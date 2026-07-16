Prince William was ‘gutted’ as England lost the World Cup semifinal to Argentina

Yesterday, England fell in the World Cup semifinal. Argentina made a late push, and now the FIFA World Cup final is between Argentina and Spain. While I’m sure that Prince William watched the semifinal from one of his eleventy billion forever homes as he pulled out his baby-hair tufts from anxiety, it’s still remarkable to me that the whole-ass patron of England Football did not bother attending one single World Cup match. And England made it all the way to the semis!! Part of me wonders if this is part of the Donald Trump curse as well – as soon as he supports a team or an athlete, that team or athlete is going to fail, flop or get arrested. Harry Kane recently admitted that he golfed with Trump, and William is clearly BFFs with Trump. It was never coming home.

Meanwhile, I also have to believe that the World Cup semifinal was “the reason” why William didn’t attend the funeral of Qatar’s former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Buckingham Palace sent Prince Edward to attend the Wednesday funeral, even though someone a lot higher up clearly should have been sent. Once again, when King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he *constantly* represented his mother for these kinds of state funerals and state events. The two royal houses have historic ties and Charles is quite close to many Qatari royals. William should have been sent to Qatar. Or, failing that, William should have been at the World Cup semifinal in person, surely? Instead, he was just sitting at home and tweeting.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

37 Responses to “Prince William was ‘gutted’ as England lost the World Cup semifinal to Argentina”

  1. Tis True, Tis True says:
    July 16, 2026 at 7:37 am

    Nah, he’s just relieved he doesn’t have to go to the final.

    Reply
  2. Danbury says:
    July 16, 2026 at 7:49 am

    For some reason, the Trump curse doesn’t work with Messi, who is also a racist twat. That whole Argentina squad is. I’m surprised William didn’t go see a match, actually. Beckham was there – you’d think he would have loved hanging out with him and Posh.

    Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    July 16, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Both teams were super aggressive in the first half, but England ran out of gas in the second.

    Reply
    • Herrgreter says:
      July 16, 2026 at 8:51 am

      Actually not really, it started with the Argentinian fans during the national anthem and the first foul of an Argentinian player after 4 seconds. . I’m not usually pro England but the English team more or less just reacted to the aggressive behavior of the Argentinians. Very clearly team Argentina (and some players in particular like no 17) were simply out of line and should’ve received the first card after a few minutes. It was actually pretty gross to look at, their whole behavior also after the game was over. The ref was clearly NOT neutral.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 16, 2026 at 9:03 am

        The ref absolutely should have gotten it under control fairly early on. The yellow cards that eventually got handed out helped a bit but he should have stopped the aggressiveness from both teams. And yes, it absolutely was both teams.

      • Eurydice says:
        July 16, 2026 at 9:32 am

        I mean aggressive in how they played, not in their attitude toward each other personally. In the first half, both teams were pretty much even in time of possession. In the second half, England was on the defensive practically the whole time – you can’t win like that, especially against Argentina.

  4. Emma says:
    July 16, 2026 at 7:52 am

    When multiple representatives of the Dutch and Norwegian royal families could haul ass to games and meet the players in the dressing rooms afterwards, there really is no excuse for Scooter. Other than, y’know, the usual.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 16, 2026 at 7:59 am

      That is so true.. it was such great pr also what fun countries that are now added in my trip to Europe next year.

      Reply
  5. Moondust says:
    July 16, 2026 at 7:58 am

    They still have a match against France on Saturday. Not prestigious enough I guess for William to attend.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:00 am

    I was rooting for England mostly bc of Jude. Oh well. And William doesn’t deal with losses well so it’s probably for the best that he wasn’t there. But still, it’s a lazy look. Now that Harry’s gone, he’s back to his regularly scheduled program, which is showing his face around once a week. Are they officially on their 2 month summer break yet?

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:03 am

    William should’ve gone to the game yesterday.

    Reply
  8. Cassie says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:04 am

    I was hoping they would lose , just to upset the Beckhams and Willie ,

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:07 am

    There is absolutely no reason he couldn’t have attended. This game was a big deal for the England team – and while they lost, they almost pulled off the win and how bad would have that looked, for the FA president and future king to be too busy vacationing to celebrate with them? Honestly you have to wonder if William is relieved they lost because now there’s no question of him going to the finals. I’m sure he won’t deign to attend the third place game.

    It was an exciting game, both teams played rough but it was fun to watch. My son and I were watching it at a bar/restaurant a mile from our house, we left around the 82 minute mark to drive home. again, its a mile. Got home, Argentina had scored during the drive, and then scored again minutes later. That’s kind of been their thing for this tournament – big goals late in the game. I think they can just outlast the teams their opponents.

    Also England completely let off the gas after their goal. My son said – “they’re parking the bus but its not going to work for 40 minutes against Agentina.” And he was right. I think England could have won if they had played the second half the way they played in the first half.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      July 16, 2026 at 8:14 am

      Do you know what William meant by the “most England team in a tournament”? Plus that sentence just sounds off, shouldn’t it be “the most English….”?

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 16, 2026 at 8:23 am

        The “most complete England team” means that it was a strong team with no real weaknesses, and he’s pretty right about that. So it was “complete” as in there were no holes. At least I think that’s what he meant by that.

    • Eurydice says:
      July 16, 2026 at 9:51 am

      Yes, I replied the same as your son in my comment further up. I watched the game with some friends at a large food hall here in town. It was packed, evenly between England and Argentina fans, and everybody very good natured about the outcome.

      Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:14 am

    We all know Will is lazy but this was a World Cup semifinal and he loves football so we couldn’t understand why he wasn’t there? We also know he can dish it out to others eg assaulting brother but he hates being booed and maybe anticipated the Falklands related aggro as the e match unfolded. He definitely wouldn’t want to be booked or anything rude shouted or chanted at him.

    Reply
  11. Jferber says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Cassie, same. And it’s another English lie that they invented the game. I read that it was China which did that. The English lie and cheat for clout. They might as well be American. I know they’ll hate that comparison.

    Reply
  12. Normades says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:22 am

    It was never coming home but England played very well in the first half marking the first goal. But Argentina played the long game and out maneuvered them in the second.
    Still a great game capping off what was a great run. He really had no business NOT being there

    Reply
  13. Cerys says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Oh well, now that England are out, lazy Willie won’t have to interrupt his never-ending holiday to attend the final. He’ll be relieved.

    Reply
  14. Elizabeth says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:44 am

    I just saw a delightful video of the Spanish Royal Family watching the match and celebrating. All four members wore team shirts with their names on the back. How hard would it have been for William & Kate, plus the kids, to have their staff film them sending a message to the team before the match?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 16, 2026 at 8:54 am

      That video is super cute. I wonder who from the family will attend the final. I thought for sure one of them would be at the semi final game this week but someone pointed out they had the Princess of Girona awards in Barcelona (it looks like they’re watching this from a hotel after the awards?) But I expect to see one of them on Sunday (if not the whole family.) Felipe did attend the Spain-Uruguay game in Mexico.

      Reply
      • Lauren says:
        July 16, 2026 at 9:56 am

        The whole family will be attending 😀 I bet at least Felipe and Sofia were annoyed they couldn’t attend the semi final

    • sunniside up says:
      July 16, 2026 at 9:40 am

      Too much effort.

      Reply
  15. YankeeDoodles says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Ok. Bigger picture. We’re at war with Iran. Whether the UK wants to admit it or not. They were extremely active and effective in the negotiations with the Iranian regime that were taking place in Oman up until the very day that Trump and Hesgeth started bombing Iran. The British relationship with Oman is pretty much what a sensible pragmatic relationship with an allied country in a volatile region looks like, on an ideal plane. And Qatar is a huge part of any potential solution to the war that is ongoing. But Qatar’s former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, was not worth a plane ride for William? ….what on *earth* is the point of the BRF if they will not seize these moments to network the heck out of the one occasion on which members of all the Gulf countries will be in the same place, at the same time? …..???????????? JFC.

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:53 am

    He should have showed face – this game was a BFD for the English team and game. They did well to get this far but that manager has made poor decisions the whole time – England could have won that game if they had the right players on the pitch and had kept the pressure up, esp after that first goal.

    Argentina played a dirty game and have done so the whole tournament – their behaviour on the pitch last night was appalling and they got away with it as they usually do. As another poster said above the Argentinian team is racist AF and the was an incident at the end where Bellingham slapped Bacra (apparently there was a heated convo between them and other Argentine players).

    I hope Spain win – they deserve it better than Argentina.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 16, 2026 at 9:05 am

      There was a typo – the player Bellingham slapped was Valentin Barco. Christian Romero was also seen goading him

      Reply
  17. YankeeDoodles says:
    July 16, 2026 at 8:59 am

    A Brazilian told me a joke once: a Mexican, a Brazilian, and an Argentine are all arguing about a vision that the Mexican has had. He claim’s he’s seen the Messiah. The Brazilian says you just smoked too much ayahuasca, if the Messiah were coming, don’t you think he’d aim further south? And the Argentine scoffs, I don’t know what you’re arguing about, I didn’t send anyone.

    Reply
  18. Thinking says:
    July 16, 2026 at 9:07 am

    I’m amused two Spanish speaking teams will be in the final.

    I’m not surprised England lost. This is what they always do. I feel like everyone’s pretending they thought England might have make it to the final. Or maybe everyone was hoping for an excuse to collectively sing Wonderwall or It’s Coming Home (the latter of which clearly mocks the team). Historically, they psychologically undo themselves. It would have been worse if they had lost on penalty kicks. This was a better way to go out (which I feel everyone secretly knows was going to happen).

    Soccer fans can be cruel so in that case I feel bad for the English team. But. given their history, I didn’t think they were going to make it the whole way through.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      July 16, 2026 at 9:14 am

      To add, I should I say I think making it to a final might have been a possibility if they weren’t facing Argentina and Messi.

      But even if they had made it to the final, I think they would have lost the whole thing.

      This is a way less devastating way to go out.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 16, 2026 at 9:20 am

        I think they would have lost to Spain or France as well (meaning, if the brackets had worked out differently, I think any team they faced in the semis would have beaten them.)

        BUT we shall see on Saturday! I am rooting for Spain but I was surprised they beat France, to me France has been the strongest team this entire tournament. So a matchup between England and France will be interesting to watch.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 16, 2026 at 9:50 am

      Yeah esp given Spain’s colonial history in the region – the Spanish team have been playing very well and have so far only conceded 1 goal; their match against France was just class. Argentina will need all the referee’s ‘help’ they can get against the Spanish.

      Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    July 16, 2026 at 9:09 am

    I haven’t liked Argentina this whole tournament, they’ve been receiving some of the most blatant referee favoritism I can remember. Egypt was literally robbed, and Norway for that matter, and Cape Verde was a game I could watch every week because of how just amazing Cape Verde was. That said, their second goal was so perfect it gave me chills.

    England took out Mexico and Norway, both of whom I was rooting for, I was not a fan. And the number of older fans in Crusader outfits in the stands pissed me off, old white men in the 60++ age range. England’s players are so huge, I thought they were going to be able to do what they did against Mexico and just be so big that they got physically crowded out. Big guys get tired before little ones, in general.

    Anyway, good game. I don’t care a ton who wins between Spain and Argentina, but will probably watch.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 16, 2026 at 9:18 am

      Argentina did not play Norway in this tournament.

      BUT this is an interesting experiment in AI. Since both Argentina and Norway played on July 11, AI picks it up as them playing each other, but when you look at the whole response, it makes no sense.

      Norway and Argentina did play each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They faced off in the quarterfinal stage on July 11, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri

      Match summary
      Result: Norway 1–2 England (extra time)

      Argentina’s result: Argentina 3–1 Switzerland (extra time)

      Reply
  20. QuiteContrary says:
    July 16, 2026 at 9:37 am

    That loss was particularly painful for England fans (my husband among them) because England led for nearly the entire match, with Argentina only scoring in the final minutes. Brutal.

    I loathe the Argentina team of racist a-holes.

    Bellingham’s tears after the match made me so sad.

    And William absolutely should have been there. What a loser he is.

    Reply
  21. Jferber says:
    July 16, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Yankeedoodles, great joke!

    Reply
  22. Cat says:
    July 16, 2026 at 10:33 am

    VARgentina, Messi this and Messi that… you are shooting your own feet with those comments. England scored early and but switched tactics and forgot that the Argentine team thrives in DRAMA, it’s like an entire team with ADHD player racing against a deadline, and they become lethal. Messi is 39 and doesn’t run as she used to and still gave the passes that assisted the goals.It’s a team not as brilliant as in the Qatar WC, but just as warm hearted, united and gritty. And that’s why we made it to the final, again. Quiero ver la cuarta estrella brillar en la camiseta..

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment