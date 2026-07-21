The MyPillow founder running for Minnesota governor is registered to vote in Texas



Donald Trump’s favorite kind of lackey is one for whom there is no bottom; a person who not only has no moral objections to embarrassing themselves publicly in the service of spreading Trump’s lies, but gleefully signs up to do it all over again. And so enters, or re-enters, Mike Lindell onto the national stage. Over the past five years the MyPillow CEO had (thankfully) faded to the deepest recesses of our repressed nightmares. The last time we covered him here on CB was in 2021 when he was making an ass out of himself in carrying the election fraud torch for Dear Leader. Good times. Well, Trump is the president who cried election fraud, especially with this year’s midterms, so he threw his considerable girth into endorsing Mike Lindell for Minnesota Governor. (Something the MN Republican Party declined to do.) The primary is on August 11, and the Minnesota Star Tribune just (easily) uncovered some pertinent info: Lindell is registered to vote in Texas, but not the state he seeks to govern. It’s going well.

Records reviewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune show that Lindell is still registered to vote in Texas. The businessman previously said he moved back to Minnesota after living in Texas so he could run for governor. When asked about it, Lindell told the Star Tribune he wasn’t sure if he was registered and would have to check. He said he plans to vote in Minnesota and will not vote in Texas, adding, “I’m not going to vote twice.” Lindell said his biggest concern isn’t that he’s not registered to vote in Minnesota. Instead, he’s upset that the Minnesota Republican Party has not supported his campaign, even after Trump endorsed him, according to The New York Times. “It’s disgusting,” Lindell, 65, told the outlet over the weekend. “They are trying to discredit the endorsement.” On July 15, Trump took to his Truth Social to voice his support for Lindell — known for his pillow infomercials and loyalty towards Trump — in Minnesota’s gubernatorial race. “Mike Lindell, the ‘Pillow Man,’ and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA,” Trump, 80, began in his post. “If given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!!” “Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country,” Trump added, saying, “especially when it comes to Election Integrity.” “He truly deserves everything he gets,” Trump concluded his Truth Social post. “He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!! MIKE LINDELL HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN.” Lindell announced his campaign for Minnesota governor in December 2025. He made the announcement at one of his MyPillow factories near Minneapolis. During his speech, Lindell said hsi political opponents had gone after both him and MyPillow because of his support for Trump. “It didn’t work. I’m still standing. MyPillow is still standing,” Lindell said at the time. “And now I want you to know that I will stand for you as governor of the state of Minnesota.”

[From People]

“I’m not going to vote twice,” says the wannabe governor with a long rap sheet for making fraudulent election fraud claims. Honey, you’re not going to vote ONCE unless you register in the right state! For the record, not being registered to vote in Minnesota does not disqualify Lindell from running for governor. According to their state constitution, there are only three requirements: must be 25 or older, a US citizen, and have been a Minnesota resident for one full year before the election. So again, voter registration is not a disqualifier for being governor. It is a disqualifier for Lindell being a moderately intelligent person, but, to quote Austin Powers, “That train has sailed.” As the Star Tribune pointed out in their reporting, he can’t cast a vote for himself, as most capable candidates do, until he, you know, registers to vote there. And the primary is less than a month away. I don’t know whether to chastise or thank his campaign team.

Lastly, is it just me, or do Mike Lindell and the DC Reflecting Pool contractor look like long-lost twins??

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