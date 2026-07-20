At the Time 100 Sports gala, Prince Harry said his father is ‘doing great’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry exiting the Time 100 Sports gala last Thursday evening. He schmoozed really well at that event, taking photos with athletes, Time’s editors and assorted CEOs, and he also gave a lovely speech as well. He had a viral exchange when he walked the red carpet – he stood politely and tried to ensure that all of the photographers got some good shots. One photographer called out, “Mr. Duke of Sussex, sir.” Harry said, conversationally, “You are the most polite set of photographers I’ve ever met in my life.” Meanwhile, Page Six claims that Harry was especially chatty with people inside the event:
Prince Harry gave guests updates on his family during a surprise appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York City on Thursday night.
An insider exclusively told Page Six the Duke of Sussex was overheard telling guests at the Gala that his father — who has been battling an undisclosed cancer since 2024 — is “doing great.”
The spy also overheard the royal say his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are “happy” to be home in California after their brief visit to the UK.
“The kids are growing like weeds,” Harry gushed to a guest.
Earlier in the evening, Harry spoke to Page Six on the red carpet, exclusively telling us that “of course” he was upset over England losing to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.
Harry’s appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala came as a surprise, with many guests jumping at the opportunity to speak to the royal. Page Six obtained video of Harry, 41, meeting New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson, as the two shook hands and posed for photos.
[From Page Six]
It’s not really spilling royal secrets for Harry to tell a relative stranger that his father is “doing great.” Still, I wonder if King Charles and his prissy, control-freak courtiers will be furious. Not because of what Harry said, but because Harry said anything at all. Charles wanted sole control of the story! Anyway, it sounds like Harry is fine, and I’m glad he turned out for this event. I just wish Meghan came with him!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pretty sure Meghan was pretty tired after navigating with two young children in a hostile environment. Happy she was allowed to remain at home during this engagement.
It’s so funny the see the press trying to make a banquet out these meager crumbs. I have to laugh at Page Six’s “exclusive” quote from Harry. They had a piece the other day titled something like “Harry devastated by England’s loss” – a whole article about Harry saying “Of course.”
Yeah I saw a headline about “Harry leaks major health update about Charles!” and then i saw it was “he’s doing great” and I had to laugh. They will really do the most with the least.
Loved seeing Harry at this event. But yeah I’m ready for a Meghan appearance. Cookie Queens will premiere in August so maybe it could be something around that?
“Doing great” is much better than Peggy briefing that he is the virtual king because his father is on his deathbed.. but I’m sure someone over there will be complaining about it soon.
There will be rota rats complaining, of course. You can bet Wills being incandescent with rage. Harry shot a big fat hole in his “Charles is king in name only”-narrative! He spilled the beans! He violated the ND-Agreement! Traitor! You cannot trust him! Anything I have missed?
“Doing great” is hardly a health update. It’s very generic and something Charles and other Royals have said. But of course since it’s Harry, it’s going to be blown up as something it isn’t.
I can imagine that Meghan just wanted to be at home with the children after their trip to Europe. Harry didn’t say anything out of place, if he said anything at all. But this is just the British press trying to stir up things.
Great photos. Harry’s speech was excellent and really gave a summary of everything sports can be. I imagine everyone was allowed a plus one, and Harry’s plus ones were two American veterans who were Invictus Competitors who got appropriate recognition. I thought it was great timing for Harry and Invictus for this event to take place right after Birmingham.
This is like the 6th article about this that the RR and others pushed. Good grief. Also, they used the word “spy.” And that has negative connotations, so I loved they did it as a way to show that see, not everyone loves Harry. UGH
Maybe July is just Meghan’s break. She took last July off too, because I remember all of the articles about how she can’t take a break from posting on Instagram or people will lose interest in As Ever. I’m not on instagram, but other than saying something about the Emmy nomination and congratulating her team has she posted anything since the one week to go stuff started?
And yeah the media is getting desperate for something to write it’s pretty par for the course for the Wales’ but H&M aren’t giving them things to twist right now either.
Please Page Six, a red carpet two-words response (i.e.: of course) to a random reporter/photographer jellying a question, is not and “exclusive interview”.
Hot, hot Harry!