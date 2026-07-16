Brad Pitt’s kids will never respect him because of ‘what he has done to their mother’

A few days ago, we learned that Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie have undertaken another step in the process to legally change their names. They’re both dropping “Pitt” from their surnames, which is exactly what Shiloh did in 2024, as soon as she turned 18. Zahara and Maddox are both in their 20s, and both are college graduates. I find it interesting that they’ve been thinking about this for a while and they decided to change their names at the same time, right around their youngest siblings’ 18th birthday. Well, as part of the name-change process in California, people have to pay for newspaper ads announcing their name change. Maddox and Zahara did just that, paid for weekly ads for a month. “Sources close to Brad Pitt” are very upset and blaming everyone except for Brad himself. Some lowlights from the Daily Mail:

How Brad feels about Maddox and Zahara’s name changes: Pitt, the Daily Mail was told, feels his hands are tied, and an objection would only make things worse. ‘He’s always going to respect his kids’ choices at the end of the day,’ one source said, adding that ‘any parent intentionally excluded from their children’s lives as punishment is obviously going to be upset by it.’ The kids still hate Brad: According to a second source, it’s not easy for their kids – Zahara, 21, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – to forgive and forget. ‘None of the kids respect Brad because of what he has done to their mother,’ the insider told the Daily Mail on Monday. ‘They remember how awful it was when they were married, all the fights and drama. They always preferred their mom: Brad always told them what they shouldn’t do while Angelina told them what they could do, so it’s no wonder they gravitated toward her.’ An alienation campaign: Many close to Pitt are convinced, though, that the now-adult children are victims of a long-running ‘alienation campaign.’ ‘This very sad situation is the result of a deliberate, devastating, harmful alienation campaign against the kids’ father by the mother,’ the first source alleged. ‘It’s textbook language from children who were taught to alienate another parent.’ The source also claimed that it is ‘the result of years of one parent weaponizing the children against the other, with no regard for the consequences.’ The kids also hate that Brad is suing Angelina over Miraval: As one source put it, Jolie is ‘the superwoman’ and Pitt ‘is the villain.’ ‘They hate that Brad has been so difficult with Miraval, they feel he is punishing their mother with the constant bickering over money from the winery,’ the second source said. ‘She has had to spend a fortune on lawyers, and they feel bad for their mom.’ It’s been reported that Jolie has made upwards of $80 million following her divorce, including from the sale of Miraval and other financial agreements. In addition, we’re told the reason Pitt has been fighting Jolie in court over her Miraval stake is that the sale ‘directly impacted the children’s inheritance.’ Angelina is the one helping the kids find their career paths: The children reportedly also feel resentment for how little Pitt is doing to help their future. Jolie has ‘built a very positive and creative world for them, and they are grateful,’ the second source said. ‘She is even helping them build their careers, which Brad has never done. Maddox, Pax and Vivienne are thriving behind the scenes in showbusiness.’ Sources close to Pitt say, however, he never had the opportunity to give them a leg up in Hollywood. Jolie ‘deliberately excluded him from having any of these conversations,’ the first source claimed.’ The ultimate betrayal: A third insider shared just how much Pitt is at his wits’ end with the ordeal, calling it an ‘impossible position as more of his children have chosen to drop his last name. He views the situation as deeply painful and believes Angelina’s role in how things unfolded is the ultimate betrayal.’ Because of how much Pitt allegedly believes Jolie is at fault for the ’emotional fallout that has been building for years,’ his ‘resentment toward Angelina now extends far beyond the heartbreak of losing his relationship with his children.’

[From The Daily Mail]

A dude got wasted on a private plane, terrorized and assaulted his wife and children for hours, and he’s shocked that there are long-term consequences for it. Not only that, he’s shocked that there are consequences for spending years punishing Angelina for leaving him. The most offensive part, to me, is the idea promoted by Team Pitt that the kids don’t know their own minds. That the villainess Jolie has cast a spell on vulnerable children and manipulated them into hating Brad. As opposed to Angelina protecting her children from an abuser, prioritizing their safety and stability at all times and allowing them to make up their own minds about who they can trust. As I said, Zahara and Maddox are college graduates. Shiloh is reportedly living on her own, away from Angelina. The twins are starting their post-high school lives. These are all young adults capable of making their own decisions.

Also: the stuff about Miraval as “the children’s inheritance” continues to be absolutely wild. Brad wouldn’t even allow Angelina and the kids to remove their belongings from Miraval or any of his homes in 2016. He’s been blowing through millions of dollars on the Miraval money pit, and that’s why he’s mad at Angelina. Because she got her money out and he can’t use that money to control her.