost over, the final few events already sold out, they are back on track terrorizing residents.
I believe they just got an infusion of cash, something about the Congressional budgeting process. They’ve now got billions through the end of trump’s term. Unless we change things. 😡
The American Nuremburg trials can’t come soon enough.
This! There has to be accountability or the US is cooked. None of this we need to move forward and heal garbage. I want to see people go to prison.
They did go to prison after J6. Trump let them out and now they are ICE agents.
We need to make it so having ICE on your resume precludes you from having any job in the future. We need to make this rogue agency as toxic as Nazism and all of these so-called agents should be pariahs.
You’re so right. I’ve been watching the Abraham Lincoln docuseries on Netfix (excellent BTW) and the attitude after the Civil War was “we have to reconcile with our countrymen” instead of punishing people that committed atrocities for centuries against another people and then committed treason. And look where that got us. The infection was allowed to fester and we have made little progress beyond abolishing slavery. We still have state-sanctioned slavery to this day and indentured servitude. Im in the south. I grew up here. It continues. I’m 44 and I still heard “the south will rise again” into adulthood. Nothing will change until there are actual consequences for atrocities and, unfortunately, that’s never happened. Not after the Civil War, not after WWII, Not really. We need to make it super terrifying to even contemplate harming our fellow humans.
The threat to public safety they continue to cite is coming from ICE not hard working immigrants trying to follow the rules. Anyone who didn’t vote for Kamala Harris, even if you didn’t vote for Trump, this is all on you. Don’t know how you can sleep at night.
@Brassy Rebel, I totally agree.
It’s only a matter of time before these trigger happy losers shoot and kill a child. Then they’ll insist that he/she was a threat to public safety.
@brassyrebel – And God knows what has happened to children within those ICE concentration camps.
Yeah, those kids in concentration camps have already been considered a ‘threat to public safety’. 😡
I don’ forgive them. I will never forgive them and their racism and idiocy had global repercussions. This has affected the entire world.
This….
I live in Washington State, and the state just scored a major win in court, being permitted to conduct a Washington State Department of Health inspection on an ICE facility in Tacoma: a state health inspection of a facility located in the state…let that land.
No shootings-not yet-but people are being nabbed by ICE and taken to this facility and others on a regular basis.
Meanwhile, the Immigration Court in Seattle is absolutely swamped, and that’s just the people who get a hearing.
I practiced immigration law in the 90’s, during Clinton, and it was an uphill battle even then. Back then it was the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), in the Department of Justice. ICE agents and ICE attorneys then were obnoxious, but not murderous.
It was a very demanding area of law. I actually won a Russian asylum case, but it was obvious then that the US was trying to shut down asylum case even then.
Now, I am just…stunned…this is so outrageous and blatant and horrible. I am just trying to figure out what I can do as a single person other than vote in the fall.
We have to DO SOMETHING, to push back against the assaults on our liberty, and our very lives, every single day. Voting is one thing, but we need to do more even thought that’s kind of the point of what Trump and his followers are doing-overwhelming the “silent” majority, so that we stop fighting back.
…(a couple of typos…please read for content! That five minutes went by fast!!!)
💯% ^
This is the town I grew up in, I work down the street from where this young man was shot. It was horrible being here yesterday conducting business as usual while lives were literally falling apart a few hundred feet away.
So sorry to hear that. We’re going up to visit family next week, we’ll probably be part of the protests.
💔
This is sick
When ICE first came to Maine last winter. Their operation was entitled “Operation Catch of the Day”. So insulting. I am sick with disgust, anger and dread. Why cannot the magats see how everything to bro with 47 is wrong, wrong, wrong?
“To do with”.
Using that name for the operations is intended to dehumanize. Where have we heard that before? The use of the word vermin describing human beings (DJT and Hitler). Also see “parasites” and “animals”.
I live in Maine and it has certainly been a rough couple of weeks for our state. ICE occupation in our state is unwelcome. However, I think the rest of the country would be horrified if they knew what business leaders in our state think. I actually worked for a company where the owner thought it would be a good idea to call ICE in to see if we had illegals working for us. What? When I questioned him, he suggested instead that I float on the production floor that ICE was coming in the next day and then we could see who didn’t show up. Sometimes humanity or lack of it is sickening.
Sadly, we have a lot of MAGA in Maine.
Most businesses here in Minnesota were not happy about the ICE raids. Probably not out of humanitarian concerns but because those raids killed the economy.
Please keep this energy when celebrities invite ICE detention owners to their weddings.
ICE has been back in Minnesota and Illinois for a while. I see videos every day shot by locals, some that are very close to me. There’s no Greg Bovino strutting around but they’re everywhere.
The new normal, it seems.
How disgusting 😡
This is depressing. When will it be enough?
Most businesses here in Minnesota were not happy about the ICE raids. Probably not out of humanitarian concerns but because those weeks of chaos killed the economy. People were afraid to go to work or even to school or church. And the economy is still not totally recovered.
I don’t know if it was the case here, but it certainly has been in other serious instances: unmarked cars. I can think of several scenarios where being blocked in by unmarked cars would cause me to try and flee. Especially people from Central or South America where many countries have seen bloody civil wars. I read an article in ? The NYTs re the conditions in these ‘reception centres’: both the conditions in there and the lack of process in putting people there is just horrible.
Right? And then masked thugs get out of those cars & point guns at you?! of course you’d try to flee!
ICE always uses unmarked cars with blacked out windows. I’ve been behind them at a stoplight, my son has been behind them in another state. The cars going without plates infuriate me because those agents are untraceable. I was behind a Cadillac Escalade, my son sees more Suburbans and Tahoes.
The detail about the 3-year-old wearing Bluey pajamas will stay in my mind for a very long time.
ICE is deplorable.
They executed her dad right in front of her. Her life changed forever.
I literally got sick- like threw up when I read this story.
I have no other words.