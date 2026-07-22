Shuter: Prince Harry ‘privately floated’ the idea of moving to Australia, with a royal role

One of the funniest parts about the past six-and-half years of Sussexiting is how thoroughly it broke royalists’ brains. After all this time, they cannot entertain one single theory that Prince Harry and Meghan are perfectly happy in California, and they have absolutely zero desire to live under the Windsors’ thumb in any way. There’s just a flat refusal to acknowledge that as a possibility, if not the most likely scenario. Hilariously, they always cast Prince Harry as “at his wit’s end” with all of his freedom, money and self-determination. Six-plus years of freedom, and Harry is simply desperate to be back under the Windsors’ control, being told what to wear and how to work and how he needs to divorce his American wife. Well, Rob Shuter’s sources claim that Harry’s latest thing is begging his father to allow him to move to Australia.

Prince Harry may have found what he believes is the perfect path back into royal life—but palace insiders say it’s little more than wishful thinking. Sources tell Naughty But Nice the Duke of Sussex has privately floated the idea of serving the Crown in an overseas role, with Australia emerging as his dream destination. “Meghan has no interest in moving back to Britain,” one insider tells Naughty But Nice. “Harry believes an overseas role, particularly in Australia, would allow them to serve the King while keeping the life he has built with Meghan and the children.” The idea isn’t without precedent. After abdicating the throne, the Duke of Windsor—formerly King Edward VIII—was appointed Governor of the Bahamas in 1940, a wartime posting widely seen as a way to keep the former king at a safe distance while still giving him an official role within the Empire. Insiders say Harry views that chapter of royal history as proof there can be alternatives to life inside palace walls. Palace officials, however, aren’t buying it. “The Palace isn’t entertaining the idea,” a royal source says. “The late Queen made it crystal clear there would be no half-in, half-out arrangement. That policy didn’t end with her.” There’s also a practical obstacle. The Governor-General of Australia is appointed by the King only on the advice of the Australian Prime Minister. Buckingham Palace does not choose the candidate or influence the selection, making any such role effectively out of the King’s hands. “Harry thinks there’s a creative compromise,” another source tells Naughty But Nice. “The institution believes the rules already exist. They’re not going to reinvent the monarchy for one family member.” While King Charles is said to remain open to repairing his personal relationship with his youngest son, insiders insist reconciliation and a return to official royal duties are two entirely different conversations. “Harry may still dream of being a working royal again,” one insider says. “Inside the Palace, that chapter has already been closed.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

The sad thing is this scenario was actually discussed… in 2019, when it was clear that Harry refused to divorce Meghan on his family’s orders, and the family was looking to “send” the Sussexes to another country. Australia was a possibility, as was Canada. Reportedly, Prince William was the one who said no to both – he didn’t want the Sussexes so close to American media markets in Canada, and he thought that sending the Sussexes to Australia would be like giving them their own fiefdom. That’s when “send the Sussexes to Africa” became a big discussion point. God, I’m so glad that they got the hell out of there. Obviously, Harry is not currently begging his father to appoint him Governor-General of Australia. That being said, Harry & Meghan’s visit to Australia this spring caused a huge amount of internal drama within the monarchy and the press. Those people were so mad that Australians were happy to see the Sussexes.