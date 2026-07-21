Royalist: Prince Harry’s FIFA interview was an ‘attempt to stand on his brother’s toes’

One of the royal summer storylines is “Prince Harry is copying his brother” and/or “Prince Harry is trying to rebrand himself as a normal, beer-drinking bloke!” I’ve already seen one story where Prince William is reportedly miffed about Harry’s appearance on Joe Marler’s podcast, because William already did a sports podcast a week earlier, with the Kelce brothers! And then Harry appeared on FIFA After Hours with James Corden on Sunday night. Now Tom Sykes is big mad because… William is patron of the Football Association! Why is Harry rebranding to be more like William! Why is Harry so charming and cheeky, he promised!! FOOTBALL IS MINE, HAROLD!! Nevermind that William was too lazy to show up to support England in any way during the World Cup. From The Royalist Substack:
It’s a new week, and it’s a new Prince Harry. The latest exhausting polish on the rebrand rolled off the production line last night on Fox’s World Cup after-show, and this season’s model is: Cheeky Chappie Harry. Beers on the table. Banter with James Corden. Swearing on American television. A right laugh!
If memory serves — and I have the memoir, the Netflix series, the Oprah sit-down and roughly nine hours of promotional interviews to consult — the cheeky chappie was the one thing Harry told us he never was. That was the Palace’s invention, remember? Spare is, at its core, 400 pages of a man complaining that the institution cast him as the thick one, the naughty one, the party prince, the lovable ginger idiot — a role assigned to him so William could be the serious one.
He was misrepresented, and, actually, he kept insisting, he was a thinker. A sensitive soul. A seeker. A man of depth and wounds.
Six years of that, and now here he is on Fox, doing the cartoon stuff again, voluntarily, one assumes, with an unconvincing look and an even more unconvincing glass of lager! Being packaged as a cheeky chappie was an unforgivable institutional cruelty when the Palace did it, now it seems to be a savvy relaunch strategy. Glad we’ve cleared that up!
It’s the same playbook we saw on the sad and embarrassing Joe Marler show last week, of course.
Trouble is, there is already a senior royal doing soccer/football, and it’s William. He is literally the President of the FA. The World Cup is his patch and he is pretty good at it. I mean, he has a headstart, living in a country where it is the national sport, and all. Is Harry even a fan of a local team?
Harry planting himself on a soccer broadcast to hold forth on England’s “mindset” is just an embarrassing attempt to stand on his brother’s toes, frankly.
We’ve had Royal Harry, Army Harry, Vegas Harry, Wounded Harry, Wellness Harry, Netflix Harry — and now, in the most brazen pivot yet, Cheeky Chappie Harry, a lovingly restored replica of the exact persona he spent a decade and a bestselling memoir telling us was a defamatory fiction!
I read Spare, I watched the Netflix docuseries, I’ve covered Harry for many years. He’s never tried to convince people that he’s not charming or silly or cheeky or funny or charismatic. He’s tried to show that his life has always been much more complicated than the palace-driven PR about himself and William. In fact, he’s often emphasized that he shares his mother’s silly, cheeky, temperamental side (and it’s true, he absolutely does). That is what upsets these people, that Harry has always been his mother’s true heir, in charm and personality. Plus, William and his supporters are constantly incandescent with rage whenever Harry encroaches on what they see as “William’s turf.” This is what William considers to be “his” turf: football, podcasts, environmentalism, charity work, Africa, fatherhood, the school run, and the UK entirely. William freaks out completely if Harry comes close to any of those subjects, countries or continents.
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex has some ideas on what England football needs to do to get to a FIFA World Cup Final 🏴 pic.twitter.com/IoOzCr97rh
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2026
We finally get the definitive British Harrys ranking, straight from Prince Harry Duke of Sussex. pic.twitter.com/iXpFkbbW5a
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Goodness me , whoever wrote that needs to go on a long holiday on a boat somewhere .
What a miserable person they must be .
Harry has never needed to stand on his brother’s toes. EVER.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/j1zM54UqWD8
A cheer me up video that never gets old.
I’m sure that it wasn’t Harry that reached out to James Corden about appearing on the show. It would’ve been the other way around, Corden reaching out to Harry and asking if he’d be interested.
The question Sykes should ask is why Corden made the call to Harry and not William. The answer to that question would likely be, “Because Corden knows that Harry is a good guest who will bring something funny and interesting to the program. William, on the other hand…”
Very much this! 😀 The fact is, no-one is checking for William. He simply does not have the IT factor. Never did, not even before his mother snatched back her looks. Not even when Harry was living in the UK. All of those foreign countries liaising with the UK Foreign Office were requesting visits from Harry (if they couldn’t get the queen), and later Harry and Meghan, not William (and definitely not Kate).
Harry is far too busy to think much about William. I can only imagine the number of offers he receives to appear on shows, podcast etc. I really would like to see him on Saturday Night Live, he carries the type of humor that would fit in very well with that show. William is envious of the freedom Harry has to appear where he wants when he wants and be himself.
If Willy wants football/soccer as “his” he should actually show up and maybe he could have been his awkward self trying to be “cheeky and charismatic”. Willy chose to ignore the WC and was a no show if he wanted to support it he had every opportunity to do that and chose not to and just complain through briefings after the fact.
“He is literally the President of the FA.” He was, he isn’t now, and hasn’t been for some time, he is now just a Patron.
Exactly! And he got kicked out because of exceptional laziness. The oatron was invented to save face! This guy cannot even go to a pub (he grew up in a pub, you remember?) and watch football with some other blokes. Football WAS his, Harold…
Maybe if William, as Patron of the FA, showed up at the World Cup to support England (like other royals did to support their countries’ teams) he would been on. Just sayin’.
Did anyone care at all about Willy’s appearance on the kelce podcast? No, because he’s dull and slow and has no “It” factor. Harry can’t help that he’s got more charisma.
I am trying to think of an American equivalent of brother princes vying for relevance, because I don’t know how this makes William look anything but pathetic.
Maybe the Manning brothers, they are from a football dynasty family. Two of them were quarterbacks (princes) and they both have sponsors, tv ads, sports commentary jobs & charities. I can’t imagine if we had a story about how Peyton thinks Eli is encroaching on his sponsorships, or his ESPN contract or whatever. America would call him whiny bi-otch and tell him to go out and work for stuff including good publicity.
But this not about “princes vying for relevance”. It’s about ONE prince, William, cloutchasing his younger, charismatic, highly accomplished brother and lay claim to everything the better brother does. Prince Harry is not vying with anyone for anything – he’s simply living his life and doing things he enjoys and is passionate about. He absolutely knows what William is doing, and at this stage, I think he likely just finds it amusing (but alarming when it affects his family’s safety).
I would hate to be the one to break it to either Willy or Tom Sykes, but over 10 million Brits and 100 million world-wide individuals discuss soccer/football. It does not belong to Willy. Many, many people watch football and then talk about it, including four men on that show, only one of whom was Harry. So an easy deduction: Willy thinks he should control every move Harry makes, via Tom Sykes et al. Or a sadder deduction and scarier thought: Willy thinks that Harry should just disappear.
Prince Harry doesn’t need to stand on any body parts of someone else, neither toes nor shoulders, because he’s accomplished — the Duke of Success.
Scooter Bulliam wishes Prince Harry would waste as much time thinking about him as vice versa.
While Prince Harry continues to just living his life, TOB doesn’t have anything other than money.
No dreams, no achievements, no real friends, and as to his oh so wholesome family…
William is “rather good at it”? Good at what? Ignoring the national teams unless its convenient for him? He’s completely missed the last two World Cups – this one and the most recent women’s – even though the English national teams went very far in both (semi finals and finals respectively.) he did attend the 2024 Euros so I dont get the total blanking on the World Cup. Too far away? something else? But its weird bc IIRC in summer 2024 he went to more than one game, even while Kate was “battling cancer”…..but he can’t go to a final or semifinal? The third place game probably would have been a good fit for him since its relatively low stakes at that point.
Part of the point of Spare was for Harry to take control of his own narrative – and yes, he’s still Harry. He didn’t say that his personality wasn’t how it was portrayed in the press, not entirely. Just that certain aspects were played up and other aspects played down to benefit William. and of course the whole narrative of him being the dumb one.
But he’s been on talk shows before and been cheeky and fun – I mean he was the Gingerbread Prince who Saves Christmas in Nebraska! its just who he is. He’s a natural in those settings and William is not.
I still want Netflix or Hallmark to give us “The Gingerbread Prince who Saves Christmas in Nebraska.”
And yet William couldn’t even attend one WC game so no it’s not his thing by any means.
[b]his is what William considers to be “his” turf: football, podcasts, environmentalism, charity work, Africa, fatherhood, the school run, and the UK entirely. William freaks out completely if Harry comes close to any of those subjects, countries or continents.[/b]
Even when it isn’t something William has already claimed as his own. If it is positive for the Sussexes then he (or his wife) will try to claim it as their own. Examples: Invictus, Emmy nominations etc.
William has done nothing to earn any of those “turfs”, so they are not his.
I feel generous today so I will grant him the school run one. But I want it on the record that it’s only out of pity.
Poor scooter how he suffers.
I think the wildest thing about William to me is that he doesn’t want to work, but he also doesn’t want anyone else to work. You’re the patron of the football association, but you couldn’t be bothered to go to a single game during the World Cup. Even after your national team made it to the semifinals. But you’re mad that your brother appeared on a podcast?
You could have been down on the field if you took your job seriously, and didn’t think you were entitled to four month long vacations.
It’s just amusing to me that he ( or his media sycophants) are always like how dare you upstage me, as I refuse to work.
What are we doing here? Tom Syko should be angry with William for failing to show up for England at the World Cup not with Harry. I also think Syko is upset because Harry refuses to give access to the royal rota and he’s shown that he’s more charismatic than William.
Harry has been cheeky and hilarious on late night shows in America for years … and it’s not an act, because he is cheeky and hilarious. He just didn’t want that to be his whole personality because, again, that’s not his whole personality.
In England, he was reduced to a one-dimensional caricature. He’s now free to be his whole, genuine self.
Syko needs to be medicated.
So does William and and probably Kate..
Wills should have been at the last 3 English matches, AT LEAST. The “petite finale” against France for 3rd place was a great game. And they won! So it’s not the finals but supporting a team isn’t about that.
Everyone is pissed because Harry is the extrovert. He is not a “show-off.” It’s a personality thing. I happen to be an introvert and my daughter is an extrovert. I do think it’s genetic. That quality alone gives Harry more shine, so they castigate him for it. I don’t know what you’d call William. An introvert, like me, often likes to read, think and remain close to the people they love. There is no evidence of any of this for William, and I don’t think he loves Kate or Charles (maybe the children, I don’t know). He is not introspective or he wouldn’t be so haughty.
my take is that Willy has a miserable life and feels trapped in his role…he’s mad at Harry because he escaped and Willy never can
God forbid Harry be an actual human being with complexity, varying sides of his personality, and multiple interests, like every other real human, instead of a flat cartoon cutout who bears no relation to reality.
That’s exactly it – William needs an actual personality. Being selfish and jealous doesn’t cover it.
WTAF should Prince Harry defer to Willy after what he did …. AND still does?
IMO Prince Harry is the only royal they’ve got left worth warm spit and he can have as many sausages as he can eat … metaphorically speaking.
Isn’t James Corden’s show in the USA, where Harry lives? Isn’t he friends with Corden, and the World Cup is in the USA? Considering that Corden was talking about soccer on his show while the World Cup was happening, it would make sense he would talk about it with Harry. Sykes conveniently forgot to mention Harry talking about Invictus on these podcast/show episodes. They are so sour about Harry and Meghan basically being able to do what they want on whatever interests that, and they have no say in it.
Corden makes reference that the show is filmed in the States. fox Sports is an American Cable channel so Harry was filming the show on his home turf and promoting Invictus.
We can see just how much the UK media had to diminish Harry to make dull William look better and now that Harry is in the states, William can’t control how he’s portrayed and it’s killing him.
Besides the World Cup was co hosted in the U.S. so it makes sense for Harry to speak of it since he lives there.
Why does the royal rota treat being extrovert and having charisma as a bad thing? And being stiff and awkward as a good thing? I would seriously like some answers
James Corden and Harry have been friends for years! I think Corden even took him to an LA Galaxy game or two years ago. It makes sense that he would have Harry on his show. Anyway it is aimed at US audiences, who do not have a king, so who cares? (Also Harry lives in California; which had Spanish, not British, monarchs prior to the Mexican War for independence in 1821)