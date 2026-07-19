Mail: ‘The veil is lifting’ for Prince Harry & he wants to ‘reverse Megxit’

The Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff has another wild exclusive about Prince Harry and Meghan. Two things are happening simultaneously with this exclusive: one, the Daily Mail is currently going full smear-job on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the wake of the Mail’s legal victory in the years-long hacking lawsuit; and two, Prince William and his office love to make false attributions. Meaning, William and his team constantly pose as “sources close to Harry” or “Sussex insiders” to push various agendas. All of which to say, I do not believe that Boshoff has any insider information on Harry and Meghan’s thinking, but this reads like a wish-list for what William wants for them. Some absolutely asinine highlights:
The Highgrove Summit: Just as I revealed in these pages three weeks ago, the conditions of the reconciliation were that there were to be no cameras in the room, no briefings and no Instagram posts about jam or anything else. To these strictures, an apparently humbled Harry agreed ‘in a heartbeat’ and he has been as good as his word. As a friend of his says: ‘Harry was never going to let the kids down, they were so invested in the trip. They FaceTime with Charles all the time, so they already have a relationship but they were so excited to finally come. It was their first proper chance to meet.’
The “Reverse Megxit”: But then I can reveal what was at stake was more than simply a grandfather, who has not been in the best of health, spending time with his grandchildren or even healing the wounds caused by Oprah, Spare, Harry & Meghan on Netflix, the court actions against the Home Office and all the rest of it – the Sussexes are seeking to reverse Megxit. It seems that a return to the UK is being contemplated in some form and that the couple’s holiday home in Portugal will be used as a staging post back to Britain.
Harry feels unwelcome in America: A friend of Prince Harry says: ‘There is definitely a feeling in his camp that he has started to feel a bit unwelcome in America. That has been an increasing and significant shift in sentiment, a feeling that the American dream might not be all that it was cracked up to be. I am told that this is coming from Meghan as well as from him. I hear that Meghan is all for rekindling with and reconnecting with Harry’s English side. She is fully behind it….England is where Harry’s heart has always lain. It is no secret that they went to the States to try and seek their fortune, to try to capitalise on his fame and his royalty to some degree. They have had successes. A $100million Netflix deal is not nothing. But that American dream is cooling and she feels an outcast status as well. She feels like she is trying to push fresh thoughts and projects but it is not easy. So maybe enough water has now passed under the bridge here for some form of a return.’
Harry never wanted to be estranged from the Windsors: That’s not a permanent or imminent return, but to hear it being mooted still feels like a bombshell. Another source, who is less sympathetic to the Sussexes, says they suspect a different kind of cooling may lie behind the manoeuvres. The source said: ‘I don’t think he’s ever wanted to be estranged from his family. I think when he was madly in love with Meghan he could be blind enough to choose her. Now things are different, and the veil is lifting.’
The Sussexes’ half-in scheme: The couple want to carry on making money in the US and elsewhere, but to be treated as ‘working royals’ when in the UK. The situation now is that Harry earns money from sustainable travel company Travalyst and business coaching firm BetterUp, and is trying to make money from the Archewell production company, while Meghan has her lifestyle company As Ever and gets commission from plugging outfits she has worn on an e-commerce platform. But Harry is also undertaking charity work with his patronages on UK soil and being welcomed by the King in his home. It is a short hop from that reality to Harry and his family staying in a royal palace when he is next in the UK. And if that protocol is established, which Harry apparently feels sure can happen next time, then he looks as ‘half in and half out’ – precisely what the late Queen barred the couple from doing – as you can imagine.
Harry will be back in the UK in September, and then in Birmingham next year: What we do know is that Harry will be back in September for another charity event. There is an expectation that there will be another meeting with the King, and that he will accept an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace – in good time, this time. Next summer, he will be in Birmingham for all ten days of the Invictus Games and the plan is that Meghan will come with him for the whole thing. ‘If she is in the UK then they will want to bring the children too,’ says the friend. If it is possible, I’m told he would like the children to see what he does and experience some of the atmosphere of the games, which are very close to his heart. Where might they stay? Highgrove would make perfect sense, geographically.
The Sussexes’ home in Portugal: Crucially, this travelling to the UK is going to be made easier by the Sussexes’ purchase of a home in Portugal. A source says: ‘They had a house built in Portugal for the kids to be close to their royal side in case they want to participate. It’s in a private part, I’m not sure it’s finished yet. Meghan was having Soho House decorate it.’ Harry’s friend says: ‘The house in Portugal is a foot on the right side of the pond and I believe that they spent time there after being in the UK last week and before it as well. It’s striking distance for them to get to London. Harry has no desire to be Eurotrash, he is very proudly British and English and wants to be in England but Portugal could be a kind of a stepping stone for a couple of years.’
Harry speaks to his brother?? What remains unresolved is the schism between Harry and his brother Prince William, the heir to his spare. Friends of Harry claim the two men ‘do communicate’ and say: ‘It would have been the most amazing signal to everybody if William had managed to be at Highgrove.’ That seems the faintest of prospects but Harry must be serious indeed about reconciliation to even talk about aiming for this outcome. As one Sussex source observes: ‘Everyone knows their future is not in his dad’s hands – it’s in his brother’s.’
“Everyone knows their future is not in his dad’s hands – it’s in his brother’s.” I’m begging William to get some therapy. Do you see what I mean about how this reads like William’s wish list of the Sussexes’ desires and fears? The crap about Harry’s failed American dream, the idea that Meghan is open to living in the UK, “the veil being lifted” on Harry’s love for his wife, the idea that owning a luxury villa in Portugal makes someone “Eurotrash”… this is all “Harry, according to William.” There’s more in this piece about how Harry is never going to fight for security anymore, and he’s also not going to sue the British press any more because he’s so humiliated in defeat! What absolute bulls–t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
Utter BS… Harry not feeling welcomed in the U.S.? He’s been embraced! The kids FaceTime with Grampa King? 🤣 🤣🤣 If there was this kind of closeness in communication with Charles there would be no issue or confusion about security or being welcomed to stay in one of the millions of homes owned by the crown..Or having to jump through hoops just to have a one hour in person visit with dear old Dad..
Harry is more welcomed in the US than William is in the UK
Charles took away their uk home. Keens have not changed. The sussexes are not going back
Twenty years later we will still have this nonsense 😃
I don’t know if this is William’s desires or the British media’s, but I know it’s not the Sussexes. None of it makes any sense, if you think about the fact that everything that they’re saying would put them back under the control of the courtiers, even part-time.
We’re supposed to believe that after 6 years of being able to live where they want, work with who they want, promote what they want, on their own determined schedule they will put themselves back on their control of the courtiers? Courtiers who would of course be incredibly fair and accommodating, when determining which media they have to work with, when they have to work, and managing working Royal time, in a way that won’t infringe on their abilities to earn money and attend events that may get them additional exposure?
They always give themselves away of where it’s really coming from, with this sense of unearned superiority and sneering colonialist takes. Harry feels like an outsider in the US, that’s why he gets standing ovations when he appears on talk shows, and people scramble to take photos with him at award shows? Harry doesn’t want to be Euro trash, so he’d rather have a home in the UK instead of Portugal?
Meghan’s feeling like an outcast and outsider in California (?), so she wants to return to the UK(!!)? Come on now. And when he was madly in love with Meghan? The way that bitterness at his happiness in his marriage can’t even pretend to be hidden. They LOATHE the fact that 10 years in, they still are in love with each other.
They don’t have any actual details about what happened at Highgrove, (how long they actually were here, and what they did and who they met with while not in public), so now they’re just writing fanfiction. Harry comes every September for Wellchild, and obviously would be back in 2027 for Birmingham.
The kids will both be starting school in September. I can’t think Meg will leave the kids, especially since Lili is starting Kindergarten this year. It’s a big step for her, and I don’t think H or M would want to miss that.
Harry and Meghan have both expressed they are never going back to royal duties yet these dumb tabloid journalist rinse and repeat this lies fed to them by the palace pr.No one except for the crazy kate fans believes anything they write or these sad royal podcast where they willfully twist the lies for dramatic effect to maximize the hate against Harry and Meghan.They aren’t coming back so you would think they would actually write about will and kate who do very little for their royal patrons . If they actually wrote the truth about the current royals they would actually make a lot of money but this current lot of British journalist are afraid to write anything that is not approved by the royals.
harry said returning to live in the uk would be “unsurvivable.”
This is Scoot’s fevered wet dream: to have Harry unhappy, with his chosen life, his chosen wife… basically groveling at Scoot’s feet to come back, even in a minuscule way, so Scoot can lord it over him, making Harry beg for every morsel. Not just this, but (just a tin-foil moment here) having Meg unhappy with how her life has turned out, so much, that she’d turn to Scoot for help and “consolation”.
We all know how Scoot had a crush on Meg from her Suits days; the wanker probably did some “scepter play” over that. Wouldn’t surprise me; but even more than Harry, Scoot would kill to have Meg under his control, like an old time villain.
I agree that, hopefully, a veil has been lifted from Harry’s eyes but it’s not the one that William’s fever dreams are producing.
This piece is all over the place and nothing rings true. How are we to believe that Charles FaceTimes with the children when the British press boasts that he doesn’t have a cell phone?
I would bet my house that Charles is not regularly FaceTiming with the kids. Has it happened a couple of times? Sure, I’ll buy that but ‘regularly’? Not unless they changed the definition since I last checked.
Delulu. Strait up delulu. Fantasy literature. It’s almost funny. One detail that caught my eye. They’re saying Harry makes money from travalyst. Does he? I truly don’t know. He could, idk? Or is it just another made-up detail?
A few weeks ago the British press were saying that Meghan was the breadwinner.
Yes he does. He is the sole person of control listed and contrary to people’s statements, it is not a charity, it is actually a company, inching towards billionaire/trillionaire status with all the partnerships which have been established. Harry actually has a phenomenally creative brain and good entrepreneurial instincts and is a master networker (has this in common with his wife!). To create something like this from scratch and launch it while the UK media were running their “private jet” smear campaign in a feverish bid to derail it is truly remarkable (KP actually had reporters at the launch event asking planted “some say” type questions about hypocrisy and private jets and it was then that William and Kate did their Flybe empty jet “commercial flight” stunt). To sustain and grow it to this level after all that and while being busy with so many other things is very impressive.
Bottom line, Harry and Meghan are already mega-rich from their investments alone, even before we get to the little that we do know about their public work.
P.S. William’s Earthflop Pitch-at-Palace-light event is competing with Invictus, but it is also competing with Travalyst.
Travalyst is a non profit. A while ago, when Harry traveled on their behalf to a conference, they made a statement that Harry does not get paid.
Here’s what AI has found:
Prince Harry does not take a salary or get paid a profit from Travalyst, serving instead as its founder and active strategic leader.
Organization StructureNot-for-Profit: Travalyst operates as a not-for-profit entity limited by guarantee.
No Financial Return: Prince Harry acts as the public face and founder, but does not draw an income, salary, or financial dividends from the organization.
Role: He remains involved in strategic decisions and board discussions alongside travel industry partners.
If you’d like, I can provide details on: How Travalyst is funded by its corporate members
Omg, how these people are relentless and desperate fabulists. This is all cooked up in their pathetic network of broken brains. They squawk about how unpopular H & M are but obsess to the point of insanity over any tiny crumb they can hoover up on them. “Currently” living in the U.S. apparently means he hates it there and is planning to move back to the UK – ??? That’s parsing things in pure desperation. The way they so confidently describe Harry’s inner feelings about his wife and his degree of love for her — completely bonkers. I pray Meghan never goes back because they’ve got her cast as this evil master-mind and I honestly wonder if they only want Harry back so that they can all jump on her and spend their days pounding the sh*t out of her. It’s like malevolent narcissism on a huge scale with the royalists.
@Paintybox … I believe this is part of the British media and Kensington Palace campaign to ‘poison the well’ for the Sussexes in America. There is a reason why the British tabloids and other media outlets opened ‘U.S’ editions within a year of Harry and Meghan landing on their feet in Montecito.
And let’s not forget the enthusiastic UK ‘smear the Sussexes’ campaign support of the U.S. based Murdoch rags and hit pieces by British or British adjacent journalists working at U.S. publications. Like that Hollywood Reporter editor with deep ties to Tina Brown.
This is hilarious.
Did this idiot just imply that people living in Portugal are all Eurotrash? Honey the trash is sitting on your throne.And lying in wait for their chance at playing King.
They wish they were Eurotrash after the Brexit.
It’s giving poorly written fanfic.
That’s exactly what it’s giving. AO3 vibes fr.
More like fan fiction dot net
If Harry can live in England and increase his charity work without committing to royal duties, why not? It would benefit the kids to experience their father’s heritage and hopefully come to know the UK as a welcoming place. It’s obvious that having a connection with his English relatives is important and he should be able to share that with Archie and Lillibet. Meghan can run As ever from any place she desires.
How are they going to be able to live in the UK when the Palace refuses to protect them? Is the press going to back off and leave them alone in the UK?
The tell is “welcoming “. 🤣🤣🤣 sure, Jan. We’ve all seen how welcoming it is. Curious who you work for?
Scooter is there. They won’t go back
Why not go back?
The abuse was so extensive that Meghan wanted to un**ive herself. They’re still trying from afar.
Thank you, THIS! Sometimes I’ve just got to side-eye some comments, because honestly: “welcoming”? They haven’t let up on their campaign of racist abuse and their stochastic terrorism has spread its tentacles to her home country, to which they had told her to return if she didn’t like the abuse they were meting out to her in the UK. It’s a miracle that Archie was born at all and he was not a week old before he was “welcomed” by being compared to a chimpanzee – and the palace remained SILENT. The BBC broadcast a racist skit with a very dark-skinned M threatening to knife Kate and the COUNTRY gave very little pushback, though they would have been up in arms had anyone painted Kate in even a fraction of poor lighting. Have we gone blind and deaf all of a sudden?
Their lives are in danger IN the UK and they are being denied the protection that even pop stars get when they visit, while the media which profit from them and create harmful situations for them continue to insist that they do not deserve protection and gleefully announce to all lone wolves that they are unprotected and would out their location and routes to said location in a heartbeat if they knew where they were in the UK. Thank goodness for Californian laws protecting minors.
The Sussex children can read all about how “welcoming” their father’s country was and continues to be without needing to subject themselves to it. Because you can bet your bottom dollar that they will be on the receiving end of some of that treatment – and be negatively compared to the Wales children – if they ever get photographed in the UK.
Just say suicidal. We’re all adults here (presumably). That kind of censorship is ridiculous.
@MAGDALENA
When Archie was three months old—during a visit to South Africa—a fire broke out near the crib where he was sleeping at the British government residence where the family was staying; his parents were attending an official engagement at the time. It could have ended in tragedy were it not for the vigilant Black nanny who, before heading out for dinner, had taken the sleeping Archie with her, carrying him in a sling on her back. The smoke was so thick that it filled the corridors and drastically reduced visibility. The three-month-old infant would have stood no chance.
@Kasztanka Exactly. Even after the little cherub was born and healthy and active those vipers still kept trying. And they haven’t stopped. If we were to catalogue all the known threats, lies, slights, etc., a far more sinister narrative would emerge – oh wait: we HAVE done that, so we already know how sinister things are and have been. And we don’t even know HALF of what M and A were subjected to *in the UK*.
And look at all the headlines telling them both, but mainly M, that they are not welcome!
Harry said “some people DO want history to repeat itself” and that has not been lost on those paying attention.
I’ll just say to the OP that “It’s obvious that having a connection with his English relatives is important” – yes, that’s why they spent so much time with the Spencers. English relatives does not necessarily mean “royal” relations.
I’d hate to be “welcomed” like that.
A welcoming UK? Is this sarcasm? Look what all this welcoming did to both Harry and Meghan in the past?
And do they really want their kids to experience the royal system where their father had to beg his father for money and be treated like a potential organ donor for his brother and constantly treated like a scapegoat??? Who wants that kind of heritage?
From what I have seen in print, Prince Harry has found his tribe in America. I think we can all safely write, the Sussexes will not be coming back, do not want to come back and will refuse to live artificially again as part of Harry’s family. Folks write this nonsense because it is their hope and dream for the Sussexes. At one point. I thought they were at the acceptance stage, apparently they have not climbed that hill yet.
Alison Boshoff writes endlessly amusing fantasy articles about Alice Evans that ignore her documented incidents of heinous behaviour, lying and financial deception.
I don’t think that anything else she writes would be much better.
Total tabloid hack, does not know what truth means.
The Daily Mail writers are incapable of admitting that one of the main reasons why Harry will never live in the UK with his wife and children is the ongoing hate and smear campaign being conducted by the Daily Mail. His family would not be safe. If anything I would say his recent visit to the UK must have confirmed that. The second reason which this awful woman does acknowledge is that his future would be in the hands of his brother who he cannot trust. The rest as has been said above is pure fanfic.
More of William’s global diplomacy – owning a home in Portugal makes a person Eurotrash.
But I love how she starts out saying nobody has been saying a word about anything, and then she “reveals” a host of bullsh*t that could only have come out of her (or William’s) diseased brain.
I agree that the veil has truly lifted from Harry’s eyes on which family members love him for himself and have warmly embraced his wife and children. He has also found out whose friendship and loyalty he can count on and who he can’t. This article is dictated by Will ‘s desire to have his brother completely at his mercy and that is never going to happen. Harry and Meghan enjoy freedom in the Us and they want to shield their children from BM craziness. He just wants to visit his father privately with his wife and children on occasional holidays through out the year. He wants to freely visit UK and support his charities a couple of times a year and have security commensurate with the threat level after a proper assessment. Harry is not intent on storming any citadels and returning to live and work for RF and be beholden to Wil in any way. That ship sailed six years ago. Will can cool his jets and begin therapy to get to grips with his own life and plans rather than ludicrous fantasies about pulling the drawbridge on Harry to prevent even the briefest visit to the UK.
William had better be careful what he wishes for; if he keeps screaming and acting like a madman, he might end up in a psychiatric ward sooner than on the throne—whereas Harry wouldn’t even need to mount a campaign; they’d simply deliver the crown to him in Montecito, begging him to save the royal legacy. 🤣
Come to think of it, if the monarchy were to survive—recognizing that it’s the 21st century and thriving by serving the public rather than robbing them—ONLY Harry could pull that off, especially with a woman like that by his side.
LSD and other drugs can cause hallucinations.
All this wishful thinking/fan fiction wet dream belongs to British tabloids. They want Sussex content on UK soil and they are trying to sell it to William by using a narrative of regret and begging on behalf of the Sussexes. If only the media can convince The Scooter that a Sussex return would mean failure for the Sussexes and not getting what they wanted, ie independent income with charity work in the world including the UK.
William is a deeply unwell man.
No matter what happens between Harry and Meghan in the future, Harry will never ever leave his children in America to live full time in Britain. Even if he got along with his brother.
Maybe the rota need a field trip to Montecito. A week of sand, sun, surf and wine tasting … then go home and try to write with a straight face that the Sussexes are leaving Montecito. 🤣
The funny thing about not growing up is that it doesn’t save a person from the awful things in life.
Harry preferred combat to living in London and being a royal. This is just wishcasting.
And the kids FaceTime with Charles all the time? Sure, Jan.
Some time ago, there was all this wishful thinking—claiming, of course, that Harry is still “royal” (as if he ever stopped being one) and could return (they didn’t mention Meghan and the children) and be welcomed back at any moment, provided he shuts down all his business ventures.
Get this! They don’t even hide the fact that they dream of him coming back under their thumb—giving up his own money to become completely dependent on the Palace (read: on William, who is practically salivating at the mere thought of such a scenario).
Other royals can launch inept business ventures that flop before they even get off the ground, yet for Harry to return, he’s expected to close down businesses generating millions of dollars—the very kind the royals themselves dream of having.
It’s reminiscent of those protocols created specifically for Meghan—rules that didn’t actually exist.
They simply can’t stand the fact that H&M are thriving independently outside the BRF—doing far better than those rotting remnants of the institution that are propped up by the public.
Sorry, I got stuck on the part about Harry and Meghan feeling like outcasts. Harry and Meghan, who call Oprah and say “we’re coming over right now with baby ducks”? Harry and Meghan, who hang out with Hollywood elite? Harry and Meghan, who ARE among those elite?
If that’s what being an outcast looks like……well go on then crazypants lol.
Hasn’t it occurred to anyone in the entire UK that if H & M actually did want to to return there, they would just do it?
They don’t need anyone’s permission to do so.
Morons.
No-one cares if William is having another tantrum or Kate has a new wig. They do care that she is obviously in need oy therapy for her eating disorder and William is a crazy, angry, petty little bi*ch. It is so ridiculous that these writers constantly denigrate harry and Meghan. What they don’t seem to realize is that:
1. None of us care what they think and write. It is stupid and silly dross. And it’s all untrue. These are good people doing good things, enjoying their life raising their kids and trying to help make things better.
2. They are not journalists. Journalists write about current events, news, and interesting subjects that are fun to learn about. They are not even good fiction writers. When I read a book, it has a plot and an interesting and exciting story. The writing itself is enjoyable to read. This manure is not interesting, it is the same thing over and over and over again. Most people do not care about the British royals unless it’s Princess Di who was a kind, good hearted, strong woman who did good things despite being treated terribly by her in-laws. Or Harry and Meghan who are also good, kind, charismatic people trying to live their lives and help people who need help.
This is all extrapolation based on a few visits. This doesn’t seem to reflect much of their actual real life, work wise or personally. As for not suing the Home Office, that’s quite high on the wishlist. He’ll stop suing when they give him adequate security and a risk assessment. The rest of this article is some weird fever dream.
I think it is the Summer silly season and just recycling old, tired nonsense. Harry and Meghan have literally moved on with their lives 6 years ago. BM are trapped and rehashing narratives and RF is their ultimate soap opera with everyone playing assigned roles: older patriarch with patient devoted second wife.resentful.offspring who are the warring offspring of the dead first wife. The brothers were once close but split asunder by the wives. Both wives are gorgeous and ambitious but who is the rightful heir? It is outrageous and full of cliffhangers after sumptuous weddings and babies galore. It’s become an industry complete with merch, online speculations and endless books. Sources close to leading characters spill the tea and claim to be on the inside of somebody else’s life and even to know what they are thinking.Everything is grist to the mill. Maybe it’s the pernicious influence of having to compete with unregulated social media but newspapers seem to print opinion pieces without fact checking eg unidentified sources or it is understood or we all know!? Certainly the Fail feel very emboldened by their court case win to carry on writing BS about the Sussexes. It is not like we don’t have proper news to REPORT on like the new PM and new cabinet being announced tomorrow.