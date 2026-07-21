Prince William & Kate had to ‘start from scratch’ to figure out how to raise their kids

Prince George’s birthday is on Wednesday, which is why Kensington Palace authorized so many fluff pieces about the future-future king. The Sun’s weekend story about George was heavy on the keenery, with sources making George sound like the most athletic-yet-awkward kid. Well, the Telegraph also has royal sources, and they have even more to say about George as he turns 13 years old. What’s a little bit funny is that George’s birthday pieces have inevitably become glowing reviews of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ parenting style and foresight. This Telegraph piece also takes swipes at QEII and King Charles as parents. Oof. Some highlights:
A down-to-earth future king: He is “incredibly down to earth”, say friends of the family, while inevitably being “aware of his future”. He is a sporting all-rounder, a surprisingly good artist, and is still getting used to the meet-and-greet walkabouts that will be part of his working life stretching ahead. Most of his weekends are spent at sports fixtures and with friends, occasionally interrupted for a carriage ride or Buckingham Palace balcony appearance in the line of royal duty.
A brave new world for George: He will be the first heir to navigate his teenage years in an era of social media and cameraphones, the first whose privacy is at risk of being infringed upon not just by the press but by the public. He is the first growing up with WhatsApp groups rather than handwritten letters (although his parents have a strict policy on mobile phones), and the first with the unwelcome ability to read appalling conspiracy theories about his own family the moment he logs on to social media. Where Prince William’s face once adorned posters on dormitory walls across Britain’s girls’ schools, Prince George’s will be seen through the glow of a smartphone screen, with all the perils of the AI era.
Relentless preparations: “No one knows better than William what life is like growing up in the Royal family,” the source says. “He is absolutely determined to get it right.” Close aides and friends stop short of criticising previous generations. But the unspoken part is this: few royal parents have got it right so far, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have had to start from scratch to figure it out for the next. “The biggest thing is that it has to be family first,” says a friend. “They will serve the institution, but they will also make sure their children are raised with as much normality as possible.”
A palace raising a prince: Raising the “future future King” is part of their role, woven through conversations and Kensington Palace strategy meetings since the Princess of Wales announced she was pregnant. Learning from the mistakes of the past, says another source, has been “absolutely central”.
The history of royal parenting: “Previous generations of the Royal family weren’t renowned for their parenting skills,” says Valentine Low, the author of Power and the Palace. “The one sovereign who escaped such parental failures was Elizabeth II, who was brought up in a close-knit family of four: the difference, of course, was that until she was 10 no one knew she would be queen. When it came to her turn, she did her best to be a loving parent to Charles, but duty always came first. She was often absent – once for nearly six months – while Philip was a tough and demanding father. Charles, a sensitive boy, felt lonely and misunderstood.”
Ooh, King Charles won’t like this: Princes William and Harry’s childhoods were scarred by trauma, first of their parents’ divorce, then their mother’s death and their father’s struggle to balance duty and the needs of his sons in a very different era. William and Catherine, in other words, have had to write their own parenting rulebook.
Strategic parenting from William & Kate: “The way they have lived their lives – getting the kids outside, spending time together, focusing on the school run – it’s just as strategic as any other part of their public service,” says a source. “Preparing their children for the lives they are going to lead, it’s central to their roles – it’s not something that’s on the side.”
Public support: Prince George, reiterates a source who knows the family, is “a very down-to-earth young man”. “Mum and Dad give really careful consideration as to when and how to introduce all their children to royal work, and strike the balance with their normal lives….They should be confident about the years ahead. There are challenges, but they have been absolutely consistent about putting the family at the heart of everything they do, and the public supports them.”
[From The Telegraph]
“Previous generations of the Royal family weren’t renowned for their parenting skills…” I mean, I think Charles was a horrible father as well, a neglectful parent and a deadbeat to this day. But William did have a good parenting example with his mother – too bad he uses Diana’s life as a cautionary tale rather than a blueprint for disrupting the “Windsor way.” While Kate had a much more traditional and stable family life, it often feels like Carole sees herself as “managing” Kate, William and their children. I don’t know, none of us know. In the long-term, we’ll see if William and Kate’s child-rearing methods were all that different or better than previous generations.
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The official portrait for the christening of Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, photographed in The Morning Room at Clarence House in London on October 23rd 2013. PICTURED: (back row, left-right) HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Prince of Wales, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, HRH Prince Harry of Wales, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. (front row, left-right) HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH Duchess of Cambridge carrying HRH Prince George and HRH Duke of Cambridge. Prince George is wearing an outfit made of delicate Honiton lace and white satin by Angela Kelly, an exact replica of the one worn before him by every baby born to the British Royal family since 1841. The Duchess is wearing Alexander McQueen dress and a Jane Taylor hat.
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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236572, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
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16/12/2025, London, UK. The Prince of Wales and Prince George with the CEO of The Passage Mick Clarke during a visit to The Passage in central London.,Image: 1061170332, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Charlotte, from left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804689, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM Members of The Royal Family attend Day Two of Royal Ascot, at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK. Pictured: Carole Middleton BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM Members of The Royal Family attend Day Two of Royal Ascot, at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK. Pictured: Carole Middleton BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Prince William, Prince George BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The 46th AFI Life Achievement Awards Honoring George Clooney,Image: 374196842, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
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Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal family during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Weeell, Diana was certainly a loving parent, but she did her share of trauma dumping on her kids – so, I don’t know if that made her a good parent. And I can’t tell if W&K are doing any better, but I won’t fault them for trying a different approach.
The kids were at boarding school mostly. That comes mostly from tabloids.
A marriage as rotten as Charles and Diana’s can’t help but spill over onto the children and boarding school doesn’t make things any better.
Diana did not dump on her kids imo that comes from charles sympathizers like penny and Ingrid. Disba has her adult friends like Elsa and Rosa that she confided in. She did not sit home with the boys she worked and they were at school. It is tragic she us not around. She may or may not have been able to improve scooters disposition and she would have been. Proud of meghan
Edit. Diana not that typo
lol at ‘Disba’. I shrugged and assumed it was another nickname for someone.
Charles is a bad dad and granddad. Diana would have adored all her grandkids and not neglected the sussex kids
Why don’t they realize that by setting these narratives, that they’re setting these kids up to have to be in a certain box for the rest of their lives. Which means when they inevitably step out of it, they will be treated as a disappointment or the media. Or as in the case of his parents, has to pretend to increasing incredulity that people aren’t seeing what they believe they are seeing.
They’re sending him up at 13 years old to be this serious little King, who’s also the best that everything that he tries, with a good head on his shoulders, and leadership qualities. Even if that stuff was true about me at 13 I’d hate to be described like that to everyone that met me.
Using your kids as a reason that you can’t do anything, and also highlighting it as an example of your wonderful parenting, puts an unreasonable burden on your kids to be perfect. And it’s all nonsense. Now they’re being much more open about the fact that George was boarding, Charlotte’s boarding, and Louis probably will be boarding in the next year or so. So why is his mom sub 50 engagements this year, and his father sub 100?
This is my take as well — they are already throwing the kids to the wolves to cover their own lazy, inept tracks. And there have been plenty of characterizations of Charlotte as well – they are really painting her into a corner. It’s a tragedy. There should be no royal family for tons of reasons, and scarring the kids is one of them.
They portrayed William this exact same way. He was the serious and responsible brother whereas Harry was wild.
They can never do otherwise because if the one in line to be the monarch is a mess the entire facade crumbles.
This is why it’s high stakes gaslighting going on to cover for William being unsuited for the top job.
Sorry, isn’t this just parenting? Like everyone I know has had a less than ideal childhood, had poor role models, has kids and learns to parent from a book or a blog, or therapy. And none of those people have unlimited money and staff at their disposal. Cry me a river.
And each generation tends to overcorrect the previous generation (whether it’s overall cultural mores or individual growing up experience) and, in the process, gets something else “wrong”. It’s life as has been occurring for millenia!
The one thing that won’t be different for these kids is that surely they each have life alert bracelets just as William and Harry had, but probably with tracking capabilities.
Exactly, the fact that they have unlimited resources and money is the most important part here. They can provide an expensive education, and Nannie’s from the prestigious Noreland College where nannies have rigorous training in developmental child psychology. They absolutely do not have to start from scratch and actually have an enormous leg up on the majority of the people.
This is just themselves covering up for the fact that they don’t work by using this as an excuse. And as others have said they are setting up the kids to be perfect, since they go on and on about how much effort they are investing in these children.
Nothing is more arrogant and annoying then parents who think they have all the parenting answers and they are the experts before their children have even grown.. no two children are alike and nothing is set in stone especially before the teenage years. Parenting with a full staff doesn’t make an expert.
I had/have great parents and a fairly normal, uneventful childhood. I still had to figure out how I wanted to parent/raise my own kid. Just saying. Again, in an effort to make them look extraordinary while also being in touch with the common people, they just look like a joke. Again.
How much longer can the Waleses go on about putting family first in order to not “work?” Charles made Camilla a non-negotiable and Harry was a pawn in his campaign to make Camilla palatable. And did Queen Elizabeth’s “neglect” and Phillip’s tough love make Charles into the narcissist that he is? George has his parents to set an example, and indeed what great examples they are. Lazy, jealous petty, unkind to siblings. If Charlotte doesn’t do exactly what George wants, will he try to make her life a living hell? Will he learn how to treat his siblings by watching his mum and dad?
I do think Elizabeth and Phillip’s parenting made Charles who he is, at least in part. he wasn’t really loved by them in the way we think of healthy parents loving their children, and he certainly wasn’t really raised by them, but by nannies and staff – so is it any wonder he didn’t know how to be a parent? Diana also had family issues obviously but her method of processing it was to give all her love to her children. Its like Charles didn’t have any love to give. We make fun of the “whatever love is” or whatever he said in their engagement interview but I do wonder if that’s how he genuinely feels.
I dont even know if he loves Camilla in the way that WE think of loving someone. he cares about her and for her but how much of that is love or just because she supports him and doesn’t challenge him the way someone like Diana did?
Now that all makes it sound like I’m excusing Charles’ treatment of harry and I’m not, because for all her parenting flaws, QEII certainly did not treat her children the way Charles treated Harry. But when Harry speaks of “generational trauma,” he doesn’t just mean his own upbringing. So I dont think we can discount Charles’ upbringing entirely.
But like anything else, its some nature, some nurture, not just one or the other.
And then to all of that add in the fact that he was the prince of wales and heir to the throne for the majority of his life – yeah its a recipe for disaster. and we can see it playing out in a different way with William.
Harry broke the cycle by escaping and extensive therapy.
Elizabeth and Phillip were also born in the 1920s and most people that age raised their baby boomer kids far differently than the generation after. They were not raising their kids so different from the rest of the parents of that era. Especially in post war UK.
Charles was simply bad as a parent regardless of era, but again pretending the Middletons weren’t bizarre in how they put out all their kids to marry rich is ignoring that they were bad parents too.
I don’t see William and Kate much improving on Charles’ parenting. The kids are still used as distractions in the press, the heir is still held above the other two, etc.
I do like how they managed to shoehorn in the school run reference.
I also question how parents that avoid work at all costs can be instilling in these kids any kind of sense of public duty. To me that’s the big kicker. What are these kids learning from their parents about their public roles? That they are something to resent at all costs and to avoid all work associated with them as much as possible.
I’m not saying the kids need to be listed on the court circular and pulling in 100 events a year. but they are being taught that public duty is something to run from, not embrace.
of course Charles takes public service and his role very seriously and didn’t manage to pass that onto William, sooo who knows.
There was no need to “write their own parenting handbook about how to raise a future, future king”. If they were smart (too bad they aren’t) they would have cultivated friendships with the other European monarchs. All of them raise children, the future King and Queens and their siblings. They could have exchanged notes. The Netherlands have the 2nd generation of well rounded heirs and spares, Sweden did a lot right with Victoria and she does a stellar job with Estelle. Belgium has a king with an unhappy childhood and family drama. Spain? Ditto. Denmark has a king with an absent mother and a harsh father (much like Elizabeth and Philip), but Frederik and Mary overcame the trauma with their 4 children. They all “started from scratch”. I bet there were plenty of phone calls between the crown princesses, all married ins, and the one with a husband married in.
I left out Norway for good reasons, though the children of Haakon and Mette Marit seem to be fine.
The other monarchs cultivate their friendships, and make sure their children do the same. It is a special life and a special role, who could be more helpful than others in the same situation? I don’t understand why the British monarchs aren’t close to the other Europeans. Do they think they are above them? Stupid.
Agreed!! They had many good examples to look to for how to raise future monarchs or people to lean on, ask questions, look to for support, etc. But W&K set themselves apart from the other European monarchs and act like they’re better than them and won’t lower themselves to ask for help – at least that’s how it comes off.
If they were good parents they wouldn’t have kept whatever was going on with Kate quiet for months. That’s if the story about the test results coming from the January surgery is true. According to them they didn’t say anything for literal months because of the kids, which also meant delaying treatment too. Meanwhile during this time period the globe was wondering if Kate was alive. There is no way that wasn’t filtering down to the kids from the others at school.
So either they are bad parents or they are liars.
And while no one says Charles was a great parent, it is also bad parenting to target your siblings in public smear campaigns. Kids have to wonder why a brother would turn against his only brother. You can’t say that Charles went after Anne, Andrew or Edward in the same way William has against Harry.
Bad people make bad parents and there is no way those kids aren’t feeling it with a father who has serious anger issues and a mother who has obvious mental health issues especially with that untreated eating disorder and the likely other issues that lead to the scar on her forehead.
Strange, because many parents choose the best from how they were reared and add to it. William is essentially saying he learned nothing from his mother even though he had her for 15 years. If they started from scratch then so be it. Welcome to parenthood
Vacationing on yachts is not normal
Neither is sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon since the age of 8, vacationing on a private island owned by your family, beginning flying lessons at age 11, meeting Taylor Swift, getting private tours of Harry Potter and anything else your heart desires. That’s just off the top of my head. There is nothing down to earth about any of them. Kate didn’t wait for a decade to be down to earth.
I doubt george takes flying lessons. He’s too young
Normal people do this and also work 20-40 hours a week or more.
Charlotte is the only one who looks truly happy. The older boy always seems miserable and the youngest just doesn’t give a shit.
Shouldn’t we be allowed to drink every time the rota mentions the freaking school run?
And I thought the Middletons taught Kate and William everything they needed to know about raising kids in a normal, middle-class way!!
My liver could not handle that lmao.
I can’t wait for Charlotte and Louis to write their tell-all books.
George being on magazine covers is not an ordinary upbringing. And the children had Nanny Maria around to help raise them
What do the Wales kids think of how their mother treated their aunt meghan even taking a threatening step towards her. Not healthy if they witness that and hear their parents talking badly about their aunt and uncle
I suppose telling his schoolmates “My Dad will be King so you better watch out!” is what passes for “down to earth” these days…
I’m sorry, I can’t hear what any of you are saying over the screaming hypocrisy. Aren’t Liz and Phil turning in their graves for being slandered like this? And poor Charles has CANCER don’t you know! Or is that only for when Harry makes any mention of his life and upbringing?
I do agree with the comments that these kids are being set up to fail at every turn. Unless they follow in their mother’s footsteps of being a blank slate for everyone to project onto they are in big trouble.
Channel 5 Saturday are showing Prince George at 13: the Next Generation over 90 mins. Key moments in his life “to the subtle ways he is challenging royal norms.” This sounds excessive and inappropriate for a 13 year who is still a child. I hope this isn’t a sign they are going to go overboard covering this child’s life just because he is son of the direct heir. He’s entitled to privacy. He might not become king for 50 years so please let him enjoy being a child and young adult later on.
What has this 13 year old done to challenge royal norms? He is going to the same school his father did. He is being parented by the same kind of aloof parenting that his father and grandfather went through. What has changed?
All families have generational trauma. The real concern could be the ‘next Carole’ plotting her child’s ascent to Royal family.
Oof, I feel sorry for George, it really feels like he’s being offered up as a treat for royal reporters to chew on during the summer months.
It’s also not the first time an article from the rota has mentioned William being a teen pin-up of sorts. I’m sure the rota ( and possibly William himself) wish they could return to those simpler days, but that kind of attention certainly wouldn’t be healthy for George. The whole thing gives me the ick.
Also, it’s worth noting that after all of the expounding on and on about the Wales’ “hands-on” parenting and the dangers ahead as the teen years approach, balancing the age of social media and intense public scrutiny, and George being seen more in the public eye, that after all of that they’re still sending him to live away from home. I know, I know, it’s a social and cultural norm and many kids thrive there! I just felt a bit of whiplash reading “Nobody knows better than William” how intense the pressures can be growing up within the royal family, so you’d think he might want to, I don’t know, be on hand to help guide his elder son through it?
This just reminds me of Tina Fey rejecting mom based awards in the early 2000s. She said until the kids were 30 and the “personality dust” had settled, she felt like awards for being a great working mom were way premature. These folks, on the other hand, are patting themselves on the back before they’ve even done the trickiest bit. Stories like this can only backfire, even if only behind the scenes.
George’s flying lessons were reported in the press and people saw him with an instructor in the aircraft
He could have gone up in a plane with a pilot and watching but no way would he be allowed to be a child pilot
Maybe pr. He is under aged u
To be pilot. And maybe it won’t interest him as he gets older
Don’t most parents have too figure out from scratch how to raise their children? There are no real guidelines. Of course a parent needs to be down in the trenches with them when they are young and not rely on a stream of nannies. If Kate was really involved in her children’s ‘early years’ , she wouldn’t have taken so long to come up with her ‘life’s work’.
Plenty of parents try to balance work and family. They do it without all the nannies, housekeepers, secretaries and hangers on that Will and Kate have. Why try to convince us that they are just like us when they are not? We don’t have the ability to take off every time school is out. We can’t afford not to work for long periods of time or have others stand in for us.
“Royal work” = this song-and-dance we do, to keep the commoners supporting us.