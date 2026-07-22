Shuter: Prince Harry ‘privately floated’ the idea of moving to Australia, with a royal role

One of the funniest parts about the past six-and-half years of Sussexiting is how thoroughly it broke royalists’ brains. After all this time, they cannot entertain one single theory that Prince Harry and Meghan are perfectly happy in California, and they have absolutely zero desire to live under the Windsors’ thumb in any way. There’s just a flat refusal to acknowledge that as a possibility, if not the most likely scenario. Hilariously, they always cast Prince Harry as “at his wit’s end” with all of his freedom, money and self-determination. Six-plus years of freedom, and Harry is simply desperate to be back under the Windsors’ control, being told what to wear and how to work and how he needs to divorce his American wife. Well, Rob Shuter’s sources claim that Harry’s latest thing is begging his father to allow him to move to Australia.
Prince Harry may have found what he believes is the perfect path back into royal life—but palace insiders say it’s little more than wishful thinking.
Sources tell Naughty But Nice the Duke of Sussex has privately floated the idea of serving the Crown in an overseas role, with Australia emerging as his dream destination.
“Meghan has no interest in moving back to Britain,” one insider tells Naughty But Nice. “Harry believes an overseas role, particularly in Australia, would allow them to serve the King while keeping the life he has built with Meghan and the children.”
The idea isn’t without precedent. After abdicating the throne, the Duke of Windsor—formerly King Edward VIII—was appointed Governor of the Bahamas in 1940, a wartime posting widely seen as a way to keep the former king at a safe distance while still giving him an official role within the Empire. Insiders say Harry views that chapter of royal history as proof there can be alternatives to life inside palace walls. Palace officials, however, aren’t buying it.
“The Palace isn’t entertaining the idea,” a royal source says. “The late Queen made it crystal clear there would be no half-in, half-out arrangement. That policy didn’t end with her.”
There’s also a practical obstacle. The Governor-General of Australia is appointed by the King only on the advice of the Australian Prime Minister. Buckingham Palace does not choose the candidate or influence the selection, making any such role effectively out of the King’s hands.
“Harry thinks there’s a creative compromise,” another source tells Naughty But Nice. “The institution believes the rules already exist. They’re not going to reinvent the monarchy for one family member.”
While King Charles is said to remain open to repairing his personal relationship with his youngest son, insiders insist reconciliation and a return to official royal duties are two entirely different conversations.
“Harry may still dream of being a working royal again,” one insider says. “Inside the Palace, that chapter has already been closed.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
The sad thing is this scenario was actually discussed… in 2019, when it was clear that Harry refused to divorce Meghan on his family’s orders, and the family was looking to “send” the Sussexes to another country. Australia was a possibility, as was Canada. Reportedly, Prince William was the one who said no to both – he didn’t want the Sussexes so close to American media markets in Canada, and he thought that sending the Sussexes to Australia would be like giving them their own fiefdom. That’s when “send the Sussexes to Africa” became a big discussion point. God, I’m so glad that they got the hell out of there. Obviously, Harry is not currently begging his father to appoint him Governor-General of Australia. That being said, Harry & Meghan’s visit to Australia this spring caused a huge amount of internal drama within the monarchy and the press. Those people were so mad that Australians were happy to see the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke of Sussex is presented with a Western Bulldogs scarf during a visit to Movember at the Western Bulldogs HQ at Mission Whitten Oval, in Footscray, Melbourne, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex views the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex standing with all female honour guard after the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex talks to young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club after meeting volunteer first responders, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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A wellwisher presents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a framed photograph of Harry with her mother Daphne Dunn, as they arrive at the Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
27 Responses to “Shuter: Prince Harry ‘privately floated’ the idea of moving to Australia, with a royal role”
The duke was Windsor did get full security when he went to visit his mother.
Summer season silliness please stop endlessly rehashing what did or didn’t happen 6 years ago, RF and BM are stuck with FK so stay in the moment and focus on that. not on the past which can’t be changed!
No Australian Prime Minister will appoint anyone who is not an Australian citizen as the Governor General. Move on. More confected nonsense by the BM.
Yeah, this is made up. Plus as an independent country I don’t believe it’s allowed for the Governor General to be British in Australia. It’s kind of sad to see how desperate the British press are for Harry (and Meghan) to return to royal life. They deluded themselves into believing that access to Kate and William was going to be enough and they’ve found out that it’s not. So we keeping getting these desperate articles about Harry returning.
If the BM admits that Harry is happy and thriving in his current circumstances it then takes away from the fantasy that a life of being Royal in the UK is something special and desirable above all else. When in fact all of those Windsors look miserable all the time. I like to think Harry reads that garbage and laughs his ass off.
Spot on!
Agree. It is made up by the media.
💯💯💯
From their perspective, he HAS to be desperate to return because if not…..what does that say about being in the royal family?
Rob Shuter has emerged as a newest “pulling sh*t from his butt” Royal” reporter. He really is leaning into Silly Season.
Any time they start the ‘and here’s the link to Edward and Wallis’ part you know it’s wholly fictitious.
I’ll never understand how we’re supposed to believe that Rob Shuter has a source that knows that they discussed this, but they didn’t know until after the Sussexes had left that they had met at Highgrove. They still don’t know when Meghan got to the UK, where they stayed or when they left exactly. They don’t actually know where they stayed at in Europe on their vacation, and in fact didn’t even know they were there until People magazine disclosed it. Tom Sykes was still saying that they were going to fly in from California. But yet we’re supposed to believe they know this?
Exactly.
They didn’t know about the Time 100 Gala appearance either. But their ‘sources’ apparently know the Sussexes bank balance and whether the mortgage is paid! 🙄
Those gutter rats will be slanging everything against the walls because they have zero news. Harry leaving his home to permanently move to Australia is their latest nonsense. Those rats have no shame, they just are desperate for engagement and coins.
If the Sussex’s wanted to live in Australia they would be perfectly able to purchase a home on their own without a position from the king… I don’t see them ever giving up the control they have in their lives now and handing it back to the firm no matter what that position is. These articles are pure propaganda to make people believe that the royal life and BRF are some pinnacle that no one can resist which is laughable..
There’s no way this was discussed
Agreed. Australia and Canada were NEVER discussed or seriously discussed which is basically the same thing.
“That’s when “send the Sussexes to Africa became a big discussion point ”
Africa (South Africa?????) was discussed but Africa (South Africa?????) said “NO”.
The Duke of Windsor was sent to the Bahamas to keep him out of the UK and out of the hands of the Naz!s he was hanging out with.
“They’re not going to reinvent the monarchy for one person”, except they did reinvent it in order to find a uniform for Prince Edward when he bombed out of Marine training in less than six weeks. Or when the late queen and now the current king, pay for Andrew’s security. Or when they changed the family name to Mountbatten-Windsor to appease Phillip.
LOL, why would Harry want to live down under, from where it would take him twice as long to fly to Europe for Invictus business and his charity work? That would mean more time away from his kids and Meghan.
I mean, I’m sure Australia is lovely and all, but this is just made-up nonsense.
Why? Because, despite not being perfect, we don’t have the messed up political situation and corruption that you have in the US, or anywhere near the extent of gun crime. We have great weather, endless beaches (being an island), a pretty laidback lifestyle, beautiful cities and lovely countryside. I can totally see H & M living in a mansion on the harbour. I would rather raise children in Australia than the US.
If they wanted to move to Australia, they’ just go. They aren’t working royals and don’t need anyone’s permission to be anywhere. These folks are so tiresome and dumb.
If William truly thought he could tell Canada or Australia what to do then the anti monarchy movements would have exploded. Canada works on inertia with them and even then the province of Quebec has already removed any oath to the king for their MLAs.
Besides that no Governor General has been British in either country for decades. It would never be accepted.
Shutter is the new Neal Sean.
Who is this Neal Sean? I see the headlines onYoutube and they are absolutely both ridiculous and incendiary. There seems to be no escape from him. His audience has got to either live under a rock or have no brain cells at all to even click on them.
These people can’t accept that the Sussexes have their lives and that every visit to the UK or Commonwealth country is not wanting to be back under Royal control. Harry can do what he wants. This is a man in his 40s with his own life.
Nancy, but don’t forget the hundreds of million dollars they get for “being miserable.” You can be miserable for free. And the royals deliberately try to cause misery for (some) royals bc they are petty, jealous aholes.
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