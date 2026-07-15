Prince William ‘will not be losing sleep over his father’s’ meeting with the Sussexes

Last week, Prince William “handled” the Sussex family’s visit to the UK better than he handled Prince Harry’s visit last September. Last September, in the wake of Harry’s visit, William basically had a breakdown and his media allies couldn’t hide it or sugarcoat it. To be fair, I think both William and Princess Kate would have had bigger meltdowns this month if the Duchess of Sussex had been photographed at UK events. That seemed to be their biggest fear, and the royal institution did too much to ensure that Meghan and her children would never be safe in the UK. Still, judging from Tom Sykes’ piece at the Royalist, it looks like William is “appalled” by King Charles’ “betrayal” with meeting the Sussex family at Highgrove. Let’s see if other royalists got similar angry-egg briefings:
Prince William “will not be losing sleep” over Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles III in Britain but “still feels betrayed,” a royal biographer told Newsweek.
The drama surrounding Harry’s visit to the U.K. dominated media attention as William visited a London school, traveled to Hastings and took part in a charity polo match watched by the Princess of Wales.
The Prince of Wales was largely a bystander as tensions escalated between Buckingham Palace and Harry over police protection, a withdrawn accommodation offer and a failed lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. On Friday, Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, spent time with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove, the king’s private residence in Gloucestershire.
Robert Jobson, author of the biography The Windsor Legacy, told Newsweek: “William will not be losing sleep over his father’s afternoon meeting with his brother and family, but nor will he be softening. He feels betrayed. He does not trust his brother. That is personal, and it is settled.”
Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I, told Newsweek: “I don’t think William would give it the time of day. His attitude is ‘let them all get on with it, I don’t want to get involved.’ Just complete disinterest. Harry and Meghan are on the outside and I don’t think William has any intention of speaking to Harry, why should he? At this stage, he has no reason to speak to Harry. He’s not been asked for a rapprochement. Harry just wanted to meet with his father, which is perfectly fair.”
[From Newsweek]
“Just complete disinterest” – look at me, Harry, I’m completely disinterested, pay attention to my disinterest, I’ll never, ever meet you again, why aren’t you begging to see me, Harry, I’m mad at you, I’ve been mad for years, pay attention!! That’s not complete disinterest, that’s a 44-year-old man-child throwing yet another tantrum over his younger brother. And “he feels betrayed” does not jive with “just complete disinterest” either. Pick one. Either William couldn’t care less or he’s spent a good chunk of every single day for the past decade, sulking and seething over the Sussexes. Nevermind, I know which option William chose.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hastings, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales meets young people and volunteers in the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community. Picture date: Thursday July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115558130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Gareth Fuller/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales meets young people and volunteers in the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community. Picture date: Thursday July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115558169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Gareth Fuller/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales attends a polo match with the Prince of Wales as he takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales attends a polo match with the Prince of Wales, who was on the winning team, as he takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales kisses Prince William after he took part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Those photos at the polo match just make me cringe they can’t even act enough to make it believable in public these two can’t stand to touch each other and it’s impossible for them to even fake it for an afternoon in public that says everything about the state of their marriage imo.. Peggy should focus on his marriage and the damage he has done raising children in a hate filled home instead of the hate campaign that has consumed his life since his brother’s engagement happened. I will believe he has forgotten about Prince Harry the day he stops his incandescent rage filled briefings against the Sussex family.
I’m laughing at the photo sequence…
“Right, ok, look happy – we practiced this – just a quick kiss. Quick. Here it goes…”
And then… “Ach, no, sorry. I just couldn’t do it. Yeah, no…”
💯
So I just saw the video of them greeting at the polo match, and not the still photos. Oh my goodness, he’s not even trying. She looks awkward like she’s not sure if she’s allowed to stand close to him, he greets her like an associate, goes and shakes everyone else’s hand and then just walks off and she stares off in the distance like she doesn’t know what she should be doing or that she shocked by his behavior.
I used to think that okay, this is it, they are just going to announce they’re separated or getting a divorce. But it doesn’t appear to be coming, and why should it at this point? She’s clearly okay with being constantly humiliated, and his entire image is tied up into being a family man and if his wife won’t call a halt to this nonsense performance, why should he?
Dee(2),
Post the link, please.
There’s a video from last year (?) which is even worse. Cathy is in a sister wife dress, Bill hardly pecks her on the cheek and she tries to hang onto him whilst he walks off leaving her looking stranded. He’s either cruel or she was putting it on for the cameras. Probably both.
Do we think they still sleep together?
Their living arrangements since they moved into the previous ‘forever home’ suggest that they don’t even sleep under the same roof.
I think he stopped sleeping with her five years ago. Not to mention nonstop incandescent anger and highly elevated drinking aren’t exactly conducive to great sex. I think he’s getting some, but not her.
This is @Cosmo, no, I think it’s been years. Since Louis or beforehand. I mean. They always had a friends with benefits vibe which — in theory — could make for a long-term partnership if the expectations on both sides were aligned. But the thing with FWB is that they don’t usually turn out to be co-parents unless they live separately, after a brief attempt to cohabit. If they’re lucky, those couples stay friends. Because if you’re not really that into a person, living with them day to day is just…. Like having a roommate. That’s ok in your twenties, even your early thirties, but at some point, it’s like, get real, grow up, face your own needs, insecurities, etc. Be honest. No one wants to settle for second best. You can end up resenting someone bitterly that way. Because it’s hard to be indifferent to someone you see every day, with whom you are expected to share a whole life, kids, a family.
Louis was the make up for the Verbier mess baby so there were issues even before he was made.
Um that’s a big hell no, @Cosmo. Not since the night Louis was conceived.
And even that probably required massive drinking beforehand.
They’re super awkward and cringey. and I imagine William is thinking “damn it Harold!! I had to kiss Kate in public to try to distract from you!!!!”
As far as I’m concerned, Prince Harry’s stance toward William is still —————– SPACE ———————- (referencing his hand gesture in the Oprah interview).
Harry’s has not mentioned baldy locks’ name for many many years. I think that is what’s killing him.
Harry is paying him dust, because Harry knows that Willy and his staff are the main culprits of the smear campaign against Meghan, and that he bullied him and his family out of the royal family and the country. The Meghan part, esp. the un-aliving ideation, is what is unforgivable for Harry, how much Willy wants to flip the script, by screaming to everybody and their mama who the betrayed one is.
There’s no “focusing in his marriage”. He’s clearly checked out. Many people know that once you lost any love, attraction and respect to someone, there’s no coming back. He’s trapped, and very resentful. And doesn’t have his brother to open to.
Seriously and that is why does he keep going on about it and just can’t stop…
🤣🤣
Ll“At this stage, he has no reason to speak to Harry. He’s not been asked for a rapprochement. Harry just wanted to meet with his father, which is perfectly fair.””
This comes after *weeks* of Scoots’ “sources” claiming Harry was *begging* for rapprochement with Scoot. LOLOLOLOL
Honestly , at this point KP just needs to hand out a play-by-play book of all this crap to their mouthpieces and tell them: “Go with pg 5, but check first for clashing statements.”
Insanity *does* rule it seems. Scoots is more like George III than we think!
How many times can someone brief that they are soooo disinterested? Meanwhile even royal reporters are acknowledging that William laid on the pda thicker than he has in years while Harry and Meghan were meeting with the king. Come on now, this is comedy.
Translation: Peggy hasn’t slept a wink since!
Seriously, Peg belongs on a fixated persons list. Constantly banging on about Harry’s “betrayal” and how Harry never, ever crosses his mind is ludicrous. Also his hatred for Prince Archie and Princess Lili is downright shameful. And to think that he highlights mental health as one of his pet issues. It gives mad king vibes.
Guilty by association. Archie and Lili don’t live in the UK and will never be working royals, so his hatred for his innocent nephew and niece is pathological. I also wonder if part of his hate is that the kids are really cute and may overshadow his.
If he doesn’t lose any sleep over it, that’s because he rage-drank himself into a stupor.
Also, apropos of nothing, Kate’s hands are huge.
@QUITECONTRARY, the better to gurn with.
LOL
These people really need to pick a narrative and stick with it because first they were saying that William feels angry and betrayed by the meeting between The King and The Sussexes, now they’re saying he doesn’t care. It’s getting old.
It would be so much better if he actually didn’t care. And left them alone. His bot farm on social media says otherwise.
Camilla and Chaz look more comfortable with each other in public than these 2 mimes.
Kate’s boner
Lol
I think the image of the Bill and Kathy, each with clasped hands firmly guarding crotch, says it all.
(And look at her upper arm. Yikes.)
I am permanently baffled that no one ever helped them correct their posture. They both stand like middle schoolers.
This is the body language of a woman who was cheated on and I think she finally lost love for him because of his affair with Rose around 2018-2019. And there are rumors it’s still ongoing.
Will is spitting tacks about the Friday meeting which no-one consulted him about!! So what if Harry met pa, why is it any skin off Will’s large nose? He’s going to be King and punish Harry by yanking titles and any UK based charities and ensure he never travels to UK. However, however after he’s gone nuclear on Harry he STILL has to rule for 35 to 40 years. I strongly suspect Will is projecting all this anger towards his brother because he is so terrified about having to do some actual work as king. Okay he hates Harry and Meghan but he also hates being accountable with no one to hide behind as King. Monarch has to be booked and busy and visible to be credible and justify the billionaire income.
I don’t think he has the power to forbid a British citizen to enter the country. Any PM who accepted that would lose popularity. Anyone with more knowledge on the subject here?
Was it “royal biographer” Nolan or Myers who wrote that William was throwing up for a week before Harry’s book came out? Tell us again that Willy has put this all behind him. Anyway, wonder if Willy’s handlers are realizing that “perpetually incandescent” is an absolutely terrible look for a future king and obviously undermines the “Willy doesn’t care about Harry” line. So it’s time to switch narratives?
When you’ve got that much shit on your conscience, you end up vomiting from fear.
He’s lucky Harry decided to spare us the sight of bleeding eyes, but… what’s delayed isn’t avoided—those 400 pages are still waiting.
If William keeps attacking Harry’s children like that, he’ll get what’s coming to him sooner than he thinks…
I’m missing something. Did he say something about his nephew and niece?
I’m sure there are certain things that will be the absolute last drop for Harry, and he will unleash the rest of the story.
I hope Meghan one day writes about her experience of being the most abused women of this decade, with no end in sight. Since I’m older than her, I hope she doesn’t wait until she’s 70!
Oh we know William is mad as a wet hen over the meeting, especially if its true that he didnt even know it was happening. That’s going to be the double whammy for him – the meeting happening at all, AND him being kept in the dark about it.
You don’t need to constantly tell reporters you don’t care about something if, in fact, you don’t care.
Exactly almost as if a. pa doesn’t care about Will’s feelings and b. it is totally between the adults in the room if they choose to meet up or not! Call the wambulence Will!
The briefing from William sycophants has only made it obvious that he’s mad Charles did this without him.
But the real reason why the brothers aren’t meeting up is because Harry has no interest in doing that. He’s made efforts to reach out to Charles but that’s it. And William cannot handle that.
And I love that for him. But he’s about to have a 2 month vacation so maybe he can calm down about it during that extensive time off.
If William isn’t going to lose any sleep over it then he hasn’t made a fuss about it. Umm
Oh, he will lose sleep and already has.
And I hope Will’s team loses today. I’m rooting for Argentina. Any particular reason the English players wear an all White uniform? Any subliminal messages there?
I don’t want Argentina to win, but the royal family has made me not root for England either. England is ahead now at 4:19 PM ET. There’s always the chance of Spain kicking their asss on Sunday.
Is William the Incadescent not losing sleep over this because someone finally sedated him? Or is he sleeping off one hell of a drunk (that Harry drove him to, obviously)