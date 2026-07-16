The UK demanded FIFA punish Argentina’s team after they held up a Falklands banner

Everyone knew that the World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina was going to be full of drama and sensitive geopolitics. In 1982, England “went to war” with Argentina over the Falkland Islands. Argentina calls the Falklands “Las Malvinas,” by the way. Once this war was over, the Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges described it as “a fight between two bald men over a comb.” Still, Britain chalked up the Falklands conflict as yet another victory for their imperial might. On Wednesday, Argentina beat England in the World Cup semifinal, and after the match, Argentinian players held up a large banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” – translated as “The Malvinas are Argentine.” As you can imagine… lmao. I can’t.

The British government on Thursday urged FIFA to investigate Argentina’s team after players posed with a banner claiming sovereignty over the contested Falkland Islands. Argentina beat England 2-1 in a World Cup semifinal on Wednesday in Atlanta. During post-match celebrations, Argentine players held a banner handed over by fans in the stands, reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” — “The Malvinas are Argentine.” Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas. They were invaded in 1982 under orders from Argentina’s then-military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week war won by Britain. U.K. Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the players’ behavior was “entirely inappropriate. I expect FIFA to do its investigation thoroughly.” FIFA can prosecute Argentina’s players and soccer federation because its disciplinary code prohibits at stadiums any “message that is not appropriate for a sports event” including those of “a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature.” The FIFA fines for political messaging are $5,000 to $20,000.

[From The AP]

Keir Starmer’s last days as prime minister are going to be spent forming the Committee To Reinvade The Falklands, I swear to god. Anyway, isn’t this a prime example of the “banter” British people are famous for? Isn’t this all in good fun, just some post-game bragging? I expect FIFA probably will hand down a fine to Argentina, and they’ll do so as they hide their laughter. Oh, and right after the semifinal victory, Argentina also complained because Britain sent a warship to the Falklands weeks earlier??? LMAO.

Argentina lodged a complaint about a British warship near the Falkland Islands after its World Cup victory over England. 🔗: https://t.co/OrpjFsqUsX pic.twitter.com/bqxONsSapI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 16, 2026

Argentina is at risk of being sanctioned by FIFA after its players celebrated with a Falkland Islands banner following its semi-final win over England on Wednesday. After the team’s dramatic comeback victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso appeared… pic.twitter.com/dwSWFspG6e — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 15, 2026

🚨Argentina’s players held up a sign after full time that said: "The Malvinas Islands (Falklands) belong to Argentina." pic.twitter.com/scUi3Eq3Ft — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 15, 2026