Prince George will be more ‘confident’ at Eton because his parents aren’t divorced

After literally three years of drama over Prince George’s education, it does feel like there’s been an effort to bury the fact that the Princess of Wales lost. She lost her long-running battle to send George to a co-ed school, and not only that, she lost the battle to keep George physically and emotionally close to the Middleton family. If George had ended up enrolling in co-ed Marlborough, it would have been a huge victory for Kate AND the Middletons. Instead, George will go to Eton, his father’s alma mater, and George will be pulled into the Windsor side of the family. Well, royal biographer Robert Jobson thinks Eton is the perfect choice for George, and all of the royalists seem happy that Kate didn’t get her way.
More than three decades ago, then aged 14, Prince William stood in front of the imposing red brick of Eton College, ready to embark on the first chapter of his teenage years. Just two years on from that moment, the future King was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, following his mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pain of his parents’ very public divorce. Now, he is 44, and his son Prince George – who is turning 13 next week – will be following in his academic footsteps as he enrolls at the prestigious secondary school this coming September. But the young heir will be worlds away from the emotional landscape his father William had to navigate, royal experts have said.
‘The difference is everything,’ commentator Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail. ‘William walked into Eton carrying his parents’ marital war. George walks in from a settled home. Two parents, together, who built him a base and guard it fiercely. Confidence is not taught. It is absorbed.’
He recounted the first time he saw a young Prince of Wales tackling the brave new world of teenagerhood all those years ago. Robert shared: ‘It was 6 September 1995. Eton College. I was there, a reporter outside Manor House, in the pack. Behind a steel barrier. A boy of thirteen came out with his mother and father to pose for pictures with his housemaster, Dr Andrew Gailey. He had signed the Entrance Book. Charles and Diana stood either side of him. They were separated by then. The divorce was a year away. Nobody standing there that morning knew what Gailey, a quiet Ulsterman, a historian, would become to that boy. A rock.’
‘Two years after that photocall, Diana was dead, and it was Gailey who took William under his wing, educationally and emotionally, and steadied him. The school became his sanctuary. It seems like yesterday. Time flies. That boy is now the Prince of Wales. His son, Prince George, turns 13 on 22 July and goes up to the same school for the Michaelmas Half.’
Robert explained that William and Kate have done everything and more to support their eldest son in the move, as George prepares for a new academic era.
‘He asked them if he could board weekly at Lambrook. They agreed. It helped him grow, to be part of a collective,’ the expert said. ‘He is smart. He loves history. Standing before Henry VIII’s armour last October, his father said it plainly. “George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates.” He plays football and hockey. Hockey is his mother’s game. He supports Aston Villa, like his dad. Happy to cheer and punch the air in public. He has not been spared pain. He watched his mother fight and beat cancer. He watched his grandfather live with it. He has emerged steadier. Eton will be a challenge, but being close to home, in the shadow of Windsor Castle will help.’
‘As he steps out in his tailcoat, false collar, he will look a picture. But the environment will protect him like it did his father who thrived there. Then time. A great deal of it, let us hope, for George’s sake.’
It feels like Jobson is still blaming Diana for how William turned out. Please – Diana did what she could, and I feel strongly that if Charles had simply been a better husband and father, something like 90% of the Windsors’ issues would not exist today. Not to give William a pass – he had a crappy childhood, as did Prince Harry, but William is the very definition of “hurt people hurt people.” As for George… sure, his parents are not divorced. It’s not a moral issue, nor is indicative of how George will grow up in his teens. It also doesn’t mean that his family life is all sunshine and roses. I find it so interesting that they’ve retconned the “George boards at Lambrook” issue too. Soon we’ll hear that Charlotte boards all the time too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Poor kid. The briefings are already starting. And once he’s at Eton, the leaking will begin too.
Sure does seem like it is open season now to cover the tabloids with articles about a thirteen year old.. looks like they decided George is old enough to be fair game for the rota.
In reality, they’ve got to give the press *something*.
We the public are completely bored by the Waleses, unimpressed with the charmless King and Queen, and starting to question the relevance of a family that consistently requires more funds for upkeep, whilst giving back consistently less.
Count on a narcissist to deflect blame and redirect the narrative to one they control, even if it comes at a price for their child.
Children choosing to board at junior school seems rather worrying to me. I know some children are supposed to find it fun and some hate it, I wonder if it is better for some than living with mum and dad, especially if they spend a lot of time with their Nanny.
Kids feel/sense tension in the home, even when it’s not directed at them. Mom and Dad are mad, pillows are thrown, shouting and (incandescent) raging (about something, about each other), kids walk on eggshells not to set one off… Wouldn’t you want to get out of there, and not just up to your room? Sometimes the outside place feels the safest.
So much for the school run excuse… guess that’s going to be backtracked as well.
Are there really people in 🇬🇧 who care about this BS?
I think the most interesting thing about this piece is the admission that George was a full-time boarder at Lambrook. I suspect the media knew this for a long time now all the while portraying to the public that George was a day student. I agree with Kaiser that it’s likely that Charlotte is a boarder as well.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t longtime CB commenter Mary Pester say that the Wales kids were boarding for a while? This would have been couple years ago. It’s a partial explanation why W&K’s drop everything doing their kids school breaks. If they’re boarding full time, then the kid’s vacations are the only time they were see each other as a family.
You are correct. She was saying the kids were boarding months before William admitted it.
Louis probably isn’t but Maria is there with him anyway.
Weekly boarding means he came home on weekends.
Weekly is the most they offer at lambrook. Its weekly, flexible or occasional. It sounds like George was weekly and Charlotte flexible.
If both George and Charlotte were/are boarding that must be very lonely for Louis to be the only one at home. Poor kid.
How can the Daily Mail know that George is happier because his parents are not divorced. If their marriage is healthy why is this a story.
They are telling on themselves, because no one in a happy marriage would say or think that… a toxic marriage typically produces a toxic household and that isn’t a safe or healthy environment to be raised in.
Honestly, I think this is a message from Carole to William. The royal family is known to communicate to one another through the press, having been the exclusive channel for communcation between Charles and Diana for a decade. This is learned behaviour, mind, from the entire family who do this constantly. It’s far better, if you’re the weak disposition sort, to have someone else deliver your message than to say it in person.
And you can see a small glimmer of the message itself: divorcing your wife is a bad idea, don’t do it.
This came after multiple articles were planted recently describing Kate as “struggling” to manage her husband’s obsessive rage over his brother. It wasn’t framed exactly this way, but was very much “she is at the end of her rope with William,” and we’ve never seen any indication from her camp that she is anything less than fully pleased with her marriage. In fact, according to her favourite press handlers, the marriage is wonderful, perfect, never mind the infidelity thank you very much. Do not mention her scar, she’s touchy about that.
And as with the predictable lows of this relationship, every so often we get renewed glimpses of william once again trying to extricate himself from the situation. I also believe the admission that George preferred boarding to being at home with his mother and grandmother was approved for release by William. The “but he’s so lucky were still married” is Carole’s counter.
Moves and counter moves. It’s all so utterly stupid.
Ah so now they’re admitting that George was boarding on a weekly basis, not just once in a while. And the way said William said it in that podcast – something about “who is boarding this day” makes me think that Charlotte boards regularly as well and that Louis might even board sometimes (I think they allow it starting at 8? so maybe next term for him.)
Its very interesting that they kept that under wraps – first it diminishes the argument of being “hands on parents” and the “school run” (although I guess if there were still one or two kids at home, there would still be a school run.) I know that parents of boarding students can be involved and present in their childrens’ lives – btu they’re not dealing with homework, shuttling kids to different activities in the evenings, etc, because all of that is happening at school. (I dont think the Wales were involved with that anyway, but just as a threshold matter, with him boarding, its a non-issue.)
Second, it hurts the argument we’ve heard from Kate’s camp for the last three years = that she’s opposed to boarding, only day school, etc. Meanwhile George may have been boarding that whole time.
Also, in my opinion, if one kid is boarding weekly, the other boarding even half as much, and the third likely to follow suit – why did they need a bigger house? All three kids are only there for the weekends and they usually go to Anmer anyway.
Anyway all that said – often children of divorced parents are happier than children whose parents are still married but hate each other.
Jobbo is making it a point to highlight the state of the Wales marriage, both then and now.
George was choosing to board weekly because his home life wasn’t great. That’s the elephant in the room.
The tension between Kate and William remains obvious when they are in public and the kids are used as buffers. That’s going to damage them far more than a divorce.
How long has George been a weekly boarder?
I strongly suspect since Kate’s disappearance.
There are plenty of reasons to board that have nothing to do with your parents and their marriage and the state of your home life. But it can be a lifeline for people whose home life is just…. Not happy.
I am very surprised that Kate wouldn’t want George at Eton seeing she has done everything in life to convince herself this is the society she is accustomed to.
I always found the Kate doesn’t like Eton stories weird. She’s trying to so hard to prove she belongs on the top rung of that social ladder, why on earth would she object to Eton?
Because she will be looked down on at Eton by the other aristos. A school with a strong mix of old money AND new money (like it seems Lambrook is) would have been more to her tastes IMO because then she can be queen bee among the school mums.
The Princess of Wales is not going to be looked down on by anyone.
LOL she definitely is looked down on. Have you read a Tatler article about her??
Or remember when she tried to “phase out” Rose Hanbury and was fully rebuffed, forced to attend church with Rose publicly?
The Queen Mother was looked down by most aristos. She was tolerated but never accepted.
His parents are probably in a loveless resentful marriage which is worse than being divorced.
I feel bad for this kid. Eton will not boost his confidence imo. He’ll be surrounded by boys who are either brilliant or billionaires.
So, as we knew all along, the school run is a myth. George was boarding weekly; I’m guessing Charlotte has been, too; and there’s no way they do the school run regularly for Louis.
I have to say that Jobson paints a dreary picture of what it’s like to be a royal reporter: standing in a pack outside Manor House “behind a steel barrier” as a 13-year-old kid gets set to go to school. What a grim life for an adult — tracking the movements of a overprivileged teenager.
Or he will be less confident because they hate each other. You can’t have it both ways.
I would be happier with divorced parents rather than angry, verbally abusive parents who bang on and on about the uncle and aunt they despise and throwing “pillows”. Divorce would be better than watching my parents fake our “happy family” for the public.
Harry and William were at their most miserable when Charles and Diana were still pretending to be happily married but behind the scenes Diana was dealing with eating disorders etc. once the separation was made public and then the divorce, there was far less going on.
So Kate and William are subjecting their kids to the worst part all in the name of pretending there is nothing wrong.
Sadly George will be aware that if you make dad angry like Will blames Harry for everything, then you will be punished and banished. Obey dad and the sun shines but never, ever make him angry or face his endless wrath! Implacability and vindictive to your only sibling: is that something Will wants to teach his son that he has the right to punish younger siblings who displease?
Willnot probably believes that his feelings/ rants about Harry makes him seem strong and manly…kingly even and something for George to emulate as future king. I truly hope George (and the other kids) has better role models in his life. But given his dodgy Middleton relatives, I feel for that boy. Too bad his normal and happy Uncle Harry lives so far away…..
It’s strange that at no point does the writer mention that also William’s problem is that his father’s greatest wish on earth at the time he entered Eton was to be his mistress’s used tampon. Charles is and was a terrible father. William’s problems stem from neglect and poor fathering.