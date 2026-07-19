Tommy Paul & Paige Lorenze’s New York wedding got a splashy Vogue feature

Several months ago, New York Magazine had a fascinating article about how difficult it is for couples to get their weddings featured in Vogue these days. Vogue’s editors are choosey and elitist, and if the groom or bride isn’t a celebrity or very rich, it’s unlikely that Vogue will even bother publishing the wedding photos. So… imagine my surprise that Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze’s wedding got a big, splashy Vogue feature. In case you didn’t know, Tommy is a tennis player, usually top 20 in the world, and he’s made a few very good runs at a few majors (semifinals in Melbourne, quarters at Wimbledon and Roland Garros). He’s beaten Jannik Sinner once and Carlos Alcaraz three times. So, a good player, but inconsistent. Paige Lorenze is a pretty successful influencer and she has a lifestyle brand. Are they Vogue worthy? Apparently. It’s probably worth mentioning that Anna Wintour loves tennis, and Tommy is probably one of the best-looking American men in tennis.

You can see the big Vogue feature here. Paige took the lead, but that’s the case with most Vogue features, they’re mostly about the bride. Paige and Tommy met in 2022 after she DM’d him, their first date was in New York, at the US Open, and Tommy proposed last summer in Nantucket. Their wedding was held at Old Westbury Gardens in Nassau County. Interestingly, Paige says that she ruled out a destination wedding immediately: “Tommy and I always knew we wanted to get married in America, in the state where we met, and somewhere that felt accessible for the people we love most.” I get it. And if you’ve listened to one of Tommy’s interviews, you know that this man wouldn’t know what to do at a destination wedding in France or Italy.

The bride hired wedding planners to help out, and she wore a Carolina Herrera bridal gown, and a different Herrera dress for the reception/cake-cutting. Then a custom Wiederhoeft mini dress for the after-party. It honestly looked lovely, and I like that Paige planned everything around the tennis schedule (post-Wimbledon) and that they had their wedding in America. It looks beautiful, truly. I was astounded by the number of groomsmen! The wedding party was enormous. My one quibble is that I dislike any strapless dress where the bustline is that high. I get that she was probably trying to go for a more conservative look (as in, no cleavage), but it’s just a peeve.

Photos courtesy of Vogue’s Instagram, Avalon Red and Backgrid.

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6 Responses to “Tommy Paul & Paige Lorenze’s New York wedding got a splashy Vogue feature”

  1. cosmo says:
    July 19, 2026 at 8:16 am

    How much input does Anna have since Chloe Malle took the reigns?

    Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 19, 2026 at 10:43 am

      How much imput? As always – her influence is limitless; not only is her name alone enough to command it, but she also holds the positions of Global Editorial Director of *Vogue* and Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast—a powerful global media company based in New York that publishes the world’s most prestigious magazines, including *Vogue*.
      As you can see, Anna still runs the show 🤣

      Reply
  2. Magdalena says:
    July 19, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Never heard of these people before. They’re a good-looking couple. Sweet that they met after she took the initiative and that he realised that he wanted to nail things down soonish thereafter.

    This gave me a massive laugh though:

    “And if you’ve listened to one of Tommy’s interviews, you know that this man wouldn’t know what to do at a destination wedding in France or Italy.”

    😀 😀 😀

    Reply
    • Tis True, Tis True says:
      July 19, 2026 at 10:04 am

      Looking at her Wikipedia page, she’s dated a lot of famous men, including Morgan Wallen. Also Armie Hammer. She gave a very brave interview, detailing his abuse during their brief relationship, so mad props to this lady and very glad to see her with this beautiful wedding. She seems so incredibly happy.

      Must say it’s very nice to see a lovely, traditional wedding that’s local for the couple. Destination weddings need to end already.

      Reply
  3. Truthiness says:
    July 19, 2026 at 10:30 am

    Paige Lorenz was one of the women hurt by Armie Hammer, right before he was revealed for what he was.

    I think friends and family cocooned around her for recovery, probably therapy too. She doesn’t want anyone to speak of it, she wants it erased from her life. The one that Armie bragged about branding his initial, without permission. I’m not positive but I think she did immediate Inpatient for a complete reset, then she left California entirely.

    Reply
  4. Margot84 says:
    July 19, 2026 at 11:11 am

    Who? People still pay attention to Vogue?

    Reply

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