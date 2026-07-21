A record one in three young adults from age 18 to 34 live with their parents in the US

The Today Show recently reported on the record number of young adults moving back in with their parents. Realtor.com reports that there are 25.2 million adults from 18 to 34 living at home. Given skyrocketing inflation and the high cost of living, there’s less stigma for this than in the past. The Today Show profiled a 27-year-old Connecticut woman who moved in with her parents after living on her own for four years. Julia’s expenses included $1,800 in rent plus student loan payments when she made the decision to move back home. While the video segment doesn’t specify, it looks like she works remotely. Julia’s mother and father are supportive and say that they enjoy having her with them. Here are some of the statistics as reported by USA Today and I’ve included the Today Show video below.
A record number of adults under age 35 choose to live with their parents, Census data shows, rather than contemplate the increasingly tricky math of living on their own.
More than 25 million under-35 adults lived with their parents in 2025, according to a June report from Realtor.com that draws from Census figures. That’s the highest number on record, including the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent millions of younger Americans back to the parental nest.
“That means one in three 18-to-34-year-olds is back at home, living with their parents,” said Hannah Jones, senior economist at Realtor.com.
This makes sense given the economy. Rent is crazy expensive, groceries are at an all-time high and that’s not to mention the price of entertainment. Home ownership is almost impossible for most people.
I had to move back in with my parents for a few months during my divorce in the early 2000s. I saved enough money to rent my own place, and they helped a lot with my son when he was little. I have fond memories of that time and am so grateful to my family. Now that my son is in graduate school I’ve let him know that he can move back in at any time. He’s been home this summer and it’s been lovely. Our children grow up so fast. While we want them to strike out on their own and not be freeloaders, sometimes living together is the best option for everyone.
IDK man I am extremely close to my parents but there was virtually no part of me that wanted to live with them in my twenties. I would venture to guess that most young adults would prefer to have their own place and their own space. It’s hard to have a taste of the independence that comes with college only to go back to living under mom and dad’s roof. In that sense, we really shouldn’t be normalizing this. We should be supporting policies that promote affordable/free tuition, livable wages, renewable energy, and affordable housing. My parents saved up for two years so they could buy their house 50 plus years ago for $20K and they were renting the whole time. The average young adult is not in a position to buy a new house even after living rent-free with their parents for two years. The American Dream is really out of reach for most people under 40.
No wonder why socialism is most popular with the 30-45 age range. Millennials have been thoroughly dicked like no other generation.
I moved back in with my parents after law school, while I was studying for the bar and not working. It most certainly was NOT a good situation for an adult to be in. My mom reverted to treating me like a teenager, rather than an adult who put herself through law school. As soon as I took the bar, I started working and immediately got an apartment. That two bedroom apartment cost me a whopping $525/month. Two years later I bought my own house. I agree that is not feasible now.
Circumstances are so tough right now. My kids are 21 and 23 and I plan to help them however I can.
In so many cultures, multi-generational households are the norm. There are so many benefits, social and economic: children growing up close to grandparents, elderly folks maintaining strong social bonds that are so important to longevity and health, etc., obviously housing costs (especially in regions where housing is insufficient…like so much of CA!), etc.
I know in the US this trend is also indicative of troubling concerns like a poor economy, lack of job opportunity, etc., but and those are the real issues, but at least I hope we start to realize that nuclear-family-housing-only doesn’t *have* to be the standard. It seems like it’s time Americans reframe multi-generational households from a shameful “moved back in with my parents” thing, to an intentional choice that has many benefits.
I don’t necessarily disagree but the problem is that it’s *not* an intentional choice for a lot of Americans. Also, multi-generational living is not always possible—or maybe I should say preferred–if the house isn’t big enough for the amount of people it’s meant to hold. The traditional American home is designed for a single nuclear family–only about 23% of the U.S. housing stock features 4+ bedrooms.
Yeah, I think there can be benefits to multi generational housing, for sure. But what’s happening in the US isn’t about “moving in with grandma so I can help her and she can help me.” Its more “moving in with grandma because we have no other choice.”
Yes, it’s not the norm in my country, but considering the need for housing, an aging population and loneliness I often feel we should normalize it. It will take some getting used to in hyper individualized societies, but it will (probably) teach us other valuable things, patience, forbearance, forgiveness.
I think there’s also the issue of–you live where you can find work. Your folks may live in Alabama (randomly-selected state) but the work you do is only found elsewhere or pays better in another state.
Whew I had written a whole long ass story and then decided I was doing too much, haha. But my brothers and I all moved home at various points in our 20s. It was fine, I’m glad my parents made that option available to us, but it wasn’t something I would have wanted to have done long term. We were lucky that it was only temporary.
But in a society where rents are going up, groceries are going up, student loans weigh people down, and wages are stagnating…..of course more people are going to have to move back home. And its frustrating if you can’t see your way out of that situation.
Good grief I feel for these young people. I absolutely agree that multi-generational households can be a great thing but not having the choice is a damming indictment of the current economy. What’s the point in working hard if there’s nowhere to go?
I moved home for three months between my undergraduate degree and post-grad and after a month I was wondering if I could just pack up and find a short term let for a couple of months until the flat I’d found for the year would be available. I love my mother but we’re best when we don’t spend too much time together.
My kid took some college classes initially at a community college, but has a learning disability and found it really difficult. She can’t find a job just working retail or anything because the job market is flooded right now. Even when she was working, it wasn’t enough to live on her own. I don’t want her to lose hope that she’ll ever be able to support herself and live on her own.
Speaking to the flooded job market – I was laid off from a senior non-manager position at a company and so far I have gotten one interview from applying to dozens of job openings I consider myself qualified for. Ageism might be a factor, since I’m on the ‘wrong side of fifty’. 😡
Since I’d like real retirement someday, I’ve also applied to several non-career retail and office jobs. Zero response.
I did not expect this and it sucks.
We live in Brooklyn. My adult kids can stay as long as they want, rent is way too much. Thousands of dollars to live in a shoe box. Nah, they’re not annoying, they do their own laundry, one has a job so he kicks in for bills, one just finished grad school so he’s looking, but he cooks. The youngest is in college and just helps out. Not throwing them to the wolves, stay home and save your money.
This! When their doing their own thing and contributing, it makes absolute financial sense. We have neighbors that have multigenerational people living together. At first, I was like that’s a lot. Over time, my pov changed.
I’d like to see the breakdown of those who never left home and those who moved out and later moved back in. A thirty year-old who went off for college/work/adventure and came back home is very different from the thirty year-old who still lives in their childhood bedroom. Americans in the US typically only see finances as a reason to live with parents and harshly judge those who do as failures. Independence and mutli-generational co-habitation are pitted against one another with the benefits of the latter often losing to the pressures of the former.
I could not WAIT to get out of my parents house when I graduated high school! I left the instant I could, I wanted to be off on my own adventures! No fusty old parents allowed!
But I’m old and things were a lot cheaper back then. I went to college and had a part time job and could afford a normal 2BR apartment with a roommate. When I think about trying to come up with $2-3k in rent every month now, I can’t imagine. (Granted I live in an expensive place but there are plenty of schools and college students here). I really feel for my nieces and nephews who have to live at home while working adults.
My 31 year old is moving back in a few months for a year or two to save money for a deposit on a house. My 28 year old only moved out a year ago when he got a good job. He was a no benefits contractor before that. My 24 year old beat feet out of here as soon as she graduated college.
I love my twentysomething daughters so much … and their company is delightful. I’m so happy they came back home to live after college. There’s no way they could afford to rent in our city.
My parents felt the same way about us and I relished the time I had getting to know them as adults when I lived at home for a few years after college.
My husband, by contrast, had lovely parents who nonetheless sold the family home while he was in college and bought a small bungalow with no room for him or his brother. I could never understand that.
I’m all for supportive parents and adult children who agree that living together is meeting everyone’s needs. And also, stop to consider why:
1) parents who are “more than willing to help their children launch” don’t always consider supporting policies that make it easier for ALL young people, and not just those who win the genetic lottery
2) young people aren’t demanding that their elected officials actually REPRESENT their interests with laws and policies that actively support the success of our collective future together.
(Disclosure: I’m a financial planner and I can rattle off at least dozen items favoring older/richer at the expense of younger/just launching. And yes, I know there are exceptions to the rule on both ends, but it would be more beneficial for all of us if we start governing from a place of broader good instead of using exceptions to avoid doing what needs to be done. )
Also – your vote is your SUPERPOWER. Use it wisely, especially on the “downballot races” for state and local office where you can have the broadest impact on your daily life. It’s good downballot turnout that drives major candidate voting, and not the other away around.
Carry on 😉
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This poll is oddly skewed from census data. There is a big difference between ages 18-23 and 30-35. I have three kids aged 20-22 living at home now, they are all still in college, why wouldn’t they live at home? Why is that weird?
I think it’s sad that culturally we are discouraged from remaining at home after such an arbitrary age of 18. You can never do too much for your children, including giving them a lifeline~