Now that all of her kids are over 18, Angelina Jolie is ‘ready’ to move out of LA

Knox and Vivienne Jolie (-Pitt) turned 18 years old a few days ago. We didn’t see or hear anything about them from Angelina Jolie. Sidenote: Angelina is on Instagram now, but she never posts anything about her kids, no graduation photos, no birthday messages, nothing. She doesn’t even use her Instagram to promote her films – she uses it exclusively to raise awareness to humanitarian issues. Anyway, the twins’ birthday came and went, with many outlets noting that Angelina is finally free to move out of LA. Well, People Magazine got an exclusive about that.
Angelina Jolie is embarking on a new chapter. The mom of six recently celebrated the milestone of seeing her two youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, turn 18 on July 12. Jolie, 51, is now “ready” to “experience the world” with them and move on from their life in California, a source tells PEOPLE.
“She’s been talking about leaving Los Angeles for years,” says the insider. “She’s happy to have more freedom and flexibility in her life.”
The Couture actress-producer shares her six children — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and the twins — with ex Brad Pitt. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in December 2024.
“The kids have always been her priority,” continues the source. Jolie “has wanted them to experience the world and she’s excited that they can all do more of that together now,” the source adds. “She’s ready for it.”
Jolie hinted to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2024 that while she “grew up in” Los Angeles, as the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, she was living in the city “because I have to be here from a divorce.” Referencing Vivienne and Knox, Jolie said, “But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”
“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. [After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.”
This May, Jolie officially listed her California compound, formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, for $29.85 million.
[From People]
As far as I’ve seen, we haven’t heard anything about Knox and Vivienne’s plans for the future. Zahara and Maddox both went to college – Shiloh and Pax have not. I wonder if Knox and Vivi applied to colleges or if they plan to take a gap year or if they’re going to travel with their mom and figure things out as they go. While I’m sure Angelina has been miserable in LA, I’m glad that she spent this past decade mostly in one place. It’s been good for the kids and good for Angelina too. I’m happy for her and happy that she’s finally free of all of the custody crap.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Angelina Jolie attends the “Eddington” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 999999105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Actress and director Angelina Jolie during the presentation of the film ‘Couture’, at the 73rd edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, at the Kursaal Conference Center and Auditorium, September 21, 2025, in San Sebastian, Guipuzcoa, Basque Country (Spain). “Couture” is a French-American film directed by Alice Winocour that premieres today, September 21, with world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival and preview screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The festival celebrates its 73rd edition from September 19 to 27, 2025, reinforcing its global prominence with 254 titles from 56 countries and an outstanding presence of Spanish cinema. The participation of women behind the scenes is increasing and Basque cinema has 38 productions. The event includes official sections, premieres, forums and activities for professionals and audiences.
SEPTEMBER 21;2025
09/21/2025,Image: 1039192446, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Unanue/Europa Press/Avalon
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie privatized Darty, one of the largest household appliance stores in Paris, from 10 p.m. to midnight to do her Christmas shopping in peace with Pax
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
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Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie looked stunning at the Paris premiere of Alice Winocour’s French film “Coutures,” wearing a silver see-through dress paired with a black coat for an elegant and striking appearance.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
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I doubt it has been good for either her or the kids to be forced to live in a city their abusive ex husband/father chose and to essentially become his prisoners for 10 years. I doubt it was good for anyone that the younger kids had mandatory visits with him and the mother/older kids couldn’t protect them from it. Just knowing he was physically close, having a home in the same neighborhood, must have been so scary. Just knowing even when he chose to live in other countries for long periods of times, they weren’t given the same freedom must have been so infuriating. Their childhoods would have been more stable and safe had they been allowed to keep traveling and moving between countries with Angelina
I think its been good for the kids to have that continuity, stability and establishing friendships in one place. Going to school in one base.
(From pap pics) Pax and Zahara especially, have seemingly made a core group of friends and settled. I’ll be surprised if either opt to leave LA, or Atlanta.
I still say strong bet is Jolie moving to NY and having a second base in England/Cambodia.
As i wrote the other day. I see a NYC secured apartment as her only US address. A place in a french speaking canton in Switzerland as her main base.
They can all come and visit her, she can get involved in the European film industry. And an (existing?) place in Cambodia as third/holiday property.
The most important decision of our lives is who we have children with. Especially so for women, who still bear the brunt of the child rearing and everything associated with home. I know more than one woman who was just holding out until her child(ren) hit 18 to be free of the burden of dealing with the other parent.
We need to continue encouraging young women to be ruthlessly discerning with their wombs. It can change your whole future.
Omg this should be a college course. I’m serious. Who you marry, whether you marry, but ESPECIALLy who you have children with is the most important decision of your life. Also encouraging women to be near their support systems (family) when they have kids (their husband’s family is a different dynamic) is really important.
Once you have a child with a man he can keep you trapped in a city/state/province where he lives until that child is 18. I have a friend who was trying to move from GA to FLA for a much better income/higher paying job. The father (her ex husband) was barely involved with their child. The drive from GA to FLA would have been 5 hours and she volunteered to do it to drop the children off every other weekend for his visits and 3 weeks of summer vacation. He went to court and argued her moving would alienate him from the child he was barely involved with because he would miss school plays and sporting events. Things he rarely showed up to. He won. She spent thousands of dollars hiring attorneys etc. and in the end, she was barred from moving FIVE HOURS away.
He remained estranged from his child barely making his visitations, until that child was an adult. Bottom line: he used the child to keep her within the income HE wanted her to live with. He couldn’t stand the fact that she was moving on to a better life.
She did end up moving to Florida once her child became an adult. But she lost so much income/opportunity waiting for that day.
Careful ladies. Be very very careful who you have kids with. Pay attention to their family – those are the major clues, even if he claims to be estranged/not the close with them – watch for patterns.
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That is so true, and so right, @Yup, Me. I think sometimes — ironically — more old-fashioned cultures get that right. The whole dowry / daughter / bride dynamic means that the girl can be choosy without being accused of impossibly high expectations. Whereas — ironically — when you look at societies where women are expected to work, and pursue careers, and participate in the labour force, their choice to be parents is treated as an unfortunate afterthought or just a personal indulgence, like, your personal life is a luxury. But children are a part of your personal life, obviously, it’s not your professional life. In places where women don’t participate as much in the labour market, marriage is — not ironically — seen as a key choice, like a career / life bundled milestone, it has the status of an epic promotion. So there’s a lot more pressure to get it right. Irony.
I’m sorry, but absolutely not. Cultures with dowry’s are extremely patriarchal and the traditions are – you get married to someone you possibly don’t choose, and then you are stuck with them. Depending on where, you could be killed for being a bad wife, your family probably won’t support you if you want to leave, etc. We are absolutely not pretending that is healthier for women. Not today.
Also advise women to never have joint bank accounts. Never let them financially control you. Your own money is freedom.
I’ll add to the above advice for women: raise your sons to be the kind of men you’d want to be with, so their future partners don’t have to go through hell.
Yes! Keep up with mortgage statements too – I know 2 different women whose husbands took out second mortgages without their knowledge or consent. They found out in the divorce. I know another who lost her house when her husband was pretending to make payments (he was gambling).
Never ever surrender your finances to a man – no matter how much of a good guy you think he is.
A man is not a financial plan!
Barbara Stanny’s book Prince Charming isn’t Coming is so good on this topic.
So many women end up in a financial hole, saddled with debts, struggling because they left their finances in their husband’s hands. Families often (not always but often) do better when the money is in women’s hands. Collaboration is best all around.
Why would she be miserable in LA? LA is an amazing, wonderful, diverse city with unique culture. Not to mention the weather and landscape can’t be beat.
I’m so sick of people bashing a city because of stereotypes that aren’t even accurate. Also this is the home she grew up in.
I don’t see anyone bashing LA, per se. Angelina has said she doesn’t want to be living there -that’s the discussion. She’d prefer the “humanity” she’s seen elsewhere in the world.
I love visiting LA. It’s a great city. But I prefer to live in a different city.
Was ^that^ me “bashing” LA? Because you seem to have a very strange definition of “bashing” and you seem to be implying that every human who doesn’t want to live in LA is somehow bad or wrong. Different people have different preferences and that’s a beautiful thing. Who’s the basher now??
Not what I said at all. But carry on.
Not what was said at all. But this reaction to my comment says all there is to say about people’s allowing different perspectives in the article.
People are not required like a city because you like it. They are allowed to express their own opinions and experiences.
I’ve been to L.A. and IMO it absolutely sucks. I will never visit there again and would never live in such a hellish place. Never. So many more enjoyable places to visit and spend my time and money.
AJ is allowed to say she doesn’t like the version of humanity she experiences in L.A. these days vs what she experiences elsewhere in the world.
She’s been trapped there for 10 years by her abusive ex. Time to get out and be surrounded by people and places she enjoys.
No one said they were. But I get to express how I feel about it.
And AJ can also express that she would like to live somewhere other than LA? I don’t see anywhere that she said LA was miserable. I’m a NYC girl myself but everyone vibes with a different place and AJ didn’t even talk badly about LA so this conversation seems odd. Presumably, Kaiser said miserable due to the fact that she has been going through a divorce and drawn out court battles with her ex in LA. That could taint any location.
Angelina could love the city of LA but still not want to live there. It’s really her prerogative. Maybe she just doesn’t want to be anywhere near Brad anymore. Maybe she doesn’t want to have to worry about running into him at a function, or out running errands… It’s her choice. Who are we to judge?
Glad you enjoy living in LA, Sarah. With any luck, I’ll be able to visit my brother there this year and maybe see a concert. Sorry if you’re feeling beleaguered —It’s been a tough stretch with the tRump immigration mercenaries, Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires, on top of loudmouths spouting inaccurate stereotypes. I’m sympathetic to Jolie however, particularly if she wants to roam now that she’s becoming an empty nester. In the Hollywood Reporter article, it seemed like she was expressing some of the sentiment expressed by Thomas Wolfe in ‘You Can’t Go Home Again.’ She might also feel that same sentiment when she tries to return to Cambodia. Either way, I wish her the best because I’m sick of people bashing her. YouTube was auto-playing some interview this morning (Megyn Kelly? Adam Coroola?) and the guy was calling Jolie “nuts” because she “hates her father,” transferred the hate to Pitt, and is “trying to poison the kids or brainwash the kids.” Yuck. I’m tired of people bashing AJ with unsupported stereotypes.
@Sarah you sound confused – maybe you should read the article to better understand.
I hope she moves to NYC, where it’s easy to live anonymously, and we locals in general don’t bother celebrities, and she and Johnny Lee Miller get back together. 😉
He has a new 20 something GF.
Love and respect for the children’s only true parent.