Prince Harry ‘will lobby the Home Secretary for security’ for future UK visits

In the past week, the Daily Mail has decided that Prince Harry is trying to “reverse Megxit.” When pressed about what this delusional tabloid fantasy would entail, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff ended up backtracking and admitting that it’s not like Prince Harry actually wants to divorce Meghan and return to the UK, humbled and broke. Boshoff’s definition of “reverse Megxit” is something along the lines of: Harry would like to visit the UK more often, and visit his dad more than once every few years. That’s about it. Not so much a dramatic reversal – more like a tabloid repackaging of what Harry has said for years. One of the key points, as always, is security. Harry and Meghan had to dramatically alter their plans for their UK visit because the promised risk assessment was paused months ago, with no one informing Harry until just days before the visit. So, obviously, Harry is circling back to that paused risk assessment.

Prince Harry is reportedly set to continue his campaign for taxpayer-funded security in the UK amid hopes he could visit more with his family. The Duke of Sussex lost an appeal over the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office last year after the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided he should receive a reduced degree of security protection when in the country. But following a recent visit to the UK for a series of Invictus Games events, during which he also reunited his family with his father King Charles, Harry is reportedly determined to pursue the arrangements once again. The Mirror reports he will lobby the Home Secretary for security, with sources suggesting he is looking to arrange further meetings with the King to allow him to spend more time with his grandchildren, who have hardly visited the UK since the Sussexes moved to the US in 2020. He will return to the UK next year for the Invictus Games in Birmingham and is said to be hopeful his family will be able to accompany him. He currently makes his own security arrangements when visiting the UK.

[From The Independent]

I have two sincere hopes with this situation. One, I hope that for all of this melodrama around “reversing Megxit,” this is almost entirely about the Birmingham Invictus Games and Harry wanting everyone around him (including Meghan and the veterans) to be safe and secure. Because my second hope is that this most recent UK visit was eye-opening for Harry and that he understands that he needs to move differently when dealing with his family and the institution. They’re not only out to humiliate him, they are actively putting him in danger. He needs to modify his behavior if and when he visits the UK solo in September. He should not stay in a royal residence. He should not give 28 days notice to Ravec. The Birmingham Games are a year away – it’s time to let other people put pressure on the government and security services, because it’s a lot bigger than Harry, even if they’re perfectly willing to harm Invictus just to get to Harry.