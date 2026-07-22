Melinda Gates was surprised it took three doctors to get a perimenopause diagnosis

Melinda French Gates is a guest on Norah O’Donnell’s new Healthful podcast in an episode that’s coming out today. (As of publication time, it’s not on YouTube.) People Magazine has a preview. Melinda told Norah that she went to three doctors before she found the right diagnosis and treatment for perimenopause in her early 40s. She was surprised it took so long since she knows she’s privileged and has access to the best healthcare. Here’s part of People’s writeup and the clip is below.
[Melinda French Gates] shared she was in her early 40s when she began experiencing symptoms of perimenopause, the time leading up to menopause when women can experience a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, hot flashes and bone loss.
French Gates said that although she “knew what to watch for,” getting the right help wasn’t easy.
“It was kind of unbelievable to me that, even in this, you know, unbelievably privileged situation I’m in, where I feel like I can get some of the best health care, it took me three doctors to really diagnose what I was going through and to get the right treatments for where I was,” she said.
She went on to explain to the CBS News senior correspondent that the delay “wasn’t because anybody was doing the wrong thing.”
“It’s because of what I now know, which is only a third, one third, of OB-GYNs in this country are trained in menopause,” she said.
French Gates didn’t disagree when O’Donnell, 52, asked if conditions like menopause could be preventing some women from achieving senior leadership roles.
“It could be one of the things holding women back,” said French Gates, a longtime advocate for women and girls. “We know that one in ten women step back from the workforce during their years of perimenopause or menopause because of severe symptoms that they’re experiencing.”
As Melinda mentioned, it’s much harder to work when you’re going through this and can’t always concentrate. I’m grateful every day that I work from home and have a flexible job. As for Melinda’s situation, it sounds like she got off easily. I don’t mean to be dismissive but I’ve heard many similar stories about health issues and especially menopause. Remember when Halle Berry said her doctor told her she had herpes and she was just dry down there? I often think about how Catherine Zeta-Jones said it took doctors months to notice that Michael Douglas had a walnut-sized tumor under his tongue. He had been complaining of ear and throat pain but it took several doctors to figure it out. (Douglas had stage 4 throat cancer in 2010 but went into remission and is doing well now at 81.)
I’m 53 and had a hysterectomy two years ago. While I kept my ovaries, the transition to feeling “normal” again involved so much trial and error. I’m on the Dotti .1 estrogen patch and use progesterone cream. No doctor told me how to do this or mentioned the work it could take. I read the menopause subreddit for months and tried several things until I came up with the right treatment. Luckily I have a supportive gynecologist and GP. It’s not really luck though, I went to a handful of gynecologists for over a decade to find a decent one.
Melinda and her boyfriend, Philip Vaughn.
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Get your hormone levels checked ladies don’t take no for an answer!
The best advice for any woman.. menopause and perimenopause are serious I was practically bed ridden with the havoc it caused with my body and brain.. if a friend had not forced me to see a doctor who offered specific menopause treatment (Biote doctors are who I use) I know I would not be alive today.
I asked my GP (female in her 30s) for hormone check in next blood work and she said they aren’t routine. So I pushed and she referred me to a menopausal GYno doctor.
I expected a bit more understanding from a female. Between the sweats and frozen shoulder and foot pain, I’m going crazy because it’s affecting my quality of life at this point.
Hormone levels aren’t actually helpful. They vary day to day in perimenopause. Normal, abnormal. It is always most important to treat the symptoms a woman is experiencing.
My husband and I are in our sixties. He gets Viagra and Cialis given to him very cheaply and handed out but the bottleful, easily, like candy by his gp. The E-String I need to make sex at all comfortable for my tender lady parts that have endured two births and extensive vaginal and bladder repair caused by birth costs over $600 every three months PLUS I have to drive over an hour to pay to see a specialist every year AND I need an annual pre-authorization letter from the specialist explaining why I deserve this special medication to have sex. Every year, I cry at the unfairness of it all. I had two very large babies that have caused real damage, and all that’s happened to him is age.
😡 on your and our behalf.
Read long ago that in France there is mandatory pelvic floor health checks as part of post birth treatment. Urinary incontinence is a main reason for women being admitted to nursing homes. The major reason for this is childbirth. Treatment for birth injuries as they occur would save so much later troubles (and healthcare costs!).
It’s mandatory pelvic floor rehab, actually. Because every woman’s pelvic floor is impacted by birth.
@Henny Penny, my heart goes out to you. I am with you in sisterhood. The unfairness is beyond logic and my blood boils when I think about it. I remember having to pay a copay for my annual Gyno visit because it was a specialist visit. I was like, WTF. But that was done away with. THANK YOU PRESIDENT OBAMA.
I was heading towards leadership positions when I had to step back because of my health. Severe fatigue, brain fog, memory issues, concentration issues (along with hot flashes and weight gain…feels like this was all people really cared about, not my brain). This went on for 4 or 5 years. I had to demand hormone replacement therapy, and my female doctors were resistant. I went to 2 different primary care doctors and 3 different gynocologists, 1 psychiatrist and 4 different therapists. I’m finally feeling better and applying for promotions again, but this caused professional and personal problems for me that I am still recovering from.
One of the greatest things I ever did for my health was hunt down a GP and an OB/GYN that were women my age. The care and understanding I receive now is light years ahead of what I endured before.
I have an NP who is only in her early 30s and she has been wonderful with my menopause healthcare! It just takes finding a person who has the right education and listens.
So easy and so smart. Thankyou! Even though I can imagine the amount of research that needs…
It’s frustrating how stingy they are with the creams.
I’m not doing the hormone replacement thing but I never really had a question that peri had hit. Between sweating my ass off in a Home Depot in November in Minnesota, skipping periods, and full on ugly crying out of nowhere over the Muppets because I had a passing thought about Big Bird it was pretty clear. I’ve talked here before about the one “treatment” I use. This year I’ve been getting a tattoo per month and the happy brain chemicals from that even out my mood and it resets me for a few weeks. Around the end of the month I start yo-yoing again. Of course it does nothing for the vaginal changes or hot flashes but it’s nice to not be furious and weepy for a bit.
Recently on Threads, I’ve seen women talking about how when you go into menopause, you’re more likely to get bladder infections, but the symptoms don’t prevent themselves as they normally do (no pee pain). Instead, the symptom show up like confusion and dementia, and the women don’t know they have this infection and get sepsis. They’ve said that estrogen cream helps prevent this. I haven’t thoroughly researched it though, so take it with a grain of salt.
That happened to my late 40s sister last summer. She was hospitalized for a week.
That happened to my mother-in-law too
Can confirm.
Yep, I started getting UTIs 3x a year, then 4x, then every other month. I had to bring it up to my doc as a problem.
I’ve got “local” estrogen tablets now. It’s working, but when I forgot them for a week, boom another UTI.
“Luckily” for me, I do get the symptoms.
I know I have said this before, but I want to say it again: thank you for covering and talking about this stuff – both CB writers and fellow commenters! I’m rolling up on this age range, and you all continue to educate me on what to watch out for, and possible ways to treat any issues that come up <3
At my last annual with my male OBGYN, I described my symptoms to him: unexplained weight gain, brain fog, trouble sleeping. I asked if it’s perimenopause and his answer was, “No, you still get your period. It’s not your hormones.” Six months later, I had to go there for a follow up on something else and I noticed he had added a female perimenopause specialist to his practice. Well, well, well, how the turn tables.
Doctors, even female doctors, know so little about menopause. I won’t even contemplate all the reasons it’s such a joke to them.
I’m 64 now and I went through perimenopause in my 40s and simply thought I was sick with something longterm. I didn’t know what all the fevers and sweating was as I never put two and two together and didn’t know about perimenopause.
I was basically in fullI menopause by late 49s. I did the Mona Lisa Touch which worked for dryness and now have the Joylux apparatus that Halle Berry promotes. It is scary as hell looking and took a while to use (if you see you’ll know what I mean) but it works and works well.
I’d like to add that male doctors can suck, too, giving wrong diagnoses to men, who later die of cancer bc it wasn’t caught soon enough. Personal experience here. The doctors’ union is more powerful than the Teamsters, imo. The Teamsters will break an arm (business is business), but the doctors’ union protects their profession and their professionals with an iron fist. I think even the horrible Bobby Kennedy could not eff them up, even if he wanted to–they are that powerful, imo.