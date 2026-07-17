Prince Harry looked great at the Time 100 Sports gala in NYC last night

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Last month, Prince Harry was named as one of the most influential people in sports by Time Magazine. Time created another “Time 100” list, this one specifically for sports. Harry is one of the most influential people in sports because of the Invictus Games. The same reason he was given the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs in 2024. Well, last night was the Time 100 gala in New York, and Harry turned up! He came solo, which is a reminder that we haven’t seen the Duchess of Sussex anywhere in public in months, right? The last time she was outside was… April, when she and Harry went to Australia. No one got any photos of her in Portugal or England.

Harry was a big hit at the event, and he took photos with a wide variety of athletes in attendance, including: Alysa Liu, Folarin Balogun, Jalen Brunson, Madison Chock and many more. His ski-buddy Eileen Gu was there too, but I don’t see any photos of them together. It looks like he spoke at the event as well – there are photos of him on stage with a microphone in hand. Likely talking about how sport saved his life! Incidentally, this is my favorite look for Harry – well-cut suit, white dress shirt, no tie, collar open. He looks great and like he’s gotten some sun this month.

The New York Post’s reporter asked Harry if he was sad about England’s loss in the World Cup semifinal. “Of course!” I kind of wonder if he’s going to the World Cup final this weekend though?? Argentina vs. Spain… and Harry is apparently a Messi fan.

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Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

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24 Responses to “Prince Harry looked great at the Time 100 Sports gala in NYC last night”

  1. suoutdoors says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:32 am

    I hope he’s going to the World Cup Final with his real brother, Nacho. Football was mine, Harold!!!

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      July 17, 2026 at 8:11 am

      Football was Billy’s until he abdicated his patron of English footy role and refused to show up for his country’s team at the World Cup.

      It’s “Harold’s” now.

      Reply
      • Kingston says:
        July 17, 2026 at 10:45 am

        Every time I hear football referred to as “footy” I think of the brits as a very unserious and peculiar set of people.

  2. Jan says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:33 am

    You forgot Switzerland.

    Reply
  3. Jane says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:43 am

    I couldn’t help but compare these pictures with those of William at the BAFTAs when Ayo was looking at him like “WTF dude”. These women look so engaged and like they are actually enjoying his company.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 17, 2026 at 7:49 am

      Yes, that always stands out to me too at these events. These people WANT to be seen with him, they want to be photographed with him, they want to talk to him. If this were William, there would be an element of “I guess I have to” in their expressions.

      Reply
  4. YankeeDoodles says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Bless him, he radiates joy and life-affirming energy like someone with a clear conscience who holds his ground. Good King Harry.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:44 am

    I agree, this is a great look for him. He looks relaxed but still dressy and very happy and yes, very tan, lol. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him either at the final or the third cup match in Florida tomorrow, but the final is in New Jersey and he’s already in the area, so maybe he spends a few days doing work or whatever and then goes?

    (I can only imagine the air quality though. We’re in Maryland and yesterday was okay, this morning is already pretty bad. Soccer camp canceled and all that lol.)

    Reply
    • Teagirl says:
      July 17, 2026 at 12:16 pm

      I’m sure it’s no consolation for the Maryland air that we Canadians are really suffering!!! A couple of days ago the entire sky and air was a strange pale orange colour and that only dissipated a little yesterday. We’ve been stuck indoors for several days as it’s dangerous to be out because of the pollution from the fires. We are lucky enough to have air purifiers and those machines have been working at high speed to deal with the smoky air that does get into the house. It was so bad on Thursday then I was wearing a PM 2.5 mask in the house!

      To all CBers that are affected by this, stay safe.

      Reply
  6. Hypocrisy says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:48 am

    I had forgotten about this lol, he looks good..

    Reply
  7. Gemini says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:50 am

    Dear H,

    You look this good with that hair. Imagine how divine you would look without it. Think Stanley Tucci, Jason Statham, Shemar Moore, Corey Stoll. I beg you.

    Reply
  8. Shiela Kerr says:
    July 17, 2026 at 8:01 am

    Prince Harry is one charming man. Happy to see him out and about, circulating at this prestigious event

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    July 17, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Alysa, Madison, Jalen and Harry. A good night to see people I like. And yeah, it’s gonna hit hard when we see Meghan again. Maybe the cookie film premiere? Or something else. Bc yeah it’s been a minute.

    Reply
  10. Ciotog says:
    July 17, 2026 at 8:36 am

    It’s a treat to see Harry posing with Jalen Brunson. I grew up with his mom and have been following his brilliant career and cheering on our hometown team. The Brunsons also do a lot of good works.

    Reply
  11. Koko says:
    July 17, 2026 at 9:14 am

    Where’s the miserable man that all the mags are talking about? The one who misses England, the RF, and all the hate. This man looks happy, fit and very sexy. I imagine MM is back home getting her kids back on a summer schedule etc…

    Reply
    • Lurker says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:04 am

      Don’t you know? He looks happy because Meghan “the Claw” isn’t with him. I stopped counting how many idiots I blocked over this comment.

      Meghan very likely is happy at home, curating the next special for As Ever, and spending time with the children during their summer holidays.

      I don’t think it would be a good idea for Harry to go to the World Cup final. Argentina is universally hated after all the unfair support from FIFA. If Harry wants to see a match it can only be England vs France.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      July 17, 2026 at 1:37 pm

      Yeah, tell us again how America is “over” the Sussexes.

      Reply
  12. QuiteContrary says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Harry clearly isn’t sure of his popularity, so he must constantly court it (snark).

    That man looks fine. Happy and thriving. And so glad to see Invictus recognized for its incredible impact.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Harry may be a Messi fan but he can’t been seen supporting Argentina because of the Falkland Islands issue. It would be nice if he went to Miami to watch England play the third place playoff. As for last night, it was nice to see him at this event and would seem he took a lot of photos with the other athletes. So much for being irrelevant and unpopular.

    Reply
  14. Cm says:
    July 17, 2026 at 11:00 am

    Such a handsome guy 💖

    Reply
  15. therese says:
    July 17, 2026 at 4:05 pm

    I love seeing Harry at events like this and others. Everyone looks up to him, and the men love him and look up to him. He is highly respected and liked. It is a BIG FREAKING deal to be named one of the most influential men in sports, and he is. Harry is a big deal. All of this came completely from Harry because he cares for others, he cared, he got off of his duff and did something, and it has now affected people all over the world. It does my heart good to see Harry having a good time. He deserves it. Prince Freaking Harry.

    Reply

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