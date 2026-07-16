The UK demanded FIFA punish Argentina’s team after they held up a Falklands banner

Everyone knew that the World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina was going to be full of drama and sensitive geopolitics. In 1982, England “went to war” with Argentina over the Falkland Islands. Argentina calls the Falklands “Las Malvinas,” by the way. Once this war was over, the Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges described it as “a fight between two bald men over a comb.” Still, Britain chalked up the Falklands conflict as yet another victory for their imperial might. On Wednesday, Argentina beat England in the World Cup semifinal, and after the match, Argentinian players held up a large banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” – translated as “The Malvinas are Argentine.” As you can imagine… lmao. I can’t.
The British government on Thursday urged FIFA to investigate Argentina’s team after players posed with a banner claiming sovereignty over the contested Falkland Islands.
Argentina beat England 2-1 in a World Cup semifinal on Wednesday in Atlanta.
During post-match celebrations, Argentine players held a banner handed over by fans in the stands, reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” — “The Malvinas are Argentine.”
Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas. They were invaded in 1982 under orders from Argentina’s then-military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week war won by Britain.
U.K. Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the players’ behavior was “entirely inappropriate. I expect FIFA to do its investigation thoroughly.”
FIFA can prosecute Argentina’s players and soccer federation because its disciplinary code prohibits at stadiums any “message that is not appropriate for a sports event” including those of “a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature.”
The FIFA fines for political messaging are $5,000 to $20,000.
Keir Starmer’s last days as prime minister are going to be spent forming the Committee To Reinvade The Falklands, I swear to god. Anyway, isn’t this a prime example of the “banter” British people are famous for? Isn’t this all in good fun, just some post-game bragging? I expect FIFA probably will hand down a fine to Argentina, and they’ll do so as they hide their laughter. Oh, and right after the semifinal victory, Argentina also complained because Britain sent a warship to the Falklands weeks earlier??? LMAO.
Argentina lodged a complaint about a British warship near the Falkland Islands after its World Cup victory over England.
🔗: https://t.co/OrpjFsqUsX pic.twitter.com/bqxONsSapI
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 16, 2026
Argentina is at risk of being sanctioned by FIFA after its players celebrated with a Falkland Islands banner following its semi-final win over England on Wednesday.
After the team’s dramatic comeback victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso appeared… pic.twitter.com/dwSWFspG6e
— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 15, 2026
🚨Argentina’s players held up a sign after full time that said:
"The Malvinas Islands (Falklands) belong to Argentina." pic.twitter.com/scUi3Eq3Ft
— Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 15, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
i dont know anything about the Falklands, so let me preface this by saying I’m not wading into the political debate here (but I will say that according to my Threads, every single person is both a history and politics expert and a football/soccer expert LOL. Everyone knows everything with absolute certainty about these issues! It’s madness.)
Anyway I digress.
I expect there to be a fine for holding up the banner. I also think the reaction from some British quarters is a little extreme (like FIFA doesn’t need a British minister telling them to fine Argentina, you know? They’ll do it or they won’t but it wont be because this person insisted they should.) I saw one comment that every player on the Argentine team who plays in the EPL should have their work visas revoked. One said now is the time for Beckham to cut ties with Messi and drop him from Miami. Like…..I’ll take things that will never happen for 1000, Alex.
I think they held it up as a joke but it doesn’t surprise me if some Brits didn’t take it as a joke, they like taking the pi$$ at everyone but not when someone does it to them.
100% FIFA will fine them but I don’t think things will progress anywhere after that. And why should they? I think the Falklands war is one of the stupidest wars Britain got involved in, and I say this as a British person.
Just give them back to Argentine and while you’re at it Greece is still waiting for half the Parthenon frieze, by the way 😂😂😂
I think most England fans (esp under the age of 40) wouldn’t know or really care much about the Falklands issue so the banner would have gone over a lot of English fans heads. It was deliberate to rile up the politicians, get attention and poke the English team (who am sure don’t care about it either). So yeah they were being political.
It’s only banter if it starts as banter. Doesn’t seem like they were joking.
Not that I am interested. Hey the fine seems low, kinda surprised that there isn’t more political protest. Especially since it was hosted where it was..
The Falklands issue is very sensitive and thorny on both sides so this isn’t a case of post game banter but I won’t get into the politics of it. Also the Argentine team pulled a similar stunt in another game with Slovakia (I think it was) so they have previous for this kind of stunt queening.
This is typical of the kind of behaviour that certain teams have been getting away with for a long time – all it does is showcase just how corrupt FIFA has become. Look at the way Paraguay was behaving on the pitch.
I agree, this is an issue that runs deep on both sides and they knew exactly what they were doing with the banner.
I don’t know that a fine would stop them but it seems appropriate.
So I don’t really have any opinion on the Falkland stuff, but the reaction sounds more like sour grapes from fans, than any real actual concern for geopolitical conflict.
They may be fined, they may not. Probably will depend on whether unfurling banners like that is prohibited. Maybe they are only supposed to unfurl national flags or something like that. This definitely isn’t my wheelhouse.
“a fight between two bald men over a comb.”I will say, I have never heard this saying before and I love it!!
Argentina is the most racist country in Latin America just right ahead of Paraguay. I was sooo bummed when England lost. Messi and crew can all go to Haddes. Viva España!!!
I read a history book recently that said Argentina has the highest percentage European ancestry in Latin America, e.g. the least amount of historic intermarriage. So quick glance 80% of Argentina identifies as “white.” I honestly didn’t know any of this until recently, though of course I know that it was the favorite nation for Nazis escaping war crimes.
Agreed. I hope Spain beats the breaks off of them.
This, this, this.
Argentines just generally don’t believe the Malvinas are British. It is not up for debate to them. Sure they were trolling with the sign and maybe should be fined tho.
Every bus in Buenos Aires has a huge sticker that says the same. I can’t count how many times a day I see the phrase, “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” when I’m there. It’s everywhere.
As for the war ship wtaf.
Argentina knew what they were doing when they did that. FIFA will fine them and that will be it.
As an aside to Argentina’s victory/England’s loss: It was shocking to me that Kane agreed to golf with Trump and during the World Cup tourney at that (very distracting!), and he got burned by Trump’s jinx on sports teams. Messi may be World Cup GOAT at the moment but he also joyfully visited Trump’s White House. I haven’t checked whether or not Spain’s players have any contact with our lame duck President; it would seem auspicious if they haven’t!
The golfing took place about 18 months ago, which made it more WTF for me. Like he could have refused and no one would have known unless Trump went off about it on social media.
Wait, that was EIGHTEEN MONTHS AGO? HAHAHAHAHAHA this makes it so much funnier! All one has to do is … refuse to golf with someone accused of rape and fomenting an insurrection and ruining literal centuries of peaceful transitions of power.
The Athletic published a story about Kane’s lack of productivity in big games and whether or not this will be his last World Cup tournament. The best comment IMO: “I feel he has at least one more Euros final loss in him.” Kane deserves all the scorn after his lackluster presence yesterday IN ADDITION TO accepting a fun day of golf with one of the most corrupt leaders of the 21st centuries.
So back to work after my first and probably only World Cup match. I live in the metro ATL area and traveled from work to the Mercedes-Benz (Atlanta Stadium) by MARTA train. MARTA is the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit system. The train ride was CRAZY!! It was so loud with fans chanting and getting fired up. Little did I know this was nothing compared to the crowd inside the stadium.
I have attended NFL and College football games there many times as well as concerts. I have never heard anything as loud as the crowd at this game. And believe me these diehard fans really, really did not like each other. The aggression on the field was mirrored in the stands. We had tickets in a section that was almost entirely England fans as far as I could tell.
My partner had insisted that I wear my USA jersey as it would be “SAFER”. He was not wrong. After the match it was crazy inside and out of the stadium.
Overall, it was the most energized and exciting event I have ever attended.
That sounds incredible!!!
EPL games are also an incredible atmosphere. Part of it for those games is that they don’t really serve food or drinks during the 45 minute halves, so pretty much everyone is in their seats (we had club seats for one game, and they pull the shades down so you can’t see the game from the club level, you need to go to your seat.) So it creates a different atmosphere.
Also, Tottenham has bands, lol (I’m sure others do as well but I’ve only been to Tottenham.)
Well, Kane doomed his whole team. Good. And they haven’t won a World Cup longer than the Knicks hadn’t won their championship.
Messi went with Inter Miami to meet with Trump at the White House in March. And got slammed for it.
I hated that Kane golfed with Trump — a much worse sin.
A pox on all these Trump-pandering guys.
I recognise the UK gets a whole lot of bashing on here, but realistically if any other country in any other war displayed that kind of banner I would hazard a guess that it would be considered unacceptable in a sports setting where that behaviour is banned.
Hahahahaha!! My mom and I couldn’t stop laughing when we saw the banner. The English need to get a sense of humour.