Food Network’s Alex Guarnaschelli: ‘I would never send food back, no matter what’



I know Food Network’s Alex Guarnaschelli from watching Chopped’s early seasons from about 10-15 years ago. She has a blunt, gruff personality and RBF. I say this as a fellow RBF-sufferer and curmudgeon, so it takes one to know one. Alex is featured in a Food Network Instagram Reel answering the question “how bad does food have to be before you send it back?” Alex makes it clear that she would never, ever send food back in any circumstance. Given Alex’s personality, this surprised me a little, but she surely knows things that I do not. Here’s what she said [via People] and that video is below.

“I am a Chopped judge of 16 years,” responded Guarnaschelli, who currently serves as a judge on 100 Cooks. “I would never send food back, no matter what. Zero chance. There’s no chance. None, zero, absolutely nothing.” “It would have to — I don’t know. I don’t know. There’s nothing. I’d just stand there and smile,” she added.

People compiled some of the top comments and they’re mostly about sending food back if it’s undercooked or raw. I agree that you should do this. The last time I sent something back was at one of those brick oven pizza restaurants where they cook it in front of you. The dough in my pizza was still gooey. They didn’t have to remake it and I saw them put it in the big oven. Alex has worked at restaurants in France, New York and Los Angeles. She’s also dealt with a lot of undercooked food on Chopped. I’ve seen her refuse to eat undercooked food for good reason.

One time a Chopped contestant placed cooked food on a cutting board where she’d cut raw chicken. (This was Season 6, Episode 11.) No one ate the dish and she got eliminated. On Chopped you can see all the mistakes people make during preparation. At a restaurant you only see the glaring mistakes that make it onto the plate. Considering all the things that have to go wrong before a customer is given a noticeably bad dish, do you really trust the kitchen to fix it without messing something else up? This isn’t even considering someone in the back being vindictive with your food.