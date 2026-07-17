Tom Holland & an Elie Saab-clad Zendaya had a NYC date night at Wokuni

It’s always lovely to see a short king with his tall queen! Zendaya and Tom Holland were out in NYC last night. They’ve both been in New York all week for The Odyssey’s promotion, but last night, they attended the Gold House x OpenTable dinner at the Japanese restaurant Wokuni. Zendaya wore a raw-silk Elie Saab dress and Louboutins. Tom wore jeans and a sweater (it’s July!!). Still, it’s sweet that they had a nice date night. I can’t imagine how chaotic their schedules have been, but I bet they’ve enjoyed being on two promotional tours together in recent months (Spider-Man and The Odyssey).

Speaking of, Tom and Zendaya recently talked about how they both came onto The Odyssey – Christopher Nolan contacted Tom before Zendaya, but Zendaya was the one who convinced Tom to take the role. From People:

Tom Holland has an amusing story regarding how Zendaya encouraged him to take a leading role in The Odyssey. When Holland sat down with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and writer-director Christopher Nolan to discuss the filmmaker’s latest epic with PEOPLE for this week’s issue, the 30-year-old actor quipped he did “a lot of thinking” when Nolan, 55, first asked him to costar in the movie as Telemachus, son of Damon’s Odysseus and Hathaway’s Penelope.

“To be honest, when I got home after our meeting, I sat down with Z and was like, ‘I’ve been offered this movie,’” Holland says, referencing Zendaya, the actress whom he has been in a relationship with since 2021 and married earlier this year. “And she was like, ‘By who?’ And I was like, ‘It’s the big one.’ And she was like, ‘Chris?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s Chris Nolan.’”

“And then we had Spider-Man that was literally scheduled to go the same day that we would start shooting,” he adds. “Z said, ‘I’ll leave you if you don’t do The Odyssey.‘” Cue laughter from Damon, Hathaway and Nolan.

“Yes. Well, thank you to her,” Nolan responds, chuckling. “Here I am,” Holland adds.

Holland signing on to The Odyssey required him to ask Sony Pictures executive Tom Rothman — Sony produces the Spider-Man movies — to push back production on Spidey’s next entry, Brand New Day, in order for him to make the movie, as Holland recounted to GQ in a June feature. Holland got the green light and now he and Zendaya, who plays Athena in The Odyssey and costars in the Spider-Man movies as Peter Parker’s love interest Michelle “M.J.” Jones, are having a double blockbuster summer (the new Spider-Man movie hits theaters July 31).

[From People]

What’s a little bit funny about this is that… a lot of people who have already seen The Odyssey are saying that Tom is the weak link in the film. That everyone else is great, especially Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Elliot Page, but that Tom… well, he’s not giving his best performance, let’s say that. But still. I love Tom and Zendaya together, so here’s hoping those people are wrong.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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32 Responses to “Tom Holland & an Elie Saab-clad Zendaya had a NYC date night at Wokuni”

  1. Caro says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:06 am

    Just this morning on Threads, I think, I read a review that called Tom out as the highlight of the film.

    Reply
  2. pme says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:06 am

    Tom was cast before Zendaya. Tom gave Zendaya the news that Chris wanted to talk to her about Athena. NOt quite a date night, they were with people from Spider-man at the restaraunt.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:32 am

      This part! Tom was cast first. Z had read the script because they apparently read each other’s scripts. Tom had a meeting with Chris Nolan and Chris told him that he wanted Z to play Athena.

      When he went home, she asked him how the meeting went and of course, he was not cool at all about it(excitable) and he told her to read the script again. She kept asking why and he was like, “Read it again but focus on Athena.” That’s how she found out.

      They’ve been talking about it on the press tour a ton, as well as their other cast mates. That is was such a special thing that he was the one to tell her.

      And early reviews on Tom’s performance have been great or at least all the critics I follow have been high on his work in the film.

      Reply
  3. CheekImplant says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:07 am

    I’m sweating just looking at the pictures of him in a sweater & jeans in July.
    We’re in an intense heat wave where I live. Nearly 100°F here for days & days… I’ve lost track. We’ve barely been outside.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:21 am

      He looks handsome but so hot.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:45 am

      Same here. I’m getting up at 5am now so I can water and garden before it gets too hot. The day before yesterday, I lost about 500 raspberries to the heat. They cooked on the vine and turned rock hard. Yesterday the leaves were turning yellow.

      Reply
      • Irisrose says:
        July 17, 2026 at 4:48 pm

        Lady D

        I have shade cloth that cuts 75% of sunlight. Doesnt help the air temperature but helps with soil temperature

        I’m hand watering twice a day into the soil directly around the plants. They’re all seriously stressed.

    • Meg says:
      July 17, 2026 at 11:27 am

      I don’t know how he was wearing a sweater last night. It was SO hot in NYC yesterday, and we’re in the throes of the Canadian smoke situation. I felt ill taking out my recyling last night in a tshirt and shorts! His commitment to cute sweater fashion is admirable.

      Reply
    • jen says:
      July 17, 2026 at 11:59 am

      I can totally understand the jean & sweater. My guess is, its usually cold indoors. Tom is basically moving from one indoor atmosphere to another so he’s probably only uncomfortable during the brief outdoor transfers to cars or back indoors.

      Reply
    • Irisrose says:
      July 17, 2026 at 7:45 pm

      Is she wearing stockings in 100 degrees? I’d rather be in jeans and a sweater.

      Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:15 am

    I already have my ticket for next Tuesday…which will be the FIRST outting I am taking in the new city I currently live in via public transportation and will be the FIFTH movie I have seen in theaters since the pandemic …THAT’S how much I wanna support Nolan’s endeavors✨️🎬✨️

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      July 17, 2026 at 4:29 pm

      Nice! I totally get it. As much as I love ZenTom, I’m not super excited about this film, but I’ve barely been to any movies since the pandemic. A group of us rented an entire theater (which cost about $200 total) to see the new Candyman mid pandemic and did major social distancing. Since then, I think I’ve seen two movies at deserted matinees. Enjoy and come back to post your review!

      Reply
  5. Grant says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:19 am

    I haven’t seen a single review listing Tom as the weak link. The only reviews I’ve seen say it’s his best performance to date.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:36 am

      There has been some online chatter about him being the weak link, but many of those posts that I’ve seen has been driven by a Timothee C fans and a few Zendaya(!) fans who dislike her husband simply because he’s her husband. Some subreddits devoted to Nolan or the Odyssey have also been hit with “reviews” (from people who haven’t taken part in the subreddit until the “review”) with coordinated talking points. Talking points that include disappointment in the cast, specifically with Lupita and Elliot Page with TH thrown in as being a weak link (because some fans questioned his casting before the movie) to try to hide their very obvious agenda.

      Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Every review I have seen is that tom carries the movie. I haven’t seen a negative comment about him. What reviewers have said that?

    Also tom was cast first, he had a meeting with Chris and Chris asked if he’d be offended if he offered Athena to Zendaya. Tom obviously said no and asked if he could break the news that she was his choice for the role. Both Zendaya and Tom have discussed this on press and are adorable about it. They truly are a charming couple.

    Reply
  7. Magdalena says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:34 am

    They look great, but like they’re going to two different events. I hate seeing women dressed to the nines while the men they’re with are dressed in jeans and jumpers, or in some cases even just t-shirts and trainers while the women are tottering about on 5-inch heels and in slinky dresses. He doesn’t look scruffy like some of those men usually do, but still. Something other than jeans would have been better.

    Reply
  8. M says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:35 am

    It always irks me when a woman is dressed to the nines and a dude can only be bothered to put on a pair of jeans. You see it all the time, and every time I find it ridiculous. Different standards indeed.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:40 am

      Idk why but it genuinely never irks me. Some people like to get dressed up. Some don’t. Some do some days and not others. They’re public figures sure but even then I’m like meh. It just never really bothers me. But I get that it does for others.

      Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:44 am

      Usually ITA but he looks so good here. And Zendaya is having a summer of fashion. I feel like she can’t do a public outing in casual looks right now.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        July 17, 2026 at 10:50 am

        Yeah, she clearly feels she needs to be all dressed up if she’s seen. I mean she’s wearing gowns to ride in the car to press events.

        Tom doesn’t have that pressure. But when they are seen around LA they are both casual .

    • Ameerah M says:
      July 17, 2026 at 1:18 pm

      This wasn’t just a date night though – this was a dinner event. And he was styled by a stylist. The same stylist who has dressed him for both the Spider-Man press tour and this one. I think he looks fine – the sweater feels a bit much for the heat but he’s indoors most of the time. I like the look overall it just seems a bit seasonally inappropriate. Zendaya when doing evens will always be dressed up. Tom’s style is different it’s always been more casual leaning.

      Reply
    • Glamarazzi says:
      July 17, 2026 at 2:04 pm

      Totally agree! It’s so weird to see her dressed for the opera and him dressed for the pub.

      Reply
  9. Jen says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:45 am

    I saw it last night and Tom’s performance was phenomenal! The entire cast truly nailed it!

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      July 17, 2026 at 10:52 am

      I feel like this is going to be an Oscar sweep for the cast. Though I sort of hope Ryan Gossling gets it for Project Mary, I think Damon has it in the bag.

      Reply
      • Connie says:
        July 17, 2026 at 4:02 pm

        I really hope they remember Gosling’s performance. I loathe Matt Damon and generally he’s a very average actor who can only play himself.

      • Sarah says:
        July 17, 2026 at 7:53 pm

        I hope they remember Ryan too. He was so good in project Hail Mary but it came out so long ago I worry.

  10. ChillinginDC says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:58 am

    How bizarre, I haven’t heard that outside of some insane people on SM. Not any of the reviews. Lord.

    Reply
  11. Ameerah M says:
    July 17, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Tom was cast first. And then Nolan asked him to ask Zendaya to be Athena. They have been doing a bunch of social media interviews and this story and the one about Zendaya getting a “perfect” from Nolan have been major talking points. I wasn’t that excited about seeing this film – The Odyssey isn’t a story I love. But the reviews for everyone have been pretty amazing so I think I will see it. Plus I heard it has epic visuals and needs to be seen on a large screen. Also -Tom wearing a sweater in July is crazy work – what was his stylist (Crystalle Cox) thinking?!

    Reply
  12. Gail says:
    July 17, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    I need to know if there’s a scene when Argos dies. Because if I start bawling, I’m scared I may never stop.

    Reply
  13. mightymolly says:
    July 17, 2026 at 4:33 pm

    I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of seeing this couple enjoying life together. Let’s all check in on that in 20 years, but I’m pretty sure their love will always bring us joy.

    Reply
  14. j.ferber says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:06 pm

    Tom Holland respects and adores his beautiful wife. William hates and despises his bewigged wife. Tom should take William’s role. William literally CANNOT and WILL NOT do one thing right. Literally.

    Reply

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