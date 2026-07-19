Tommy Paul & Paige Lorenze’s New York wedding got a splashy Vogue feature

Several months ago, New York Magazine had a fascinating article about how difficult it is for couples to get their weddings featured in Vogue these days. Vogue’s editors are choosey and elitist, and if the groom or bride isn’t a celebrity or very rich, it’s unlikely that Vogue will even bother publishing the wedding photos. So… imagine my surprise that Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze’s wedding got a big, splashy Vogue feature. In case you didn’t know, Tommy is a tennis player, usually top 20 in the world, and he’s made a few very good runs at a few majors (semifinals in Melbourne, quarters at Wimbledon and Roland Garros). He’s beaten Jannik Sinner once and Carlos Alcaraz three times. So, a good player, but inconsistent. Paige Lorenze is a pretty successful influencer and she has a lifestyle brand. Are they Vogue worthy? Apparently. It’s probably worth mentioning that Anna Wintour loves tennis, and Tommy is probably one of the best-looking American men in tennis.

You can see the big Vogue feature here. Paige took the lead, but that’s the case with most Vogue features, they’re mostly about the bride. Paige and Tommy met in 2022 after she DM’d him, their first date was in New York, at the US Open, and Tommy proposed last summer in Nantucket. Their wedding was held at Old Westbury Gardens in Nassau County. Interestingly, Paige says that she ruled out a destination wedding immediately: “Tommy and I always knew we wanted to get married in America, in the state where we met, and somewhere that felt accessible for the people we love most.” I get it. And if you’ve listened to one of Tommy’s interviews, you know that this man wouldn’t know what to do at a destination wedding in France or Italy.

The bride hired wedding planners to help out, and she wore a Carolina Herrera bridal gown, and a different Herrera dress for the reception/cake-cutting. Then a custom Wiederhoeft mini dress for the after-party. It honestly looked lovely, and I like that Paige planned everything around the tennis schedule (post-Wimbledon) and that they had their wedding in America. It looks beautiful, truly. I was astounded by the number of groomsmen! The wedding party was enormous. My one quibble is that I dislike any strapless dress where the bustline is that high. I get that she was probably trying to go for a more conservative look (as in, no cleavage), but it’s just a peeve.