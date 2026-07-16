Jennifer Garner doesn’t apologize to her kids for working: work is part of life

All eight episodes of Jennifer Garner’s new series, The Five-Star Weekend, are now out on Peacock. It’s based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel and has a huge ensemble cast that includes Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, and Timothy Olyphant. Jennifer recently stopped by the fourth hour of the Today show, where Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones shared their first-hand experience with the series. Jenna had a small role in an episode filmed on the Today set and Sheinelle got to watch it. Jenna revealed that, while they were filming, Jen was taking phone calls because her company, Once Upon a Farm, had their IPO the following week.
That prompted Jen to talk about how she loves working. She said her village of close girlfriends makes it possible for her to juggle everything. She even shouted out her two besties who were in the audience. Jen touched on something that resonated with a lot of moms: she’s never apologized to her kids for working because she wants them to understand that work is part of life. From People:
Jennifer Garner is making it clear why she doesn’t apologize to her children about work.
The beloved actress, 54, who rose to stardom in the TV series Alias, is currently starring in the Peacock series The Five-Star Weekend. But during a new appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the mom of three got candid when she explained that she’s not willing to say sorry to her kids, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, when it comes to a work situation.
Explaining that “work is a part of life,” Garner shared that she “gets so much joy from what I do.”
“I really believe that any job I’ve had I’ve really loved getting in there and doing the best—I mean, I like to work. I’m a worker bee,” she shared. “When they were younger, I struggled with it so much. But now that they’re older they’re like, ‘Thank you for showing us that work is something to be enjoyed.’ It doesn’t have to just be tedious all the time.”
In the comments, parents praised Garner’s unapologetic attitude.
“Work ethic and choosing things you enjoy. They don’t have to be dream jobs. I don’t have to do things, I get to do them,” one person said.
“My Dad worked, every night he came home and spent time with us kids. We loved him. Women should never apologize for working. Quality counts more than quantity,” another person said.
“Amen! Amen! Amen! We ALL have to work and we have to teach our kids (by our actions) they will need to work. Not just sit around the house and play all day long, watch tv and sleep til lunch!” someone else chimed in.
Women are expected to carry a lot of weight and mom guilt is real. I love that Jen reframed having a job in a positive way instead of apologizing. Jen and Ben Affleck seem to be on the same page when it comes to teaching their children about money and hard work, which is refreshing.
I actually just finished season two of Jen’s other series, The Last Thing He Told Me. Unlike other book-based series that fell apart once they ran out of source material (looking at you, Big Little Lies), I think it did a good job of believably moving the story along. I also appreciated that we got more Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. I was on a Garner kick after finishing The Last Thing…, so I watched the first episode of The Five-Star Weekend. I liked it and am going to try to binge the rest within the next few days.
photos credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid, Getty and via Instagram
I don’t have Peacock so sadly I won’t be able to watch this. I’ve been looking for something fun to binge.
I like JG and can relate. I have always tried to model to my kids the importance of finding work that’s meaningful and also volunteering in the community. More than ever, we need people who are engaged and not angry.
Volunteering for your community doesn’t even have to go through formal channels. Just the simple act of picking up after yourself & modeling that for your children makes a *huge* difference. Especially in public spaces. The adult who leaves used diapers on the ground in the zoo parking lot is unaware that they are signalling that it’s OK to leave your trash on the ground [& in this case, diapers -yes plural- were left directly in front of the trashcan].
I live in the nexus of our city’s zoo, museums [fine art, history, science, etc] & main pubic park. The amount of trash, esp single-use plastic that is left behind after school field trips is telling. The plastic migrates into our storm drains & is a major contributor to flooding problems when we experience heavy rains, even brief ones.
I like JG. I watched her AG house tour & applaud how she built her LA home to recycle the grey water for her outdoor landscaping. Her late father was a chemist & that was her initial major in college before she switched. I would like to see her company take some initiative to migrating OUAF products away from single-use plastic.
This show reminds me of that other show on Netflix which stars JoAnna Garcia. I woulnn’t call that show good, but somehow I’ll wind up watching it anyway.
I’m shocked Chloe Sevigny is on it. She must be in a much softer phase in her life now.
Messages like this are so important for kids to understand, it helps shape their view of work and the role of women in the workplace.
Not quite the same but when we went into Covid lockdown and almost everyone was WFH a colleague of my friends quit their incredibly toxic workplace because she realised her daughter would hear her being spoken to like that and didn’t want it normalised.
Good for Jen. For most of us — except for Kate and William, of course — work is part of life. And I’ve always loved to work, too.
I loved “The Five-Star Weekend,” both the book and the mini-series. It’s not high art, of course, but it’s fun escapism (and boy do we need escapism these days).
I finished five star weekend in two nights. I really enjoyed it. I was in Nantucket for vacation the same time as they were filming. I’m sorry I didn’t see any of the real time filming. All the women got great storylines especially Jen. And Chloe has mentioned it was a great acting experience but some of her fans might be puzzled she is playing a normie happily married woman. She was great – all the actors were.
Completely agree with “work is part of life” philosophy.
Also, I’d add, that being passionate about your work can often be a gift to your community or even, very significantly, to the world at large. Where would we be without the passionate curiosity and advancements made by dedicated scientists, medical professionals, engineers and the like.
Work is part of life, but I don’t know if I find it as enjoyable as she does haha. She has a better job though : ).
Oh my, what has she done to her face?
Of all the nepo babies, Jenna Bush annoys me, the most (Trump kids are in their own league, of course).
I am glad that JG has been working more in the industry! It seems to really suit her! She is absolutely, positively glowing & she has never looked better!!!