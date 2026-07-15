Prince William ‘will not be losing sleep over his father’s’ meeting with the Sussexes

Last week, Prince William “handled” the Sussex family’s visit to the UK better than he handled Prince Harry’s visit last September. Last September, in the wake of Harry’s visit, William basically had a breakdown and his media allies couldn’t hide it or sugarcoat it. To be fair, I think both William and Princess Kate would have had bigger meltdowns this month if the Duchess of Sussex had been photographed at UK events. That seemed to be their biggest fear, and the royal institution did too much to ensure that Meghan and her children would never be safe in the UK. Still, judging from Tom Sykes’ piece at the Royalist, it looks like William is “appalled” by King Charles’ “betrayal” with meeting the Sussex family at Highgrove. Let’s see if other royalists got similar angry-egg briefings:

Prince William “will not be losing sleep” over Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles III in Britain but “still feels betrayed,” a royal biographer told Newsweek. The drama surrounding Harry’s visit to the U.K. dominated media attention as William visited a London school, traveled to Hastings and took part in a charity polo match watched by the Princess of Wales. The Prince of Wales was largely a bystander as tensions escalated between Buckingham Palace and Harry over police protection, a withdrawn accommodation offer and a failed lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. On Friday, Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, spent time with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove, the king’s private residence in Gloucestershire. Robert Jobson, author of the biography The Windsor Legacy, told Newsweek: “William will not be losing sleep over his father’s afternoon meeting with his brother and family, but nor will he be softening. He feels betrayed. He does not trust his brother. That is personal, and it is settled.” Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I, told Newsweek: “I don’t think William would give it the time of day. His attitude is ‘let them all get on with it, I don’t want to get involved.’ Just complete disinterest. Harry and Meghan are on the outside and I don’t think William has any intention of speaking to Harry, why should he? At this stage, he has no reason to speak to Harry. He’s not been asked for a rapprochement. Harry just wanted to meet with his father, which is perfectly fair.”

[From Newsweek]

“Just complete disinterest” – look at me, Harry, I’m completely disinterested, pay attention to my disinterest, I’ll never, ever meet you again, why aren’t you begging to see me, Harry, I’m mad at you, I’ve been mad for years, pay attention!! That’s not complete disinterest, that’s a 44-year-old man-child throwing yet another tantrum over his younger brother. And “he feels betrayed” does not jive with “just complete disinterest” either. Pick one. Either William couldn’t care less or he’s spent a good chunk of every single day for the past decade, sulking and seething over the Sussexes. Nevermind, I know which option William chose.