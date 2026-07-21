The Duchess of Kent left the bulk of her £1.4 million estate to her husband

When Prince Philip passed away in 2021, his will was quickly sealed for 90 years. We still don’t know what was in the will, how much money Philip had when he passed or what kind of money he handed out to various people inside and outside of his family. There was a lot of criticism about the sealed will and a lot of speculation about what the Windsors were hiding. Well, the Duchess of Kent passed away last year, and King Charles apparently ordered her will to be made public?? That’s what the Telegraph insinuates, but I think it’s far more likely that they didn’t seal her will because there’s nothing really dramatic in it at all.
The Duchess of Kent, who died last year aged 92, left more than £1.4m in her will to her husband and children. Probate records, seen by The Telegraph, show the Duchess left the majority of her fortune to her husband and their three children.
The Duchess was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Elizabeth II, for 64 years, and earned the nickname of “Caring Kate” because of her empathy and devotion to charity work.
She left £10,000 in her will to the musical charity she co-founded in 2004, Future Talent, which supports gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds.
The details of the will have been made public less than a month after the King, who has instructed aides to open up royal finances to unprecedented scrutiny, made his personal tax bill public for the first time. In June, a palace source confirmed it was the monarch’s “clear wish and instruction” that the complicated royal finances be made more transparent.
The wills of senior members of the Royal family are normally sealed for at least 90 years, but the will of the Duchess is thought to have been made public because she stepped down from royal duties and dropped her HRH title in 2002 to teach music in a state school.
The Duchess, who was the first member of the Royal family to publicly convert to Catholicism in more than 300 years, died at Kensington Palace last September surrounded by members of her family.
In her will, drawn up on Oct 5, 2022, and signed “Katharine Kent”, the Duchess left £5,000 each to her nine godchildren, while her personal possessions – such as jewellery and furniture – were left to her husband.
[From The Telegraph]
I’m a little bit surprised that she created her will in 2022, when she was just shy of 90 years old. Look at the date too – she had her will drawn up just a few weeks after Queen Elizabeth II passed away. It’s possible she had a will before 2022 and this was just the latest version though. Anyway, a fortune of £1.4 million is nothing to sneeze at, but how did she accumulate that kind of money on a music teacher’s salary? I’m sure the bulk of her estate being left to her husband was a tax thing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping The Colour parade along The Mall
Featuring: Prince Edward Duke of Kent and Katharine Duchess of Kent
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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HRH DUCHESS OF KENT
With Right) HRH PRINCESS DIANA.
(HRH Princess of Wales)
(Seen at the 1994 Wimbledon
Tennis Championships)
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
Photo UGL 007921/A-22 02.07.1994,Image: 502656568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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HRH DUCHESS OF KENT
(Seen at Guildhall, for the State Banquet for President Mugabe of Zimbabwe)
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
Photo UIW 007764/A-34a 18.05.1994,Image: 502657740, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call Photoshot Global HQ – London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , also New York Office Tel : + 1 646-429-8731 and Hamburg Office Tel +49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot/Avalon
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WEDDING OF HRH PRINCE EDWARD AND SOPHIE RHYS-JONES
HRH DUCHESS OF KENT arriving at St George’s Chapel, Windsor for the wedding ceremony.
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot Photo
UA 016284/E 19.06.1999,Image: 502725887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) at Westminster Abbey in London on March 4, 2024.,Image: 853530024, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: ADRIAN DENNIS / Avalon
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Katheine Duchess of Kent,Image: 1034408979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
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Katheine Duchess of Kent, State dinner at the Mansion House,Image: 1034409561, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
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North America Sales Only-London, England 04/29/11- Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton 1310697
-PICTURED: Duke of Kent, Duchess of Kent
-PHOTO by: Tim Rooke/startraksphoto.com
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Startraks Photo New York, NY For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Featuring: Duke of Kent, Duchess of Kent
Where: London, England, Britain
When: 29 Apr 2011
Credit: Tim Rooke/startraksphoto.com
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HRH the Duke of Kent to attends Scots Guards’ Black Sunday parade
in His 50th year as Colonel of the Regiment.
Featuring: Duke of Kent
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Apr 2024
Credit: Cover Images
It’s possible Edward gave her some kind of alimony payment after they separated. Apparently the Queen didn’t give them permission to divorce.
She converted to the Catholic Church so I doubt she was interested in a divorce. And they seemed to be on very good terms, her husband was very attentive to her when she was older and had difficulty getting around. He took her to her hair appointments. Some couples just give each other more space as they get older. I doubt she wanted to re-marry or move on with someone else, which would be the only reason to divorce.
As others have written, it could be interest from an inheritance from her father. They had lower living expenses overall. During the first decade+ of their marriage, QEII let them live free at Anmer Hall. Yes, that Anmer Hall.
She had a breakdown after her abortion (german measles exposure). Her husband was AWFUL about everything. He went to QEII and demanded a divorce, wanted to get away from her, wanted to start over with someone new. QEII said no.
Katharine left, became a teacher, and converted to Catholicism. They lived apart for decades. At least one of their children converted as well. Siding with their mother against their father’s treatment of her?
She died in her nineties, so realistically she hadn’t earned a schoolteacher’s income for 30 or 40 years. That’s a long time for a nest egg to grow into something larger. Wasn’t aware the Kents were separated, but maybe she still had some sort of grace and favor lodging?
They were separated, the duchess withdrew into private life for the sake of her mental health. They lived together in Wren House on the grounds of Kensington palace.
well, after the taxes are paid, what’s left of a 1.4 million pound estate might be enough for a down payment on an apartment on the outskirts of London. if you weren’t clothed, fed and housed on the public dime for your entire life.
I’m really surprised everyone thinks this is a lot of money for a royal. I have no idea of her history but if the husband is still alive I imagine the bulk of her estate was joint property, and this $1.4m was just what remained individual property. But as I say, I know nothing about these people.
Exactly. I’m surprised it was so little, given her title, privilege, etc.
Really, I’m also surprised it’s so little. Around here, a million can be just the value of the family home. And if you invested $20,000 40 years ago, you’d have about $1.5 million today. So, it’s not unheard of.
The Duchess left royal officially before she became a teacher, that’s why her will is public as all other wills, she isn’t seen as royal and so no special rules for her. Has definetely nothing to do with the king. And I read she left most of it to her three children?
It’s really not that much for that generation, especially a royal. I know people in my family that worked regular joe jobs, saved, lived within their means, and left that much behind. And I say “of that generation” because the economics of building wealth have changed so much. Gone are pensions, affordable homes, education, and healthcare – and childcare? Good lord.
Her father may have only been a Baronet but the family was well off and she received income from a trust from them so that’s likely how she gained any extra wealth.
Looking at the photos, I think she may have been the best dressed royal.
Don’t most spouses leave their estate to the other spouse? She was probably worried Will and Chuck would not take care of him.
Wow, that’s shockingly little. Where I live a starter home is like $700k (my mom’s rambler is worth $1.2 million alone, yes housing prices are truly unhinged and divorced from reality!) so with a house, some savings, and. 401k it’s easy for even middle income folks to leave behind this much.
The lady on the header photo with the Duke is his sister Alexandra Ogilvy not Katherine.
The estate amount seems about right. The Duke probably had the wealth and paid for expenses and she probably banked her teacher wages and didn’t have a lot of personal expenses at that point because she wasn’t a working royal.