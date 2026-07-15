Marius Borg Hoiby was released from prison on ‘house arrest’ during his appeal

This is disappointing. Last month, Norway’s “royal stepson” Marius Borg Hoiby was convicted of 34 criminal offenses, including some horrific crimes against women. His trial was held earlier this year, and Marius was even rearrested on the eve of the trial because he was still committing crimes and harassing his victims! Alongside the criminal convictions, Marius was sentenced to a whooping FOUR YEARS in prison. Again, many of the crimes were based around sexual assault and violence against women. Four years in prison feels like a joke. Well, here’s an even bigger joke: Norway’s legal system released Marius on house arrest during his appeal. This is disgusting.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s son Marius Borg Høiby is out of prison and on house arrest as he appeals his sentence for rape and other charges.

On Tuesday, July 14, VG reported that the Norwegian Crown Princess’ 29-year-old son will be transferred from jail, heading out on house arrest with electronic monitoring for the next four weeks as he appeals his sentence.

The Norwegian outlet said that Marius will stay at a home near Skaugum, the royal residence of his mother and stepfather, Crown Prince Haakon, in Asker.

PEOPLE has contacted the Royal House of Norway for comment.

The Royal House’s head of communication, Guri Varpe, told Nettavisen that the Crown Prince couple hopes to support her son while in custody.

“The Crown Prince and Princess wish to assist him in the phase he is currently in,” Varpe said.

Marius is Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship before her 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, heir to the Norwegian throne, and Marius does not hold a working royal role.

Marius has been in custody since early February when he was arrested on charges of alleged assault, violating a restraining order and threatening another person with a knife days before a major trial where he faced 38 charges of alleged sexual abuse and assault began.