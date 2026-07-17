Prince Harry looked great at the Time 100 Sports gala in NYC last night

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Last month, Prince Harry was named as one of the most influential people in sports by Time Magazine. Time created another “Time 100” list, this one specifically for sports. Harry is one of the most influential people in sports because of the Invictus Games. The same reason he was given the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs in 2024. Well, last night was the Time 100 gala in New York, and Harry turned up! He came solo, which is a reminder that we haven’t seen the Duchess of Sussex anywhere in public in months, right? The last time she was outside was… April, when she and Harry went to Australia. No one got any photos of her in Portugal or England.

Harry was a big hit at the event, and he took photos with a wide variety of athletes in attendance, including: Alysa Liu, Folarin Balogun, Jalen Brunson, Madison Chock and many more. His ski-buddy Eileen Gu was there too, but I don’t see any photos of them together. It looks like he spoke at the event as well – there are photos of him on stage with a microphone in hand. Likely talking about how sport saved his life! Incidentally, this is my favorite look for Harry – well-cut suit, white dress shirt, no tie, collar open. He looks great and like he’s gotten some sun this month.

The New York Post’s reporter asked Harry if he was sad about England’s loss in the World Cup semifinal. “Of course!” I kind of wonder if he’s going to the World Cup final this weekend though?? Argentina vs. Spain… and Harry is apparently a Messi fan.

Prince Harry just reacted to England's loss to Argentina in the World Cup semifinals 💔⚽️ pic.twitter.com/R9SVKcxQ6l — Page Six (@PageSix) July 17, 2026

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