The 2029 Invictus Games will be held in Daejeon, South Korea, the first Asian games

Too few people watched Heart of Invictus, the Netflix docuseries highlighting individual Invictus competitors. One of the stars of the series was Korean veteran Na Hyeongyoon, an amputee who trained hard for Invictus and fought to bring visibility to injured and disabled people within Korean society. One of the best parts about Na’s story was Korea’s technological advances around prosthetics, and Korean engineers and scientists working with Na to help him with various prosthetics. South Korea has been heavily invested in Invictus, and they’ve been talking about their desire to bring the games to their country for years. They bid on the 2029 games, and it was just announced today that Korea won. The 2029 games will be held in Daejeon! The first Invictus games in Asia!

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games has a new home. The international contest for wounded, injured and sick veterans and service people is heading to Korea, it was announced on Monday, July 20.

The upcoming 2029 games will be held in the city of Daejeon, marking the first time the event will have taken place in Asia. It will follow the 2027 games, which are set to take place in Birmingham, U.K. Korea beat two other shortlisted contenders, including San Diego, Calif., to be hosts, the Invictus Games Foundation announced.

Under its plans in Korea, there will be 12 sports included in the games, that are set to take place from Oct. 6-15, 2029. The event will unite around 550 competitors from 26 nations, supported by their family members and friends.

Lord Charles Allen, Chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, said that picking Daejeon was a “defining moment” for the movement.

“As the first Asian nation selected to host the Games, the Republic of Korea represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to ensure that more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, wherever they live, can benefit from the power of sport and the strength of the Invictus community,” he said. “We were deeply impressed by Daejeon’s vision, the commitment of its partners and the ambition to create a lasting legacy that extends far beyond the closing ceremony.”

Former Invictus Games competitor, Na Hyeongyoon, said in a statement, “I have always believed that the greatest barrier is not disability itself, but the way society perceives it. Through the Invictus Games, I have seen that those perceptions can change.”

Hyeongyoon, who appeared in Harry’s Netflix series, Heart of Invictus, added, “Now, in 2029, it will be Korea’s turn to lead that change. I hope the Invictus Games in Daejeon will showcase the strength, potential, and pride of our wounded service personnel and veterans and become a turning point in transforming how our society sees them.”