A guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding says their NDA ‘had teeth’

At what point have the security measures you’ve undertaken to keep your wedding details private exceeded their usefulness? I’d say the point is when multiple would-be guests delete the texted wedding invitation believing it to be spam. I refer, of course, to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden nuptials, the intimate gathering of 1,000 of their closest friends and family and colleagues and business contacts. Shortly after the July 3 event, a woman whose music producer husband worked with Taylor described to HuffPost how she nearly divorced him after learning the reason they didn’t attend was because he deleted their invitation, mistaking it for spam. Now American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas is describing his near-miss. Thomas went on The Compound and Friends podcast and shared how he not only deleted the multiple texted invites, he finally blocked the dang number! It was only Travis contacting him directly that finally cleared everything up:
Jonathan Thomas kept deleting text messages from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, assuming the couple’s digital wedding invitation was spam.
The American Century Investments CEO shared the story during a recent appearance on “The Compound and Friends” podcast, offering one of the most detailed accounts yet of the extraordinary measures Swift and Kelce took to protect the privacy of their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.
About an hour and 19 minutes into the conversation, Thomas recalled receiving text messages that read, “This is from Taylor and Travis. I promise it’s not spam.”
Convinced they were fake, he deleted them. Eventually, he blocked the number altogether.
Weeks later, Kelce called him personally.
“Hey, JT,” Thomas recalled Kelce saying. “You’re like one of the only people that hasn’t responded to the wedding invitation. What’s going on?”
Thomas explained he had never received an invitation.
“Jonathan, we send you text messages like every two or three days and you’re not responding,” Kelce said.
The unusual invitation was only the beginning of an elaborate security process. Thomas said guests first completed multi-factor authentication before signing nondisclosure agreements through DocuSign. Only then did they receive individualized digital invitations. Even after accepting the invitation, attendees learned only incremental details, first the date, then New York City, then Manhattan. The exact location — Madison Square Garden — wasn’t disclosed until about 4 a.m. the morning of the wedding.
“I won’t get into the details of the NDA,” Thomas said. “But it had teeth.”
The strategy appears to have worked. Despite drawing roughly 1,000 guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports and business, the ceremony has remained largely under wraps with no photos leaking.
Country star Brad Paisley, who attended with wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, described a similarly controlled invitation process in an interview with The Associated Press.
“They were very clear with the invite,” Paisley said. “If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us.”
He described watching a “cat-and-mouse game” unfold as organizers slowly revealed details leading up to the ceremony before calling it “one of the least pretentious weddings I’ve ever seen.”
“If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us.” Sent to 1,000 people, lol. Not to mention the slightly menacing tone of: you’re our nearest and dearest, but in order to proceed we need you to sign this ironclad NDA and your invite is watermarked so we can trace any violations back to you. What really had me laughing, though, was the detail about the wedding venue only being released the morning of. SUPER TOP-SECRET …unless you read any Hollywood or gossip publication! For all that digital cloak and dagger maneuvering, Page Six was reporting on the location for months while the NY Times stamped it as official the week before. Frankly, the best bit of security was that we all thought MSG was such a ludicrous wedding venue it couldn’t possibly be true! And speaking of too crazy to be real, Jonathan Thomas also shared that most guests thought it was a joke when Adam Sandler stood up to officiate. I would’ve been one of those people. Also, there’s something wonky to me about Brad Paisley’s phrasing that it was “one of the least pretentious weddings I’ve ever seen.” How was the wedding? Definitely one of the least pretentious ones! I mean, can a castle be built inside Madison Square Garden and the bride walk down the aisle to her own song and it not be pretentious?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitation revealed… and the VERY personal detail you may have missed https://t.co/C0mWQmFnys
— Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) July 6, 2026
photos credit: Backgrid, Avalon.red, Cover Images and via YouTube
Given that most of the criticism that I have seen can be summarized as people complaining that the wedding wasn’t pretentious enough for their tastes maybe Brad Paisley has a point. Lots of complaints about them making the most famous and wealthy wait in line and give up their phones like everyone else. No special seating. People saying it should have been at a private island or somewhere else only rich people have access to.
Right?! It seems to me like everybody is just mad that she didn’t reflect what THEIR brain image of the perfect billionaire wedding looks like. Like get over it people. Tacky, not tacky…it was THEIR day.
Oddly, I think it was too pretentious to be so tacky. All the secrecy, the castle, the multiple favorite restaurants catering … all to end up being officiated by Adam Sandler at a sports venue with some basic Taylor Swift song playing and waiting in line to get a buffet dinner. They didn’t need to do all that for that sort of wedding.
I think they had choose a boring venue for privacy and security – the helicopters would have been horrible outdoors and the last minute reveal of the venue for security as so many celebrities were going to be at the same place.
A buffet however is not what I would expect from them and not what I would have preferred if I was invited at Taylor swift’s wedding. But I wasn’t invited boohoo so I get to shut up. lol The first line up for food must have been awkward but I guess the line ups would slowly calm down after the 1st plates – just like in commercial buffets that take reservations starting all at the same time for everybody.
But also, how do you do a sit down dinner for 1000people and keep it a secret when you’d have to have all the staff to wait on you. Impossible to control the leaks. So they probably had to do the buffet. Oh well.
I’m sure she’s gonna send real paper invites to her real exclusive dinner party after this, to her real friends and family, in a real wedding location that they really love, with real privacy
Very few rich and famous people have time to trek out to a private island- and give up their phones. They have plans and beed to be in touch.
The island’s location would be leaked, press would be in boats surrounding the island – or there before the ceremony.
The press in boats would have had drones flying everywhere
Nothing says true friendship like a text message invite and an NDA. If I weretheir actual friend, I would have been offended to be lumped in the same category as some stranger who got invited because it’s a business strategy. Did their families have to sign one also?
I don’t blame them for any security, NDA’s or secretiveness. We all are terrified for Harry and Meghan, watching them be chased thru the streets of NY and worry for the safety of their children because of the lengths they will go to for the money shot.
Taylor and Travis are pursued 100 times more. She has every right to protect herself and her guests and have a private wedding. And yes privacy with a 1000 guests means she gets to share what she wants and not what the media chooses.
We don’t know what Taylor has to go through, she lives in a reality none of us could even begin to imagine. I don’t judge her for any of this.
100 times more? No need to exaggerate. If they were overly concerned for their own safety, they could also move under the radar like Harry and Meghan. These two are interested in being seen at all times. Harry and Meghan are not.
MSG doesn’t suggest privacy, not qhen public streets are closed. And that NDA doesn’t have teeth if this guy is talking.
@Aquarius64 Exactly! I was wondering if this guy got permission from T&T to talk. If he didnt, did he violate the NDA?
Can’t blame them at all. Think about the terror attacks during the Eras tour. Vienna, all those dead little girls at the dance show, that time that guy broke into her house. Security and privacy had to be the priority. People are unhinged when it comes to Taylor.
Say whatever you want about Taylor, her wedding and the security protocols but always remember: not one significant leak has happened. We haven’t even seen a picture of her dress.
That’s queen behavior. Good for her. I wish them nothing but the best.
Well I guess they had to have the ICE guy sign a NDA.
And promise that neither he nor his goons would brutalize or kill any people on their way to the wedding.
Hey that may have been too much for T N T.
Are we really never gonna see photos? Or is it all under wraps until the theatrical release?
Carefully curated photos will be released possibly in the run up to the inevitable Disney Plus special: Taylor and Travis: A Modern Day Fairy Tale or some such three hour nonsense.
I bet the complainers won’t be invited to any anniversary parties……..their day /their way.