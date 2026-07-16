Jennifer Garner doesn’t apologize to her kids for working: work is part of life



All eight episodes of Jennifer Garner’s new series, The Five-Star Weekend, are now out on Peacock. It’s based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel and has a huge ensemble cast that includes Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, and Timothy Olyphant. Jennifer recently stopped by the fourth hour of the Today show, where Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones shared their first-hand experience with the series. Jenna had a small role in an episode filmed on the Today set and Sheinelle got to watch it. Jenna revealed that, while they were filming, Jen was taking phone calls because her company, Once Upon a Farm, had their IPO the following week.

That prompted Jen to talk about how she loves working. She said her village of close girlfriends makes it possible for her to juggle everything. She even shouted out her two besties who were in the audience. Jen touched on something that resonated with a lot of moms: she’s never apologized to her kids for working because she wants them to understand that work is part of life. From People:

Jennifer Garner is making it clear why she doesn’t apologize to her children about work. The beloved actress, 54, who rose to stardom in the TV series Alias, is currently starring in the Peacock series The Five-Star Weekend. But during a new appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the mom of three got candid when she explained that she’s not willing to say sorry to her kids, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, when it comes to a work situation. Explaining that “work is a part of life,” Garner shared that she “gets so much joy from what I do.” “I really believe that any job I’ve had I’ve really loved getting in there and doing the best—I mean, I like to work. I’m a worker bee,” she shared. “When they were younger, I struggled with it so much. But now that they’re older they’re like, ‘Thank you for showing us that work is something to be enjoyed.’ It doesn’t have to just be tedious all the time.” In the comments, parents praised Garner’s unapologetic attitude. “Work ethic and choosing things you enjoy. They don’t have to be dream jobs. I don’t have to do things, I get to do them,” one person said. “My Dad worked, every night he came home and spent time with us kids. We loved him. Women should never apologize for working. Quality counts more than quantity,” another person said. “Amen! Amen! Amen! We ALL have to work and we have to teach our kids (by our actions) they will need to work. Not just sit around the house and play all day long, watch tv and sleep til lunch!” someone else chimed in.

[From Parade]

Women are expected to carry a lot of weight and mom guilt is real. I love that Jen reframed having a job in a positive way instead of apologizing. Jen and Ben Affleck seem to be on the same page when it comes to teaching their children about money and hard work, which is refreshing.

I actually just finished season two of Jen’s other series, The Last Thing He Told Me. Unlike other book-based series that fell apart once they ran out of source material (looking at you, Big Little Lies), I think it did a good job of believably moving the story along. I also appreciated that we got more Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. I was on a Garner kick after finishing The Last Thing…, so I watched the first episode of The Five-Star Weekend. I liked it and am going to try to binge the rest within the next few days.

Embed from Getty Images