Royalist: Maybe Duchess Meghan was never even in the UK last week

The royal media’s gaslighting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continues unabated. At no point will they acknowledge their massive role in this absolute circus. To recap, the Sussex family went on vacation somewhere in Europe, likely Portugal, where they reportedly own a vacation villa in a luxury resort community. They used their vacation spot as a base for what was supposed to be a family visit to the UK. About ten days before they were due to arrive in the UK, Harry was informed that RAVEC had not only denied him security for his visit, but that his risk assessment had been “paused” months beforehand.
Following that call, the Sussexes’ plans were in disarray, and Meghan ended up pulling out of the public events in the UK because of very real safety concerns, all while Harry did his events solo with his private security (as he’s done for his previous UK visits). This was one of the explicit goals for the Windsors: to make the situation so unsafe that Meghan would not show up at public events, overshadowing all of them and becoming the biggest story of the year. Instead, Meghan’s movements were kept quiet – no one knows when she flew into the UK, we just know that she went to Highgrove with the kids one week ago, and we assume that Meghan and the kids also stayed at Althorp (the Spencer family’s ancestral home) last weekend. There were zero photos of Meghan and the children on vacation in Portugal or in the UK. Instead of acknowledging the extraordinary private security measures taken to ensure Meghan’s shark-like movements, Tom Sykes is instead platforming conspiracies about how Meghan was never in the UK. Sykes also suggests that Harry’s appearance in NYC last night was “magic” and not… Harry flying on a plane.
Harry’s magical respawn in New York City raises a couple of questions, and also suggests that he was indeed able to spend several days in the United Kingdom with his wife and children without them being murdered (or photographed).
An optimistic reading of all this is that Harry is finally conceding defeat on the security issue despite the fact that his office dutifully insists that he’ll fight on. He has now proven, with his own two feet, that such a trip is logistically possible. He has proven the British state’s long-held position correct. Having spent years insisting it was just not possible, his actions now show that it is, in fact, entirely possible. You could go further and say that a private visit to see his father with his family has been available to him this whole time. He simply didn’t want to do it on the palace’s terms.
And what happened with no armed security? Nothing! No pap shots at Heathrow or JFK. He just appeared in a tux in Manhattan. Yes, after all the noise about how impossible and dangerous it is for him to move about, it turns out he can slip in and out of the country like anyone else when nobody’s making a huge song and dance of it.
The elephant in the room is that not one photograph of Meghan or the children has surfaced from this trip, which has led some to question whether they came at all. Some sleuths have raised some fair points about the intensely compressed timeline the events of the meeting with the King on Friday 10 July required. However…
Charles goes everywhere by helicopter these days. The palace has not released any timings for the meeting — they only specified, after the event, in a background briefing to the royal rota, at about 6:30pm, that it had “concluded.” Interestingly, the palace’s note used the princely titles “Prince Archie” and “Princess Lilibet,” which some have read as a significant olive branch.
For anyone catching up: the conspiracy goes something like this. No photograph exists. The palace only “confirmed” it after the fact, in a background briefing, with no timings, no arrivals, no arrival shots, no departure shots — nothing you could actually verify. In the days beforehand, Meghan was being reported as almost certainly not traveling because of the security row, and then, suddenly, without any sighting of her or the children anywhere in the UK, she was said to be at Highgrove. Highgrove was hosting a Chanel event the same day, which the theorists insist makes the timeline of a private family reunion physically impossible (not clear why, Chanel wrapped by 3:30, plus, it’s a big house and garden with carefully segregated private sides). Both camps — palace and Sussexes — have PR incentives to appear reconciled after two years of open warfare, the argument goes, ergo the whole thing was cooked up between them, and the family were never actually there at all.
My question to those theorists is this: why on earth would the King allow himself to be compromised like that? What is the advantage to Charles of leaving his backside, frankly, hanging out of the window in a massive lie (known to Meghan, which could serve as leverage if things got nasty again) about something he gets absolutely nothing from lying about, as this meeting is actually a massive risk and quite unpopular?
My own observation is that this family usually communicates through visual images — Trooping, Sandringham at Christmas, the balcony — so it is valid to ask why no pictures have emerged, and it is not surprising that the failure to be fully visually transparent about what occurred has triggered some conspiracies. But my sense is not that a huge fake meeting is being perpetrated on us. It is that this sudden attack of visual discretion is in recognition of the fact that it would have been too much for the British public to take this rehabilitation in one go. Project Thaw is a softly-softly exercise and Meghan in particular is hugely unpopular.
Well, I’m sufficiently ragebaited for the day. “…After all the noise about how impossible and dangerous it is for him to move about, it turns out he can slip in and out of the country like anyone else when nobody’s making a huge song and dance of it….” The last time Meghan stepped foot in England in 2022, the Daily Mail literally published a massive graphic of her movements, including how she traveled to and from Manchester and the projected timing of her movements. The press would have been absolutely psychotic if Meghan had actually gone out in public on British soil and they would have done everything possible to target her in every way. Harry has proven that he can move around the UK with some ease when it’s just him and his private security, but it will ALWAYS be a different story when it comes to Meghan and the children. The British press were clearly putting bounties on photographs of Archie and Lili, and the UK press is furious that their biggest money-maker (Meghan) evaded them entirely. I cannot even imagine the lengths the Sussexes’ security probably went through to get Meghan and the children safely in and out of the UK.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
No way would meghan had not been with the children when they met charles
I think they’re saying none of them were there. Only Harry.
So Tom (aka William’s mouthpiece) is saying that BP was lying about the Sussexes meeting with Charles? The Palace is the only one that has mentioned or confirmed anything.
No. Sykes is actually saying that people who are claiming that are wrong. This part – “My question to those theorists is this: why on earth would the King allow himself to be compromised like that? What is the advantage to Charles of leaving his backside, frankly, hanging out of the window in a massive lie” – Sykes is saying that the idea that BP lied about this and the Sussexes knowing its a lie would be a huge problem for BP.
Basically he’s saying the meeting happened and Meghan was there for it.
The British rags are trying to bully Chuckles into releasing photographic proof Meghan was with him and the children. Wasn’t there just some ridiculous article about Meghan begging Chuckles for photo together?
My GOD, let it GO! Why are they still going on about this?
That said, why not change it up and talk about “Maybe Will and Kate were never in the UK last week?”
After all, where Meghan was is no one’s business. But the readers are paying for the other two…
Or – maybe Willy really was at the World Cup semifinals! He’s just so humble that he refused to be photographed with the losing team!
Sounds like the British press is just mad that they couldn’t get photos of Meghan and the kids and that none have been released. They want the clicks on those shots, as well as the many days of stories dissecting every aspect of the photos.
Sad.
☝️ this
They are pissed so now pretending it didn’t happen and BP lied. Lol you can’t make this up.
The palace has not released any timings for the meeting — they only specified, after the event, in a background briefing to the royal rota, at about 6:30pm, that it had “concluded.” I 🤔 there was to be 🚫 details released.
AND how horrible to state the last sentence in the 🥇 paragraph-which is why security is needed for Birmingham. You could’ve just said 📸🤳 and not mentioned that word. We all know what is meant by saying that.
According to the court circular in the week Harry visited. There’s over fifty engagements that the losing side went out in Britain plus William could’ve cheered on his English ⚽ team for good PR until the semi finals. And yet here we are again 👄 📰 about California 😁
Exactly. Sykes lands on “pics or didn’t happen” because the tabloids were salivating for info and pics.
But Sykes also goes with, “this sudden attack of visual discretion” is because the British public isn’t ready to take the rehabilitation, Meghan, blah blah. Absolutely zero confession that you, Tom Sykes, and your evil tabloid partners have created such a situation that’s so unsafe for the Sussexes.
No. Sykes is pretty clear that the meeting happened. But apparently the british public couldn’t handle a photo released or something like that, because of how unpopular Meghan is.
It’s funny, he was saying for weeks how much Meghan would’ve needed or wanted a photo like that. Now that it didn’t happen, they are all quite angry about it and acting like it was some genius move by the King. It’s more likely Meghan would never agree to the palace controlling her children’s first images out into the public. The truth is, the British media, and by extension, the British public will go along with whatever the King’s press office want. They were told to hate Meghan so they do. If they are told to like her again – in about 6 months, they will.
At Christmastime, Charles will give a speech with pictures of his family behind him, and that is when everyone may see the private photo of all of them together. A picture with the kids is what Charles would have wanted to show, especially to convince himself that he is engaged with them for the right reasons.
Sykes and Charles know that a picture with Meghan and the kids would be the top story for a long time. Sykes is just mad that he doesn’t get to make more money. Charles doesn’t like the thunder stealing that Meghan’s glow inspires .
I thought so as well, one with the kids’ backs to the camera, or a photo far enough away so their faces can’t e sharpened to make them out.
I thought the exact same thing! Last week Megan gets criticized as a scammer who wants a photo with the king, this week she’s criticized because there are no photos. It is truly insane.
Well yes, that is a disingenuous and fantastical take. I don’t know if I’m even rage-baited bc it’s so absurd.
Meghan and the kids weren’t even there? So your king lied to you? That’s a tough one from a fierce royalist!. I think Meghan avoided being seen for two reasons. To starve the tabloids, and to prevent the grey man finding any reason to cancel high tea with Charles last minute. This was important to Harry, and the Sussexes clearly wanted to generate memories for their kids. So no risk, lots of fun… (with Camilla???)
Tom Sykes (Willy’s rage briefing mouthpiece) doesn’t sound like he will be happy unless Meghan is actually in a “shots fired” situation and it is absolutely disgusting to read his articles at this point.. he is a very dangerous person imo should be kept far away from from all of the Sussex’s.
Sykes and the press cabal are definitely responsible for whipping up hate and potentially violence against the Sussexes. JP Caonabo had a recent piece (it may have been reported here?) about stochastic terrorism. That’s when the media whips up hate and the resulting violence is unpredictable, in the sense of who or where, but it’s terrorism nonetheless.
“You didn’t get rained on last week, I don’t understand why you’re complaining that you need to have an umbrella!” /s
They are so bitter that they didn’t get any photos. Whether it was pap shots, or official photos, or on Instagram. Even though they were claiming that this is all that they wanted, they thought that it wouldn’t happen and they could pretend that they never asked for it, but since they have photos and details they have to comment on it.
And yes they can move about secretly and securely, they have shown that plenty of times. That’s why Meghan can casually mention a girls trip that she took with her friends on With Love , Meghan, and the head of the Diana Awards can casually mention meeting up with Harry but not telling the press when and where.
The issue is when they’re in public, they are in danger. But let’s not be obtuse here, they don’t want her to appear in public in the UK k. Because she would be welcomed and there would be crowds, which goes against their preferred narrative. Just like they all had the surprised Pikachu face in Australia when the clothes she wore sold out, and crowds met her, not to throw eggs.
What a hellscape their brains must be. They want her to be humiliated, but they also want her out and about because they are obsessed with her.
They need her out and about so they can feed off her with their hate articles and photos. because the Wales, even when they trot out the kids, aren’t selling.
You know they were all foaming at the mouth to get a picture of the Sussex kids like rabid dogs. I’m feeling secondary delight that they were all denied all their wishes for this trip. Starve, rats, starve.
I too feel “secondary delight that they were all denied all their wishes for this trip.” Frankly, they should all be grateful after accusing Meghan of killing Phil and Betty.
This is as transparent a demand for the palace to release photos of the Sussexes as I’ve ever seen, coupled with an illogical conspiracy theory.
The idea that Charles is involved in a grand plan to “thaw” relations with the Sussexes and pave the way for them to return to the royal family is a special theory from the mind of Sykes (and possibly William, who he mostly aligns with). In this version of events, somehow Meghan never traveled to the UK with the children and the entire royal organization, including the monarch and consort, just went along with that? Why on earth would they? Amongst the dumb royal rota conspiracies, this might be the dumbest.
I think this tells the press once and for all that William, Kate, Ma Middleton and KP know absolutely nothing when it comes to Harry and/or Meghan. I think the only reason KCIII and Camilla were quiet about the meeting was because they knew the “rage monster” would be annoyed. I can only imagine how many cushions were thrown (by both William and Kate) when the announcement was made that KCIII hosted an event for Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. As much as I liked that for once KCIII was the sole of discretion, I can’t help but agree with many on here who believe he had ulterior motives. KCIII was dragged all across the front pages for denying his son a bed for the night so was forced into agreeing to meet with his grandchildren. Peeing off William by meeting the children and using their full titles was just a welcome bonus. 😆
Sykes is trying to bait Meghan into posting photo evidence of her and the kids being in the UK on her instagram.
Good luck with that, Tom.
I actually like the idea of Harry taking the kids to meet Charles. It makes sense for Meghan to avoid Camilla because that automatically cuts off any insider leaks to the tabloids regarding Meghan’s appearance. Harry is no slouch and I’m fairly certain he provided all the protection Archie and Lillibet needed.
Not sure where the notion that Harry, alone, took Archie and Lili to meet with CIII and the consort. That never happened the most. No way on Earth Meghan would allow those precious kiddos to go to such a “meeting” without both parents. Meghan’s made of tougher and classier stuff than to feel the need to avoid the consort.
You’re wrong. Charles wanted his service dog there to protect him, because Meghan would be there too. I am sure Meghan was very gracious with both Charles and Camilla.
I didn’t say Meghan wasn’t there, I simply opined that it’s not the worst idea if things went down this way. I don’t call anyone else ‘wrong’ for saying with 100% certainty that H&M took the kids and everything was hunky dory with C&C. Not a single person here knows what really happened and that’s what makes all the speculation so much fun. For all I know, Camilla baked a cake and Charles regaled his grandkids with funny stories.
Meghan was there with the kids. Why would she stay away because camilla decided to be there. Meghan would not absent herself.
It is absolutely disgusting to use the word “murdered” in a piece about the Sussexes. Syko is planting seeds in the minds of people who are already deranged.
We have no idea what type of security protocols were put in place for Meghan, Archie and Lili. I doubt that Harry and Meghan allowed their children to be exposed to a possible attack, and I’m guessing that was part of the negotiations prior to meeting. But just like we’ll never see pictures, we will never know exactly what those protocols were. And I’m fine with that.
Yeah, I’m thinking that Charles gave them security for their trip. Of course with the proviso that it not get out in the press that the king provided them with said security.
I was wondering about that too.
And exactly who would such a proviso apply to?
It is the PARENTS of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who are the ones that make stipulations about their children. The PARENTS are the ones who set the boundaries for what the palace machine including chucky and his minions (some of whom he has no control over) can and cannot do regarding the minor children of H&M who has the sole and only say over how their children’s privacy is to be protected.
@kingston, the proviso I was referring to was Charles mandating that the Sussexes not divulge that they received security. In good part because that would contravene RAVEC’s statements about the Sussexes either not warranting security or someone not being able to pay for it, and in part, because, as evinced by an article in the tabloid press today, the Rota can say: See? They don’t need security!
You guys.
Sykes is NOT saying that the meeting didn’t happen. He’s actually saying that the conspiracy theorists who are insisting the meeting did not happen are wrong.
Yes, I’m confused why people don’t get that.
Yeah I didn’t get the vibe he was saying it didn’t happen. More so, it happened and it was locked down tight, so why don’t Harry and Meghan just do that for all events and never show up in public again. Hence, why he mentioned Harry’s New York trip that didn’t get papped in the airport either.
But they don’t really want that either. They say that so that they can pretend to be all so above it, and so bored and over the irrelevant Sussexes. But this is the dude that literally flew to Geneva.
Yeah, he’s definitely using it as an attack on H&M – first being that they can move quietly when they want to (which we all know, but of course Sykes is implying that sometimes they dont want to, as opposed to sometimes there being leaks), and the second being that they dont need security because this time things were fine. But that’s a stupid argument. No one has tried to kidnap George so things must be fine so he doesn’t need security – is that really the angle they want to go for here? You have security so “bad things” don’t happen.
Yeah, it’s disgusting what he is saying.
Actually psychoSykes is speaking with a forked tongue.
He has enough inside info (as in: from palace snitches) to believe the Sussex family was indeed in the uk. But in pointing out that the windsors and their handlers LIVE for performative actions that put them on public display to justify their existence and their leeching and mooching off their serfs, and that therefore no-pictures-mean-it-didnt-happen, he is also agreeing with the conspiracy theorists that the Sussexes children and their mother were not in the uk.
“My own observation is that this family usually communicates through visual images — Trooping, Sandringham at Christmas, the balcony — so it is valid to ask why no pictures have emerged…”
All the mentally deranged fukkers on Shithole Isle are conveniently forgetting that for 3 years after escaping from that vipers’ nest (2020-2023) in several interviews when he spoke about reconciling with his family, H has said: “I want a family, not an institution;” and that his interactions with his family would be PRIVATE.
So, no photographic evidence will be forthcoming. And I strongly believe H&M have ensured that strong protections surround images of their kids taken at the palace during this visit, such as owning the copyright on all photos of their kids.
And if, during his Christmas speech, chucky’s display table shows family photos, including glimpses of Archi and L ili, you can bet your bottom dollar that we’ll only see the backs of their heads.
You heard it here first.
No, he’s NOT agreeing with the conspiracy theorists. If you finished reading the part you quoted, you would see he then said ” But my sense is NOT that a huge fake meeting is being perpetrated on us. It is that this sudden attack of visual discretion is in recognition of the fact that it would have been too much for the British public to take this rehabilitation in one go. Project Thaw is a softly-softly exercise and Meghan in particular is hugely unpopular.”
He’s being an ass – he’s saying Meghan is so unpopular that a picture with her would hurt the royals – but he is very clearly shooting down the conspiracy theory that they weren’t there.
And of course we would only see the back of the Sussex children heads.
My response to you didn’t go through for some reason, but no, that’s not what he’s saying. If you read the whole excerpt, he ends up blaming the lack of pictures on Meghan’s unpopularity in the UK.
Which is…..an interesting take, lets say….but he’s not saying “pics or it didnt happen.”
Sykes is putrid. He’s arguing that the fact that Harry is still alive means he doesn’t need security.
Security following the murder of Ann Widdecomb is being reviewed for UK politicians
On Monday, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood offered Farage a meeting with the chairperson of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec).
Ravec is an independent body within the Home Office that is typically responsible for security measures for high-profile people, including celebrities, royals and politicians. In recent years, its remit has expanded to include MPs, even ones without a presumed high profile.
Farage has thanked the Home Secretary in a post on X and said: “I will meet with the chair of Ravec and discuss the security of all Reform politicians, including those who are not MPs”.
Last week before the murder, I wrote to my MP about my concern that Harry was on a high profile visit without the necessary security assessment being carried to determine level of risk. She has yet to reply.
Oh fabulous. This. s exactly what Sussex family needs. Ravec kowtowing to racist farage and his cartel.
You should start writing to your MP about ensuring appropriate security for H&M a the Invictus games. With 1 year there could actually be chance to impact those provisions
This is giving: they REALLY just want some photos. It’s giving “Prove it to us”. Which is unhinged but not unexpected.
The tabloids keep saying the Sussexes are irrelevant, Meghan is unpopular, blah blah blah. Yet they post about the Sussexes *incessantly*. It can’t be both.
This is so bizarre. Basically he’s trying to justify Ravec deliberately dropping the ball on giving Harry a security assessment and the Sussexes being denied security. Then he’s using conspiracies to express his and the presses disappointment that they couldn’t see Meghan, even though they whipped up hysteria about her being there. Whatever.
Sykes is a deeply disturbed man.
Using the children’s princely titles isn’t an olive branch. Those are their fucking names, Tom.
“this family usually communicates through visual images ” Therefore we should have photos of Kate Middleton leaving the hospital or going for treatments or William visiting her at the hospital or just last month her meeting with Melinda gates . By this Syko’s rationale, it never happened!
I see that whatever was left of Sykes’s brain has now waved the white flag of surrender to the joint forces of alcohol and vitriol.
Indeed.
He’s a classic example of radicalization in real time.
I agree with everything Kaiser has said here and Tom Syko knows this too but he has to play to his deranger base. I got the sense from some of the press including Syko may have believed that Harry remained in the UK over the weekend and into this week but that doesn’t seem to be the case. As for photos, Harry and Meghan are not in the habit of posting photos of their children and the Palace has shown restraint in this regard. We didn’t even know that the children met the Queen until Harry wrote about the visit in his book.
He has no information and is baiting the Sussexes to break the embargo.
If Camilla was there inside information would have been leaked by now.
On the main Google page, amidst the news surrounding the Invictus Games, there’s a story claiming Meghan skipped public appearances during her recent UK visit so as not to steal the spotlight from the veterans. :)))
They quickly swept under the rug the fact that the Palace had deliberately stripped Meghan and the children of their security.
Besides, had Meghan been there, the coverage would have focused on both of them equally; as it stands, there’s nothing.
I somehow don’t think that keeping completely under wraps in the UK was a loss for Meghan. If the UK royalists & press hate her that much, she’s safer by staying invisible but it’s also a very good thing to grey-rock them to death – starve them and give them what they deserve, which is NOTHING. Pictures, stories? Eat dust, Syke-o.
Deranger logic at its finest.
Did it not occur to him that there was no pap swarm (or worse) because nobody knew they were there? That’s since Harry wasn’t granted security, his visit would have been cloaked in secrecy, with them taking a private flight and shuttled to their destination straight from the airport?
Yes, they can move freely with no fanfare or risk to themselves if nobody knows where they are. They said as much when they stayed at Tyler Perry’s.
Had their announced their visit beforehand, I’m sure the paps would have fled whatever royal puff-piece coverage they were attending and rushed to the airport to get a shot of the little prince and princess.