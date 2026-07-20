At the Time 100 Sports gala, Prince Harry said his father is ‘doing great’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry exiting the Time 100 Sports gala last Thursday evening. He schmoozed really well at that event, taking photos with athletes, Time’s editors and assorted CEOs, and he also gave a lovely speech as well. He had a viral exchange when he walked the red carpet – he stood politely and tried to ensure that all of the photographers got some good shots. One photographer called out, “Mr. Duke of Sussex, sir.” Harry said, conversationally, “You are the most polite set of photographers I’ve ever met in my life.” Meanwhile, Page Six claims that Harry was especially chatty with people inside the event:

Prince Harry gave guests updates on his family during a surprise appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York City on Thursday night. An insider exclusively told Page Six the Duke of Sussex was overheard telling guests at the Gala that his father — who has been battling an undisclosed cancer since 2024 — is “doing great.” The spy also overheard the royal say his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are “happy” to be home in California after their brief visit to the UK. “The kids are growing like weeds,” Harry gushed to a guest. Earlier in the evening, Harry spoke to Page Six on the red carpet, exclusively telling us that “of course” he was upset over England losing to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Harry’s appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala came as a surprise, with many guests jumping at the opportunity to speak to the royal. Page Six obtained video of Harry, 41, meeting New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson, as the two shook hands and posed for photos.

[From Page Six]

It’s not really spilling royal secrets for Harry to tell a relative stranger that his father is “doing great.” Still, I wonder if King Charles and his prissy, control-freak courtiers will be furious. Not because of what Harry said, but because Harry said anything at all. Charles wanted sole control of the story! Anyway, it sounds like Harry is fine, and I’m glad he turned out for this event. I just wish Meghan came with him!

Prince Harry, Founder of the Invictus Games Foundation and TIME100 Honoree toast to the Invictus Games and the power of sports. “In the arena, sport wasn’t simply rebuilding strength—it was restoring confidence, purpose, identity, and connection”#PrinceHarry #TIME100Sports pic.twitter.com/dSd0qeNN4h — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) July 17, 2026