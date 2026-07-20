Royalist: The Sussexes plan to ‘reverse Megxit’ by… visiting the UK occasionally

A few days ago, the Daily Mail published a bizarre exclusive written by Alison Boshoff, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I wrote about it on Sunday – Boshoff claims that “the veil is lifting” for Prince Harry regarding his marriage to Meghan, and he’s just now realizing that he never wanted to be estranged from the Windsors. “Sources” claimed that Harry and Meghan want to “reverse Megxit” and take time away from America, because they’re so unhappy here and America has “cooled” on them. As I wrote on Sunday, the whole piece sounded like “Harry, as told by Prince William.” There were several “tells” that the bulk of Boshoff’s exclusive came not from Team Sussex but William and his ridiculous revenge fantasies for Harry and Meghan. The only things I believe – and in fact, I think these pieces are the root of all of this drama – are that the Sussexes have a vacation home in Portugal which they plan to visit more often, and they’re already making plans for the Birmingham Invictus Games next year. That’s it.
Well, Tom Sykes was predictably agog at Boshoff’s column, and he ended up interviewing her on his Royalist podcast. Most of her comments are just a rehash of her ridiculous column, but there’s some new stuff here. Notably, Boshoff seems to be walking back the central claim that Harry and Meghan are planning to “reverse Megxit” and now their plans are downgraded to “they’ll stay in California but occasionally stop by the UK.” You mean, like Harry has done for years?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to return to the bosom of the U.K. royal family with the help of Harry’s father, King Charles, says veteran showbiz writer Alison Boshoff.
Boshoff, editor-at-large with The Daily Mail and the author of the forthcoming book Brand Beckham, told The Royalist podcast, “I think there are people on two sides of this blanket, and each of them has a thread in their hands, and they’re pulling it… I think it is being unpicked. Whether this actually happens, I don’t know… All I can tell you for sure is they want it to happen, and they think it’s going to happen. They feel optimistic that they are on their way back in, in some way.”
…Boshoff told The Royalist that a source in the Sussex camp had told her it was “baby steps… but in the right direction. At this point it’s all about direction of travel.”
Why now? Because, Boshoff says, the Sussexes’ American dream is dying, and they know it.
“Harry and Meghan both feel that America is kind of cooling on them,” she said, citing a source who knows Harry well and is plugged into his charity circle. “I was really surprised that this had been a topic of discussion among these people, that Harry was feeling like he wasn’t actually all that welcome in America anymore.” Meghan, the source said, feels she “has to push and push” to get projects moving.
The shift, as described by Boshoff to The Royalist, is dramatic. “Eighteen months ago I spoke to a communications professional on Team Sussex who said to me: Harry’s never coming back to the U.K. He has no interest in it. Loves his life in California. He’s here forever,” Boshoff said. “And that has completely changed. It’s just turned around, quite quietly, while we’ve all been looking at other things. Their eyes are on Europe again, and the U.K.”
On the podcast, I noted in response that my sources have gone from, “Harry is loving California, he’s loving the sunshine and swimming in the pool,” to, “Of course he wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom. It’s his home.” Boshoff concurred: “Harry and Meghan both feel that America is kind of cooling on them, and they want to be liked in the U.K. now. That’s where they’re focusing. It’s a charm offensive… He’s trying to be appealing again to ordinary people who have not enjoyed being called racists, and not enjoyed the things he said about his family.”
The Royalist’s own view, which I put to Boshoff, is that what Harry and Meghan want hasn’t changed one iota from six years ago: freedom to do and say whatever they like, plus the trappings of royalty. If they can negotiate with Charles even the tiniest official royal role in the UK, that unlocks everything: it would bring security, somewhere to live, and a whole new level of legitimacy. It would also be precisely the half-in, half-out arrangement the late queen expressly banned in one of her final significant constitutional acts. And it would be a massive gamble by Charles, given how unpopular the couple remain in Britain.
The next staging posts are already visible. Harry is expected back in September with the expectation that he will finally take up the offer of a stay at Buckingham Palace. The family may come, both sides are briefing. Then comes the big one: the Invictus Games in Birmingham in summer 2027. “The people around them think summer 2027 is all four of them in the UK, public facing, at Invictus events,” Boshoff said.
[From The Royalist Substack]
“Harry is loving California, he’s loving the sunshine and swimming in the pool,” to, “Of course he wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom. It’s his home.” That’s NOT a change. That’s been Harry’s perspective for years. That’s been his perspective since 2020. He has always maintained that he loves California but he’d like to spend more time in the UK, and bring his wife and children to visit occasionally. That’s it. That’s always been his desire and his perspective. We’ve gone from “Harry wants to reverse the sacred Sandringham agreement” to “actually, he just wants to visit the UK more often, which he’s been saying for years.”
Of course, these absolute fools are fixated on the Sussexes’ “popularity” or “success” in the US, and by that I mean that they’re fixated on lying about Harry and Meghan’s popularity and success. Harry and Meghan are doing well, they’re making money, they’re successful by literally every metric. Despite the breathless royalists claiming that all of their lies are brand new information, it’s just more of the same – the monarchy and the British press telling themselves that any day now, Harry will come crawling back, broke and begging for a reunion with his terrible bald-demon brother.
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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, London, England – 20200305 – Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Attend the Endeavour Fund Awards
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
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The Duke of Sussex, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20200305-Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend Endeavour Fund Awards
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North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20200305-Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend Endeavour Fund Awards
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How does a visit become a reversal? These people are delusional.. Prince Harry has always wanted the option to visit that’s why the PWT and his father have locked down RAVEC so tightly they aren’t t even allowed to do the risk assessment for the Sussex’s..
Without the Sussexes many of these gutter rats would not be able to earn a living. William’s dream is for Harry to come crawling back but it is not going to happen. The Sussexes have carved a nice life for themselves under extraordinary circumstances and it is working for them. Both Harry and Meghan have their crew and they are enjoying the fruits of their labor in sunny Monticeto. The gutter rats including KP refuses to accept this reality.
We are never, ever, getting back together.
These people are delusional beyond delusional. It’s terrifying and deeply saddening.
LOL, this sounds like wishful thinking from the british tabloids. They WANT Harry and Meghan back in the UK more. They WANT them to appear at royal events. They want those pictures, that coverage. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan just want to be able to visit the country where Harry was born without worrying about stalkers and assaults etc.
This reminded me that I need to pop over to AsEver and order some more hibiscus tea. ❤️
It sounded like lies, but was definitely after they claimed they want the four of them front and center. They don’t use their kids like W&K. They have zero need to show them off to the UK. Good lord.
yeah, those kids aren’t going to be at any public IG events. You know its killing the press that they have no real idea what those kids look like and I love that for them lol.
The British press is desperate for Harry and Meghan to return to royal life. I wish they would just admit that. There has been no change in Harry’s desires since he left. He doesn’t want to be a working royal but he would like to visit the UK with his family more often. The press is behaving like Harry being in the UK this September is some new development when the reality is he’s there every September for the Wellchild awards.
Alison Boshoff has no sources.
No one who works for the DM/MoS does.
None of them knew about Harry appearing and speaking at the Time100 Gala until the rest of the world found out. I guess their “sources” forgot to give them the heads up.
This just tells me that they’re pretty salty that they missed out on the opportunity to get photos, and maybe interviews on the record two weeks ago.
I figured they were going to have to walk back that nonsense about Meghan feeling outcast in California, so she wants to come back to the UK. Even the most delusional knows that that doesn’t pass the smell test.
And yeah, it’s no huge revelation that Harry wants to do what he’s been saying that he wants to do for the last half a decade. The BM seems to be in a weird spot now where they thing to be going back and forth on a daily basis on whether or not to report things as they are, and make a salacious, or report things as they wish.
Why do Harry and Meghan’s lives have to follow a mathematical percentage, a precise divide, a zero sum game? No-one lives like that. All couples whether they are inter-nationality or not, choose to live in one city or country and visit their home towns or home countries whenever they want. How can something so normal and ordinary for every other couple on earth is treated as some sort of Homeric Odyssey for the Sussexes? (Sorry I’ve got Nolan on my mind)
Broke? As Ever hasn’t even went international yet! LOL
They also act like investments don’t happen. People invest in the stock market, they have financial advisors, wealth grows and grows it’s not like their investments aren’t making enough for them to live off of!
Why would Harry want to come back with his brother’s reign looming like a dark cloud?
Even if the Sussexes lost popularity-they have enough money- or will soon have enough- to live out their lives and ensure their and their children’s safety. That’s the bottom line for them.
If worst came to worst, Harry has 400 more pages. If I were a left behind royal, I would think carefully before driving him to that, Harry could wait ‘til his father passes and let it all out- especially since he’ll never reconcile with William.
I’d think long and hard before driving home that way. Even if Harry wasn’t popular, his additional book would make him tens of millions more
It must be exhausting for all of these tabloid writers to constantly arrange H&M’s future travel plans and schedules. Also I would point out that H&M have never confirmed they have purchased a home in Portugal.
Headline from the Scotish Daily Express two days ago “Prince Harry and Meghan plot permanent return to the UK for ‘two reasons'”
Headline from Daily Express today “Meghan and Harry ‘plot to return’ as she’s outcast in US”
H&M are always plotting or scheming according to the tabloids.
Because they can’t believe that anyone would willing leave their beloved island.
It’s always ‘Come back so we can abuse you some more’.
These people are completely detached from reality. Meghan has three movies in production, Cookie Queens debuts in about three weeks. She is Emmy nominated, Harry just got a Time 100 award for Leadership. I mean from all of this, how do you get “outcast”? I guess in tabloid/derangers world 2+2 will always equal 17.
Does anyone know anything about the movie (forgotten the title) where Meghan made a cameo appearance? It sounds like a light-hearted movie that might get released at Christmas. Anyway, haven’t seen anything promoting it, or I’d remember the title, I guess.
Close Personal Friends, no release date, yet.
Harry never really left. Within the first month of moving to Canada he was visited england. Same thing with the California move. Harry ninjas his way to Britain ALL THE TIME. Its especially funny when the press has no idea he came and left. Lol.
Meghan and harry both left. So it was sussexit.