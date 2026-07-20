Matt Damon gave up gluten to get in shape for The Odyssey: ‘I felt so much better’

Matt Damon and the other stars from The Odyssey have been doing the talkshow rounds. The promotion must have worked as the film made an astonishing $264 million in this opening weekend. We saw it on Saturday (I theme dressed! I love doing this) and while it was too long at nearly three hours I was entertained the whole time. There were Oscar-worthy performances, especially from Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon. (John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton and Elliot Page are also standouts.) I’m not even a Nolan fan, and I’d watch it again despite the runtime.
In a new interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Damon talked about how he landed the lead (Nolan asked and he said ‘yes’ before he even knew what it was) and about how he got in shape for the role. Damon has mentioned this in several interviews, but he gave up gluten. Nolan didn’t give him a specific weight goal, but only said that he should look lean.
On how Nolan offered him the role
We were just catching up about the kids and everything. About 15 minutes into the call he said “Oh, I’m thinking of going back to work and I’d like to offer you the central role.” And I just said yes right away. And he goes, “Don’t you want to hear what it is?”
He had six months to prepare
[Nolan] said “I just want him to look lean and strong like somebody who’s a veteran of the Trojan War and can handle himself, but wouldn’t pass up a meal if it was offered to him, you know?” That’s kind of the hardest shape to get into, that kind of lean strong thing. It felt more like an athlete’s regimen.
On giving up gluten
Gluten is in a lot of things, but it’s there are a lot of great things that it’s not in. Rice, potatoes. I felt so much better [off gluten]. I had to give up beer.
On working with Nolan
It’s amazing working with him. He’s a great actors’ director. He’s just so fun to work with. And he gets this elite crew. They’re so good and up for how he wants to do things. He wants to shoot everything in camera, there’s no CGI. So, if you see a thousand people in a battle, there were a thousand people there. Those are real ships. It felt like we were doing a movie from 70 years ago.
[From Live with Kelly and Mark on Youtube]
Damon looked incredible so whatever he was doing worked. Giving up bread, pasta and everything with gluten in it will help you eat less. While some people have a legitimate gluten sensitivity and benefit from giving it up, weight loss is math. The only way I’ve ever lost weight is by counting calories. That said, I feel better when I eat less carbs. It’s also true that the less bread and sugar you eat, the less you crave it. As Kelly was saying, that’s kind of sad because bread is delicious.
Matt and Lucy at the World Cup:
Embed from Getty Images
Photos credit: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Cat Morely/Avalon, James Shaw/Avalon, Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid
FYI – you can eat proper, slow-fermented sourdough bread even if you’re off gluten, because the slow rise breaks down the gluten which is the part that modern fast rise bread doesn’t do 😀 celiacs possibly not just because that’s an allergy, but everyone else it’s gonna be fine. also then it’s just wheat flour, water and salt. anything that has minimal natural ingredients is pretty much always so much better generally for your gut, it’s all the additional stuff that wreaks havoc 🙁 but yeah, calories are the biggest thing, so don’t go crazy even on sourdough (though I definitely could lmao).
Sorry to say that this does not work for everyone. It only breaks down some of the gluten—you do need some gluten to make edible bread, even sourdough. I make my own sourdough and was hoping my gluten sensitive (not celiac) hubby could eat it, but sadly not.
Sorry to hear that it didn’t work for your hubby Sara 🙁 I was over generous with my assumption. It was partly anecdotal, my partner and I see less bloating and other issues when having sourdough than we do with normal primarily-gluten foods, but you’re right in that one size doesn’t fit all.
Yeah, a lot of people talk about the “benefits” they experienced when they of “gave up,” gluten when they have no issues with gluten (sensitivities or celiac) and thus no benefit. It makes me uncomfortable, because there is so much misinformation out there, no need to add to it. Correlation ≠ causation.
What DOES happen when a middle aged American man takes most breads, pastas, and BEER out of his diet is that he dramatically reduces simple carbohydrates and related sugars. That will result in quick weight loss, adapted and better energy usage by the body, and, often, less brain fog/ups and downs. Also, for men who drink beer regularly (one or more daily) there are even more benefits to cutting it out. This is not even new information: the stories of people talking about how much weight they lost when they cut out white bread, or excess sugars, or processed carbohydrates, and the men who shed weight unexpectedly when they stopped drinking in solidarity with a pregnant wife, etc. are MYRIAD.
And none of it is related to cutting out the gluten, specifically.
Gluten sensitivity is real. Diseases like celiac can be life threatening. But they affect far fewer people than celebrities and influencers would have you think. Please be careful and informed out there.
Agreed (and I laughed at the pregnant wife part, my husband lost like 30 pounds each time I was pregnant lol because he stopped drinking.)
My theory is basically whenever you eliminate an ingredient, it means you are going to read labels more carefully and be more deliberate in your food choices. Like if you eliminate soy, you’re going to realize how much has soy in it. Same with sugar.
But yeah he gave up pasta bread and beer. Of course he lost weight lol. If I gave up pasta and wine I would lose a ton of weight but alas, I love both.
At the Spain-Argentina World Cup final, the announcer calling out the celebs misidentified him as Brad Pitt. Not like anyone wants to be taken for BP these days, but given BP’s longtime Hollywood rep as “the hot one,” it was probably a flattering error for Damon.
That reminds me of the first time Matt went to the Oscars as a nominee – I think he took his mom as his date – and one of the red carpet hosts was like “Leo! Leo over here!” And Matt’s mom was like “this is MATT DAMON.” I mean, it was an obvious joke but still hilarious.
I love all the misinformed people who’ve decided to cut out gluten. My daughter has Celiac disease and, thanks to all the people who’ve decided gluten is evil, there are so many amazing products on the market now that we didn’t have before. I know eventually everyone will move on to a different diet and the bubble will burst, but for now, wheeeeeeee!!!!
Same situation for myself. Pastries, cakes, and crackers are no problem – just more expensive; good gluten free pasta is more available as well (rice-only might be mushy, but if you can tolerate corn, blends with corn, rice and quinoa hold up well); there’s also buckwheat noodles. Yeast bread is the toughest thing but you can shop around or experiment at home. Polenta, potatoes, rice, quinoa, millet, buckwheat groats, etc. — it’s all good. Once you re-stock your pantry, it’s easier. But yes, kind of grateful for the trend toward gluten-free because it’s made life easier with celiac, which is intolerance, not only “sensitivity,” and definitely not an allergy. It’s an auto-immune condition that primarily affects the small intestine.
Unless Matt Damon had undiagnosed gluten intolerance, it’s as everyone says – his diet just lightened up; gluten is a hard molecule to break down. It’s likely his dietitian ensured that he got enough fiber, iron, and B vitamins to make up for what he lost in the process. And, there are gluten free beers — never tried, I hate the taste – but they could probably be sampled.
Same! I’m not even low gluten or anything but my spouse is sensitive so it’s just easier to avoid it. The pastas (shout out to Jovial) are nothing but amazing at this point and I don’t feel like I’m giving up anything.
I still make his gluten free bread for him because the packaged ones still aren’t great. But more and more, it’s not much of a hardship to go gluten free.
He mentions he was eating rice and potations, which has no gluten. Since he still got in his carbohydrates, it sounds like he was “dieting” in a healthy and non-catastrophic way.
I think it is easy to give up pasta if you can still have the rice and potatoes.