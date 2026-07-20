Matt Damon gave up gluten to get in shape for The Odyssey: ‘I felt so much better’



Matt Damon and the other stars from The Odyssey have been doing the talkshow rounds. The promotion must have worked as the film made an astonishing $264 million in this opening weekend. We saw it on Saturday (I theme dressed! I love doing this) and while it was too long at nearly three hours I was entertained the whole time. There were Oscar-worthy performances, especially from Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon. (John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton and Elliot Page are also standouts.) I’m not even a Nolan fan, and I’d watch it again despite the runtime.

In a new interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Damon talked about how he landed the lead (Nolan asked and he said ‘yes’ before he even knew what it was) and about how he got in shape for the role. Damon has mentioned this in several interviews, but he gave up gluten. Nolan didn’t give him a specific weight goal, but only said that he should look lean.

On how Nolan offered him the role

We were just catching up about the kids and everything. About 15 minutes into the call he said “Oh, I’m thinking of going back to work and I’d like to offer you the central role.” And I just said yes right away. And he goes, “Don’t you want to hear what it is?” He had six months to prepare

[Nolan] said “I just want him to look lean and strong like somebody who’s a veteran of the Trojan War and can handle himself, but wouldn’t pass up a meal if it was offered to him, you know?” That’s kind of the hardest shape to get into, that kind of lean strong thing. It felt more like an athlete’s regimen. On giving up gluten

Gluten is in a lot of things, but it’s there are a lot of great things that it’s not in. Rice, potatoes. I felt so much better [off gluten]. I had to give up beer. On working with Nolan

It’s amazing working with him. He’s a great actors’ director. He’s just so fun to work with. And he gets this elite crew. They’re so good and up for how he wants to do things. He wants to shoot everything in camera, there’s no CGI. So, if you see a thousand people in a battle, there were a thousand people there. Those are real ships. It felt like we were doing a movie from 70 years ago.

[From Live with Kelly and Mark on Youtube]

Damon looked incredible so whatever he was doing worked. Giving up bread, pasta and everything with gluten in it will help you eat less. While some people have a legitimate gluten sensitivity and benefit from giving it up, weight loss is math. The only way I’ve ever lost weight is by counting calories. That said, I feel better when I eat less carbs. It’s also true that the less bread and sugar you eat, the less you crave it. As Kelly was saying, that’s kind of sad because bread is delicious.

Matt and Lucy at the World Cup:

Embed from Getty Images