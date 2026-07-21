Michael Johnston on if Bear is the villain of ‘Obsession,’ ‘it’s not my job to judge’

Spoilers for Obsession
This year is really looking up for the box office, with The Odyssey killing it last weekend and original horror films like Obsession and Backrooms making a killing. Obsession, from 26-year-old Curry Barker, is a runaway hit. Word of mouth propelled this supernatural thriller to an incredible $430 million on a $750,000 budget. It features previously unknown actors Michael Johnston, 30, and Inde Navarrette, 25, who both turned in jaw-droppingly convincing performances. Inde was absolutely creepy as Nikki and Michael’s Bear was a believable villain.
Journalists have asked Michael about whether his character is the villian and he initially didn’t give a direct answer, but he’s since conceded that he is. In a recent podcast interview he explained that he didn’t want to judge Bear and wanted to focus on his performance. Michael said that his job was to bring humanity to the role and that most villains don’t think they’re villains. That sounds simple, but I found it profound. He said he’s not a method actor, but admitted this role took a toll on him. I’m only including moderate spoilers in the excerpt below, but for those of you who have seen it, there’s not much room for a sequel featuring these characters. Michael confirmed as much, but was enthusiastic about Curry’s idea for an anthology series. Here’s more:
On if Bear is the villian
There’s a clip on the internet of a Q&A at one of the movie theaters and someone asks me “is he the villain?” I can’t say yes or no and that ruffled some feathers. Objectively, of course he makes some horrific decisions and so that would be classified as a villain. When I’m playing Bear, I’m not thinking about whether or not he’s a villain. Like it’s not my job to judge the character. That’s all up to the audience and the director. I have to be really careful not to put any judgment on what he’s doing because my job is only to bring humanity to his experience and make it real and believe it. And most villains don’t think that they’re villains. I’m not playing Bear thinking ‘wow I’m really a piece of sh-t’ like that wouldn’t be fun.
Bear has this tunnel vision. And all he sees is what he wants, which is this girl, because he thinks that she the idea of her is going to fix all the problems in his life, or at least make it so that he doesn’t have to feel all the pain… He didn’t want his friend to be suffering. That one pivotal moment in the film where he’s sort of like, ‘what’s so bad about being with me?’ Yeah, that’s very villainous. The action came from a place of ‘this guy thinks that there’s no one watching. He’s not going to be held accountable’. And that is awful. It’s truly awful. But when I’m in Bear’s head, I’m [like] “Yeah. He’s only thinking about himself.” It’s really selfish, but he’s not thinking like, “Oh, I want you to suffer.”
On if there will be a sequel
I would love that. I will say there’s no plan for that and also I don’t know how many people would want Bear [to return]. I think the general consensus is that he kind of got what he deserved. Curry’s idea of having it be an anthology series is really cool. All different stories. And I’d love to see a wish gone right. How fun would that be?
[From YouTube transcript, edited for clarity]
I would watch the hell out of an Obsession anthology series. Here’s a link to Curry’s thoughts on that. He talked more about it with Total Film. He’s been offered eight figures for his next movie and he hasn’t ruled out an Obsession sequel. I would love to see a different take on the One Wish Willow and to move away from these characters.
This is the first interview I’ve seen with Michael and he’s so thoughtful and open. Curry is similar, and you can tell that he brought in the best people to execute his vision. I agree that Bear isn’t a typical villain because he didn’t start out to hurt Nikki, he was just trying to ease his own pain. When he says that one line, his true character comes out. There were so many aspects of that movie that were wildly shocking yet relatable. When a partner says something like that, it’s like your whole world switches on a dime and everything clicks into place. It’s always the partner, because no one thinks they’re the villain.
Photos credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid
I finally watched this last weekend and Bear is 100% the villain- why is this even a question. The part where the “other” Nikki is asleep and the real Nikki is asking him to kill her tells you she knows what is happening to her and she doesn’t want it, and all he does is get mad and wants to know what’s so bad about being with him. Her meek “I’ve never been with you” was heartbreaking, I was so angry about that I could barely watch the rest of it.
Same! Watching it, I too was very surprised there was any discourse about “whether” Bear was a villain. (FWIW, I like his answer here even if it seems superficially like a cop-out.)
I really appreciated Bear’s contrast with Ian. If Bear was a classic Nice Guy, Ian was outwardly a knob in the “traditional” way: don’t be vulnerable, act indifferent to defining a relationship status, hide your insecurity, etc. Two sides of the same toxic masculinity coin (alpha bro vs incel), but even Ian manages to possess a moral standard that Bear offends.
Nikki was absolutely amazing! She made a simple story riveting. They all nailed it, acting and writing. But it was a difficult watch as a woman and while I keep thinking about it, I’m not sure I can watch it again.
The discourse at its core is actually not about whether Bear is the villian or not. The movie made that abundantly clear multiple times, while still being somewhat subtle enough to draw out real life villians. That’s the actual discussion: why do some still see Bear as completely innocent? And that mindframe reveals everything about the people saying it and nothing about the character, because the character was completely clear.
This 100% her plea broke my heart. And the ending fvcked me up!
Bear IS S the monster of the movie.
Incels come out every day on x wth a new take how Nikki Is the real villain or how bear is innocent. it’s disgusting even if some of it might be rage bait…
After watching it Bear made me think of how incels would react to this movie – Bear was essentially an incel who felt entitled to Nikki regardless that she wasn’t interested (she seemed to make it clear – she only saw him as a close friend). Bear was also oblivious to the clue’s that Ian wasn’t being honest with him about Nikki – it was telling in how invested he was in encouraging Bear’s fixation with her.
Bear took that overdose to avoid facing the consequences of his actions – setting Nikki up to take the blame in the process. It was v clear to me he wasn’t freeing her.
If he’s going to make an anthology around this then I would go see.
I don’t think Michael is out there saying Bear isn’t the villain as the headline before I clicked made me think. He’s explaining here how he has to approach the character in order to act him out. He is saying how selfish Bear is. Selfishness can absolutely destroy someone else’s life.
i do think there’s a difference between how an actor would approach a role like this and how the audience reacts to it. i think there have been interviews with the director where he just point blank says yeah, bear is the villain. like we’re all saying here, it’s not a question. but i do appreciate the actor’s approach to the role. it wouldn’t be nearly as interesting, or heart-breaking and scary honestly, if he did approach it without trying to find that nuance. and, to me, that’s what makes bear so very frightening-he’s just a very selfish guy Nice Guy, who doesn’t understand why the girl he likes doesn’t like him back. we all know guys like this, and we’ve all dated guys like this. after the movie, my friends and i were talking about how many guys we know/knew/had dated/been friends with who were just like bear and what they would do in his circumstances. and it was A LOT. to me, this movie has become a real litmus test on where people understand and what people think about consent. there really are so many comments out there from guys talking about how nikki consented through the whole thing. it’s really scary.
I don’t know what he’s in, but he sure is cute. That’s my total contribution to this post.
This 100% her plea broke my heart. And the ending fvcked me up!
Bear IS S the monster of the movie.
Obsession worked for me because it doesn’t follow the typical structure of hero vs villain. Bear is not a good person and he allows the suffering of his ‘girlfriend’ to continue long after he realizes something is wrong. What the actor says about how he approached the character is no different from what Anthony Hopkins said about playing Hannibal Lechter: you have to play the person as normal, otherwise they become a caricature.
I watched this movie last weekend and found myself liking it until the end. I should have read the Parental Guidelines for the possible suicide triggers. That wrecked the movie for me and solidified that I need to do my homework as a horror movie fan.
I’m in the minority here but I thought this movie was terrible. None of the characters were likable and I didn’t think the filmmaking did anything original.
Okay. Totally different take on it but I saw Bear as less of a villain and more as a total f – up. The kind of person who just can’t get things right. Didn’t he also, after her plea, call about trying to reverse the spell?
To me, the real villain was ian. Screwing around casually, on the side, with a woman that he knew Bear admired. Had he told Bear the truth, none of this would have happened. Also, Bear begged him to make a wish reversing the original spell and, instead, Ian wishes for a billion dollars. Ian deserved his death, lol.
The movie was okay but I don’t get how some people were so scared by it. It was sort of: eh, OK.