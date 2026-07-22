Cat reunited with owner after 40 days lost in the Colorado wilderness



I have my rescue dog My Guy chipped, and as part of the service we get emails (too) frequently about missing cats and dogs in our neighborhood. Unquestionably, the majority of these emails are about cats at large, and I’d say about half the time I look at the picture of the missing floof and think, “That cat isn’t lost, she LEFT.” Cats can give a death stare like no other species! (And I say that as a compliment.) Well, here we have a story of a cat who technically left, but probably had no idea or intention of straying as far as she did. Our story begins when Lewis (as in Carroll, Hamilton, or Pullman) and Fridge (as in –erator) were on a road trip with their people parents. Far away from their Minnesota home, the foursome settled into a tent for one night in Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park. Only when the two-footers awoke, Lewis and Fridge were gone! Lewis was quickly recovered, but alas, Fridge had disappeared. But weep not, because after 40 harrowing days Fridge has been reunited with her family, huzzah!

Speaking to CBS Minnesota, Nakee Bullen shared that she and her boyfriend, along with their two cats, Lewis and Fridge, were driving home from Los Angeles and were aiming to stop at several national parks along the way, including Great Sand Dunes National Park in southern Colorado. According to Bullen, a tattoo artist from Isanti, Minn., they opted to camp for one night in the national park, located near the New Mexico state border. However, when Bullen awoke early in the morning, she discovered both cats had escaped the tent in the middle of the night. “I woke up at about 5:30 a.m., 6 a.m., and both of them were gone,” she told the outlet. The couple quickly got to searching and found Lewis nearby. But Bullen shared that the 3-year-old Fridge was “nowhere to be seen,” and they made the difficult decision to call off the search and head home after searching every campsite within seven miles. “I felt like I left a little piece of me there,” Bullen said. “I was just crying because she wasn’t here with me and all I wanted was my baby.” Although she returned home to Minnesota, Bullen didn’t give up hope, speaking with park rangers — who told her that it was unlikely that Fridge would be found — and checking Humane Colorado’s missing and found pet listings regularly. “Every time I did it was the most heartbreaking thing,” she told CBS. “You’d see cats that look a lot like her, but it wasn’t her.” Bullen’s endless checking of the Humane Colorado website paid off in the end, she shared, as Fridge was brought to the shelter after 40 days alone in the wilderness. The pet owner shared that she quickly got in her car and made the 16-hour drive to pick up her beloved pet, who was healthy and happy to be taken home. “She’s a fighter. She’s a certified baddie now,” Bullen said of Fridge. “It was the most amazing feeling. It was just absolute tears of joy.”

[From People]

This is absolutely my worst nightmare — before the happy ending part. But having to make the decision to stop searching and drive home?? GAH! It’s like Sophie’s Choice: Cats Edition, only one of the cat kids picked herself to go off. To be clear, I put no blame on both kitties for not staying put in the tent; we share similar feelings about camping. But how on earth did Fridge wander off so far? What was her life like out in the wilderness? Was it Cast Away: Cats Edition, and Fridge made friends with a tennis ball named Dunlop?? Someone needs to connect Fridge with Valerie, the miniature dachshund who spent 529 days on the lam in Australia, so they can swap survival tails! The more I think about it, the more unbelievable it is to me that mama and kitty were reunited. Nakee never stopped searching the listings, SOB. And speaking of, Fridge and Nakee appeared on local news to share their emotional story, which brought Nakee to tears at several points. Fridge, for her part, was totally chill, like, “What? Everything was fine.” The scene stealer of the clip, though, goes to the floof I presume to be Lewis who’s locked inside the house and is furiously scratching at the door to get his moment on camera.