Kay: The Sussexes should know that ‘anonymity is the best form of security’

Soon after the Sussex family met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove two Fridays ago, the British press got a statement from Buckingham Palace. It’s widely assumed that Charles’ office didn’t confirm anything until Prince Harry, Meghan and their kids had left Highgrove. All of this caused a great deal of consternation from the photographers and royal reporters trying to track Harry’s movements in particular. The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths and Caroline Graham cowrote a piece as if desperately trying to explain the lack of Sussex sightings and blame it on the fact that a Chanel event was being held at Highgrove at the same time. It’s clear that Meghan and the children moved very, very quietly, and there were zero photos of Meghan throughout the visit. No one even knows where any of them stayed, although it’s widely believed they were at Althorp for several days. Chris Ship claimed the Sussexes were even in the UK up until Tuesday, July 14th.
Well, the lack of photos of Meghan, Archie and Lili has made the royalists go even crazier. They’ve got conspiracies on top of conspiracies – maybe Meghan wasn’t even there, and the palace lied about the whole thing! Maybe private security is good enough! Maybe the tabloids’ attempts to track the Sussexes just failed because the tabloids are incompetent! Well, the Mail’s Richard Kay was asked to chime in on all of this:
The success of Prince Harry’s quiet trip to Britain shows that anonymity is in fact the best form of security, not round-the-clock police protection, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay has argued.
Despite reportedly threatening not to bring his wife and children to the UK over concerns for their safety, Buckingham Palace confirmed last Friday that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet enjoyed a private cup of tea with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove.
The world’s media only learned the meeting had taken place after the family left, via an official statement by the Palace, and it is still not known where Meghan and the children travelled from for the reunion. Speaking on Palace Confidential, Editor-at-Large Kay said the meeting provides a blueprint for the Sussexes’ future visits and goes to show that much of the ‘drama’ over their safety was overblown.
‘Harry and Meghan can come in and depart the United Kingdom whenever they like,’ he began. ‘We don’t see photographs of them – unless they want to be photographed. They make such a drama about all of this, and yet the public don’t need to know. By and large, they can slip in and out. All this talk that Harry’s in danger and he needs this wraparound security – well, anonymity is the best form of security of all. No one can cause them harm. I know that sounds slightly glib, but I think it’s an important part of this whole package. Where did they come from? We don’t know… it’s absolutely proof positive that they are able to drop in and drop out of the UK as they please.’
[From The Daily Mail]
This seems to be a talking point being mimicked in other places too: that the lack of photos of Meghan “proves” that the Sussexes never needed police protection, and they could have been coming to the UK this whole time but they’re just drama queens about it! The thing is, it would have been a completely different story if Harry and Meghan had stuck to their original plan, with Meghan joining Harry at various public events. It would have been chaotic and dangerous, and the press would have ensured that Meghan received the bulk of their targeted hate. The problem isn’t “it’s totally safe for Meghan to fly in for a private family meeting.” The problem is that if Harry and Meghan attend public events – like the Invictus Games next year – it will be a total sh-tshow if police aren’t there. That’s the point Harry has been trying to make this whole time! This whole “gotcha, Meghan was perfectly safe because we didn’t know she had flown in” talking point is utterly bizarre and extremely dangerous.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Duke of Sussex speaks to members of the public, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs Chatham House in central London after attending the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice, as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs Chatham House in central London after attending the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice, as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, makes a speech to families during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, cuts a cake celebrating 20 years of the WellChild programme, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
If Meghan is unalived, they’ll blame it on Harry for not divorcing her when they ordered him to.
Pretty much. I hate this talking point that is now saying oh see they don’t really need security. It’s dangerous and gross. Harry is owed a risk assessment by the courts and RAVEC. End of. Will RAVEC now try and use this visit as evidence in a future assessment, is that what they’re trying to say? A stitch up for real.
Dear Richard Kay,
Go F*ck yourself. You pretended to be Diana’s friend. She may have done the same to you.
Acting like Meghan (and Harry) don’t have legiimate threats against them exemplifies your effin ignorance and/or complicit danger to Meghan, Harry and their children. Try not to treat the general public like their dumb asf#ck like you royal stenographers.
Some Brit who claims he used to write entertainment gossip in GB and now is based in the US says his “sources” *cough, cough* claim Meg *was* out and about, just in baseball caps and wigs. Yeah… I think as one of the most photographed women in the world, that face/profile, would be recognized by *someone* who’d have snapped a shot. IF she did go somewhere, ie: one of her charities, I’m sure it’d have been in a car with tinted windows in the back, her personal BG(s), and driven directly *into* whatever parking facility for the place. She wouldn’t waltz in through the front door. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
As for Lili and Archie, she’d never take a chance with them out in just baseball caps on Salty Isle.
A man who once had to walk behind his mother’s casket in a national public procession will never be anonymous.
So true.
Right? It’s such an idiotic suggestion.
“See, the Sussexes are perfectly safe as long as none of us know they’re here” is not the flex they think it is.
Yep! Such a weird take.
And right there, they’re DARVOing because they’d spent WEEKS leaking all manner of details when the Sussexes have visited in the past. Full detailed itineraries, deliberately chosen to put Meghan and Harry in danger.
And they were actively trying to do it again with this visit, but Harry and Meghan and their security team didn’t give away a thing. They locked the palaces out of the details, so Charles and Camilla and the palace hobgoblins in grey couldn’t retail it to the press.
H&M still need to be able to pay for armed security in the UK because of the dangerous climate Charles, Camilla, the courtiers, and the press have created.
So don’t ever let anyone know that you’re there, don’t do any charity events or visits, and pretend that you’re on the underground railroad? Not sure what their argument is here. They need security because when they’re visible they are in danger, so don’t ever be visible is not the response.
And private security could be enough, if they would at least collaborate with them. They don’t want to provide taxpayer funded security, but the sticking point for me is that they also don’t want to share intelligence. Okay, it’s ridiculous given who he is and their threat level that you don’t want to provide taxpayer funded security, but you won’t even tell them what danger they’re in? You’re basically telling them that it’s all in their head.
Which is the purpose of a lot of these new narratives as well. They want them out in public without any security so that they can stick cameras in their faces and chase them from location to location, so they can write articles and provoke a response. Harry’s mother literally died because that was their playbook and they see no problem with doing it again. In fact they seem pissed off that he won’t allow them to do it.
…And stupid enough to think that he *would*.
This is the royal family’s wet dream. Meghan, Archie and Lilibet and ideally Harry being silent and invisible so that they, the royal family, can spin the narrative as it suits them.
However this is not what the royal reporters, commenters etc. want. They need and create the drama for clicks and to entertain their readers. They always will seek out Meghan, Archie and Lilibet for the elusive photos and to create more drama to entertain their readership.
@ Monika – 100% – that is exactly the clusterf*ck in a nutshell. One wonders just how far Charles wants this to go. It’s sad that Harry is sentimental and wants his kids to have their heritage because his father is either very stupid and impractical or he’s a deceitful and dangerous man. (or all of those things, lol!)
Security in Great Britain – briefed and armed – for Harry, Meghan, and their kids is obviously, depressingly necessary.
1) Meghan Sussex is a public figure and should get the appropriate security for events like Invictus 1 year to go. It’s petty murderous spite to say otherwise.
2) Harry isn’t ‘sentimental’ about showing Great Britain to his family.
Harry was INDOCTRINATED from birth about the centuries of cult(ure) of Divine Right to Rule the United Kingdom
… until he escaped to military service.
GB is a huge part of his heritage – no non-royal could understand how deep those roots are for him, according to Sources (this website 😉).
Review of MP security needed after Widdecombe death, Burnham says – BBC News https://share.google/OzEmVrfisJPcSfWCe
Security for MPs is under review as a result of Widdecombe murder and this is a vital concern for all high profile people.. This BBC explains the role of RAVEC who are responsible for MP’s security and includes this important proviso:
A spokesperson added: “Any assessment of an individual MPs’ security arrangements or advice is subject to a rigorous risk-based assessment, conducted by security professionals and with input from the police and a range of professional authorities.
So this begs the question why aren’t RAVEC insisting that the essential risk based assessment being carried out for the Sussexes? I wrote to my own MP and complained about the lack of any such assessment being carried out for them prior to their recent visit. I have not received any reply which is odd as said MP belongs to Reform party who are vocally very concerned about their own security.
🎯
I bet if you were donating money they’d reply sooner 🙄. Please let us know if they ever respond. I always wonder if Brits ought to be more vocal about these blatant stitch ups and imho human rights violations.
This whole “gotcha, Meghan was perfectly safe because we didn’t know she had flown in” talking point is utterly bizarre and extremely dangerous.
Yes it is!
KP sympathizers act as if Harry had a choice in his life. He did not. He was born specifically to serve an institution that can never and would never offer anonymity – or even a low profile – to the grandson of the monarch.
This is a case of willful ignorance. The system cast Harry’s lot in life before he was born. Now the system needs to deal with it.
This always strikes me as the collective shrieking lynch mob mentality that prompts women in Taliban country to don the burka. See? If we can’t see you, you’re fine. No worries. Just hide. Then you’ll be safe. WT actual F? If this is the logic they’ve embraced, you just have to ask them, press, people, bystanders, etc. …why are you so utterly incapable of exercising any self-control in the presence of a woman who is attending a charity event to support her husband? And why is your lack of self-control her problem? It’s the mentality of a rapist, frankly. You made me do it. Gross.
“You made me do it” is one of my trigger phrases. Taylor Swift has a song “look what you made me do” and I turn off every time I hear it.
Because “you made me” is a lie. We all choose how we react to everything. No one (unless gun is pointed) can actually MAKE a person feel anything or do anything. We can’t stop crap from happening, but we can choose how we react to it. “you make me’ is a no win, blame game.
And no win is where they keep putting H&M lives, in a no win situation. Gross is exactly right.
That’s the point of the song.
invictus at Whistler generated 86mil for the city, so just imagine how much the bankrupt city of birmingham could generate if the sussexes were allowed to go about their business as usual. so its ging to be interesting to see how much the city would genrate when they half ass it . Just give them security and stop messing about
Good point!
Oh, so that’s why we don’t see William or Kate for months at a time – they’re saving money on security.
😂😂😂
Richard Kay should know moving that stealthily requires superb security and that does not come cheap. Maybe stop paying for ‘Uncle’ Andrew’s detail? Just a thought…
Dee(2), I think the subliminal message is: don’t ever show your faces anywhere public again, because it makes Kate and Will look like shit. So recede from public life and hide in your house with the 113 bathrooms if you really want to be safe. Don’t provoke us by making public charity appearances and outshining our two dumb, insufficient royals who do close to nothing. If you don’t disappear publicly, you are in danger and it’s your own fault. I think that’s the message/threat. Insane, of course. The Sussex family absolutely needs protection in England. They have no invisibility cloak, like in a Harry Potter movie, and if they are seen, they are potential victims because of the rage directed at them for years. So bollocks on them all. The answer is NOT for the Sussexes to disappear in anonymity, but for the Wales to appear and do their f-cking jobs, like they’re supposed to do. The fault lies with the Wales for looking like shit in their lazy ways. The Wales don’t want to DO more. They just want the Sussexes to do less, nothing, or disappear totally so the Wales won’t have to live up to their multi-million dollar jobs and no comparisons will be made. Will and Kate and their ways will become “normal.” They will never again get any flack or criticism. No one will overshadow them. That’s the way I see it. Horrible.
Every. Damn. Word. 🎯
This is how they silence them in the UK, which is fine. They don’t have to return publicly. Move the Invictus Games headquarters to the US. Things will only be worse when William is King. Sadly, some people don’t get to return to their home country.
Why don’t Meghan and the kids just don invisibility cloaks?? That would work! (snark)
This is an insane take: Just never appear in public, Sussexes, and you won’t get hurt (threat very much implied).
Thanks, Beverley. I always see your comments as incisive, astute and dead on.
So I agree with everyone – “you’re safe as long as no one knows you’re here!” isn’t the flex that Kay seems to think it is.
But also, obviously, Meghan wants to come to the UK and NOT have to hide out. She wants to support her husband and the Invictus games publicly. She shouldn’t have to feel like she and her children need to move under the cover of night so they can stay safe.
I think that their ability to slip in and out of the UK can only happen if the Palace doesn’t leak their location or whereabouts to the press. The Palace cannot be relied upon to keep details secret and Harry knows this hence the need for security.
My good man, why would you want to kill your golden goose? If the Sussexes go dark and you can’t write about them, anymore, who will pay your mortgage?
So Meghan and the kids should come to the UK to basically be under house arrest in order to be “safe”? Got it. Tell me again how the Sussexes are “absolutely desperate” to return to the UK? I mean who wouldn’t want to move 5000 miles in order to have to skulk around and not be seen in public. Pure insanity. Meanwhile, how’s Pedrew doing?
Andrew’s doing just peachy! Back to riding again & everything! 🤮
@MSIAM
Not just *arrive*, but slip in anonymously—stealthily, through underground sewers like rats—and get out the same way. Middleton would likely even throw a sack over Meghan’s head just to be safe, knowing that Meghan’s aura would effortlessly outshine everyone else, even from the sewers. The truth is, the real problem—and the cause of all the hysteria—isn’t the Sussexes’ presence itself, but rather their popularity and the warm, massive crowds they draw. They make the other royals look pale by comparison, despite a nearly decade -long smear campaign that, after their departure, escalated into outright criminal harassment, vilification, disparagement, and every other form of active persecution.
Yet there Harry&Meghan they stand: beautiful, in love, fabulously wealthy, and globally acclaimed. Despite the daily torrent of filth poured upon them, they are like a phoenix rising from the ashes, soaring far above the petty envy of those hollow vessels—both royal and commoner.
“make the other royals look pale by comparison”
Ummm 🤔 Mostly not at all?
Only Meghan has darker skin. /s
@Kasztanka your comment is 🎯🎯🎯🎯 (obviously )
Maybe if the ghoulish British media weren’t so goddamned obsessed with them, you mean? Get real.