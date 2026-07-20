A guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding says their NDA ‘had teeth’



At what point have the security measures you’ve undertaken to keep your wedding details private exceeded their usefulness? I’d say the point is when multiple would-be guests delete the texted wedding invitation believing it to be spam. I refer, of course, to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden nuptials, the intimate gathering of 1,000 of their closest friends and family and colleagues and business contacts. Shortly after the July 3 event, a woman whose music producer husband worked with Taylor described to HuffPost how she nearly divorced him after learning the reason they didn’t attend was because he deleted their invitation, mistaking it for spam. Now American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas is describing his near-miss. Thomas went on The Compound and Friends podcast and shared how he not only deleted the multiple texted invites, he finally blocked the dang number! It was only Travis contacting him directly that finally cleared everything up:

Jonathan Thomas kept deleting text messages from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, assuming the couple’s digital wedding invitation was spam. The American Century Investments CEO shared the story during a recent appearance on “The Compound and Friends” podcast, offering one of the most detailed accounts yet of the extraordinary measures Swift and Kelce took to protect the privacy of their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. About an hour and 19 minutes into the conversation, Thomas recalled receiving text messages that read, “This is from Taylor and Travis. I promise it’s not spam.”

Convinced they were fake, he deleted them. Eventually, he blocked the number altogether.

Weeks later, Kelce called him personally. “Hey, JT,” Thomas recalled Kelce saying. “You’re like one of the only people that hasn’t responded to the wedding invitation. What’s going on?”

Thomas explained he had never received an invitation. “Jonathan, we send you text messages like every two or three days and you’re not responding,” Kelce said. The unusual invitation was only the beginning of an elaborate security process. Thomas said guests first completed multi-factor authentication before signing nondisclosure agreements through DocuSign. Only then did they receive individualized digital invitations. Even after accepting the invitation, attendees learned only incremental details, first the date, then New York City, then Manhattan. The exact location — Madison Square Garden — wasn’t disclosed until about 4 a.m. the morning of the wedding. “I won’t get into the details of the NDA,” Thomas said. “But it had teeth.” The strategy appears to have worked. Despite drawing roughly 1,000 guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports and business, the ceremony has remained largely under wraps with no photos leaking. Country star Brad Paisley, who attended with wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, described a similarly controlled invitation process in an interview with The Associated Press. “They were very clear with the invite,” Paisley said. “If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us.” He described watching a “cat-and-mouse game” unfold as organizers slowly revealed details leading up to the ceremony before calling it “one of the least pretentious weddings I’ve ever seen.”

[From USA Today]

“If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us.” Sent to 1,000 people, lol. Not to mention the slightly menacing tone of: you’re our nearest and dearest, but in order to proceed we need you to sign this ironclad NDA and your invite is watermarked so we can trace any violations back to you. What really had me laughing, though, was the detail about the wedding venue only being released the morning of. SUPER TOP-SECRET …unless you read any Hollywood or gossip publication! For all that digital cloak and dagger maneuvering, Page Six was reporting on the location for months while the NY Times stamped it as official the week before. Frankly, the best bit of security was that we all thought MSG was such a ludicrous wedding venue it couldn’t possibly be true! And speaking of too crazy to be real, Jonathan Thomas also shared that most guests thought it was a joke when Adam Sandler stood up to officiate. I would’ve been one of those people. Also, there’s something wonky to me about Brad Paisley’s phrasing that it was “one of the least pretentious weddings I’ve ever seen.” How was the wedding? Definitely one of the least pretentious ones! I mean, can a castle be built inside Madison Square Garden and the bride walk down the aisle to her own song and it not be pretentious?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitation revealed… and the VERY personal detail you may have missed https://t.co/C0mWQmFnys — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) July 6, 2026