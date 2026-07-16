JD Vance has the Secret Service helicoptering his son to the kid’s golf lessons

It feels like the Secret Service was genuinely infiltrated by some far-right crazies about a decade ago and the agency never really recovered. When Joe Biden won the election in 2020, he asked for his old Secret Service detail – the agents who protected his family when he was VP – to come back to protect him and VP Kamala Harris. That’s how little he trusted the agents protecting Donald Trump. Since January 6th, 2021, it absolutely feels like the Secret Service has been plagued with huge morale issues, understaffing and really awful leadership. Well, we’re less than two years into this hell on earth, the second Trump administration, and wouldn’t you know, the Secret Service is still plagued with major issues. Currently, they’re at war with JD Vance. The Vance family wanted the Secret Service to chopper one of the Vance kids to his golf lesson, and now the Secret Service is actively briefing against the Vances:
On Thursday last week, Secret Service agents groused among themselves as they prepared to deliver another perk to Vice President JD Vance’s family: join a military helicopter crew to fly his young son to his golf lesson. The planned trip on Marine Two, the call-sign for the U.S. Marine Corps helicopter that carries the vice president, was canceled at the last minute due to severe thunderstorms and high winds in the Washington, D.C., area that day, according to two people with knowledge of the flight plans. Vance planned to travel with his son on the flight to Joint Base Andrews — which includes a secure, world-class golf center — according to two other administration officials with knowledge of his schedule.
But the Secret Service staff’s complaints about a planned chopper ride for an elementary school student reflects a building morale problem inside the team of agents assigned to shield Vance and his young family, according to the two people and another person familiar with the agents’ frustration.
Agents have shared concerns internally about Vance and his office pressing them for trips and assignments that some agents consider an inappropriate or even unprecedented use of government resources compared to prior vice presidents, they said.
The agents pulled in to protect Vance and his family have also become “fed up” with the last-minute travel demands that Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, frequently place on the security team, according to the two people and an additional source with knowledge of their travel who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. The Vances are the first family to reside at the Naval Observatory with young children since former Vice President Al Gore and his family, more than 25 years ago.
There’s no formal Secret Service policy prohibiting the use of a government helicopter for transporting a vice president’s child to a local event, but former and current Secret Service supervisors agreed the request for a chopper for this purpose has no precedent. They told MS NOW that prior vice presidents eschewed using such expensive government perks for the convenience of their children’s schedule, and agents typically drove children locally in sports utility vehicles.
The White House Military Office, which reports to the president, would have to authorize the use of the helicopter for the golf lesson. Operating the helicopter costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour of use, according to 2022 Defense Department budget estimates.
“That is RIDICULOUS,” one person with knowledge of the planned golf trip said in a message. “Pence and Harris never pulled anything like that.”
Previous vice presidents and other protected administration officials traditionally warned the Secret Service of their intended travel days in advance, especially for their family, and sought to provide at least several hours’ notice of changes. “They change everything,” one of the people said. “They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs sh-t-tons of taxpayer money.”
Such hastily arranged trips, known within the Secret Service as “off the record” movements, require agents to cancel their days off, drop other plans and often race to the location they are needed. It also forces agents to come up with security plans in a hurry, according to numerous current and former Secret Service personnel. The repeated pattern of off the record movements can quickly and understandably erode morale on a protection detail, current and former agents told MS NOW.
“The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR,” said one person familiar with the detail’s frustration. “He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. Senator. “
Y’all know I won’t defend that Rancid Cabbage Patch Doll, but it’s worth pointing out that most of this is about the Vances still trying to be a normal family with young kids and fluid, changing schedules. There’s absolutely no reason for Marine Two to be used to ferry a child to a gold lesson, of course. But I have to ask – why did the Secret Service determine that the chopper needed to be used to take Vance and his son to Andrews? Maybe Vance demanded it (it’s likely he did), but the Secret Service could have surely said no? They could have said “actually, for such a short distance, we need to drive.” But the larger issues are the same as ever – Vance’s entitlement and arrogance, his exploitation of the “perks,” and the Secret Service’s profound morale and staffing issues. They fought so hard to get Donald Trump back in office – they didn’t realize that they’d also have to deal with that idiotic Cabbage Patch Doll and his family.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Our federal tax money is a slush fund for all these grifters. Shameful and un-American. We are watching Putin’s Russia in America.
I don’t think we can conflate the vice president’s security detail with the MAGA infiltration. I think Vance has the same SS detail that Harris had. There are still professionals in the service and, according to Carol Leonig who has literally written the book on the Secret Service, they are overstretched and underresourced. This nonsense from the Vances, especially last minute demands which require security, has only made the situation worse. The Vance sense of entitlement is pretty striking. And having young children doesn’t excuse misuse of taxpayer funds and resources. If you go into public service, you should expect to make some sacrifices. Holding last minute schedule changes to a minimum isn’t too much to ask. It’s not a good sign that Vance is starting to act like Trump. Next he’ll be tearing up the residence at the Naval Observatory. Apparently, one of the last minute helicopter trips was to scout homes for sale in northern Virginia. Guess the Naval Observatory isn’t good enough.
The fact that they went straight to Carol with this mess tells me that there are indeed non-MAGA types in SS who are trying to get the word out through her.
It’s quite shocking and stunning that they are blowing the whistle on this. Hopefully, the Dems will control the next Congress and can investigate.
It really is bold of them, knowing how vindictive this administration is towards leakers.
A week ago he was talking about how many perks come with his job and how it’s important to stay grounded lol. These people are such fucking clowns.
The Most Punchable Face Award winner for life, right there.
MAGAs are perfectly fine with abuses of government resources and taxpayer dollars on BS like this. But then they’ll turn around and lose their damn minds when they hear that food stamp/SNAP recipients are allowed to buy cookies or soda with their benefits.
I lose all respect for these people as soon as they start leaking. There is someone who is in charge of his detail, if they lack the spine or judgement to have a word with him or his wife and ask for plans to be submitted with sufficient advance time to plan routes, logistics, etc., you’re digging your own hole. Just ask them. We need 48 hours and ideally 72. If you can speak to people respectfully, they usually make an effort to comply. But the effort comes from both sides. I just don’t like leaking in general.
I disagree.
Vance is an entitled prick who clearly is reveling in his taxpayer-funded perks. He’s an elitist. He’s not going to defer to his Secret Service detail.
And leaks are essential for the public right to know.
Agreed. Leakers and whistleblowers in an administration as locked down and as hellbent on retribution as this one are taking a big risk. I can only commend them.
I wouldn’t assume that the more normal “just ask them” conversations haven’t already taken place — possibly even repeatedly. While reasonable, mature, considerate people do typically make an effort to comply with reasonable requests, not everyone out there, especially in this administration, would be generally viewed as being reasonable, mature, or considerate. While leaking may be problematic, so is relative powerlessness — especially with regard to issues like safety and ethics.
In this case, if the principals being protected are non-compliant and less then reasonable, complaints up the chain of responsibility would go to Markwayne Mullin — who has his own controversies and ethical concerns — or Trump himself, or Congress regarding a misuse of assets. Each of these options might be less than ideal from the perspective of an aggrieved secret service agent.
Personally, I’m seeing Vance as someone who is not used to interacting comfortably with people in these types of service roles, who is drunk with the opportunity to exploit taxpayer supported resources. He’s a not-very-nice person, out of his depth, intoxicated with power. What goes around comes around.
Number one sign that Vance isn’t going to be Trump‘s replacement as the leader of the cult. The US Secret Service never complained about Trump and he pulled off way worse stuff, than this.
Oooh the knives are out for JD at the White House!!! Haha
Vance has been going on podcasts talking about great being VP is, and it basically comes down to there’s a staff fully devoted to doing whatever they ask for, and he’s so gleeful about it that he can’t contain himself. In other words, the grossest kind of person with power. I feel bad for their kids. I think one or two of them are going to be able to remember this time frame and it’s going to mess with them in ways I can’t imagine.
Coincidentally a lot of the higher up yahtzees had large families too, for essentially the same reasons. Several of them ended their blood lines when the regime fell. I get those vibes from the millers.
Operating the helicopter costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour of use.
So we paid more than $16,000 to take a privileged kid to a golf lesson?? Appalling.
The Obamas raised their kids in the White House and never pulled any of this crap.
Sorry, I’m stuck on how his face looks like a rotting pumpkin.