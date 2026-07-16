Prince William refused to go to the World Cup because he didn’t want to see Trump?

Over the course of six months, Prince William’s office kept shifting the goalposts around the World Cup. Originally, the plan was that Prince William AND Kate would visit the US around the Fourth of July and attend some World Cup matches and visit the White House. Then that was quietly downgraded to “maybe William will come to the US solo to watch the World Cup and not meet with Donald Trump.” Then it became “William will only go if England makes it to the quarterfinals.” Then, mid-World Cup, William shifted the goalposts yet again and told the New Heights podcast that he would only come if England made it to the final. This whole storyline was so typical of William, right? Spend months promising to do this or that, only to chip away at his own promises until he never actually had to get off his lazy ass and do anything.
One could argue that William should have turned up at England’s quarterfinal against Norway, but he absolutely should have gone to the semifinal, which England lost on Wednesday. As it turns out, William’s absence throughout the WC has not gone unnoticed anywhere. Politico had a story about his refusal to travel, and Politico pointed out that other European royals have cheered on their teams in person. Hello Magazine had a similar piece. Everyone thought the same thing, that William refused to travel out of pure, undiluted laziness. But according to “sources,” he actually had a different reason.
Prince William wouldn’t have a ball at the FIFA World Cup soccer games if Donald Trump was also in the vicinity. The Prince of Wales, 44, reportedly chose not to attend any matches this year so he could dodge running into the president, 80.
William — who is also the president of England’s Football Association — wanted to “avoid any chance” of seeing Trump in the arena, a source told journalist Dan Wakeford for his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter.
“Trump loves the royals, and William and Kate [Middleton] especially, so there are concerns within royal circles that if William turns up in America right now, Trump makes a beeline for him. William’s done more than enough Trump-time over the past year,” a palace insider said.
[From AOL]
While I’m suspicious of Dan Wakeford, this sounds exactly like William’s office: “William’s done more than enough Trump-time over the past year.” That is exactly how William’s people speak, they say things like “William told the government that he’s only going to do one international trip this year” and “William is a global statesman because he spoke to Donald Trump.” That’s another thing though – why is William suddenly Trump-shy? I thought they were BFFs? William has been bragging about that for two years now, that Trump loves him and thinks he’s handsome. *hork*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Prince and Princess of Wales, US President Donald Trump and King Charles III waiting for the carriages after arriving at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
William, ever the global statesman.
First thought after hearing England lost – William must be so relieved he doesn’t have to go anywhere.
Second thought – would have loved to see Harry there if England won!
The only reason William would want to avoid Trump in this kind of situation is because Trump is being booed loudly every time he goes to these types of events, and William wouldn’t want any part of that.
But for the quarter and semi finals, there’s not really any big reason to assume Trump would attend. This person seems to be implying that if Trump got wind of William attending he would rush over and I don’t know if that’d be true. But he probably would invite him to DC.
This just feels like another attempt to excuse William’s laziness. Why did he miss the Qatar funeral last week? Was he afraid Trump would be there too?
Really, it’s like “Where’s Waldo” – He didn’t go to Australia because Trump might be there, etc., etc. – best to beef up security at Forest Lodge in case Trump tries to sneak in.
Aside from that, Trump may be objectively horrible by every possible measure, but he’s still the President of the US (how I hate typing that). Considering that the monarchy is supposed to be apolitical and diplomatic, it would have been best if William kept his mouth shut.
Honestly, his decision not to attend the event to support the players was probably the result of a combination of several factors.
First, there may have been a fear of being booed on an international stage. Despite the very positive image often promoted by some media outlets, the Windsors are not universally popular in the UK. Football brings together many supporters from working-class backgrounds, who are not necessarily among the strongest supporters of the royal family. He may also have been concerned about a negative reaction from the American audience, especially because of the controversies surrounding Andrew.
Second, he may have wanted to avoid a possible encounter with Harry if Harry had decided to attend the event.
Finally, a third explanation could simply be a lack of enthusiasm for a royal duties When her personal interests become institutional responsibilities, their motivation may decrease and her his laziness becomes apparent.
If he’s afraid of being booed, his ego is bigger than we knew. No one in the US gives a sh$t about him. I’d expect fewer than half of the attendees could even ID him. Every single person there paid a $$$$$$ to go to a World Cup semi. All they care about is the game and the experience.
Now – if it’s that Harry could pop up… I LOVE THAT for him. He spent all that energy last week to derail H’s still-successful trip the little old U.K. And now Harry, just for existing – kept him away from an entire CONTINENT without having to get out of bed. Harry for the win!
@line agreed 💯 those are probably the right factors that kept him at home. He’s probably LIMP in the heatwave with having to show up so often last week to compete with Harry. My husband and sons don’t understand William’s lack of interest and effort in attending World Cup in support of England. He has the money and liberty to go and footie seems to be his one true love. This doesn’t come across as understandable to a genuine England supporter. How lazy is he if he can’t delay a two month holiday for the semi final or Saturday match?
He’d love to be Trump’s bitch. Arrogant and pugnacious ordinarily, he’s become Trump’s lap dog. No, it’s laziness, as always. Never expect him to do what is expected of him.
But just… why? OK, he hates to work – having to try to be like his brother in the face of the peasants, or pretending to show respect at a funeral – all very arduous, I’m sure. Barely worth the hundreds of millions he’s paid for it.
But to go to a World Cup match?? Come ON! He can sit in a cooled box, be fed his grapes, swig beer, avoid the lowlies except the ones doting on him… Fly in, go to match, fly out (like all the other big names who pop up at these games.) He’s not running into Trump – In fact, he could sit with Sir David B.
But instead… doing what, exactly? He’s a twat.
Nah. This is weak sauce. That man has been seen with Trump already. So big deal. And shouldn’t his pride and support for the team supersede his fear of running into Trump? What a baby, omg.
Oh please, Trump wasn’t anywhere near the match. He has the same attendance record for the World Cup as William. Other royals and celebrities managed to travel to see their teams.
But sure, let’s say that William couldn’t possibly fly all the way to America to see his team play – he could still, as the patron for football, have sent out a “good luck” message. He could have organized a watch party on one of his many estates. He could have organized an event with one of the organizations for youth and mental health to watch the game together. Hell, he could have gone to one of the local pubs he is trying to save, having “grown up in pubs” as he says he did. He didn’t do any of that. This excuse won’t wash.
So in a few months he went from making a mini State visit, to tweeting he was gutted as his support for England football team? This is what is in store once Charles leaves the mortal coil.
Him ” working” when Harry is out and about. Attending things that only interest him, so Aston Villa games and pubs. Working one week for every 3 weeks he’s off per month, not including his “justified” summer vacation, and then the expectation of adulation for his major landmark projects when he deigns to inform you.
And it’s rich that they’re pretending now that it’s Trump that was the issue. He spent all of last year telling us how he’s a global statesman because he ” allowed” Trump and Zelensky to have a private conversation at the Pope’s funeral, and was skinning and grinning during Trump’s State visit.
Anywhere Peg went, if he were recognized, he would be booed. Contrasting with the adulation and enthusiasm of the huge crowds who welcome Harry, Peg looks unwelcome and unpopular. His fragile, man-baby ego couldn’t handle it.
To recap King Philippe of Belgium attended 1 elimination game;
the King and Queen of the Netherlands and Princess Ariana attended 2 group stage games, 1 for the Netherlands, 1 for Curacao;
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attended 1 semi final game and Ingrid and Sverre attended the 2 previous games; Prince Daniel of Sweden and Prince Oscar attended 1 elimination game;
Felipe of Spain attended 1 game and the whole family will attend the Final
From England nada
Trump probably pesters him with questions and comments about Harry and Meghan from what we’ve heard he tends to do. lol
There isn’t much else he and Trump share interest in.
They must be on vacation #199 after their busy busywork! LOL
Trump-> Epstein-> Uncle Andrew
Scooter and his wife appeared to like trump flattering them