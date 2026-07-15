Marius Borg Hoiby was released from prison on ‘house arrest’ during his appeal

This is disappointing. Last month, Norway’s “royal stepson” Marius Borg Hoiby was convicted of 34 criminal offenses, including some horrific crimes against women. His trial was held earlier this year, and Marius was even rearrested on the eve of the trial because he was still committing crimes and harassing his victims! Alongside the criminal convictions, Marius was sentenced to a whooping FOUR YEARS in prison. Again, many of the crimes were based around sexual assault and violence against women. Four years in prison feels like a joke. Well, here’s an even bigger joke: Norway’s legal system released Marius on house arrest during his appeal. This is disgusting.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s son Marius Borg Høiby is out of prison and on house arrest as he appeals his sentence for rape and other charges.
On Tuesday, July 14, VG reported that the Norwegian Crown Princess’ 29-year-old son will be transferred from jail, heading out on house arrest with electronic monitoring for the next four weeks as he appeals his sentence.
The Norwegian outlet said that Marius will stay at a home near Skaugum, the royal residence of his mother and stepfather, Crown Prince Haakon, in Asker.
PEOPLE has contacted the Royal House of Norway for comment.
The Royal House’s head of communication, Guri Varpe, told Nettavisen that the Crown Prince couple hopes to support her son while in custody.
“The Crown Prince and Princess wish to assist him in the phase he is currently in,” Varpe said.
Marius is Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship before her 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, heir to the Norwegian throne, and Marius does not hold a working royal role.
Marius has been in custody since early February when he was arrested on charges of alleged assault, violating a restraining order and threatening another person with a knife days before a major trial where he faced 38 charges of alleged sexual abuse and assault began.
[From People]
Before his conviction and sentencing, Marius was being held in custody. He actually tried to get out under a similar “house arrest” arrangement, using his mother’s health issues as the reason why he needed to be released from custody. It didn’t work. But now, post-conviction, he’s out? Gross. And now I’m worried about his appeal as well – the prosecution really threw everything they could at Marius and all he got was a four-year sentence, and now this. It’s genuinely a travesty of justice.
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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The Royal Family attends Prince Sverre Magnus Confirmation in Asker church. Oslo 2020-09-05
In the Picture: Marit Tjessem, Juliane Snekkestad and Marius Borg.,Image: 563184889, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK, USA and AUS ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marius Gulliksrud/Stella Pictures/Avalon
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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USA Rights Only-Trondheim, Norway – 6/23/2016 – 25th Anniversary of the Coronation of Sonja and Harald in Trondheim, Norway
-PICTURED: Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby
-PHOTO by: Robin Utrecht/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby
Where: Trondheim, Norway, Norway
When: 23 Jun 2016
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Equally galling is that when he was on remand he repeatedly harassed the victims breaking a restraining order several times – the prosecution has said that he is at high risk of re offending.
I get that this is Norwegian law but he is going to get arrested again – he can’t help himself. And his family will enable him as they always have.
The fact that his mother tried to help cover up his crimes by tampering with evidence says everything. And while I understand that Norway’s rehabilitation model has better long-term outcomes, I am not convinced it will work with this dude. There is something deep-seated there which was further supported by enabling family members. It will take more than 4 years to work that out.
Nature vs nurture or a whole lot of bad in both areas
Multiple criminals, addicted behavior, and entitlement on both biological sides. Mette the party girl cheated on her drug dealing live-in with a drug dealing friend. Marius was the result.
After he was born, she dumped him on her mother and continued her partying. Only reclaimed him and started pretending to be a loving single mummy when she met up with Haakon. And that dummy with a savior complex fell for it.
She has indulged marius, enabled and protected him from consequences ever since she got her golden royal ticket. Biodad married wealthy and has enabled him via unlimited funds.
Idiot Royals, including her cuckholded husband, indulged and enabled all of her crass and illegal behavior too.
Marius will never be rehabilitated nor will mette marit. You cannot rehabiliitate people like them. Like Andrew, they both claim they’re victims who have never done anything wrong.
Aunt Ragnild was right. This marriage will be the end of this monarchy.
Absolutely disgusting! Norwegian justice system looks like a joke but then as with people with deep pockets and connections there’s one law for them and another for us plebs.
I wish his victims strength and peace.
Wow. I really had imagined that Norway was some sort of righteous place. I mean. What a joke.
His face looks like someone asked AI to build an 80s film villain.
And the hair makes it much worse.
White Supremacy in effect…and folks wonder why the
💔🌎💔 is 🤬
The Norwegians can end this monarchy any time. They have a vote scheduled every four years.
If Harold passes in the next four years? I expect this monarchy to be ended by The People.
@irisrose this is not correct.
We do not vote on the monarchy every four years.
The election every four years is a regular parliamentary election (Stortingsvalg) to choose our politicians, not a referendum on the royal family. Following that, certain political parties (like the Socialist Left Party) routinely propose a constitutional amendment to abolish the monarchy and introduce a republic. They do this as a matter of principle once during every four-year parliamentary term.
While these proposals are routinely and heavily voted down every single time, there has been a significant shift in public opinion recently. The monarchy has hit a record low support in recent polls, and there is a growing republican movement among the people.
However, the monarchy is built into our Constitution, and changing it would require a structural constitutional amendment, which requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament. While the parliament technically could propose to end the monarchy, there is no scheduled public vote on it, unfortunately.
I know the length of his sentence is shocking to many. I see people calling it a joke. I’m not writing this as an opinion piece. I just want to share some facts for those who are not familiar with the Norwegian justice system which has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the world.
It is based around restorative justice (rehabilitation) instead of retributive justice (punishment). Typically, that means the sentences are much lower than in a system based on retributive justice, and it’s normal to serve for different infractions concurrently.
The max sentence anyone can get is 21 years. Some get less for that even for murder, say f.ex. 17 years. Norway does also have sentences with ‘’preventative detention”. Preventative detention means that after the sentence is served, another few years can be added if the person is deemed to still be a danger to society. When that that add-on is up, another one can be added. One example of someone serving under this sentence is Anders Behring Breivik who killed 77 people in a terrorist attack and is serving 21 years with preventative detention. Only a handful of people are currently serving with preventative detention whether 21 years or less.
* trigger warning for details below, some involving children*
Examples for comparison:
A man is currently in prison for having raped 18 women, one attempted rape and severe ongoing abuse of his then partner. He is serving 21 years with preventive detention, which is the harshest penalty ever given for rape in Norway.
Another case is the rape and murder of two young girls. One of the perpetrators got 21 years with preventative detention. The other got 19 year without it.
Yes, and –
We are talking about a man who committed multiple crimes *while released on house arrest before*
His entitled mummy destroyed evidence. She called and intimidated victims to stop them from pressing charges.
Not the first time mette marit has broken the law and gotten away with it. And that is how she has raised her psychopath of a son. To know he will get away with it.
The king stopped police, prosecutors, and lawyers from interviewing her.
Some of these crimes took place in the same house where the ineffectual useless cuckholded crown prince was sleeping while a woman was being assaulted.
His disgusting epstein-loving wife partied with her son and his mafia friends – and failed to report thefts that took place while she watched.
You cannot pretend this is an ordinary case.
The defacto head of government interfered in the legal process to prevent full investigations. To prevent the arrest of his DIL for accessory and destroying evidence. To prevent justice from being done.
This is as disgusting as QEII covering up for Andrew.
I’m just specifically addressing the length of sentences in Norway, not the rest.
Great summary with the high points.
I got roped in to following this back when it started in July/August 2024 because it was shocking and blatant and I heard then that Mette-Marit was tipped off before the arrest and she definitely did some house cleaning at one of the crime scenes on the royal family’s country estate. That’s obstruction of justice/evidence tampering right out of the gate with this woman.
I’ve been reading Norwegian papers ever since-translated-and the Norwegians were justifiably outraged when the truth came out.
Mette-Marit’s pulmonary fibrosis and transplant-I’m not questioning the legitimacy of it, by the way-could not have come at a better time. Both she and Marius are benefitting from public sympathy, but I’m hoping that now that she has been discharged, the focus will be back on Marius, and on his crimes, and the time he needs to serve.
The court system pandering to the Norwegian Royal family is not lost on the people of Norway. There is still hope for the next heir, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandria, but she must distance herself from her mother and half-brother. She’s only 22, and I don’t think she has an advisor/mentor beyond her apparently weak-willed father, Crown Prince Haakon.
Not a fan of hereditary royalty …it needs to go in all countries…
My point is, this was never allowed to be properly investigated. He and his criminal entitled mummy were protected from on high.
Evidence was destroyed, victims were intimidated directly, and his main co-conspirator was not allowed to be interviewed or charged.
Whether or not sentences in Norway are short? None of this was allowed to be done to the full extent of the law. Because the king stepped in and stopped the law doing their jobs.
Whatever short sentence he has been given? It is even less than what anyone else would have received under Norwegian law.
Because the king put his whole fist on the scale and tilted justice against the victims.
True. Its legal system has been under scrutiny especially regarding how it deals with rape and sexual violence.
BTW, I wish the US could adopt some of the Nordic more successful practices re: rehabilitation but these days, it’s more about the punishment.
Re: recidivism rate, this analysis looks through past studies, in particular Nordic countries (Norway) vs US. It’s a good read and breaks down recidivism rate data showing the difference is far more modest between the two countries.
https://inquisitivebird.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-the-nordic-rehabilitative?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1tkxvc&triedRedirect=true
All I’m hearing is if someone were to, oh I don’t know, swing a cast iron pan around or experiment with lily of the valley tea, all they’d get is 21 years max. I’ll take that bet.
Whether or not this psychopath could be rehabilitated in the Norwegian system?
The system wasn’t allowed to do its job.
They were not allowed to thoroughly investigate him, his disgusting epstein-excusing mummy, and useless stepdad.
His mother destroyed evidence and wasn’t allowed to be interviewed or charged. She called victims and used her royal position to intimidate them
The king stopped the professionals from doing their jobs. As a result this psychopath was charged and convicted of far less.
Justice was not allowed to be done.
Why did the King do this? What did he expect to achieve by depriving the victims of justice? I mean. To be crude about it, the family aren’t even blood. Mette Marit and her son aren’t even his biological family. You’d think he’d cut them loose to save the rest if he wanted the monarchy to survive.
At this moment, this is the public image Norway is showing to the world. May they choke on it.