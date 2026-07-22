Prince Harry ‘will lobby the Home Secretary for security’ for future UK visits

In the past week, the Daily Mail has decided that Prince Harry is trying to “reverse Megxit.” When pressed about what this delusional tabloid fantasy would entail, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff ended up backtracking and admitting that it’s not like Prince Harry actually wants to divorce Meghan and return to the UK, humbled and broke. Boshoff’s definition of “reverse Megxit” is something along the lines of: Harry would like to visit the UK more often, and visit his dad more than once every few years. That’s about it. Not so much a dramatic reversal – more like a tabloid repackaging of what Harry has said for years. One of the key points, as always, is security. Harry and Meghan had to dramatically alter their plans for their UK visit because the promised risk assessment was paused months ago, with no one informing Harry until just days before the visit. So, obviously, Harry is circling back to that paused risk assessment.
Prince Harry is reportedly set to continue his campaign for taxpayer-funded security in the UK amid hopes he could visit more with his family.
The Duke of Sussex lost an appeal over the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office last year after the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided he should receive a reduced degree of security protection when in the country.
But following a recent visit to the UK for a series of Invictus Games events, during which he also reunited his family with his father King Charles, Harry is reportedly determined to pursue the arrangements once again.
The Mirror reports he will lobby the Home Secretary for security, with sources suggesting he is looking to arrange further meetings with the King to allow him to spend more time with his grandchildren, who have hardly visited the UK since the Sussexes moved to the US in 2020.
He will return to the UK next year for the Invictus Games in Birmingham and is said to be hopeful his family will be able to accompany him. He currently makes his own security arrangements when visiting the UK.
[From The Independent]
I have two sincere hopes with this situation. One, I hope that for all of this melodrama around “reversing Megxit,” this is almost entirely about the Birmingham Invictus Games and Harry wanting everyone around him (including Meghan and the veterans) to be safe and secure. Because my second hope is that this most recent UK visit was eye-opening for Harry and that he understands that he needs to move differently when dealing with his family and the institution. They’re not only out to humiliate him, they are actively putting him in danger. He needs to modify his behavior if and when he visits the UK solo in September. He should not stay in a royal residence. He should not give 28 days notice to Ravec. The Birmingham Games are a year away – it’s time to let other people put pressure on the government and security services, because it’s a lot bigger than Harry, even if they’re perfectly willing to harm Invictus just to get to Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry departs after attending an Invictus Games event at Chatham House in London, England, UK on Tuesday 7 July, 2026,Image: 1115054853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Harry departs after attending an Invictus Games event at Chatham House in London, England, UK on Tuesday 7 July, 2026,Image: 1115054898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961902, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, embraces a nurse as he arrives for a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
For me there is a certain charme in the security denial. If Harry won’t get security after handing in his 28-days-notice why would he contact officials at all? No notice, no news! Nobody able to leak anything in advance. I understand that he insists in getting security for his family (because he is well in his rights), but the royal phantom thing worked out well and additionally is starving the tabloids. So someday they simply may come and travel completely unbothered because nobody expected them to do so!
Actually, I differ in my view: I think he should submit the usual notice and request for RAVEC if only to show up how underhanded and dodgy their welshing really is. I don’t know if I’m spelling that correctly. But, the whole Lucy-and-the-football dynamic needs to be called out. Because — significantly — if they wanted to say no, they could have said no. That would have drawn a line under the debacle, if they had a clear conscience and were willing to take the heat for a decision that was possibly unpopular. But RAVEC has tried to have it both ways — they want the moral high ground, but they also want to be able to pull the rug out from under Harry at short notice and place his young family at risk, with the young children as just so much baggage, as Harry was, when he was a kid. Those two things are totally incompatible. So they keep generating BS excuses, like, the dog ate my risk assessment. Which everyone outside of the UK sees as pathetic. But which is standard foot-dragging here. It shines a light — as much of Harry’s story shines a light — on the baseline apathy, skullduggery and sheer cynicism on this island. That’s why he’s such a lighting rod.
Even the proverbial village idiot can understand that the Risk Management Assessment being paused is because they know Harry’s risk level (and the family as a whole) is extremely high.
It’s clear from the pearl clutching pieces by Sykes et al and social media bots that there is a narrative trying to portray Harry as a liability for the Invictus Games; so far, the rota hasn’t chimed in en mass but I am expecting some shenanigans next year and a security breach would play into that. The institution hates the global platform and access Harry receives in connection with the Games and will sink to any level to destroy it.
Sadly, I agree with this assessment and given the timing of the announcement of the 2029 games in ROK, others involved with Invictus must think so too. I just wish he would switch the charity registry to Switzerland or something. After Sentebale, I would not trust the UK Charities Board at all.
Agreed, @Mads. It’s such a bad faith argument. Harry puts the games at risk / in a bad light / etc. so Harry should walk away. Meanwhile, Harry has been doing everything humanly possible to jump through their silly hoops to get security.
If I was Harry, I’d be putting RAVEC on blast every month until IG. Hey have yall done my risk assessment yet? Bc I need it in time for the IG. Did you do it this month? Will it be done next month? Will it be done in time? Or are you saying now, a whole year before, that you’re just too busy to get it done in the next year.
I said something similar to what Kaiser said here a few days ago. Harry has to change the way he approaches these visits. He shouldn’t adhere to the 28 day advance notice for security. That does nothing but alert the Palace and the press that he’ll be visiting the UK and possible whereabouts. And he should not request or agree to Palace accommodation.
OK I’m not convinced Harry intends to reopen this fight.
“Harry is reportedly set to…”
“Harry is reportedly determined to…”
“sources suggested he is looking to arrange further meetings…”
All wishful thinking because they want to see him in the UK more. Good luck with that, BRF, BTM and other assorted derangers. You made this bed of shit so lie in it.