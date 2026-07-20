Sun: Prince George is an ‘awkward teen… not an extrovert or a show-off’

Prince George’s 13th birthday falls on July 22. Since it’s one of the big birthdays (the start of the future king’s teenage years), Kensington Palace apparently authorized several big birthday stories to mark the occasion. What’s funny is that they’re already embiggening this child the same way they do for his parents. We’re like one year away from hearing that George is also a keen and credible Early-Years expert and that he’s an emerging global statesman, just like his father. This is the treatment given to the heirs. I’m not mocking George at all – we literally know nothing about this kid, which is why I wonder why his parents authorized all of these birthday pieces. According to the Sun, George is both hyper-aware of his position but he doesn’t think about it at all, and he’s super-athletic, constantly playing football and hockey, in between competitive swimming and completing triathlons at a national level. Good lord.
George isn’t thinking about being a future-king: All that couldn’t be further from his mind. A family friend tells me: “He may be as tall as his mum, but George is quite a self-conscious and awkward teen. He’s not an extrovert or a show-off. In fact, he’s quite a sensitive soul who’s very into conservation, like his father and grandfather, and music. Behind closed doors, he’s like any other teen, but in public he takes it all very seriously.”
George’s birthday party: The Prince and Princess are known to take a very hands-on approach at parties – fellow parents have been gently amused to see them organising games of rounders and cricket themselves, instead of leaving it to the nannies and retreating inside with a glass of wine. Football-mad George (who supports Aston Villa, like his father) has no doubt enjoyed the FIFA World Cup matches, and previous birthday parties have been football-themed. As for presents, there’ll possibly be the new Villa strip, a guitar or hockey stick, given he takes after his mum by being fairly ferocious on the hockey pitch.
George is aware of his future-king role: The family friend says: “George is very aware of who he is, and that has made him extremely cautious with friendships. You have to feel for him really, it’s a very difficult thing to know you will be the future King of England. He hasn’t faced up to the enormity of his future, but he does take his position seriously.”
Why George will go to Eton: Royal biographer Ingrid Seward says: “Leaving his prep school was a wrench, but one of the reasons George wants to go to Eton is because several of his friends are going. William was a little reticent, as he didn’t want to appear elitist, but George has been protected for much of his childhood. That can continue at Eton from a security point of view, which is now more important than ever. Going there also allows him to still be close to his family – it will be the first time he’s been apart from them, particularly his siblings. But he’ll still be able to spend time with his grandfather at Windsor, in the same way that William did with Queen Elizabeth, to have first-hand experience of what it’s really like to be King.”
Why the Waleses announced Eton so late: The timing of the announcement earlier this month was entirely up to the Prince and Princess. Although the decision had been made some time ago, they wanted to wait until George had sat his final entrance exams and deter any last-minute applications from royal hangers-on.
George competes in triathlons?? [The kids] compete in their school sports teams (George is apparently a talented swimmer and football player, and competes in triathlons at national level), perform in end-of-year drama shows and are treated the same as other pupils. Eagle-eyed royalists may be able to spot the back of one of the royal children in an outdoor lesson, meeting the Lambrook school tortoise Larry, or competing in skiing competitions on their school’s website (ski goggles and helmets are useful disguises). But in the main, their Berkshire prep school has given them an anonymous and extremely privileged education.
Kate & the kids faced down anti-monarchy protests: At this year’s Trooping the Colour, Kate and the children were booed as they rode to and from Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn landau carriage. The pressure group Republic noisily protests at most royal occasions, and their yellow placards stating “Not My King” are now a familiar sight. The group were mandated by the Metropolitan Police to stand in a certain contained area of the Mall, and it was notable that the Princess of Wales fixed the group with an icy stare as she passed. She is more steely than appearances may suggest, and certainly will have been less than pleased that her young children were subjected to that, freedom of expression notwithstanding.
Deterring last-minute royal hangers-on… at Eton? One of the most elite schools in the world, which educates princes, lords and future world leaders? The same Eton where the entrance exams are a three-year process? A certain bewigletted Wisteria Sister is certainly telling on herself – she wants George to be spared the exact move she made to “snag” William at St. Andrews. The part about Kate’s icy glare at Trooping is funny too, especially in George’s big birthday profile. Oh no, the future king had to witness his future subjects protesting the crown!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Kensington Palace, Cover Images.
A carefully prepared icy stare, sounds like something from Paddington bear.
That made me lol. It really is a paddington bear hard stare 😂. She’s more steely than appearances is such a weird line for her to be feeding reporters, but so is the completely happy marriage fiction.
Paddington indeed.
I think this whole article is fake. I think the writer made the whole thing up and thought that flattery will keep kensintonly palace from attacking.
I dont think kate stare was icy. It looks like she is saying “ they arent playing along”.
What ‘s going on here? Are KP briefing these articles to mark George going to Eton IE significant milestones in heir ‘s life can be covered in exchange for this minor child ‘s privacy being maintained whilst he’s in education? Anybody know the restrictions on BM coverage of heir’s children whilst they are below 18 and/ or in education?
I think that may be part of it. this has more specific information than we’ve had in past articles so I wonder if this is in exchange for the press leaving him alone at Eton. But Eton is a fairly secure private campus, so its not like the press has access to him there anyway.
I think there is a sort of “gentlemen’s agreement” that the press leaves the kids alone unless its an official public outing (like George going to the Euros with William.) That’s why we know the few pictures “off duty” of them that have been in the UK press have been approved by William and Kate (think of the pub lunch, or Kate taking them for ice cream, etc.) but that’s a risky game because at some point the press is going to say “we don’t need or want your approval” and they’ll risk the Wales wrath. But I guess we’ll see.
I see no difference in the way George is being portrayed in this piece to the way William was in the press when he was a teenager. So much for William modernizing the Royal Family.
Exactly the same, shy and awkward. It seems very English to me that those are considered desired qualities in the future king. Perfectly normal of course for a teenager but not what I would emphasize for someone being promoted as a natural born leader.
Poor kid. They’re never going to leave him alone.
Also notice:”he’s quite a sensitive soul who’s very into conservation, like his father”. You know they lie because William doesn’t seem very into conversation (at least, they didn’t say like his mother, lol). The fact remains that he’s growing in a very privileged and elitist environment and i can’t see him having any interactions with people outside his cycle. That was very obvious during Wimbledon last year and this year as well when he met handicapped children. Sidenote: the article mentions “nannies “? And Kate and William are hands on parents when? When the children are at school or when they are with the nannies?
Poor George. At 13 I would have been mortified to be described in these terms.
Yeah sure… “into conservation, just like his father and grandfather…” All three use helicopters like Ubers, but go on… tell me just how people with multiple homes with huge energy consumption “conserve”.
💯 % this..
I don’t see charles and scooter as sensitive souls
Only sensitive to their own needs.
God forbid a 13 year old be subjected to an anti-monarchy protest. Otoh, it’s perfectly fine for a national media outlet to say that this same 13 year old is “self conscious and awkward”. I know what would have upset me more at 13, and it’s not a political protest. Abolish the monarchy! Thirteen year olds should not be subjected to media scrutiny.
LOLOL “Royal hangers-on”.
Genuinely asking, is it possible for George to compete at something outside of his school without it being plastered all over the tabloids? Would he have to compete under a false name, or something? Or does “nationally ranked” at sports mean something different in the UK?
I immediately didn’t believe the tri-athalon part. The only way I can kinda believe is, it would be such a big lie, who would dare tell it. What type of school is lambrook to where the heir competes in triathlons and no one says anything. No ones grandma cares. If i was a student i wouldve snitched at least once. Simply because the public should know their future king does stuff.
Im doubting he is even good at soccer. Lol.
So, George’s parents are apparently authorizing articles about him just as he’s transitioning into a new school. That should make it easier for him, right? What are these people thinking?
Two things in that article made me LOL:
The bit about deterring “royal hangers-on” (i.e., people who might copy Kate’s stalking of William). And this: “William was a little reticent, as he didn’t want to appear elitist.”
William didn’t want to appear elitist?? LOLOLOLOL. That entitled prig is elitist to his core.
I don’t have anything to say about a kid who was born into a role and conditions he didn’t ask for and is being parented by 2 people who are so unqualified for their roles. The press and paps are going to make his later teenage and early 20’s hell and no amount of blustering and legal threats from his father will deter them from pursuing their new cash cow.
I love that nonsense about George being treated just like the other students.
– When the children didn’t live in the boarding house but were driven in by security, traffic for other parents was blocked daily—sometimes for up to half an hour—while security checked the building and got George into class.
– Security sat in the classroom with him the whole time and stood in the hallway, too;
– An ambulance was parked on school grounds solely for George’s use;
– And from what’s been written, George isn’t liked at school; he’s lonely and already threatens other kids with what he’ll do to them once his father becomes king. We’ve seen this before—William used to say the same things.
Well, actually, by treating George this way, they’ve stabbed him in the back.
I wonder if security sat in the classroom with William, too. I can’t imagine Diana allowing that, though she might not have had a choice.
As for sports… So far, it’s the same story as with William and Kate: lots of tales about what they can do, but we never actually see it. Lots of stories about George’s athletic feats, but it never goes beyond talk.
Contrast that with the footage we have of Harry on a snowboard or skis, Archie skiing, Harry playing ball with his father from a young age, and so on.
Harry climbing a rope hands-free, crawling through mud while keeping his shirt clean, flying an Apache helicopter upside down at airshows…
The footage we do have of William’s “skills” doesn’t match up with the stories he tells.
– 6–7 people belayert with their arms raised to support William on a balance meter off the ground :))))
– “climbing” on nearly flat terrain, followed by rotating the photos;
– or Kate “conquering” three peaks—where a body double does the climbing, and the real Kate, having been flown in by helicopter, appears for the descent.
Let’s hope George and the other children don’t follow their parents’ example…