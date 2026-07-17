Now that all of her kids are over 18, Angelina Jolie is ‘ready’ to move out of LA

Knox and Vivienne Jolie (-Pitt) turned 18 years old a few days ago. We didn’t see or hear anything about them from Angelina Jolie. Sidenote: Angelina is on Instagram now, but she never posts anything about her kids, no graduation photos, no birthday messages, nothing. She doesn’t even use her Instagram to promote her films – she uses it exclusively to raise awareness to humanitarian issues. Anyway, the twins’ birthday came and went, with many outlets noting that Angelina is finally free to move out of LA. Well, People Magazine got an exclusive about that.

Angelina Jolie is embarking on a new chapter. The mom of six recently celebrated the milestone of seeing her two youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, turn 18 on July 12. Jolie, 51, is now “ready” to “experience the world” with them and move on from their life in California, a source tells PEOPLE.

“She’s been talking about leaving Los Angeles for years,” says the insider. “She’s happy to have more freedom and flexibility in her life.”

The Couture actress-producer shares her six children — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and the twins — with ex Brad Pitt. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in December 2024.

“The kids have always been her priority,” continues the source. Jolie “has wanted them to experience the world and she’s excited that they can all do more of that together now,” the source adds. “She’s ready for it.”

Jolie hinted to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2024 that while she “grew up in” Los Angeles, as the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, she was living in the city “because I have to be here from a divorce.” Referencing Vivienne and Knox, Jolie said, “But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. [After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.”

This May, Jolie officially listed her California compound, formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, for $29.85 million.