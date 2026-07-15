VF: Queen Camilla left Ray Mill in ‘quite a hurry’ to join the Sussexes at Highgrove

Last Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children arrived at Highgrove, King Charles’ longtime private estate. According to the Daily Mail’s crack team of incompetents, no one got any photos of Prince Harry, Meghan or the kids coming or going because Highgrove was also hosting a Chanel event that same afternoon. After the meeting, the Sussexes likely headed to Althorp, which is probably where they spent the weekend, with the Spencer family. Since the Friday meeting, all of the vague briefings have come from Buckingham Palace, not Team Sussex. It’s not about “trust,” it’s about control – Charles and Camilla want to control the narrative as much as possible. Well, Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl just got briefed about the meeting and how Charles pulled it off.
King Charles went to great lengths to keep his reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet secret, only telling Queen Camilla the meeting was going ahead so that she could be by his side. According to sources, not even the Prince and Princess of Wales were made aware that the meeting was taking place.
King Charles, who has sworn his youngest son and daughter-in-law to secrecy, insisting that nothing about last Friday’s reunion was leaked, only allowed aides to confirm the reunion had happened once Harry had left Highgrove House without being seen.
According to a source close to the monarch, Friday’s hour-long meeting was “completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the king.”
“The king wanted to see Harry and the children. A time was agreed for the Sussexes to come to Highgrove on Friday afternoon, and it was uncharacteristically last-minute for the king. Everyone was sworn to secrecy so that the meeting could remain private,” the source tells Vanity Fair.
Queen Camilla, who was nearby at her Ray Mill House estate, drove over to Highgrove for the meeting in “quite a hurry.”
“Charles wanted Camilla to be there for moral support and because she has been a pillar of strength for him throughout all the drama with Harry, and she dropped everything. She told no one, not even her family. She just got in the car and headed over. They were all on a mission to keep the meeting as watertight as possible,” the source says.
While Buckingham Palace confirmed in a brief statement that the meeting had taken place, an aide said no further details or pictures would be released. There has been no word from Prince Harry about the meeting, and Meghan and the children have not been seen since arriving in the UK. While Prince Harry was photographed leaving Althorp, his late mother Princess Diana’s ancestral home, on Friday, there have been no sightings of Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet.
“They are keeping the meeting top secret. They haven’t said anything to anyone,” says a source close to the Sussexes. “The agreement was made before they met the king that nothing would be shared—no photos, no details. It was a top-secret arrangement and they pulled it off, and frankly they are delighted about that. They were at Highgrove for an hour or so, but don’t expect to hear anything about what was said,” the source adds. “That was the promise Harry made to his father. It’s critical because this is the first time the families have met in four years. Harry was very pleased it happened because everything was up in the air.”
The funniest part is that William and Kate were not told in advance. W&K were performing their sad little “inspired by Harry & Meghan” skit at William’s polo game at the same time that Charles met with the Sussexes. Hilarious. Still, imagine the sliding-doors version of the Sussexes’ trip, with Harry securing a secure suite at Buckingham Palace, and Charles actually inviting Meghan and the children to come and spend real time with him. Imagine a different version where Charles failed to even organize this last-minute Highgrove meeting, and what Harry might have said publicly if he called out his deadbeat father once again. Of all of the choices available to Charles, this option was certainly the bare minimum.
It’s crazy that Camilla had to high-tail over to Highgrove from Ray Mill as well, and Camilla is likely the source of this story (in my opinion). “…Because she has been a pillar of strength for him throughout all the drama with Harry, and she dropped everything…” Laying it on thick, Side Chick. By “dropped everything,” she probably means her gin & tonic. Anyway, I hope that Harry has gotten all of this out of his system. I hope the scales have fallen from his eyes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The king wanted to see Harry and the children.
Why isn’t Meghan included? Is source saying King didn’t want to Meghan? Is she still not family or her presence not wanted as Charles cruelly told Harry in 2022 when Queen was dying?
Whether they view Meghan as family or not, she would not allow her kids in the lions den unless she was present.
I’m convinced that Side Piece is the source of all of this.
The really important message, the one that sent Derangers in a tailspin, was conveyed by Bucks House after the meeting though — they announced that the King and Queen hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, *Prince* Archie and *Princess* Lilibet.
Which is particularly delightful, because the Derangers are still out there hunting for DNA, to prove A&L are not related, not royal, don’t belong in the line of succession, are child actors and whatnot.
The source is saying that Charles was only concerned with the optics of finally seeing the kids, the media still refuses to give titles to in this article and others. Just by reading this, it would sound as if these are Meghan’s children and not Harry’s as Katie refuses to give them their rightful titles.
That last paragraph about Camilla….LMAO 🤣🤣🤣
I have this image of Cams busting out the front door of Ray Mill, hat askew, g&t still in hand and skedaddling to her car while snapping at her driver, “Get me to the big house AT ONCE!”
I love this image 🤣😂🤣
Thanks for this visual, I just cackled 😂
Camilla probably forgot because she was hungover from the night before at raymills
Thats why she busted outa there
Charles hates it when people are late and she was with no reason lol
It is insulting to meghan her name was left out. Harry needs to complain and put an end to this. Camilla was not needed for moral support
Further evidence of who those folks are. Either Meghan would come or the children would not.
Meghan was there. To invite the children and not their mother would have been extremely rude. The journalist probably left her out simply to create drama.
Don’t worry. Cam had a servant waiting at Highgrove to hand her a G and T as she walked in the door. They probably put toothpaste on her toothbrush too.
The Sussexes kid met their grandpa, their father’s dad. Happy they were able to do this because they are at an age where they will remember meeting him. All the noise surrounding this meet-up is just noise for clicks. Of course that horse was going to be there in order to report first hand what she witnessed during this meeting. You cannot clean the Windsor’s up, their filth permeates too far and wide.
Of course they didn’t tell the Wails. Can you imagine?
I be Camilla galloped over there as fast as she could. I wonder if Charles planned to leave her out and she got wind of it.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she was told day of, last minute. Even Charles knows that horse would have leaked it.
My thoughts as well! Because why on God’s green earth would anyone want her there?
Reading between the lines here, that sounds a lot like what happened. I guess if Cam is left out of the planning, she’s less likely to either scuttle the meeting or leak details to her cronies at the DM. I wonder if she had to write an apology for not being able to give them a heads up about the Sussex’s arrival!
Oh yeah, she was hoofing it to get there. Truly. She was not going to miss out on this gossip moment. I’m betting she would have been spitting mad if she’d been left out.
That!
Charles carefully planned the meeting for a Friday afternoon when his darling wife is off to Ray Mill, where she spends every weekend. I bet one of Charles’s aides (Clive?) got wind of it and called Camilla. Who hoofed over in a hurry to not miss a thing. And briefed the press that Charles couldn’t face his son, and DIL without her moral support.
Oh, wasn’t she “keen to meet her step grandchildren”? Why was she in Ray Mill instead of going directly to Highgrove with Charles, arranging everything for a pleasant meeting?
I doubt he planned to leave her out (I think she would have hit the roof if that happened and he does try to keep her happy), but I do think she was told at the last minute to prevent leaks. It sounds like this was arranged between Charles and the Sussexes and people like Camilla were looped in on “need to know” basis.
And because this is Katie Nicholl, I absolutely believe the bit about the Wales not being told. They would have leaked it faster than Camilla.
I don’t see why he would plan for her to be there and only tell her last minute to avoid leaks, because that would mean that he knows that she isn’t trustworthy and that there is the potential of her leaking information to the media, which she has obviously done? There was no reason for her to be there. The media even confirmed beforehand that she wouldn’t be there, so her not being there when the meeting actually happened wouldn’t have been a big deal for Charles or her. It was already expected to only be Charles, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet. That’s why I think she got wind of the meeting in the last minute. Otherwise, why would she have to rush to be there and why would he be okay with her being able to leak any part of the visit to the press?
That’s contradictory though. If she got wind of the meeting at the last minute even though she was not invited and then drove over in a hurry, that means that Charles purposely kept her out of the loop, which goes back to the idea of knowing she would leak the meeting.
If her not being there wasn’t a big deal, then she wouldn’t have driven over in a hurry. Either she was kept out of the loop because she wasn’t wanted there (which goes against the idea that she didn’t want or expect to be there) and she drove over uninvited, or she was kept out of the loop to prevent leaks and then invited at the last minute.
Does Chuck realize that Camilla been briefing her press friends with leaks for years? And the Wales are also leaky…an A hour seems like a short time for reunion.
He knows. That is part of her function for him.
I mean they’ve literally hired two former tabloid people to work for them as a head of their communications, Charles pretending he doesn’t know that his wife leaks strains credulity. Like with everything else he’s happier for somebody else to do his dirty work, so I don’t think he has any problem with Camilla leaking as long as it doesn’t blow back to unnecessarily on him.
Problem is, Harry can’t be controlled. There’s no private secretary that’s going to have a quick word with him and make him do his father’s bidding when it comes to releasing statements. So, I imagine that Harry made some pretty clear boundaries about who can know what and when.
Judy, Camilla started leaking to the sun in 1981. Of course Charles knows. I would say she does it with his knowledge and for him too.
This is @LadyDigby, the thing is, it’s not even personal. Charles doesn’t even need to *dislike* Meghan and I doubt he does. He just needs to feel that she implicitly threatens to upend the tidy orchestrated support system that he has locked in around him, in which Harry played his allotted role, as water-carrier for the BRF, for so long, in a way that burnished the image of the family and the institution that is built on the family brand. This is kind of like the Beckhams: when the brand is the family, any threat to the status quo and the established pecking order actually imperils the people who stand to benefit form sitting back and basking in the public’s approval. Whether that means they lose sponsorships, or contacts in professional networks, or internet influence, or institutional authority, …..when a supporting player establishes their own household, ideally, all will wish him well, as a franchise operation, still one that reflects on the whole. If they don’t…. It tells you that the man “in charge” was unfairly piggy backing on his supporting cast. Elizabeth II never undermined her family members, she just did her own job and wished them well. Or let them fail. On their own.
It sounds like Camilla was told at the last minute and she rushed over while the meeting was in progress or shortly before it began, so that she could be credited in the “hosting” announcement? Because she would definitely have leaked it had she been given advance warning.
It’s just occurred to me: did the “Buckingham Palace” announcement of the meeting actually come from *Camilla* and not Charles??? As in, she needed to let her friends know about the meeting some way, without it coming across as a “leak”? Of course, it benefits Charles (temporarily) despite the lack of the “money shot” that the media had been salivating over, so it may well have been a joint decision to make them BOTH look good, without giving a sh*t that they were endangering the family’s security again, because they don’t seem to have waited for too long after they departed to put out that briefing – to give the media enough notice to stake out possible arrival points after they left.
I think that announcement came from Charles – he was the one getting the most backlash for refusing to see Harry – but I’m sure Camilla wants her media contacts to know she was there. I’m sure there’s lots of conversations being had where she’s all “oh darling of course I can’t tell you the details, but there’s not much to tell, only an hour meeting after all!” as she takes another drag on her cigarette or a sip of her G&T.
Chuckles could only spare an hour for the Spare. Again.
The only ones that leak and brief and grief are the left-behinds.
And of course Gladys had to throw on her pearls over her booze-stained house dress to run over and insinuate herself into the reunion. She’s been mad as hell since she was deliberately left out of the meeting with Chuck and Harry in 2024.
It’s been her raison d’etre for 40 years at least – to drive a wedge between Harry, William, and their father, so she has total control over Charles.
But Charles really is a horse’s ass to kick up two weeks worth of unholy fuss over the only son who genuinely gives a damn about him arriving in country (with advance notice no less!), only to meet with him for a scant hour. Iceburgs possess more warmth.
Yeah, I think she was not happy to be left out of the last meeting and no way was she gonna be left out of this one.
An hour with the king is kind of a lot. If it’s “work,” I think he only meets with people for 20 minutes or so. Can you imagine Meghan, Archie and Lili having to sit with Charles and Camilla for more than an hour? And we all know that grandfatherly love wasn’t the point of the meeting – the point was that it happened.
Yeah people are assuming that Charles kicked them out after an hour. It’s possible the Sussexes were like “well this has been lovely, we have plans now, got to go!”
An hour might be a lot in comparison to the amount of time they spend “working” but we are talking about an “ailing grandfather” who claims to be so “desperate to see his grandchildren after four years” and the most he can give them is one hour even though he has no idea if or when he will see them again? Yes he’s a horrible father, FIL and grandfather, but to the public whose outcries forced him to finally see the Sussexes, an hour is an insult to his son, DIL and grandchildren. Even though the Sussexes were probably wanting to leave within minutes of being there.
Becks, I wondered about that as well. It would be amusing if it turned out that way.
The families finally met and since we’ll never know what took place, we should all respect their privacy and leave it at that.
That’s a good message for the source, cough, Camilla, that is briefing Katie Nichols.
Pigs flying come to mind, the only people it won’t be are Harry and Meghan.
There’s a high probability that Camilla had to hightail it over there quickly because she also was not told in advance about the meeting date (because she would have leaked it in a min and Harry’s staff knew that).
Let us not forget that Camilla hosted a brunch for Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson just two days before that god awful column Clarkson wrote about Meghan saying she’d “never be remembered or celebrated in history, she was worse than Rose West (female serial killer of children) and she should be paraded in the streets and have shit thrown at her.” So no…..Camilla’s words about Meghan behind closed doors are not nice and she cannot be trusted at all.
People need to stop acting like they know what and how Harry and Meghan are feeling and thinking. Its false projection.
The whole point of the BRF is to act as a proxy for fans and naysayers to project entire narratives of drama and intrigue, motives and malice. I won’t spend one second pretending to know what goes through Camilla’s mind because I don’t find her interesting. But for many it’s a parlor game and done in moderation, it’s nothing more than a distraction. And then there are others for whom the royals mean a lot more.
Obviously I haven’t a clue about Harry’s feelings for his father. But what if he’s making all these attempts to connect his children to Charles, not because of rose-coloured hopes for family reconciliation but in order to protect them? Harry isn’t dumb. The monarchy views him as a threat and he’s probably ok with that. But surely he wants to protect his kids.
Charles doesn’t care about those kids. If he did he would have provided security without hesitation.
That’s the whole point that the media and he want us to forget. None of any of this would have been necessary if he had cared for his son, DIL and especially his grandchildren. There would have never been a reason for Harry and Meghan to have had to leave within minutes Archie if he would have controlled his horse mistress, worthless heir and his flashing stalker wife. None of this would have happened if he ensured the safety of his son and his family by not taking away their security and home. As king he knows enough about the threats on his son and his family, yet he has done nothing to protect any of them.
Wow. A whole hour.
The absurdity of royal ‘family life’ never fails to astound me.
This is Camilla leaking… her fantasy of the meeting.
Didn’t she say the week before, she wanted no part in it? i have a feeling she wasnt invited but gate crashed anyway. She had no reason to be there this was a meeting between a father and son and his family. interesting there has been no talk about the menu preparing Harry’s favorite foods again and maybe the kids favorite foods. An hour is not long enough for the kids to comfortable and get to know grandpa, Did Meghan come with her own snacks for the kids,
Camilla did NOT meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The more she screams that she was there, the more it proves she was not.
The real proof is that there were no leaks PERIODT!
Camilla is the patron saint 👿 of the tabloid press. If she knew where and when the meeting was taking place, there is a 147% chance she would have told them. She did not know because she was not invited. Because she did not know, the press did not know.
The real question is why she is insisting that she was there?
Remember last time she inserted herself after the fact that she was at Charles and Harry’s meeting, and it was “leaked” that Harry gave Charles a picture of the kids. Harry had to make a public statement that that was not true.
Maybe she is insisting that she was there in order to leak fake reports.
There is no way she wasn’t there. The BP statement would not have included her if she wasn’t there, OR the Sussexes spokesperson would have clarified that it was just the king. This story explains why there were no leaks – she was told at the last minute and rushed over.
If it was just Harry, then I could see Camilla not being there. But no way was Meghan there with the kids and Camila not there.
You mean like when they issued a statement saying that Harry agreed that William did not bully him out of the country?
Or the statement that William attended his uncle’s funeral. Written after they realised that Harry popped into the country unannounced to attend.
It would have caused more problems if they left Camilla’s name off, so to save face, they said she was there.
KP issued that statement about the bullying, not BP. Same with the funeral.
And again, if she wasn’t there and this statement is a lie, I think the Sussexes would have pushed back. I’m sure that statement was approved by Harry and Meghan before being released.
Harry has no interest in protecting Camilla’s image.
Harry has done his due diligence. If his crappy dad shuffles off his mortal coil anytime soon, Harry will know that he did his part in bringing his family to see him.
I think Harry wanted that peace and I’m glad he got it.
Camilla’s presence, the courtiers’ gripes, the rota’s shrieking … that’s all noise. Harry pulled off what he set out to do and Meghan was by his side. They can return to California unburdened.
I agree QuiteContrary that this is Harry doing this to be at peace with all that he has done when it comes to his father. He tried the same thing with the Queen and fortunately he, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were able to see her during her Jubilee week. Harry had requested to bring them again after that visit and RAVEC (through Charles and William’s RAVEC henchmen) refused that request. Harry can’t be blamed for his father’s lack of parental connection and emotion. He’s done his part and Charles continued to show who he is by refusing them security and a place to stay.
If both sides were sworn to secrecy why is Katie Nicholl talking about this meeting on Vanity Fair? BP lacks discipline.
My thoughts exactly. It was comical how much she repeated that phrase while writing the article.
I doubt Camilla was given much notice, I mean the king wanted this to happen without a mess.
But that b has been leaking like a sieve ever since! The Chanel story. The no pictures demand. This story. I seriously wonder if Theo Rycroft kept this from the Clive Alderton crowd of royal advisors – I wouldn’t doubt it.
I don’t get the separate palace/mansion thing between King and true love.
Cowmilla’s bathroom habits too grotesque to endure?
Chuck never lifts the seat?
What?
@Kaiser YOU WIN! the COTD!!!
It’s crazy that Camilla had to high-tail over to Highgrove from Ray Mill as well, and Camilla is likely the source of this story (in my opinion). “…Because she has been a pillar of strength for him throughout all the drama with Harry, and she dropped everything…” Laying it on thick, Side Chick.
“By “dropped everything,” she probably means her gin & tonic”