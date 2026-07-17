King Charles sipped a pint & ‘drowned a few sorrows’ over World Cup football

King Charles has been busy this week, although most of this week’s headlines have been about his meeting with the Sussexes at Highgrove. Earlier in the week, Charles and Camilla visited Isle of Man and shenanigans ensued. By Thursday, Charles and Camilla were in Dorset, visiting local businesses like the Hall and Woodhouse Badger Brewery. Unlike his heir’s repeated attempts to sound like a bloke who “grew up in a bar,” Charles approaches these kinds of staged photo-ops like an actor trying to nail a skit. He finds the peasants quite amusing, you see, and he’s always delighted whenever he gets to pull a pint or sip something other than a dry sherry. While he was sipping a pint, Charles mentioned England’s World Cup semifinal loss. Fun fact: while everyone blasted Prince William for being too lazy to attend any WC matches, the truth is that Charles would have been perfectly capable of going to a match. He did not.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are commiserating with their fellow England fans after the country’s heartbreaking World Cup semifinal loss. On Thursday, July 16, the royal couple visited the Hall and Woodhouse Badger Brewery bar in Dorset, England, to help the family-owned establishment kick off its 250th anniversary festivities. The King, 77, tried his hand at pulling pints of the brewery’s Fursty Ferret amber ale and Tanglefoot golden ale, joking as he took a sip that it was “a good day to drown a few sorrows.” An Instagram post to the royal account said the same in its caption, adding a soccer ball emoji in reference to the World Cup heartbreak. When Anthony Gordon scored just after halftime, England seemed poised to hold onto the 1-0 lead and move on to their first World Cup final since 1966. However, in a heartbreaker for the Three Lions and their fans, Argentina scored twice in the final moments and extra time, clinching a return to the final to face Spain on July 19. Following the loss, the royal account shared a post congratulating the team on their impressive run, with a photo of team captain Harry Kane comforting star midfielder Jude Bellingham. “Commiserations to Harry and the team,” the caption read. “While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again.” Despite the King’s support of England’s soccer squad during the World Cup, Prince William recently revealed that his personal passion for soccer was not handed down from father to son. “Absolutely not. My father hates football,” he shared during his surprise appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

[From People]

Yeah, I thought it was genuinely shady when William said that Charles “hates football.” While everyone knows that Charles prefers to read a good book rather than act like a football hooligan (ahem), I doubt Charles completely “hates” any sport. As king, he supports all of the British teams and athletes as well. Magically, Charles was not called upon to make any kind of statement about the Falklands in the wake of Argentina’s semifinal victory over England. Keir Starmer took care of it though, calling for a FIFA investigation into the banner calling “Las Malvinas” the property of Argentina. Starmer’s spox also said: “The PM wishes both teams well for the final, especially Spain.” LMAO.

A good time to drown a few sorrows… ⚽️ The King and Queen have visited the Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery, marking the start of its 250th anniversary celebrations. 🍺 Founded in 1777, the brewery is today stewarded by the seventh and eighth generations of the family. 🍺… pic.twitter.com/qRzY3HS4p6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 16, 2026