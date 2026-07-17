Eden: Prince William was simply too humble & too popular to attend the World Cup

This whole “Prince William was too lazy to go to the World Cup” story is reminding me of a very similar storyline from three years ago. In the summer of 2023, England’s Lionesses (the women’s national team) made it to the Women’s World Cup final, which was held in Australia. William refused to go, despite the fact that he was president of the Football Association at the time, and despite the fact that he will one day be “king of Australia.” When the Lionesses won their semifinal, William had plenty of time to fly to Australia for the final, and he was encouraged to by the papers and by royalists. He still refused, throwing out a million different nonsensical reasons why he wouldn’t. Weeks later, his office sort of admitted that William got that one wrong and he really should have gone. The exact same thing has happened with the men’s World Cup. Excuses on top of excuses for why William was too lazy to support his patronage. We’re about two weeks away from his office admitting that the lazy and bald demon screwed up yet again. But until then, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a hilariously sycophantic column about why it’s great that William skipped the World Cup.
Anyone who has seen photographs of the Prince of Wales watching football will know how passionate he is about the beautiful game. Whether cheering on his beloved Aston Villa from the Directors’ Box at Villa Park or supporting England at Wembley, he is often pictured punching the air with unrestrained delight or embracing a friend after a goal is scored. So there has been some surprise that William has not gone to the World Cup during its first five weeks.
After all, he is President of the Football Association and his father is one of the ‘hosts’ of the tournament, as King Charles jokingly made clear to US President Donald Trump during his witty after-dinner speech at the White House in April. His Majesty was referring to the fact that he is Canada’s Head of State – the country is a joint host of the World Cup with Mexico and the US.
Not only could William have cheered on England but he would have been able to attend matches played by Scotland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, all of which are due to have him as their king.
Members of royal families from Continental Europe have headed to the international sporting jamboree, aware of how much football means to their subjects. To name but a few, Belgium’s King Philippe travelled to Los Angeles to watch his national team play Spain in the quarter-finals, while Prince Daniel and his son Prince Oskar were in New Jersey to support Sweden in their knockout round match against France.
The reason that our heir to the throne has not yet felt the need to travel to the US, Mexico or Canada is deeply revealing. He is sufficiently confident in the support that he and his wife, Catherine, enjoy that he doesn’t consider it necessary to court popularity.
The future king preferred to be at home with his children as they ended the summer term at school. ‘It’s been an important time for the family, as George has finished at Lambrook,’ a friend of the family tells me.
William wanted to celebrate with Prince George as he completed his time at Lambrook school in Berkshire before he prepares to attend his father’s alma mater, Eton College, in September. George turns 13 next Wednesday.
An even more revealing insight into William’s character came at Wimbledon on Sunday, when there was a little-noticed demonstration of his relationship with the Princess of Wales. As they entered the All England Club with George and Princess Charlotte, aged 11, William stayed strictly two steps behind his wife. When I caught sight of the couple, I couldn’t help but think back to Prince Philip and the way he would walk two steps behind Queen Elizabeth at public engagements. This was a deliberate way of making sure that the monarch was always in the foreground, taking the lead. It is hugely significant that William was happy to repeat this strategy even though he is the one who will be monarch, not his wife. William did so because he was the supporting act at Wimbledon: Catherine is patron of the All England Club, not him.
‘William doesn’t need to be the centre of attention,’ his friend says. ‘Not only that: he’s often happy NOT to be the centre of attention.’
It’s starkly different from the days when William’s father would resent his first wife, Diana, being centre stage. ‘He took it out on me – he was jealous,’ Diana said about Charles in recorded conversations with her voice coach, broadcast by Channel 4 in 2017. ‘I understood the jealousy, but I couldn’t explain that I didn’t ask for it.’ How refreshing that we now have an heir to the throne who celebrates his beautiful wife’s popularity and doesn’t resent her.
How many justifications for William’s laziness can you count? 1. He doesn’t want to run into Donald Trump (not included in this column). 2. He doesn’t “court popularity.” 3. George is about to go to Eton! 4. George turns 13 next week! 5. William doesn’t need to be the center of attention! Now, let’s dissect some of this, shall we? Why would “attending soccer games as patron of one’s national team” be considered “courting popularity” instead of “doing one’s job?” Is this an admission that whenever William actually gets off his lazy ass, it’s only to court popularity? And William’s confidence in his popularity is hilarious too, given all of the tumbleweeds rolling past those empty royal barricades. This all reads like “if William went to the World Cup, he would have been forced to make it all about himself and he’s too humble and popular for that!” Which is an absolutely bonkers argument from start to finish.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Nothing like false modesty to show a person’s true opinion of himself relative to the rest of us. And FWIW wouldn’t it have been an amazing father-son thing to do, for George and his dad to go to the US together and watch a few England matches???? I mean. I was about George’s age when I went away to school. It’s a tender time. Everyone is a little bit tense and vulnerable. This would be a brilliant way to defuse the tension and just celebrate and generate amazing memories and an epic blast-off energy to send you into the next phase.
George will grow up with every luxury money can buy but there’s no guarantee the English men’s team will get that far again any time soon so why not give him that experience?
I was going to say the same thing. If nothing else, it would have been an incredible pre-birthday present and would create a memory of a lifetime.
I don’t recall that my dad re-arranged his work life around our birthdays. Such a ridiculous excuse! He did take us to a MLB game once, still remember it to this day.
Scooter wants to do more solo engagements away from the beautiful wife keen Won’t the kids want to spend time with their friends as they get older
He was afraid they’d lose with him there and that would be embarrassing.
I can see that being so but the fact remains so many other European royals attended matches for the same reason William should have gone, because they represent their subjects.
Had William gone that would have been a genuine counterpoint to Harry’s recent Time 100 sport appearance, an international story that supports William’s position as POW. They really have to get him in hand; he didn’t want to go to the Vatican because of football and he keeps skipping the women’s tournaments and now he’s blowing off the World Cup. The Windsors all have to remember QEII’s most basic tenet, you must be seen to be believed.
Well put.
I think you may be on to something. Kaiser would have all but let him have the frying pan if that had happened. Scooter dodged a bullet! lol
The dog ate his plane tickets is about the only excuse he didn’t use in that article 🥴.. it looks bad no matter what excuses they are offering but good luck with trying to make people believe those lies (excuses).
I love how Eden starts with three whole paragraphs about why William should have attended and ends up with the ultimate deflection – William isn’t a bad husband like his dogsh*t father, who resented Diana, who was recorded complaining about Charles, which recording was aired on TV, and aren’t we all lucky that William will be king after Charles the Horrible kicks the bucket.
@Eurydice actually Eden is giving Will a right kicking in this article by offering up ludicrous excuses for the latest example of him wimping out of his obligations. Also comparing him as a husband to his father given all the rumours that Will also cheats on his wife and we have all seen him blanking Kate in public. I think Eden is trolling Will here.
@Lady Digby – ITA. And he took a good swipe at Charles, too. It’s really very funny.
AKA we’ve heard your complaints about William skipping the world cup, care to try any of our excuses as to why? We’re still workshopping these, of course!
As a royal reporter living from his “profound insider knowledge” Mr. Eden should get his facts right. Prince William is NOT the president of the Football Association, he got kicked out because of his unwillingness to do the bare minimum. To save face he was announced as patron nobody would benefit anything from. I hope he gets his fair punishment – when pictures go viral of Prince Harry attending the World Cup final with his chosen brother Nacho! Cushions will fly low in Forrest Lodge…
If Harry does go to the WC final then he should make it VERY CLEAR he’s there to support Spain. The anti-English celebrations by the Argentinian players after the match were disgraceful and did not go down well here in the UK. People are calling for clubs to get rid of the Argentinian players who were making fun of England and their fans after their win. If Harry really wants WC kudos over his brother then he should watch the third place play-off between England and France. The embarrassment to William would be off the charts. People will see cushions flying over KP from space.
LOL, @Hypocrisy, that is right. You can tell when they know they’ve botched it because they start over-explaining and rushing to brief anyone who will listen as to why they made the wrong call. It actually wasn’t the wrong call, it was the right call, here are the reasons. But then there are so many different reasons, it’s like they’re desperately overcompensating. Which begs the question, what were they thinking???? If nothing else, these people must know all the other European royals are going. So why be the lone standout who stays home????
I agree they’re overcompensating and trying desperately to explain something that really only has one explanation – William didn’t go because William didn’t want to go. Full stop. And even a royalist sycophant like Eden knows what a bad look that is.
All the other European royal families could attend at least one match and he couldn’t?? He could have flown over for the group stage and gone to three – its not a knockout round so even if England tied or lost one of those three matches, it wouldn’t be the same as being eliminated. He could have gone to a Scotland match (although they probably didn’t want him there.) And absolutely when his team made it to the semifinals he should have gone.
The idea that he didn’t go because “he’s popular enough already” is……well, its not a good idea.
(and also hilarious that he tries to defend Kate’s walking in front of him at Wimbledon, when the derangers lost their minds when Meghan walked ahead of Harry.)
I mean, by saying Scooter didn’t go to a single match because he felt an appearance wasn’t necessary to court popularity, Eden is admitting that Scooter’s “work” appearances are strictly done to court popularity. Not because it’s his job. Not because of duty, or because he’s passionate about a specific topic, but because he wants the public to like him.
Exactly!! I kind of can’t believe Eden came up with THAT as an excuse. “William only does public events to increase his popularity and he’s so popular already, why should he have bothered??”
Canada was out by the time England was in the semis and Australia didn’t even make the knockout out round.
He just didn’t want to go.
He didn’t want to be boo’d where Harry is cheered.
William more likely didn’t go because he was on his fainting couch, presumably sedated by staff, after crashing out about Harry’s visit to Highgrove with Meg and the kids for days.
The amount of time the court spends trying to hide William and his behaviors from the world… honestly, if William wasn’t the heir they’d have hidden him on Wood Farm like his ancestors did to Prince John. That’s how uncommitted Charles and the palace grey men are to getting William the help he clearly needs.
Trying to attack H&M isn’t going to save their precious monarchy, but getting Billy a MH evaluation might.
At least William did not discriminate against both UK football/soccer teams by gender. He treated the UKWNT and UKMNT equally with the same kind of contempt.
😐
Well they probably couldn’t fit that ego in any of the stadiums anyway.
Mate, people DNGAF about you. You go to a sports event to support the team, it’s actually not about you. Shocking I know.
Scoots so called excuse is that he wants to be the bestest father ever. In many ways he’s worse than his father
That’s crazy considering he wants Harry to abandon his kids and come back to the UK to be his punching bag/foot stool.
Right in the middle of the article is the reason why he absolutely should have gone “ Not only could William have cheered on England but he would have been able to attend matches played by Scotland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, all of which are due to have him as their king.”. That’s it and Eden and the rest know it. His failure to do the basics, the fact that he continues to turn down opportunities to connect with his future subjects is the elephant in the room. Will he suddenly step up when he’s King, probably not.
@Chrissie T excellent point it was indeed a great and popular way of showing support for all those teams from countries of which he’ll be king. One of their PR tropes about Will is global statesman and yet relatable bloke who loves football. The World Cup was a great networking event to combine these tropes and burnish his image. It was an easy win and a good showcase for him and he genuinely loves football. Why would he say no to such a glorious opportunity?
This is complete and utter trollocks! What on earth is going on with Will behind the scenes?.As I commented yesterday this laziness and missing perfect opportunities to support patronages especially football which he loves, can’t be allowed to continue. Duty of care to Will and protection of the monarchy requires an immediate intervention. All these feeble excuses and no shows indicate something alot more serious than sheer laziness. Use the two month break to stage an intervention and get him some intense therapy. Yes I know someone who needs help has to acknowledge they are struggling and accept therapy for it to be effective but people who love Will have a duty of care to him as a person and as the heir.
Ummm, it’s called supporting your country’s team during an event that only happens once every four years.
@Jais LOL and like he’s so busy he couldn’t fit it in his schedule!
I don’t think keen is all that popular.
He ‘can’t’ be, he’s hidden himself away so often people don’t really know him, think of him or look for William -expect to see him for things like this. He can’t have it both ways. If he wants recognition he has to do the job. He goes to matches incessantly it shouldn’t have been an issue to go to these tournaments.
If Harry had attended one of England’s matches, William would’ve gotten on a plane for the next match. William and his wife are lazy, and do nothing out of a sense of duty. They literally only “work” when they’re threatened by Harry/Meghan.
How funny? When Meghan walks ahead of Harry it is breaking protocol, emasculates Harry and proves she is a narc who needs to be the center of attention.
Omg William, please. In the same day, Harry flew halfway around the world to Charles’ coronation and then flew back for Archie’s birthday.
This is all so hilarious – I love the part about how William walked two paces behind Kate as a sign of humble respect. Like since when? Front, behind, to the side, in the rain, he’s always at least two paces away from her – so, what does that signify?
The ones respected should gave been wimbledon tennis competitors not keen
You know the saying, “if he wanted to, he would”? I think Harry and William both epitomize that but one in a good way, one in a bad way. Harry wanted to attend the coronation (for his own reasons) and he wanted to be there for his son’s birthday, so he made both happen. Harry wanted to defend his wife, so he walked away from a powerful institution and has spent the time since then defending his family against that institution and the press. etc.
William DIDN’T want to attend a World Cup match, so he didn’t. William DOESN’T want to walk next to Kate if he doesn’t have to, so he doesn’t.
If he wanted to attend a match, he would have.
“William – if he wanted to, he would.” It’s kind of his official motto, isn’t it? Like an inscription on his tombstone.
We all saw the respect he has at the Jordan wedding when he gestured to her to hut up.
Okay we all know he’s lazy but I am amazed he didn’t attend the semifinals because that was a big match for England. He was begging for an invite to the Swift nuptials and it made me wonder how worse this would have looked if he’d been invited and attended the wedding and then not attended any World Cup match?
Omg, that bottom photo of William is truly deranged! I’ve never seen a wider shot showing him almost right next to King Felipe and Infanta Sophie, and he looks almost insane and rather frightening, certainly not regal. Speaking of deranged, these excuses take the deranged cake. And while the P&P of Wales might be confident of their “popularity”, continuing to hide away, refusing to do one’s role for weeks at a time will not solidify their “popularity” and let’s be totally honest, for most of his future subjects, he and Kate are only “popular” because they aren’t Harry and Meghan.
I would not say most of his future subjects think he’s popular
LOL, William doesn’t walk beside Kate because he’s afraid she’s going to grab his ass. He doesn’t like her so he keeps his distance.
As for the World Cup, there’s simply no excuse for his refusal to attend. These attempts to explain his absence are silly.
What is it with K and her mother that they have to grab people? Baffling.
I’m not on social media, and even if I was, I wouldn’t follow him, but did he in any way acknowledge the team in the lead-up to the semifinal? Any tweets wishing them luck at any point? Or was the only tweet after they had already lost? Even if you physically couldn’t make a game, just a tweet wishing them luck is a bare minimum effort and was he even capable of that?
This makes him look so bad and is so seemingly out of character (the not wanting to watch football / do something popular, not the laziness) that it makes me wonder if Charles actually blocked him behind the scenes to punish him for something and there’s nothing he can do about it. According to Harry’s book it wouldn’t be the first time.
I’m sensing alcohol or some other addiction or mental situation going on. Seems like he’s been more pulled together or shielded lately, but those things just don’t get better. When you start missing essential things it’s a sign that something is out of control.
He is probably on vacation – and there has been chatter in the past that his staff knows not to disturb him during vacation, and that there are times that they simply cannot reach him.
So, the highest ranking Briton in attendance was Sir Mick Jagger, who holds no rank whatsoever. Well done, William!
Anyone would rather host
Mick than William. He’s just better. Mick is welcome in the US anytime. William, not so much.
He’s definitely more fun and probably pretty knowledgeable on World Cup as he seems to attend every 4 years, just as he attends almost every Olympics
Eden is probably the most delusional RR out there. He is revolting … and so is William.
Maureen is giving the game away: this is how they see their jobs – as a way of courting popularity, not as a way of doing their duty.
I never knew that supporting your team by attending a game was “courting” popularity. Making it all about himself? Also, what an insult to all the other royals who did their job and showed up to support their country.
The BM does their royals no favours with these ridiculous excuses for William’s laziness. They make the royal family sound totally dysfunctional, petty, jealous vendetta monsters.
Not only does the RF “sound” totally dysfunctional, petty and jealous, they are ALL of that, every ounce.
Right! King Felipe was ‘courting popularity’??? Really? W-A & Max were courting popularity?! ETc., etc., What a dumb excuse.
I thought it was agreed that William was potentially bad soccer luck. Wasnt he bringing bad luck back in 2024?
We all know he wants to go to any world cup. What happened? Is he scared of being boo’d. Did charles say he cant stay for a two whole months so william said “boo” to going.
Is he really trying to avoid Usa Politics on Usa turf? Would be smart if thats the reason. Plausible deniability.
Richard Eden should be ashamed to write this nonsense. William going to the WC wasn’t about him it was about supporting the England team. These people are always quick to call Meghan a narcissist but the real narcissist is William. As I said on another post, William is a plastic football fan.
These scary photos of wild-eyed Will are choice 🤪 Increasingly he looks like the demented Jack Nicholson from The Shining!
“How refreshing that we now have an heir to the throne who celebrates his beautiful wife’s popularity and doesn’t resent her.”
Oh William does indeed resent Kate; it’s just that walking into Wimbledon ahead of him is not one of the reasons.
I will forever think william thought he was getting worker bees with kate and her family. They fooled him. He realized it totally when h and m did the oprah interview.
His first red flag was the tabloids. The tabloids kinda exposed kate early on and he should’ve listened to them.
Now, William had been completely exposed for being lazy. Lol.
If he thought he was getting a worker bee with Kate he wasn’t paying attention.
If I were searching for subtle digs, like the DM, I’d say this was a dig at Camilla, too. Charles resented his beautiful wife, but not his current, not-so-beautiful wife.
“Yes, Camilla my faithful steed, or would it be nag, always by my side!” This family is a hot mess served on toast, lol.
So whenever Charles did anything for the–what was it? 40yrs or so of being Prince for Wales?–he was courting popularity? All those funerals, all those weddings, all those hospitals, all those trips, courting popularity? Why would he even need to be popular, he knew he would get the top job eventually??
Billie Boy is an idiot, Sykes is an idiot (or whichever royal sycophant/stenographer wrote this article, I’m too lazy to scroll back up), the whole BRF & its supporting Fleet Street suckups are idiots.
What? I don’t understand either of these words as applied to William and even if they WERE true (they are not), I don’t understand why he wouldn’t go to America to see England play even if he were humble and popular? Make it make sense!
William’s full-time job is hating on his brother. When you start missing everything, then it has become so bad you just about can’t cover “it” up. I think “it” is alcoholism and mental health issues. If they can’t even drag his ass to football…..
MsIam, Thank you for your comment. It just about saved my life after a raging argument with my daughter. Just thank you.