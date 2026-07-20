Royalist: The Sussexes plan to ‘reverse Megxit’ by… visiting the UK occasionally

A few days ago, the Daily Mail published a bizarre exclusive written by Alison Boshoff, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I wrote about it on Sunday – Boshoff claims that “the veil is lifting” for Prince Harry regarding his marriage to Meghan, and he’s just now realizing that he never wanted to be estranged from the Windsors. “Sources” claimed that Harry and Meghan want to “reverse Megxit” and take time away from America, because they’re so unhappy here and America has “cooled” on them. As I wrote on Sunday, the whole piece sounded like “Harry, as told by Prince William.” There were several “tells” that the bulk of Boshoff’s exclusive came not from Team Sussex but William and his ridiculous revenge fantasies for Harry and Meghan. The only things I believe – and in fact, I think these pieces are the root of all of this drama – are that the Sussexes have a vacation home in Portugal which they plan to visit more often, and they’re already making plans for the Birmingham Invictus Games next year. That’s it.

Well, Tom Sykes was predictably agog at Boshoff’s column, and he ended up interviewing her on his Royalist podcast. Most of her comments are just a rehash of her ridiculous column, but there’s some new stuff here. Notably, Boshoff seems to be walking back the central claim that Harry and Meghan are planning to “reverse Megxit” and now their plans are downgraded to “they’ll stay in California but occasionally stop by the UK.” You mean, like Harry has done for years?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to return to the bosom of the U.K. royal family with the help of Harry’s father, King Charles, says veteran showbiz writer Alison Boshoff. Boshoff, editor-at-large with The Daily Mail and the author of the forthcoming book Brand Beckham, told The Royalist podcast, “I think there are people on two sides of this blanket, and each of them has a thread in their hands, and they’re pulling it… I think it is being unpicked. Whether this actually happens, I don’t know… All I can tell you for sure is they want it to happen, and they think it’s going to happen. They feel optimistic that they are on their way back in, in some way.” …Boshoff told The Royalist that a source in the Sussex camp had told her it was “baby steps… but in the right direction. At this point it’s all about direction of travel.” Why now? Because, Boshoff says, the Sussexes’ American dream is dying, and they know it. “Harry and Meghan both feel that America is kind of cooling on them,” she said, citing a source who knows Harry well and is plugged into his charity circle. “I was really surprised that this had been a topic of discussion among these people, that Harry was feeling like he wasn’t actually all that welcome in America anymore.” Meghan, the source said, feels she “has to push and push” to get projects moving. The shift, as described by Boshoff to The Royalist, is dramatic. “Eighteen months ago I spoke to a communications professional on Team Sussex who said to me: Harry’s never coming back to the U.K. He has no interest in it. Loves his life in California. He’s here forever,” Boshoff said. “And that has completely changed. It’s just turned around, quite quietly, while we’ve all been looking at other things. Their eyes are on Europe again, and the U.K.” On the podcast, I noted in response that my sources have gone from, “Harry is loving California, he’s loving the sunshine and swimming in the pool,” to, “Of course he wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom. It’s his home.” Boshoff concurred: “Harry and Meghan both feel that America is kind of cooling on them, and they want to be liked in the U.K. now. That’s where they’re focusing. It’s a charm offensive… He’s trying to be appealing again to ordinary people who have not enjoyed being called racists, and not enjoyed the things he said about his family.” The Royalist’s own view, which I put to Boshoff, is that what Harry and Meghan want hasn’t changed one iota from six years ago: freedom to do and say whatever they like, plus the trappings of royalty. If they can negotiate with Charles even the tiniest official royal role in the UK, that unlocks everything: it would bring security, somewhere to live, and a whole new level of legitimacy. It would also be precisely the half-in, half-out arrangement the late queen expressly banned in one of her final significant constitutional acts. And it would be a massive gamble by Charles, given how unpopular the couple remain in Britain. The next staging posts are already visible. Harry is expected back in September with the expectation that he will finally take up the offer of a stay at Buckingham Palace. The family may come, both sides are briefing. Then comes the big one: the Invictus Games in Birmingham in summer 2027. “The people around them think summer 2027 is all four of them in the UK, public facing, at Invictus events,” Boshoff said.

[From The Royalist Substack]

“Harry is loving California, he’s loving the sunshine and swimming in the pool,” to, “Of course he wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom. It’s his home.” That’s NOT a change. That’s been Harry’s perspective for years. That’s been his perspective since 2020. He has always maintained that he loves California but he’d like to spend more time in the UK, and bring his wife and children to visit occasionally. That’s it. That’s always been his desire and his perspective. We’ve gone from “Harry wants to reverse the sacred Sandringham agreement” to “actually, he just wants to visit the UK more often, which he’s been saying for years.”

Of course, these absolute fools are fixated on the Sussexes’ “popularity” or “success” in the US, and by that I mean that they’re fixated on lying about Harry and Meghan’s popularity and success. Harry and Meghan are doing well, they’re making money, they’re successful by literally every metric. Despite the breathless royalists claiming that all of their lies are brand new information, it’s just more of the same – the monarchy and the British press telling themselves that any day now, Harry will come crawling back, broke and begging for a reunion with his terrible bald-demon brother.