The House passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time (spring forward) permanent

For years now, Congress has been slowly moving towards ending Daylight Saving Time. The move has bipartisan support, and they called it the Sunshine Protection Act. The Senate passed a version of the SPA during the Biden administration, and the bill has been plodding through the House for months. Well, on Tuesday, the House finally voted on ending the time changes and it passed! Now it will go back to the Senate. Apparently, there’s some skepticism about whether it will pass? I think I know why there’s skepticism – this bill would ensure that we stay at “spring forward” time and never “fall back.” Meaning, in winter, the sunrise wouldn’t happen until like 9 am.
The House on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to make daylight saving time permanent, but the measure to spare Americans the semiannual clock-changing that shortens winter days faces an uncertain path to enactment.
The measure, fittingly named the “Sunshine Protection Act,” passed on a 308-to-117 vote. Its fate is murky in the Senate, where one G.O.P. leader said it was unclear whether it could move ahead and at least one Republican appears inclined to try to block it.
President Trump has championed the effort to save an extra hour of daylight before nightfall and make the time zone permanent, describing the ritual of moving clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall a “ridiculous, twice yearly production.”
“We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day,” Mr. Trump wrote in a social media post in May. “And who can be against that.”
A sizable bloc of Florida Republicans in Congress is leading the charge on legislation that would do just that, mandating daylight saving time nationwide for the entire year. Representative Vern Buchanan of the Tampa Bay area is backing the bill, and Representative Anna Paulina Luna, another Tampa Bay-area Republican, cosponsored it.
House leaders agreed to allow a vote on the measure this week as a sweetener for Ms. Luna in their efforts to persuade her to lift a legislative blockade she had maintained as she sought to force Senate action on a voting restriction bill Mr. Trump has championed.
My controversial opinion is that we shouldn’t let night owls (like Trump) dictate Daylight Saving Time policy to the nation. All of us early-risers need some morning sun and it’s insane that they would simply mandate keeping “spring forward” and not “fall back.” Fall Back is far superior. Fall Back ensures that people aren’t driving to work in pitch black mornings at 8:30 am. Fall Back ensures that children aren’t waiting for school buses in pitch black as well. Yes, the night owls will have to deal with earlier sunsets, but they’re night owls! They’re going to be up regardless of whether there’s still daylight at 8 pm!
9:00 AM Sunrise is more insane than most people realize. That's 1.5 class periods into school before the sun even rises. 2 hours into most blue collar workdays. That extra hour of daylight (in cold winter when everyone is inside anyway) from 5-6p isn't worth it at all. https://t.co/826dZOpp5W
— Mark Allan Bovair (@markallanbovair) July 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Agreed!
Okay but as someone who lives in the extreme North, this is a norm. Our sun in winter isn’t up until 9:30am. You do get used to it.
I grew up in MN and was dark when in the morning and dark in the afternoon. When working I hated coming home in the dark because it was never light during my non working time when I could. have done something outside. I hate the time change and it takes me a long time to adjust. I would be happy with either change just pick one. Living in FL now I hate the dark so early. I think it has a negative affect on the tourist industry which is why all the FL politicians favor the staying at sprint foward.
It’s not called Fall Back Time. It’s called STANDARD time. Sorry, I’m shouting, but to see this before even one sip of coffee has set me raging. Just stick with standard time and be done.
In BC we were offered the option, keep switching or stick w/Daylight Savings Time. We were not offered the choice of Standard time. Obvs folks voted to stop switching. But it was always a loaded question and that just has me feeling angry.
Fight for Standard Time with me, eh?!
I’m so with you. If they don’t, my OCD will be unpleasant. I get that most people don’t care and are more concerned about the disruption these changes cause, but why not just select Standard Time? It makes no sense.
saaaaaaaaame girl omg. i hate daylight savings.
Standard time! Standard time! Standard time! The leap ahead is fun when you are a kid because you know summer is coming.
But it has always been a weird and jarring thing until you go back to standard time. It feels “off” I guess is the best way to say it.
I’d prefer if they keep us at standard time (ie lock in after “fall back”)
But honestly, anything that keeps us from changing the time twice a year is a positive in my book. It’s the repeated adjustment that is the biggest issue IMO.
Oh and disruption of our connection from the natural world, natural rhythms is big too. As winter approaches we’re slowly getting less and less daylight each day, sunrises are minutes later, sunsets are minutes earlier, gradually… so we can adjust, gradually and be in synch with the natural world adjusting … instead of having to adjust to a month+ of daylight shift on a random Sunday, totally disconnected from the “real world” and our own circadian rhythms.
I would also prefer that we stay on Standard Time (here in Montreal it is DARK on winter mornings) but I am with you, I’d be happy if we did away with time changes altogether. I’ve started taking a day off work on the Monday after we “spring forward” just because it makes me so miserably tired.
I agree with Kaiser that Standard Time is the way to go! Let’s convince the MAGAts that with permanent Daylight Savings Time, we’ll NEVER get back the hour that we lost in March when we did Spring forward.
Lock up your phones, lock up your watches! They be stealing time!
Scientists overwhelmingly agree that standard time is best as it most closely matches our circadian rhythm. I think it days a lot about where Americans are that our elected officials are going with the ‘popular choice’ and not the sensible choice. Sigh.
“Scientists overwhelmingly agree that standard time is best as it most closely matches our circadian rhythm.”
That’s why I think Standard Time is doomed. This regime is against Science 100% of the time.
But who is “our”? I’m tired of larks imposing policies that meet their needs — but that may not suit the rest of us. I’d be very happy if we went to DST all the time — because it fits better with my personal circadian rhythm. Actually, though, if Flex Time was the standard for more things, I’d still prefer DST — but would find it easier to support the accommodations for the larks. With Standard Time, there’s so little opportunity to spend time in the sun in winter. I’m wondering what the correlations look like for Standard Time compared with DST for Seasonal Affective Disorders. Maybe the issue is really that we all could use a midday recess.
Probably the only thing I truly appreciate about George W Bush is that he changed the start and end dates for DST — so that we got more of it.
Southern states have less variation in the amount of daylight hours between summer and winter. A Northeast state will have one hour less of daylight in the winter than Florida, and a bit more daylight in the summer. But we’re letting Florida dictate to the rest of the country how northern states should manage their day.
Unpopular opinion, DST please!
But as far as school is concerned, do not force the children into school at 7:30 AM! This has been a whole other debate outside of spring forward.
Agree, but that’s up to local school boards to decide school starting times set the clock time *- once, not twice i year – so it makes sense for the region, and then then set school start times appropriately
*And set it so that noon on the clock is as close as possible to solar noon i.e. the time the sun is the highest in the sky it gets at most times of the year. Which standard time does more than DST
NOOOoooooo!!! Standard Time. We need to be on Standard Time. The US already tried staying on DST back in the 70s and it only lasted a few months before everyone hated it and we switched back changing from Daylight to Standard.
How crazy it is everyone forgets.
I remember that from the 70s. It was awful.
It was a nightmare in 1974 I don’t see why it would be any better in 2026. I can just imagine the clown show that will ensue when school districts start tweaking school times too. Personally In all for standard time all year long.
MAGA is both anti-science AND anti-history. We tried it, it sucked, but hey, yeah, let’s do it again! We’re bringing back measles & polio & horrible behavior, so why not? 😝
I think I’m one of the only people that doesn’t mind the time changes as they let us maximize the daylight. I feel like people work each other up about it instead of just adjusting their bedtime a bit and getting on with it.
I agree with you! There are not very many of us, though.
While I’ve come around to full standard time being by far the healthier happier choice, I didn’t mind the compromise. Time zones and clocks are artificial impositions, and there should be some flexibility to acknowledge the different seasons. Winter is winter, of course it’s less sunny. But if they’re going to do away with that, then I’ll fight till my dying breath for Standard. Just wish people could be okay the status quo!
I’m one of those that hates Fall Back. It genuinely depresses me to have the sun down at 4pm in the Winter. I always get seasonal depression because of it, and this would genuinely help me mentally.
Same!
Me too. Working a 12 hour night shift, I never see the daylight in the winter.
I’m not surprised that a bunch of MAGA a-holes from Florida and Trump himself want to force us into darkness until 9 am in winter time. They keep coming up with new ways to torture us.
That photo of that monster literally makes my stomach churn.
Noooooo!!!! I am 1 million percent team Standard Time as permanent. I loathe switching the clocks. It takes me a week to adjust to the time change in the Spring. And even if it gets dark earlier in the winter, it’s so cold that no one is going outside anyway. I have actually contacted my governor before to request we remain on permanent standard time. It naturally stays lighter longer in the summer anyway.
Yeah, I will definitely be calling my senators (for all the good they do- but their office has said that 25 individual calls about the same thing move the needle) to encourage them to vote for making standard time permanent.
Certain jobs adjust their winter schedules due to it getting darker at 4:30 or 5pm. It is a safety issue.
I hate everything about this dude and anything involving him.
I don’t want ONE thing for him to successfully pass.
In the winters it’s dark when I drive to work, but I’m ok with it. I start work at 8:30 and it’s still dark. A business nearby has its employees start at 6am so most of the year they are driving in the dark already.
As an Arizonan, I sure wouldn’t miss the all the fuss from all the other states twice a year.
😉 It’ll make it easier for those of us in Hawaii, too, trying to remember how many hours we’re behind again? But I hope for the northernmost folks that it’s standard not daylight savings.
As an early bird who often wakes up to workout at 4:30am, I’m sorry, I don’t mind keeping daylight savings time. Winters absolutely kill my joy with how early the sun sets (Seasonal Affective Disorder over here) so if this means I’ll have to utilize the gym more in the winters so be it.
I’m in the minority. The switch between DST and ST doesn’t bother me at all.
If we’re going to pick one to stay on, it should be standard time not DST.
I like curling up and being cozy ,in the late fall/ winter, when the sun goes down earlier! I dislike the extremely hot summers we have now, so it doesn’t matter what time it is! LOL
This isn’t likely to go anywhere in the Senate, fortunately.
I don’t care if it’s Spring Forward or Fall Back, I just want us to pick one and stick to it. Here in Arizona, we don’t switch timezones, and it’s great!
Well, for the more northern-ish latitudes, going by the Indiana examples, I’d prefer Standard Time year round. Good luck, y’all!